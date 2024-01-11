There are now so many "sudden deaths" and "medical emergencies" that we need more researchers to track them. Can you help us?
Ever more of you are noting, in the comments, that the numbers of those “dying suddenly” appear to be increasing, and also that it’s ever younger people who are passing on before their time.
Those observations are quite right, which means that our job here is getting harder, necessitating the expansion of our global research team.
We all look forward to the day when the numbers posted here start going down, to the point that this research will not be needed any longer to wake others up. When that happens, we can focus all our energies on making sure that those behind this horror are brought to justice at long last, after this unprecedented democide.
Here’s another bit of evidence that things are getting very bad in the Uk... my mother died in March 2023 .. and I applied for probate.. normally 16 week delay.. well since 2023 the waiting time is over 52 weeks due to the number of deaths in UK alone... and thise that do not want to talk about it.. want you to get another jab.. makes me hopping mad.
There’s a helluva a lot cases of “Coinciditis”:
Myocarditis, Pericarditis, Arrhythmia, Pulmonary Embolism, Blood Clots, Stroke, Heart Attack, Neurological Impairment, Turbo Cancer, Guillain-Barre and Sudden Death that coincidentally and consistently affects the jabbed.