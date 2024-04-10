Millions are “dying suddenly” all around the world; and yet, according to “our free press,” all those dying are not dying of what’s really killing them. Indeed, none of them are dying of what’s really killing them, since they’re all dying (suddenly) of something else.

UNITED STATES

Sunbathing for just ONE DAY may increase your risk of heart disease - and stop the body fighting infections, study suggests

March 19, 2024

It is no secret that sizzling in the sun for long periods is bad for your health. As well as the headaches and risk of heatstroke, sunbathing dramatically increases the chance of skin cancer, with 70 percent of cases of the disease linked to sun exposure. But now, researchers have added two further serious harms to the list: heart disease and a wrecked immune system. Scientists from the University of Louisville in Kentucky found that just a day in a hot outdoor environment may raise tell-tale signs of inflammation in the body by at least 10 percent. Some of these signs - the release of inflammatory compounds that lead to a spiral of internal damage - are explicitly linked to the build-up of plaque in the arteries, leading to heart disease. Researchers from the University of Louisville in Kentucky studied 624 adults, who had their blood taken during the summer months between May 2018 and September 2019. The study also showed a six percent drop in crucial immune system cells called B-cells, which help the body fight viruses and germs.

Golf is linked to increased risk of developing Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS)

March 13 2024

Recent research has uncovered a potential connection between playing golf and other outdoor activities and an increased risk of developing Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. This study from Michigan Medicine emphasizes the need for further investigation into how hobbies and leisure activities may contribute to ALS risk, with an eye towards prevention and early detection. The study surveyed 400 individuals diagnosed with ALS and nearly 300 without the condition, focusing on their hobbies and activities outside of work. Notably, it was found that golfing, gardening or yard work, woodworking, and hunting were associated with a higher risk of ALS, particularly among men. For women, the study did not find a significant association between any recreational activity and ALS risk, which researchers attribute to the smaller number of female participants.

Nanoplastics linked to an increase in heart attacks and strokes - study

March 10, 2024

A new study says that people with nanoplastics inside their bodies are 4.5 times more likely to suffer from a heart attack, stroke or die of other health related concerns over the next three years than people without them, scientists say. The study was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, and explained how micro- and nanoplastics (NMPs) are “emerging” as a potential risk factor when assessing cardiovascular disease. It is the first time that such a connection has been made.

We can all relax now:

Cause of long COVID has finally been identified

March 9, 2024

Ever feel like you just can’t shake off that lingering fatigue even after recovering from COVID? You’re not alone. Millions of people experience long COVID, a frustrating collection of symp

BRAZIL

Rising incidence of heart disease and ignorance draws attention

February 6, 2024

Brazil faces significant challenges regarding heart health. In the country, the cases of heart attacks recorded per month have more than doubled in the last 15 years. Data from the activities report of the Padre Albino Foundation indicate...an increase of 24% in hospitalizations compared to 2022. At the Padre Albino Hospital, the total number of visits related to cardiovascular problems in the emergency room increased by 48% from 2022 to 2023. Dr. Sinhorini says that inadequate life routine added to genetic factors, smoking and lack of control of diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure generates a high risk scenario that needs to be fought.

Drinking just one Diet Coke a day linked with deadly heart condition

March 5, 2024

An amount of Diet Coke which many people would have assumed was normal and "healthy" to consume has been linked with a deadly heart disease. While many opt for diet sodas instead of the full-fat options, for a number of health reasons, it seems as though it may not necessarily be safe if you consume too much. A new study suggests that seven or more cans of diet pop per week could raise the risk of long-term heart issues among those tested.

