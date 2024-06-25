NO LAWS dictated the torments of the last four years. just as Julian Assange was kidnapped, held and variously tortured over years on no legal basis whatsoever. Likewise, Alex Jones is now being broken on no legal grounds—like Trump, who’s “guilty” (of what, exactly?) by mere state/corporate/“liberal” fiat. (One could say the same of Nixon’s “guilt” in Watergate—and I say that as one who sees that president as deeply criminal for other reasons, for which he was not impeached.) And, just as Jones “defamed” no one, Dr. Simone Gold did time after “January 6” for no legal reason (she having “trepassed,” peacefully, on public property).

And those are but a few of the American examples of such Oceanic lawlessness. On the basis of what LAW, specifically, has Reiner Fuellmich been kidnapped, jailed and tried (his legs in shackles in the courtroom)? If he did actually embezzle funds (doubtful), such treatment is completely out of whack with the alleged crime. And on the basis of what LAWS have excellent doctors like Meryl Nass been delicensed, and Sheri Tenpenny threatened with the same, and many academics (like myself) investigated, or, like ethics professors (!) Julie Ponesse at Western University in Canada, forced out of the faculty, for not obeying … what?

With this review I’ve only scratched the surface of the lawlessness that now prevails throughout what we once called “the free world,” just as it does in George Orwell’s imaginary dystopia.

