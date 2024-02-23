These numbers tell the awful truth about how many tens of thousands MORE "died suddenly" in 2021 than died in 2020 (an ever-rising spike that "our free press" keeps blacking out)
Legacy.com—the "world's largest" archive of obituaries that anyone can read—now tells us precisely what the government-and-media don't want us all, or anyone, to know
The writing’s on the wall (if you can bear to read it), so there’s no hiding it, as this new Substack (below) makes very clear.
Read it before or after reading this piece in OffGuardian:
Why is the ONS suddenly changing the “excess deaths” numbers?
February 21, 2024
https://off-guardian.org/2024/02/21/why-is-the-ons-suddenly-changing-the-excess-deaths-numbers/
Mark, good morning from sleepy Switzerland, and thank you for always alerting us to the nefarious actions many are taking to cover the tragic truths the last four years, and counting. I feel we owe you a massive dose of gratitude! You’ve kept me awake these past few years, and for that, I am forever grateful. We need you in our corner. God bless.
There's no such thing as a "Free Press," but a "Controlled Press"....Inaccurate at best, deceptive at worst.