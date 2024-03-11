CANADA

Brennan Elliott’s Wife Shares Update 2 Years After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

March 6, 2024

Two years after receiving the stunning news that her stomach cancer had progressed to stage 4, Camila Row, wife of longtime Hallmark star Brennan Elliott, is breathing a “big sigh of relief” over her latest test results and marking an important milestone: surviving and thriving beyond the “expiration date” she was originally given. After a January surgery and undergoing 10 rounds of a new chemotherapy drug, which Row has documented on her private Instagram account, she recently had scans to determine whether the latest chemo regimen has kept her cancer from spreading. On March 4, 2024, Row posted a screenshot of the radiology report, with the word “stable” highlighted in three places. Row was initially diagnosed with early-stage stomach cancer in 2018 and underwent successful treatment, which included chemotherapy and having her “complete stomach removed,” she shared in an interview with the Hope for Stomach Cancer advocacy group. However, in early 2022, Elliott told People that his wife’s cancer later returned and spread, resulting in a stage 4 diagnosis. In the two years since, Row has undergone many surgeries and innovative treatments at City of Hope Cancer Center in Los Angeles, determined to beat the odds.

MEXICO

Damian 666 Suffers Heart Attack, WrestlePro: Alaska Fifth Anniversary Card

March 7, 2024

Damian 666 [62] has suffered a heart attack. Masked Republic took to Twitter to post a statement from Damian’s son, Bestia 666, saying that Damian suffered a heart attack and underwent a hemodynamic operation. Bestia noted that his father is stable and recovering.

Ricardo Cásares, host of "Venga la alegría", suffered a heart attack before going on air

March 3, 2024

The host of the program “Venga la alegría” [Come the joy], Ricardo Cásares, suffered a heart attack on Monday minutes before going on air. Co-host Flor Rubio informed that Cásares, a member of the program for eight years, had not presented himself due to a health problem. He was taken to the hospital, where it was indicated that the strong discomfort he had was caused by a blocked artery, and after being operated on he was reported out of danger. Just a few weeks ago, Casares was absent from "Venga la alegría" after contracting covid-19 for the second time and, although he was stable, his doctor recommended that he rest.

UNITED KINGDOM

Nitin Sawhney rushed to hospital after “collapsing in a pool of blood”

March 7, 2024

Nitin Sawhney has revealed that he was “rushed to hospital” recently after suffering a heart attack. The 59-year-old musician, producer and composer – who has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, Sting and Brian Eno – shared a lengthy message on X/Twitter yesterday (March 6) about his serious health issue. It came after Sawhney told his followers on Monday (March 4) that he was “about to go through something pretty major”, but said he couldn’t disclose any details. “Wish me luck,” he wrote in the post. In a follow-up tweet, the musician said he had “decided to explain [himself]” further “after much reflection”. “A few days ago, out of nowhere, I had a heart attack. Nuts…,” he began. “I was rushed to hospital and the NHS put a stent in one of the arteries leading to my heart, after which I was kept in to await a similar operation (which I was referring to in my quoted post) on another artery.” Sawhney continued: “Both ops have gone well and the NHS were fantastic. I will need a third, bigger operation next month but one day at a time I reckon… I weight train 3-4 times a week, regularly kick-box, eat healthily and had no history of heart disease. When I spoke to the doctor, he said it was probably a genetic predisposition… Basically, as a British Asian I have a significantly higher likelihood of cardiovascular disease or heart attacks. My dad had a triple heart bypass, my mum has had two attacks and three of my uncles had heart attacks with one dying on the spot.” Sawhney added: “The point is there has been an alarming rise in fatalities from heart disease recently.. particularly amongst British Asians. So… if you are Asian or, to be honest, in any vulnerable group… get your heart health checked out. It could save your life. You might not see something like this coming… I didn’t.”

I thought my 22-year-old son had autism — I was shocked to find out it was early-onset dementia

March 4, 2024

Norfolk, England - A 22-year-old man with early onset dementia has become the youngest person with the condition in the United Kingdom, according to his mother. Sam Fairborn, 47, from Norwich, Norfolk, England says she has to treat her son Andre Yarham, 22, as though he were a 70-year-old man, South West News Service reported. He is just among 0.1% of the population in the UK who have received a dementia diagnosis under 65. Yarham’s troubling symptoms first appeared in November 2022. He started moving and speaking more slowly than usual and appeared to have a blank stare on his face. After doing an MRI scan in October, doctors discovered he had dementia.

Lidl shopper fighting for life in Royal Stoke as 'medical emergency' shuts store

March 1, 2024

Stoke - A Lidl shopper has been taken to hospital in a 'critical condition' after a 'medical emergency' shut its Stoke store. Customers reported the shutters down at the London Road store this lunchtime. The alarm was raised at 12.12 pm today. Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were both scrambled to the scene. An ambulance service spokesman said: "He received advanced life support from ambulance staff before being taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital."

