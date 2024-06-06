UNITED STATES

Bruce Springsteen forced to postpone tour due to health issue

May 27, 2024

Bruce Springsteen has canceled several dates of his tour due to "vocal issues". 'The Boss' shared the news on Instagram and explained he and The E Street Band were postponing Prague and Milan under doctor's orders. "Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days," the statement read. "With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3).

Neil Young's Chicago show postponed at last minute 'due to illness'

May 23, 2024

Neil Young’s sold-out concert at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion was postponed Thursday, just hours before showtime. A statement on the Northerly Island venue’s X page said the show, part of a tour with Young’s band Crazy Horse, was postponed “due to illness.” There were no details about who was ill. “This show will be rescheduled,” the tweet said. “Hold on to your tickets and stay tuned for more information.

The Black Keys quietly cancel entire North American arena tour

May 25, 2024

Last month, the Black Keys shared Ohio Players, their 12th studio album. The rock band was slated to start a North American arena tour in September, but the run has been canceled. All of the dates have disappeared from the Black Keys’ website, aside from a performance at a NASCAR race. Ticketmaster also has the tour dates listed as canceled. Fans are speculating the cancelation is due to low ticket sales, but it’s unconfirmed and the band has not commented or announced the cancelation. The Black Keys have even limited comments on their most recent Instagram post as fans demand an explanation. Stereogum has reached out to the band for comment.

Matt Rife abruptly cancels shows due to medical emergency

May 30, 2024

Fans were left hanging after comedian Matt Rife suddenly canceled two shows on Wednesday night, just around 20 minutes before the show was supposed to start. And although he has not elaborated on why he suddenly had to cancel, the 28-year-old is citing a "medical emergency" of some kind.

Carly Pearce opens up about recent health diagnosis, making shows ‘look a little different’

May 30, 2024

Northern Kentucky country music artist Carly Pearce gave her fans an important update regarding her health on Thursday. Pearce, 34, announced on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with pericarditis, a condition that causes swelling and irritation to the heart’s already-thin saclike tissue. The musician says she has been talking about her health and the future of her shows with doctors and a cardiologist. As a result of the new development, Pearce says some things will unfortunately have to change from what she normally brings to the stage. “I still wanna be out on the road, it’s really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I’m healing to alter my shows a little bit, so if my shows look a little bit different just know it’s because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now,” she explained. “That doesn’t mean I’m not gonna be completely fine, it just means right now I really need to take this seriously...” The 34-year-old from Taylor Mill, Kentucky, warns her fans to take care of themselves and to trust their intuition if they feel something is wrong. “I’m a young, healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises, and this happened to me, so I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it, and just know that if it’s trying to tell you something, it’s gonna tell you,” she said.

Former boxing champion Tyson falls ill on plane

May 28, 2024

Mike Tyson [57], the former heavyweight champion boxer, experienced a moment of great concern during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. "Kid Dynamite" suffered a sudden illness that required the intervention of doctors once he landed at the airport. The symptoms, described as dizziness, nausea and a severe headache, alerted the cabin crew of American Airlines Flight 1815 who provided first aid to Tyson. The news quickly spread across the international media. A spokesperson for the boxer reported that Tyson is currently recovering and that the symptoms were the result of an ulcer. Once landed, medical and paramedical staff boarded the flight to provide further assistance, monitoring Tyson's condition for more than 25 minutes before transferring him to a medical facility for further assessment. Tyson's entourage subsequently announced that the champion is well and thanked the medical staff for the prompt intervention.

Tyson was “vaccinated”:

The Great Gatsby’s Sara Chase speaks out about cancer diagnosis: ‘I'm living my greatest dream and my nightmare’

May 30, 2024

“When my doctor told me the diagnosis, I said, ‘I promise you if I get through this, I will speak about it.’” Sara Chase is already making good on that promise—a show of faith that her doctor will hold up the other end of the bargain. The diagnosis she’s referring to is tubal cancer, or cancer of the fallopian tubes—a piece of news the Great Gatsby performer kept to her inner personal and professional circles before deciding to share it publicly in an interview with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens on The Broadway Show.

No age reported.

Dance Moms star Kelly Hyland, 53, reveals she has been diagnosed with 'fast-moving' breast cancer

May 29, 2024

Dance Moms star Kelly Hyland, 53, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with 'fast-moving' breast cancer - just months after she had a 'clean mammogram.' Kelly, who appeared in Dance Moms with her daughters, Brooke and Paige, from 2011 until 2014, shared the heartbreaking news with E! News on Wednesday morning. In late March, the mom-of-three said she noticed a lump in her breast and decided to get it checked - despite having had a mammogram just eight months prior. 'I went from clean results to a malignant mass in eight months,' the reality star said. 'I was shocked that it had grown that quickly and scared of the battle I knew I was about to face.'

ESPN announcer out with illness

May 24, 2024

Due to illness, ESPN’s Sean McDonough will not be on the call for Friday night’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. ESPN announced the news on Friday afternoon. McDonough is still scheduled to return and call Game 3, per ESPN’s PR site. No details have been provided regarding the illness.

No age reported.

Two pro wresting announcers in the hospital:

Jim Ross admitted to emergency room this morning due to shortness of breath

May 23, 2024

Jim Ross is going through it again. On Thursday, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator surfaced on social media with some unfortunate news about his health. "Unexpected trip to ER in Norman this morning," Ross wrote of his trip to the emergency room earlier today. "Shortness of the breath." That’s all for now.

No age reported.

Brandi Rhodes diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis, undergoes successful surgery

May 21, 2024

Brandi Rhodes [40] has opened up about her health discovery and treatment. She has confirmed that she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Endometriosis and has gone through successful surgery. Rhodes writes on her social media: “3 years of pain with no answers. @MaryseMizanin ‘s story encouraged me to press on. Many appts later, we found the answer. Stage 4 endometriosis. Successful surgery today.”

