MEXICO

Thalia reveals she is ‘traumatized’ after being diagnosed with complicated health symptoms

January 31, 2024

Thalia might not be able to taste the delicious flavors of Mexican food as she was recently diagnosed with Dysgeusia, a distortion of the sense of taste. The singer and actress took to social media to share her concern about this rare and complicated health diagnosis. “I am traumatized, they [doctors] have just confirmed that I have Dysgeusia. It is an alteration of taste with a constant taste of salt, of metal 24/7 and I can’t stop feeling it. What do I do?” she explained distressedly. The telenovela icon said she is so depressed with her situation that to reduce the symptoms; she tries to “drink water with lemon, things with vinegar, and eat things with a lot of salt.” “It’s strange because my sense of smell is perfect,” she reveals. “I can smell everything; When I eat, everything tastes good to me, but after I stop eating, I have this constant taste in my mouth 24/7,” she said. According to Thalia, she has been dealing with this situation since the end of last year but kept it quiet because she thought that it was only a temporary illness. Dysgeusia is associated with ageusia, the complete lack of taste, and hypogeusia, a decrease in taste sensitivity. According to experts, a diagnosis is usually complicated since the sense of taste is tied together with other sensory systems. Common causes of Dysgeusia include chemotherapy, asthma treatments, zinc deficiency, Liver disease, hypothyroidism, and more.

BRAZIL

What is optic neuritis, a disease that Felipe Simas was diagnosed with?

January 27, 2024

The actor Felipe Simas was rushed to hospital on Thursday (26th). The artist revealed that he had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called optic neuritis in a message on his own social network. Mariana Uhlmann, wife of Felipe Simas, shared on her social networks details about the actor's hospitalization: “On Sunday, upon returning from work, he noticed that his right vision had a different shade,” she reported. Felipe Simas continued: "With a distinct and blurred coloration in the center of the vision.” The next day, the actor sought the assistance of an ophthalmologist, who, faced with suspicion of optic neuritis, urgently recommended a brain MRI. After performing the imaging examination, the diagnosis of neuritis was confirmed. Optic neuritis is sometimes the first sign of multiple sclerosis.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara is ill and admitted to hospital for exams

January 27, 2024

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara (49), fell ill during a meeting in Brasilia on Thursday, and was admitted on Friday to the Heart Institute of the University of São Paulo. She was in a workshop held at the Ministry of the Environment when she needed emergency medical care. In the hospital, Sonia will undergo examinations. According to a statement, Sonia is "in the process of recovery and is well". The doctors recommended a hospital stay in São Paulo to perform a battery of tests. "The goal is to ensure that her health is fully established," the statement said.

ARGENTINA

Claudio Echeverri scared everyone at the U23: "I got a very strong chest pain"

January 31, 2024

It was not all happiness in the Argentine Under-23 's 5-0 win against Chile. In the first half, Claudio "el Diablito" Echeverri [18] ended up lying on the ground and raised some alarm. The youth had to be taken off the field of play on a stretcher and was assisted on the side by doctors. There was no evidence of muscle pain nor had he been the victim of a foul. What happened to "the Little Devil"? After the match, Claudio Echeverri himself explained what happened to him and why he must be treated: "In the match I got a very strong chest pain. I couldn't change the air, I couldn't breathe very well. I got really scared, I threw myself down and stayed for a while so I could breathe. Then, thank God, I got a bit better...but just in case I'm going to talk to the doctors to see what it is because something like this had never happened to me and I felt very afraid. I'm fine now," said the millionaire player.

NORWAY

Stefan Strandberg retires after blood clot: a big shock

January 30, 2024

This is stated in a press release from Vålerenga Football Elite. The club writes that Strandberg shortly before Christmas was operated on for prolapse in his back, and that he was scheduled to start training in early February. After the operation, a complication occurred that led to a life-threatening blood clot in the entire left leg and up in the abdomen. Strandberg therefore had to undergo an extensive emergency operation in mid-January. "I've played football every day since I learned to walk and I wasn't ready to give up. Now everything is taken from me. My football career is over. I was ready to fight for the national team and this is a big shock. Right now I'm just happy to be alive, but need time to let it all sink in", says Strandberg.

ITALY

Illness during Grande Fratello [Italian Reality Show, Big Brother], an ambulance was called to rescue Giuseppe Garibaldi

February 2, 2024

Moments of extreme excitement for the competitors of Big Brother who had to deal with a sudden event. Giuseppe Garibaldi had an illness, such that it was necessary to call the ambulance. It is not clear what happened to him, but rescue arrived in a short time and took away the thirty-year-old.



INDIA

Poet Suffers Heart Attack, Collapses On Stage While Reciting Poetry During Event In Uttarakhand's Pantnagar

January 29, 2024

Pantnagar - A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a poet suffered heart attack and collapsed on stage while reciting poetry in Uttarakhand's Pantnagar. The poet was reciting poetry at the Pantnagar Kavya Mahotsav which was organised in Pantnagar. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the elderly man is reciting poetry on stage in front of huge crowd inside an auditorium of a university. The man suddenly collapsed on stage during the program and fell on another man who was sitting behind him on the stage. The incident occurred on Sunday (January 28) at the G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar. There are reports that the man was rushed to a hospital nearby and his health status in not ascertained yet. The incidents of people losing their lives due to heart attacks are on the rise in the country.

Bengali singer and ex-MP Kabir Suman hospitalised after heart attack

January 29, 2024

Popular Bengali singer and former Trinamul Congress MP Kabir Suman was hospitalised on Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain, an official of the medical facility said. The health condition of Suman, who was admitted to the ICU of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, is critical, he said. “He seems to have suffered a heart attack. We are constantly monitoring his health parameters,” a doctor treating him told PTI. A medical board has also been formed for his treatment, the official said.

AUSTRALIA

Cheatle to miss rest of season, WPL after skin cancer procedure

January 31, 2024

Australia left-arm seamer Lauren Cheatle has been ruled out of the rest of the domestic season and the WPL after undergoing a medical procedure for skin cancer on her neck. Cheatle underwent the procedure on Wednesday. She had previously undergone treatment for skin cancer in 2021. She had been signed by Gujarat Giants for this season's WPL which begins on February 23 but will now miss the tournament as well as the rest of the WNCL season for New South Wales.

NEW ZEALAND

Hastings District councillor Ann Redstone resigns after Parkinson’s diagnosis

February 1, 2024

Hastings District councillor Ann Redstone has stepped down from council after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The councillor from the Heretaunga ward posted the news to social media on Friday, stating it was her last day. She told Hawke’s Bay Today she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about a year ago and while she was still okay, she was starting to feel the impact and wanted to leave before she wasn’t okay.

