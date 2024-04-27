Former Charleston Southern basketball player hospitalized after collapsing during pick-up game

April 25, 2024

North Charleston, S.C. - A former basketball player at Charleston Southern University (CSU) is recovering after he collapsed on the court last week. Junior Kalib Clinton collapsed and went into cardiac arrest while playing a pick-up game at CSU last Monday, according to family members. Clinton’s mother, Shana, said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was resuscitated and placed on a ventilator. He is now in stable condition but suffered severe brain trauma and remains in the intensive care unit. Clinton played in 18 games during the 2023-24 season.

No age reported.

CSU’s “vaccination” policy:

Community immunity status as of December 8, 2021:

Students: 43.6%

Faculty and Staff: 74%

TOTAL: 48.3%

Our goal is to reach 70% community immunity on campus, which includes proof of vaccination and/or evidence of natural immunity among those who have recently been infected with COVID-19. Natural immunity includes those who have had a positive COVID test July 1, 2021, or later.

https://www.charlestonsouthern.edu/bucsafe-update-from-the-president-14/

Manhattan man faces rare illness, seeking help

April 24, 2024

Topeka, Kan. - Jeremy Burns was diagnosed with a rare and painful illness that has not only impacted his health but also put a financial strain on his family. “Even if I couldn’t get help, even if they couldn't figure out what I had — I was hoping that research may would help them help someone else,” said Burns. Burns fell ill back in May of 2020. “I had what was called a Nissen fundoplication. Essentially I had Gerd about two years ago and I had surgery to repair it. It’s usually really straight forward and simple,” states Burns. “However, when they did it, they over tightened and sealed my throat shut.” After another surgery, Burns gained back all of his weight and began to get better. Up until August of 2021 — then things got worse. “All of a sudden one bone broke, then another, and another,” said Burns. “It just spiraled out of control and everything spiraled instantaneously.” Burns explains, “What at first should have been a normal break ended up being that my bones were breaking from the inside out. They’re filling up with fluid, expanding, and then they break apart.” Originally the owner of Hard Knocks Small Engine Repair in Manhattan, Burns had to sell to help cover medical and family needs. “They’ve done every test known to man, they’ve checked all my blood work, and they haven’t been able to figure out what it is,” he said. With no map for his road to recovery, the family needs financial help. Burns states, “Every test at Mayo that was just ran showed that I have damage in pretty much every organ and 100% arthritis now in every single joint — everything swarmed in one shot.” Though Burns fears he has little time left with his family — he’ll never stop fighting.

No age reported.

Cruise ships make emergency diversions to Bermuda

April 24, 2024

Medical miracle: Denver child’s heart beats again after 14 hours

April 24, 2024

Teacher, off-duty paramedic save 6-year-old going into cardiac arrest at daycare in Bossier City

April 24, 2024

Child transported to hospital following medical emergency at Liberty Middle School

April 23, 2024

Tampa teen gets life-saving transplant after heart condition diagnosis

April 24, 2024

YMCA in Del Ray temporarily closed after medical incident

April 23, 2024

Alexandria, VA - The YMCA in Del Ray is temporarily closed after a medical incident. Alexandria Fire-EMS are on the scene assisting a woman who went into cardiac arrest in the gym section of the YMCA. The woman is being transported to the hospital. As of 3:40 p.m. the gym remains temporarily closed.

Crews respond to medical emergency at Westfield River Wildwater Canoe race

April 22, 2024

Russell, Mass. - Multiple crews responded to a medical emergency during 69th Annual Westfield River Wildwater Canoe race on Saturday afternoon. Race participants witnessed a man was passed out and unresponsive and gave the individual CPR. Massachusetts State Police Troopers also arrived to the scene to assist with rescue efforts. Officials revealed that a AED was used to resuscitate the individual, the man was then stabilized and transported to a local hospital. The individual is expected to make a full recovery.

No age reported.

Rhode Island children stranded in Mexico after medical emergency

April 22, 2024

Two Rhode Island children are stranded in Mexico after a medical emergency abroad a cruise ship. Sarah Martin sent her kids on a spring break cruise vacation with their grandparents, which was smooth sailing until their grandmother had a heart attack. Now, her kids are stuck in Mexico with no passport, and no way to get to home. "They were having the time of their lives just having so much fun," said Martin. The fun stopped when she said their grandmother suffered a heart attack. According to Martin, she was too critical to return to their original port of Miami. The family was rushed to a local hospital in Cozumel where their grandmother remains in a medically-induced coma.

No age reported.

FM Symphony shines Sunday, even after key musician collapses mid-song

April 22, 2024

Laurens County Sheriff's office captain recovering after heart attack

April 21, 2024

Georgia’s governor bribed state workers to get jabbed:

Georgia Gov. Kemp announces vaccine incentive for state workers

“Approximately 325,000 members are currently eligible for the incentive, which would equate to a $150 Visa gift card or $480 in credits that can be used for various health care expenses,” Kemp said. “This also includes state health plan members who have already been vaccinated.”

https://www.wjcl.com/article/georgia-gov-kemp-covid/37432604

Toledo man raises cancer awareness after fighting two forms of cancer

April 20, 2024

Support comes to Bronxville mother battling terminal cancer

April 20, 2024

The effort began after Bronxville [NY] resident Shana Kesel Sabatini was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer in September 2023. Since then, Sabatini, a well-known daughter, friend, and mother to two young children, 13-year-old Isabella and 8-year-old Dominic, has bravely battled the disease, according to her friend Jenna Brunelli, who began a GoFundMe page to collect donations for the family. However, the battle may be over soon, as Sabatini has been brought home under the care of hospice.

No age reported.

Eggboy restaurant hosts fundraiser for friend battling brain cancer April 21st

April 20, 2024

Jacksonville, Fla. — EggBoy, a newly launched breakfast haven in Jacksonville, is not just about serving delectable dishes—it’s also about rallying support for the community. On Sunday, April 21, from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., EggBoy will be more than just a place for morning cravings; it will be a hub of hope and solidarity. The reason behind this special event? Taylor Rossmoore, a beloved friend of EggBoy’s owners, Nick and Zachary Presti, has been courageously battling a rare form of brain cancer called Oligodendroglioma, with no current cure. Despite the uphill journey, Taylor underwent successful awake brain surgery, marking a significant milestone in his illness fight. The fundraiser aims to alleviate the financial burden that accompanies such treatments, with all proceeds channeled directly to Taylor’s GoFundMe campaign. The estimated costs of medical bills range from $300,000 to $700,000.

No age reported.

Brian’s Story (Site created on August 16, 2023)

April 19, 2024

Kansas - Approximately three weeks ago, I was diagnosed with AML (Acute myeloid leukemia). The kind of news that simply levels you… after telling my family, I started sharing the information with key friends to share with others…. I am not a particularly private person…as anybody reading knows! Lol but the idea of telling everyone individually was mind blowing! We are very confident in my caring team at the University of Kansas Medical Hospital. I have been blessed with a bone marrow donor… an individual, who, for no other reason than a desire to help another person, has given me a chance and on Monday, I began the process of nullifying my current bone marrow. It will be day -8. We will count down every day with a chemo treatment until the 29th when I will receive my new bone marrow. As anybody who has walked this journey or has had a love one on it know, it is a dark path with many obstacles, but my team will do everything they can to mitigate the unfortunate challenges of Chemo… on one bright note, I won’t be worrying about losing my hair! Lol

No age reported.

March 24, 2024 update:

I never would’ve thought when this cancer journey began, that less than a year we would enter hospice care.