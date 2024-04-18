UNITED STATES

5 students injured, SUV driver critical after school bus crash in Yorktown

April 12, 2024

Yorktown, NY -- Police say several students suffered minor injuries after their school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Yorktown on Friday morning. The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. and police say Route 132 will be closed between Barger and Wildwoods streets for the investigation. Five high school-aged students were on the bus at the time of the crash and were taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver was taken to the hospital for observation. The driver of the other vehicle, an SUV, is in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center after EMS found him unconscious inside the car. Police were investigating if the driver suffered a medical emergency or not but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

School bus lands on its side after colliding with a Maserati in Ellis County, officials say

April 12, 2024

Ellis Co, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash involving a luxury car and a school bus in Ellis County Friday afternoon. According to officials, around 4:30 p.m., an Ellis County Co-Op school bus was traveling north on Farm to Market Road 55 near Goodwyn Road when a Maserati Ghibli traveling in the opposite direction veered into the school bus lane striking the bus on the left side. The collision caused the school bus to roll onto its side coming to rest in a nearby ditch. A 15-year-old student aboard the bus sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Midlothian Methodist Hospital for treatment, officials say. The school bus driver was uninjured in the crash. The driver and passenger of the Maserati also walked away unscathed, according to the Texas DPS. Texas DPS said the crash is under investigation.

School bus crashes after driver suffers medical emergency, multiple students injured

April 10, 2024

Eleanor, W.Va. - Several students and a bus driver in West Virginia were taken to a hospital early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash. WCHS-TV reported the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. ET in Putnam County in the eastern part of the state while the children were enroute to school. According to the network, the bus struck a tree near the community of Eleanor. In total, nine elementary and middle school-aged students were transported to a local hospital, most with minor injuries. Parents of the 25 children on the bus were all notified of the crash, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, who was also hospitalized, is believed to have suffered a serious medical emergency before the bus left the roadway. The condition of the driver was not released. The sheriff’s office later told WCHS that one of the injured children is now listed in serious condition and will have to undergo surgery for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver loses consciousness, crashes into oncoming car in Westfield

April 12, 2024

Westfield, NJ — A man, who is believed to have suffered a medical emergency, crashed into oncoming traffic after losing consciousness on Thursday, said Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro. On April 11 at 12:37 p.m., a crash was reported on West South Avenue about 100 feet from Boulevard with injuries and airbag deployment. A vehicle going east on West South Ave went into the opposite lanes of traffic, crashing with a vehicle going west, said Battiloro. The driver of the vehicle traveling east, a 50-year-old man from Elizabeth, appears to have suffered a medical episode while driving and lost consciousness, said Battiloro. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark by the Westfield Rescue Squad with paramedic accompaniment. The driver of the vehicle going west, a 75-year-old woman from Cranford, refused medical treatment. The medical episode was the apparent direct cause of the crash. Both vehicles were rendered inoperable and towed from the scene.

Car crashes into Bay County residence

April 11, 2024

Panama City Beach, Fla. — One Bay County woman received a rude awakening at about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. A vehicle plowed into her home located at the corner of Raven Street and Pine Tree Avenue in Panama City Beach. The car went right through the woman’s bedroom wall, pinning her underneath. Bay County Fire Rescue had to cut the woman out of the predicament. Both the woman and the driver, a 47-year-old Missouri man, were transported to Bay Medical Sacred Heart. State troopers said they’re both in stable condition. “What I understand is a motorist was traveling and may have experienced a medical episode. I’m not certain at this time, but it appears that they veered off the roadway, hit a post, and then directly into the home, which has got to be frightening for the residents,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said. Lt. King says this is the third instance of a vehicle hitting a house over the last three days, which is being investigated by Troop A State Trooper. He said he does not believe that alcohol was a factor in any of these crashes.



Richland woman injured after medical emergency accident

April 10, 2024

A 62-year-old Richland [MO] woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident at 9:45 Tuesday morning on Highway A.B. and Star Lane in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Eldona S. Marlowe suffered a medical condition, ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned. Marlowe was transported to Phelps Health.

Bystanders save man from burning car in Vernon

April 8, 2024

Vernon, N.Y. -- Sheriff's deputies and bystanders are credited with saving the life of an Oneida man on Saturday night. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Nathan Petrie suffered a medical emergency while driving on Route 5 in Vernon just after 9:30 Saturday night. Deputies say the medical emergency caused Petrie to veer into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit an SUV driven by 19-year-old Dennis Galstian of Syracuse. Petrie's car then struck a guard rail before catching fire. With the help of bystanders, Petrie was able to be pulled out of the car, suffering only minor injuries. Three children in Petrie's car along with the occupants of the car he collided with were uninjured.

UNITED KINGDOM

Quinton crash in Wolverhampton Road due to medical incident

April 8, 2024

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a lamp-post in Quinton earlier today (Monday April 8). West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene after being alerted at 11.39 am to reports of a crash between a car and a lamp-post.

ITALY

He falls ill and loses control of the Maserati which crashes: a man is taken to hospital

April 9, 2024

Roè Volciano - The alarm was triggered in the last few hours of today, April 9, when a man driving his Maserati lost control of the vehicle, leaving the road. It happened in Roè Volciano, in the Brescia area, and according to initial information it was a sudden illness. The car left the road and crashed, causing extensive damage. After the emergency call, local Valle Sabbia police officers and medical workers quickly rushed to the scene and took the driver to hospital for checks.

Sudden illness in the car, fear for a 38-year-old woman, hospitalized

April 11, 2024

Ancona - She was behind the wheel when she began to feel unwell, but she clearly managed to pull over to the side of the road, and was then helped by medical personnel. The Yellow Cross intervened late in the morning along Via Flaminia, for a 38-year-old who fell ill while she was driving her car. After initial treatment on site, the woman was urgently taken to the regional hospital under code red.

Sickness while driving ends up with the SUV in a warehouse

April 8, 2024

San Benedetto del Tronto (Ascoli) – Four people were injured in two accidents that occurred yesterday morning along the roads of the Picena Riviera. The first happened around 9 am in Isola Sud, in front of the San Benedetto agri-food centre, not far from the motorway toll booth. It was an accident probably caused by a sudden illness that struck the driver of the Suzuki Vitara, 46-year-old F. M.. The car, which ended up out of control, crossed the entire roadway, in two-way traffic, crashing into the fence of a private warehouse, knocking it down for about ten metres, and finally ending its run against a concrete pole of the Enel which is located within the area.

According to the reconstruction of the accident, the intervention of the 32-year-old passenger A. T. was important, as he immediately realized what was happening and grabbed the steering wheel trying to bring the car to a safety area.

Shortly after, another accident occurred along the National road south of San Benedetto, near the Grannò body shop, near Via Sant'Agnese. Two people traveling on a scooter ended up in the nearby emergency room after a collision with a car. The man who was driving the scooter, F. P., 49 years old, and the female passenger, M. C. of the same age, were rescued by health workers from Potes and the Green Cross, who stabilized them on board the ambulances. The findings were carried out by a traffic police patrol, whose officers will have to establish any responsibility for the accident.

