Rip Micheals, ‘Wild ‘n Out’ comedian, hospitalized due to heart attack

November 15, 2023

Rip Micheals of MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out” was forced to cancel a comedy show taping after suffering a heart attack.

The 41-year-old comedian exasperatedly apologized to ticket holders from a hospital bed in the critical care unit Wednesday on Instagram.

“I just wanted to let you know that I will not be making it to do the Apollo show. I’m in the hospital, and I’m going to be postponing for a later date,” he said.

In the caption, Micheals added, “My heart since the attack is only functioning at 17 percent & i am currently in CCU with good ppl in heart failure team!”

Post Holdings CEO Rob Vitale reveals cancer diagnosis and medical treatment

November 17, 2023

Post Holdings’ Rob Vitale, who is on leave as CEO, told analysts he will undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Post announced on Nov. 6 that Vitale would take an “unexpected” medical leave of absence. In his first remarks since that announcement, Vitale told Wall Street that he “feels great” but that the medical treatment “could wipe out my energy level for a period of time.”

“Since I became CEO, I’ve attempted to be as candid with you as possible. I will not change that now,” Vitale said in brief remarks during Post’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “Recently, doctors discovered and successfully removed a malignant tumor.”

Vitale, 57, said he has been joining calls with Post and would continue to participate in the company’s business as much as he’s able. He didn’t provide details on when he expects to resume his duties.

“Vaccination” at Post Holdings:

In its annual report for 2021 (p. 35), the company outlined its strict adherence to all “COVID measures,” adding: “We also held over 25 on-site vaccination events at our facilities.”

https://www.postholdings.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Post-Holdings-2021-ESG-Report.pdf

Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme Is Cancer-Free: “All Clear”

November 18, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and subsequently underwent surgery as a method of treatment. In a new interview, the singer-guitarist reports that he’s gotten the “all clear” as far as his battle with cancer is concerned.

“I’m good. I’m all clear,” said Homme when asked by ITV about his current health status, adding that he’s feeling “the best I’ve felt all year.”

Homme also opened up the recent losses of several people who were close to him. “A lot of people have passed away near [me], nine people in the last … year and a half now.” While he didn’t name any specific people, among his close friends who have passed away in that time were his former Queens of the Stone Age bandmate Mark Lanegan and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

https://consequence.net/2023/11/queens-of-the-stone-age-josh-homme-cancer-free/

Daughter of slain Sandy Hook principal reveals cancer battle

November 16, 2023

After losing her mother, Principal Dawn Hochsprung, in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, Erica Lafferty is now fighting for her own life.

Lafferty, 38, said she was diagnosed with cancer in the brain and has spread to her gastrointestinal tract.

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/news/video/daughter-slain-sandy-hook-principal-reveals-cancer-battle-104938047

'Silent Reflux': Savannah Guthrie's Diagnosis, Explained

November 15, 2023

Savannah Guthrie announced she was diagnosed with laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR) last week on the Today show.

“I just found out this week I have this very thing,” Guthrie said during a segment on LPR. “My voice has been getting hoarser and hoarser, and I thought it was old age. I didn’t know.”

Experts say the condition is particularly hard to spot because the symptoms, like hoarseness, can be symptomatic of many different conditions.

It’s important to see an otolaryngologist if you’ve been experiencing vague symptoms that can affect the throat, like those associated with LPR, and don’t know what’s causing them.

“You should see a specialist to get an accurate diagnosis,” Kyra Osborne, MD, an otolaryngologist at Cleveland Clinic, told Health.

https://www.health.com/silent-reflux-savannah-guthrie-8400725

ABC News Legend Hospitalized for 'Severe Abdominal Pain'

November 14, 2023

ABC 33/40 Birmingham meteorologist James Spann has told his followers that he'll be on leave for a few days after "a quick middle of the night surgery" on Monday evening to treat severe abdominal pain. "I prefer for all of the posts on this account to be about you, and not me," Spann said on X/Twitter. "Things that are helpful and relevant to you."

"Will make a quick exception here since the word is out," Spann continued. "I missed WeatherBrains [a podcast] last night due to severe abdominal pain, and wound up going through a quick middle of the night surgery. "It was a closed loop bowel obstruction, which came out of nowhere. But all is well and I will be back at full speed in a few days. Thanks to everyone at Grandview for their kindness and professionalism in the middle of the night. And, we are enjoying the 'grand view'..." The post included a photo of Spann in a hotel bed and an image of clouds.

https://popculture.com/tv-shows/news/abc-news-legend-hospitalized-for-severe-abdominal-pain/

Mom, 38, is a part of an ongoing trend of nonsmokers being diagnosed with lung cancer

November 16, 2023

This January, Lauren Corcoran, then 38, wanted to get her groove back after her first year as a mom and started training for a half marathon. Soon after, she tweaked a muscle in her neck. An X-ray spotted what seemed like a past injury but that didn’t sound right, and she asked for another X-ray. That X-ray found something unexpected — a mass in her lung that later testing showed was stage 3 lung cancer.

“It was an out of body experience,” the 39-year-old human resources professional from Stamford, Conn. tells TODAY.com. “Particularly for a healthy, nonsmoker who has always been really active and eats healthy.” …

Lung cancer in nonsmokers

The greatest risk factor for developing lung cancer remains smoking but experts have noticed a newer development: More young women who are nonsmokers are developing lung cancers.

“We don’t really know why that’s happening, but we are seeing the trend,” Dr. Michael Ebright, director of thoracic surgery at Stamford Hospital and clinical associate professor of thoracic surgery at Columbia University Medical Center, who treated Corcoran, tells TODAY.com. “Smoking still is the dominant risk factor in women. It increases the chance of developing lung cancer by 25 times. But the incidence of lung cancer in women who are nonsmokers is twice as high as men who are nonsmokers.”

https://www.today.com/health/disease/nonsmoker-woman-develops-lung-cancer-rcna125394