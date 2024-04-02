Retail outlets coast to coast—and especially in our once-wondrous cities, from San Francisco to Chicago to New York—are under serial attack, plundered by brash hordes of “shoplifters” whose blatant theft goes on and on without the slightest interference by police, and even with a startling acquiescence by the retailers themselves. If someone grabs a load of merchandise, and runs away with it, it’s often not the pillager who gets in trouble, but the employee who tries to stop the crime:

We—or those of us with eyes wide open—saw this kind of thing throughout the Days of Rage provoked by George Floyd’s murder (assuming he was murdered). as we see in this video taken by a friend of mine in Chelsea, New York City, as “protestors” coolly trashed his building with New York City’s finest looking on. (My friend’s account is just below this video.)

The attack took place on June 1, 2020. I have many additional videos of rioting and attacks on buildings from around town that day. The videos presented here are of the attack on my building in Chelsea, which the feeling of being planned and coordinated.

Cars rolled up and commenced lightning strikes on the Gristedes on the ground floor of my building, which contains a pharmacy. The liquor store was also attacked. At least two cars from outside of the neighborhood and possibly out of state rolled up and disgorged attackers with the appropriate tools.

In the first video, the car that they come of out is in the extreme right of frame. In subsequent videos, there are close ups. You will see the first cop car swing by, which somehow felt like it was more of a helpful timing notice than an effort to scare off the attackers. In a later video, another car stops to let out yet another group. Then the cops finally arrive en masse, but they soon leave. At that point neighborhood folks from the nearby projects fill in to loot where the pros in car left off. One of the locals was heard to sadly comment, “We’re destroying our own neighborhood.”

You’d have to be a very trusting soul—or, one might say, a simpleton—to see such actions as spontaneous eruptions, based on mass privation and collective rage (as after MLK’s assassination, or the verdict over Rodney King’s assault by rthe LAPD), and not as operations managed from on high. The cops’ bizarre inaction tells us that these COVID-era rampages have been organized against the rest of us, not by the “shoplifters” or “protestors” or “rioters” themselves, but by the same exalted players who hatched the “virus,” spread the terror over it, pushed (and are still pushing) “vaccination,” made heroes of the Nazis in Ukraine, incinerated Maui (among other once-idyllic places), trashed essential infrastructure and otherwise promoted hell on Earth. In short, those handy mobs—also including both Antifa and their “fascist” adversaries (both blocs guided by state agents), the “migrants” strangely favored all throughout the West, and the federal performers in the Capitol on “January 6”—do not represent the triumph of mere anarchy, since they are but the shock troops in the ongoing dirty war against the human world.

Of course, such high manipulation is, in itself, nothing new, since it’s long been an imperial tactic to divide, subdue and/or misdirect the masses. Just as the British had the Indians attack white settlements, the Czars whipped up pogroms to distract the Russian masses, and the Robber Barons hobbled labor by recruiting scabs, so have the powers that be always reached down to keep themselves above it all. Thus COINTELPRO and the like had agents infiltrate, harass, divide and frame the Panthers, moved Weatherman to nihilistic violence, and then went after Progressive Labor in the Seventies, when they also created the Symbionese Liberation Army (which slipped its leash)—all to sabotage the left, and give it a bad name. Elsewhere the CIA repeatedly manipulated crowds and funded factions to help bring down wayward regimes, as in Teheran in 1953, and Chile two decades later (to pick just two of numerous examples); and there is evidence of much the same high hand behind such seeming rogue jihadi movements as ISIS and al Qaeda.

A Chilean protest of Salvador Allende’s policies, choreographed by the CIA

And yet, while such manipulation is itself an ancient trick, its global use today is something new, with nation after nation crumbling under this worldwide assault on all the rest of us, and on our sovereign states, in furtherance of the globalist agenda. This planetary operation now obliges us to take a closer look at all the mobs at work today, rampaging as if out of nowhere—including even Hamas, whose bloody foray on October 7 was evidently not the bold stroke lauded by its Western celebrants for besting Israel’s mighty government, but yet another operation which that very government allowed to happen—just as on 9/11, or like those city cops who let those weaponized “shoplifters” do their thing. As many an Israeli knows full well (though “our free press” has blacked out that awareness), Hamas and the IDF apparently colluded in that operation, which has paid off for the globalists not only in more deaths among the rest of us, but also by dividing nearly all humanity more bitterly than ever, as both antisemitism and Islamophobia appear to be at least as virulent as in the Middle Ages.

It is to force us all into that Great Leap Backward that its crackpot authors have been mobbing us nonstop, to have us burning up with hatred for each other, instead of joining forces to go after them at last.