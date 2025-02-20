Some of my readers have suggested that “no politicians” have dropped dead, keeled over, or succumbed to some “rare” cancer since this nightmare began, suggesting that the pols comprise a privileged caste whose members seemed only to have taken the “vaccine,” but in fact merely faked it. In other words, to quote George Carlin, “it’s a big club—and you ain’t in it.”

While it’s always prudent to be skeptical, such knowingness (it’s not quite skepticism, which is more sophisticated) is, in its way, as unwise as believing everything you read, watch and/or hear; because that club is rally not so big, excluding lots of stars, political and otherwise, whom you’d think would be injected only with saline, but who were jabbed, evidently, and thereby killed or incapacitated.

For example, there are all those politicians whom I named in my post on RFK’s Senate “hearings”:

Among the legislators, or their loved ones, who may be disabled, or dead, because of those “life-saving” shots (administered in 2021) are Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2022; Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who suffered an ischemic stroke in May of 2022 (and then was diagnosed with “COVID” last July); Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who twice froze up eerily before the cameras, for 30 seconds, in 2023, and recently was spotted using a wheelchair after twice falling on the Senate stairs; House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in August, 2023; Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who, in her final years, was visibly stricken with a range of ailments—shingles, encephalitis, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome—each recognized as an “adverse event” often following COVID “vaccination,” finally passed away in late September, 2023, no cause of death reported; Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), who, in August of 2023, announced the death of his eldest daughter, Tuesday, “after a year of battling a very aggressive form of cancer,” as Van Orden put it; and—to note a fatal “vaccine” injury other than disease—in August of 2022, Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) perished, with two staffers, in a car crash suggesting that the driver of her SUV had passed out at the wheel (an all-too-common sort of “vaccident” since 2020): “Investigators determined that the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons in a rural area near the town of Wakarusa,” AP reported at the time.

And now (below) we have Rep. John Larson (D-CT), caught on video snapping into slo-mo at the podium as he tried to finish talking about Social Security. Of course, it could be mere coincidence that Larson, proudly jabbed, now suddenly was doing his Mitch McConnell imitation, that worthy having likewise blanked out last summer, and then, twice, on the Senate stairs two weeks ago (since which “episode” he’s been using a wheelchair). That could be a coincidence; but it’s probably not, any more than the ongoing global plague of “rare” cancers, heart conditions and untimely deaths since 2020 could be coincidental.

So how do we know when some bigwig is getting jabbed for real, and when s/he’s feigning that injection?