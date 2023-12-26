Stop the presses! Dr. Marc Siegel, medical advisor to Fox News, MENTIONS “VACCINATION” as ONE of several possible reasons why “Americans are dying at higher rates”:

SWITZERLAND

Health insurance data shows 73% increase in people receiving cancer treatment since 2020

December 18, 2023

According to Helsana, a major Swiss health insurance company, since 2016 the number of patients receiving cancer treatments has decreased. However, something changed in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, Helsana’s data shows there was a dramatic increase of 73% compared to 2020 in the number of patients receiving cancer treatments. And the high number of cancer patients continued in 2022 with an increase of 74% compared to 2020. Switzerland began its mass covid vaccination campaign on 23 December 2020.

https://expose-news.com/2023/12/18/switzerland-health-insurance-data-shows/

SOUTH KOREA

Korean Studies Indicate What Our Government is Hiding

December 5, 2023

The Korean National Health Insurance Service tabulates health data of the whole population including vaccination status which allows researchers to compare the ongoing health outcomes of the vaccinated with the unvaccinated. Precisely the information our government [New Zealand] is hiding from independent researchers and public scrutiny—comparative data, which we have been requesting they release. So what have they found in Korea? Researchers have released a preprint paper entitled “Hematologic abnormalities after COVID-19 vaccination: A large Korean population-based cohort study". Haematologic diseases are diseases of the blood and blood forming organs. The researchers randomly selected half of the population of Seoul (around 4.2 million people) aged 20 and above and identified people who had received treatment for a range of blood disorders. They excluded people who had a history of blood disorders prior to the study period and then compared the rate of development of blood disorders among the vaccinated and unvaccinated over a three month period. The researchers concluded: “This study demonstrated the haematologic adverse events associated with COVID-19 vaccination using real-world data. The cumulative incidence rate of nutritional anaemia, aplastic anaemia, and coagulation defects significantly and constantly increased for 3 months after the COVID-19 vaccination compared to the non-vaccinated group.”

https://preview.mailerlite.com/c2w2a1g5i3/2362996971481864388/h0c5/

AUSTRALIA

Anything but the vaxx:

A significant increase in death rates on roads around the country has experts worried

December 19, 2023

Five years ago, Dr Crozier helped lead the inquiry into the National Road Safety Strategy. "We can't ignore the facts, and we are seeing a significant increase in death rates around the country," Dr Crozier said. For much of the past four decades, Australia made steady progress on the road toll — from 2,800 people died in road accidents in 1989 to 1,094 by October 2020. But as the nation emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, the road toll started to increase. By November this year, 1,253 people had been killed in road accidents in the previous 12 months — a 6.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year. "So, since COVID … basically, they're going in the wrong direction." Dr Crozier believes there are two notable factors at play when it comes to driving up the road toll. Speed [...] and he also pointed to a drop in the number of random breath tests administered by police.

