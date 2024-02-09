SCOTUS smashes Colorado's "case" on Trump (and, along with it, the "insurrection" narrative)
Kagan, Jackson seemed to share the doubts of the conservative majority as to this latest "liberal" effort to condemn both Trump and those Americans who'd vote for him to "civil death"
Regardless of your take on Trump, or anybody else’s, the Court was somehow overtaken by lucidity—a rare thing in Year 4 of the “COVID crisis.”
Compilation by blueplanet68:
Click on the links below, not the screenshots:
Kavanaugh lays down the law. “Trump has not been charged with Insurrection”:
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1755636977750147271
Gorsuch slaps the stuffing out of Jason Murray, Colorado’s lead lawyer:
https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1755632872399007856
Jonathan Turley: “This was a bloodbath for Democrats”:
https://twitter.com/JonathanTurley/status/1755643239674020267
“Murray took more arrows than Saint Sebastian”:
https://twitter.com/JonathanTurley/status/1755638668935434289
Jonathan Turley’s complete thread:
https://nitter.1d4.us/jonathanturley
Elena Kagan expresses strong doubts over Colorado argument:
https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1755635271163326631
Ketanji Jackson sides with Trump:
https://twitter.com/Rightanglenews/status/1755642314775564468
Citizen Free Press tweet "Kavanaugh makes it clear: “Trump has not been charged with Insurrection”"
The real question is, why have Pelosi & Co. not been charged with HOAXING Insurrection?
J6 was a scripted project from soup to nuts, led by Air Force intelligence.
http://mileswmathis.com/jan6.pdf