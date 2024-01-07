Swiss soccer's Martin Ogg, 54, has Alzheimer's; Nigerian actor Zack Orji in coma since collapse; Indian actress Jhalak Dikhhla's neck tumor; Chinese singer Angie Lau's "cancer under control"
Brazilian rapper hospitalized, F1 driver's cardiac arrest, journo's heart attack; German footballer's "serious health condition"; Italian hospital director (pro-vax) has a heart attack; & much more
Pakistani cricketeer Noman Ali out with acute appendicitis:
Filipina actress/singer Saab Magalona has a “scary medical emergency”:
Australian “footy legend” David Liddiard has a heart attack:
a truly Bizarro World
the coverup continues of the mRNA kill-off, but during the "pandemic," seemingly every conceivable hospitalization or death was somehow tenuously Covid-related, even when the hospital engineered the death... https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/killing-factories-how-official-hospital?r=8ypo0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
This is getting too much to ignore. Friend of mine for 40 years called today to tell me his secretary dropped dead before christmas (he just found out via facebook)., when he called the daughter HER boyfriend just had a major heart attack and died. My friend is jabbed and is my agent. I cannot lose him.
He thinks it is because we are in our 60's...that somehow all of us is turn is next but doesnt connect it with the jabs.