Prestwich man in ‘serious condition’ after medical episode

March 6, 2024

A man is in a "serious condition" in hospital after suffering a medical episode on a main road this morning, Wednesday. A spokesperson for Northwest Ambulance Service said: “We responded to a patient requiring immediate medical help following a call at 8.03 am. They were conveyed to hospital in a serious condition.”

IRELAND

Irish President Higgins in hospital following tests

February 29, 2024

Irish President Michael D Higgins has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell, his office said.

The 82-year-old was assessed by doctors at his home, the presidential residence, Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday evening.

He was then taken to hospital for further tests as a precaution, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported.

Kilkenny’s mayor reveals prostate cancer diagnosis as he urges all men to get checked regularly

March 7, 2024

The Mayor of Kilkenny, Joe Malone, has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The Fianna Fáil councillor underwent four-hour key-hole surgery in the Mater Hospital in Dublin last Friday and is now urging all men to go to their GPs and get checked regularly. "I underwent an MRI and biopsy tests and was officially diagnosed with prostate cancer in January. I wasn’t really surprised when I was given the news that I had prostate cancer as I knew something was there,” explained Mayor Malone. “It was asked if I wanted to do radiotherapy but I declined that offer and last Friday I went to Dublin to get the procedure done. It was a four-hour procedure. I was put into recovery and I came home two days later and I’m being looked after really well so, please God, I’m on the road to recovery.”

Paramedics attend to woman after she collapsed on busy Tralee street

March 5, 2024

Emergency services attended to a woman in the centre of Tralee on Tuesday morning. Paramedics responded shortly after 11 am to reports that a woman had collapsed on the footpath at the junction between Castle Street and Denny Street. Eyewitnesses say the woman collapsed and lay unresponsive until two ambulances arrived. CPR was performed for several minutes as gardaí tried to cordon off the area and instruct drivers to divert from the scene. The woman was taken to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

FINLAND

Ex-Formula 1 driver needs risk surgery at heart

March 8, 2024

Last November, Heikki Kovalainen (42) had his doctor check him out thoroughly. And received a shocking diagnosis. During the examination, an aortic aneurysm was detected. This is a saccular enlargement in the vascular walls of the main artery. The day before, he had completed a running training and was thrilled with how good his body felt. There is nothing Kovalainen can do about that. Because he has a hereditary disease. The dangerous thing: if the aneurysm ruptures, he has practically no chance of survival. That's why any physical exertion is taboo for him. This year he wanted to compete in the Japanese rally championship. This is now out of the question, although Kovalainen has no complaints.

POLAND

Illness on board the ship, Polish man rescued by helicopter in Italy

March 5, 2024

In the late evening of March 4, the Livorno [Italy] Maritime Directorate coordinated a rescue operation with the Sarzana Coast Guard helicopter to rescue a crew member of a ship sailing between Capraia and Corsica, approximately one ten miles east of Corsica, asked the French maritime rescue coordination center for the rapid medical evacuation of a crew member suddenly taken ill. The alarm then reached the Operations Center of the General Command of the Port Authorities which reported the ongoing emergency to the Labronica Coast Guard. The Operations Room in Livorno immediately put the on-board staff in contact with the CIRM (International Radio Medical Centre) for first aid and arranged for naval and air vehicles to be alerted. The delicacy of the situation and the need to proceed urgently, confirmed by the CIRM, required the intervention of a helicopter from the Sarzana Coast Guard air base, also because the weather and sea conditions (around 20 knots of wind and 2 meters of height of the wave) and the considerable distance from the port of Livorno would have made the operations longer if carried out with a patrol boat. In about 40 minutes, the helicopter successfully carried out the recovery operation, transporting the stretchered seaman, a 34-year-old Polish national, to the Livorno hospital.

GREECE

Vasilis Bisbikis was discharged from hospital after suffering a heart attack

March 8, 2024

Vasilis Bisbikis [46] was discharged from hospital after suffering a heart attack. On Wednesday night, Vasilis Bisbikis was with Despina Vandi when he started experiencing chest pain, prompting him to go hospital. "We can confirm that they were indeed in hospital the day before yesterday. Despina was stressed and was waiting to see what the doctors would say," presenter Stamatina Tsimtsili said on "Happy Days," citing an acquaintance who had seen the couple inside the clinic. During his hospitalisation, Vasilis Bisbikis underwent angioplasty. The "Morning" show reported that the he experienced chest pains again a few days earlier while he was at home with Vandi. When he informed her of his chest pains, she took him to the hospital, where he was immediately admitted. The actor is now out of danger, as confirmed by Despina Vandi's appearances in the nightclub where she sings and from her participation as a judge on a television show.

