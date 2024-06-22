UNITED STATES

Stevie Nicks “regrettably” forced to cancel show at last minute with fans already lined up

June 14, 2024

Stevie Nicks had to cancel her Saturday show at Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at the last minute, with her official social media page disclosing an illness in the band. The brief statement was originally posted by the venue at 5:30 p.m. the evening of the show. Unfortunately, fans were already lined up for the show. The doors were set to open on Hershey Park Stadium when the statement was posted and the show canceled. According to a fan-posted video, per a report from Music News, soundcheck had gone as planned. Following that, though, the show was then postponed.

"Looks like cardiac arrest" - Fans react as boxer Tramaine Williams collapses after seemingly suffering a seizure mid-match

June 21, 2024

In a horrific turn of events, New Haven, Connecticut-based, junior featherweight boxer Tramaine Williams [31] seemingly suffered a seizure during his boxing bout against Ryan Allen in a recent Team Combat League event. As the fight progressed, Allen landed a short straight right on Williams, who smothered the punch with ease. However, a delayed response from 'The Mighty Midget' was what horrified everyone, as Williams seemingly suffered an autonomic dysfunction that characterizes a seizure. The American's body sank face-first into the canvas and Allen pulled back without landing any follow-up shots.

General Hospital’s John York shares his battle with two rare cancers

June 19, 2024

John York, best known for playing the role of Malcolm “Mac” Scorpio on daytime television soap opera General Hospital, is taking a short break from work as he’s battling a rare type of blood cancer. York, who has been with General Hospital since 1991, recently shared his tough journey with fans on social media. In a heartfelt message posted on social media platform X, York explained his health situation: "Well, hey, you guys, how you doing? It’s me. I said I was going to give you an update on the reason I’m taking a little hiatus from General Hospital, and here it is. So, last December of 2022, I was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS and multiple smoldering myeloma, two blood and bone marrow disorders."

No age reported.

Missy Elliott opens up for the first time about her shocking diagnosis

June 19, 2024

Missy Elliott [52] is one of the greatest rappers of all time — let alone female rappers — so it’s cool to see that she’ll be getting her just due with her first-ever tour as a headlining act. But as she gears up for the career milestone, the Virginia MC is also opening up about issues that she’s dealing with in her personal life...namely, a medical diagnosis that’s kept her on the back foot. In an interview with PEOPLE, Missy opened up about living with Graves’ disease, going through severe weight loss, her past issues dealing with depression in the early 2000s, and also her upcoming “Out of This World - The Missy Elliott Experience” tour with close friends and collaborators Ciara and Busta Rhymes.

Graves’ disease is a condition that affects a person’s immune system, specifically causing the body to make too much thyroid hormone. As a result, many people with the disorder deal with issues like weight loss and fatigue, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Fox anchor Dave Hall reveals sudden and scary blood clot hospitalization

June 18, 2024

Fox anchor Dave Hall is lucky to be alive. The Las Vegas-based KVVU journalist recently revealed that he went through a sudden and scary hospitalization after it was discovered that he had a blood clot in his lung. In an editorial on the local news station's website, Hall shared that his blood cot was discovered after he injured his Achilles tendon while playing pickleball. "After some scanning and testing, I got the news: a massive blood clot had traveled into my lungs creating a pulmonary embolism." Doctors rushed to remove the clot, which was of "unusual" size, and had great success.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Stacy Layne Matthews hospitalized over spinal issue: 'Lost control of my legs'

June 17, 2024

RuPaul's Drag Race season 3 icon Stacy Layne Matthews revealed that she was admitted to the hospital following a scary situation involving the loss of mobility in her legs. The franchise legend — who also returned to perform during a fan-favorite girl group challenge on All Stars 4 — shared two videos over the weekend, outlining her bout with a spinal condition that forced her to pull out of a show in Arizona. In April 2023, Stacy recounted another health scare, for which she sought treatment at another hospital and asked fans to pray for her recovery.

No age reported.

Mark Chesnutt hospitalized, undergoes emergency heart surgery

June 18, 2024

Mark Chesnutt [60] experienced a heart health issue last weekend that required emergency surgery. It's forced him to cancel all upcoming shows. He's struggled with unspecified health issues in recent years, especially since November 2023 when he was forced to cancel a spate of shows. That month he referred to a long term health battle that he's been experiencing saying he'd take a couple months off to get better. A social media post reveals that Chesnutt underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery. "

Barry Sanders experienced recent ‘health scare’ related to heart, now in recovery

June 21, 2024

NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders experienced a “health scare” related to his heart over Father’s Day weekend and said Friday he is “taking this opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being.” Sanders, who turns 56 in July, didn’t disclose details about the medical incident but said “it was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine.” He went on to thank the medical professionals who cared for him and added “my family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time.”

Karen Derrico collapses in front of family, shocking preview

June 17, 2024

Doubling Down With the Derricos is back on TLC for a new season. This week a shocking preview for Tuesday night’s episode was released and reveals Karen Derrico is in trouble. The family is heading to the mountains of Mt. Charleston for some snow and skiing when things suddenly go south. Karen collapsed in front of her family leaving everyone in a panic. One of the twins, Dallas, suddenly starts yelling for Deon saying “Mommy’s hurt.” Deon turns toward where Dallas and Karen are to see producers helping Karen onto the ground. It appears she collapsed and luckily someone was standing nearby to assist her. Karen appears to be very lethargic and Deon says the same thing. She says she wants to go to sleep and that she feels very weak. As Deon helped Karen to the car to try and get her to drink something, the production team called for an ambulance.

No age reported.