More Millennials and Gen Xers are dying from colorectal cancer. Obesity and alcohol consumption are fueling the trend

January 30, 2024

Obesity and alcohol consumption are fueling bowel cancer’s rising death toll among young adults, according to newly published research in a leading cancer journal. The study, published Sunday in the Annals of Oncology, marks the first time bowel cancer deaths among young people — millennials and Gen Xers ages 25-49 — are predicted to rise in some European countries, and confirms a trend researchers first noted in 2021. The greatest European increase will be seen in the U.K., where such deaths are predicted to rise by 39% and 26% in women and men, respectively, this year when compared to 2018. That’s according to Dr. Carlo La Vecchia, professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at the University of Milan, Italy, and lead author on the paper. Being overweight or obese—and related health conditions like hyperglycemia and diabetes—are the primary factors responsible, La Vecchia said in a news release on the study.

Aside from obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and heavy alcohol use, other potential drivers proposed by researchers include:

Smoking

Low fiber, high-fat diet

Diets high in processed meats

Conditions like inflammatory bowel disease

Genetics

GERMANY

Because of drugs? Heart problems more than doubled among young Berliners

March 29, 2024

Cardiovascular diseases: the most common cause of death in Germany. In 2022, 12,218 Berliners died from it. Alarming: The Berlin fire brigade has to help young people more and more often because of heart problems. A total of 52,182 operations related to heart problems were carried out in the capital last year. It is worrying that from 2020 to 2023, the stakes skyrocketed, especially among children and young adults. In 2020, for example, there were 82 assignments for 1 to 10-year-olds. in 2023 there were already 232. An increase of 182.93 percent! For 11- to 20-year-olds, the numbers increased by 57.02 percent: from 784 (2020) to 1231 (2023). The accumulation of cases among 21- to 30-year-olds is also worrying: in 2020 there were 2349 fire brigade missions, in 2023 already 3816 – 62.45 percent more.

The politician Brousek stated: "The sharp increase in the number of jobs is due to significant external stress factors among young people.“ He believes the drug and club scene plays a central role. A reduction of the risks and thus of the fire brigade operations is only possible through strict and restrictive drug policy. Psychologist Franziska Klemm believed many students are under pressure to catch up on what has been missed in the pandemic. But: Corona is not the only problem. Interpersonal conflicts as well as bullying at school and in social networks are an additional burden.

NIGERIA

Sunday’s AFCON Final: How Not to Die While Watching

February 10, 2024

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has advised residents to familiarise themselves with medical facilities around football viewing centres as the final lap of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) holds between Nigeria and Ivory Coast tomorrow. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, listed this among five other essential health tips Nigerians could observe to stay alive while the match lasts. This advisory is coming after three Nigerians died while watching the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa on Wednesday.

The advisory reads:

"Residents are advised to prioritize their health and well-being while enjoying football matches or any other intense activities,” the statement, signed by the commissioner and posted on X, read in part:

Know Your Limits: Understand your physical limitations and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions before engaging in activities that could potentially exacerbate them.

Stay Hydrated and Nourished

Take Regular Breaks

Maintain Good Posture

Stay Calm and Relaxed

Be Prepared for Emergencies

“We also urge viewing centres to ensure that venues where football matches are watched have adequate medical facilities and trained personnel on hand to respond swiftly in case of emergencies. This can make a significant difference in outcomes. If you experience any unusual symptoms or discomfort, don’t hesitate to seek medical attention promptly.”

FIJ had reported that Cairo Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives who represented the Ika Federal Constituency of Delta State, died while watching the semi-final last Wednesday.

INDIA

No link between vax, heart attack: Minister

February 6, 2024

Asserting that there were no side effects of the vaccine, Patel told the Gujarat assembly during a discussion in the question hour that more than 250 crore doses of the vaccine have been given to the people of the country, and fears that youth are prone to heart attacks because of the vaccine are “not correct and without substance.” [Indeed, such “attacks” are “not without substance.]

Gandhinagar - State health minister Rushikesh Patel said on Monday that the fear that youth have become prone to heart attacks owing to the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine is unfounded. Asserting that there were no side effects of the vaccine, Patel told the Gujarat assembly during a discussion in the question hour that more than 250 crore [10 million] doses of the vaccine have been given to the people of the country, and fears that youth are prone to heart attacks because of the vaccine are "not correct and without substance."

