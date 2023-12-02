All these studies are significant; but the first two here under “New Zealand” are especially important, so—please—share this compilation far and wide.

I. On excess deaths worldwide, declining life expectancy in the US, and the “global collapse of fertility”

Excess deaths in 2023:

UNITED STATES

An article, in a Reader’s Digest outlet called The Healthy , about a study finding a decline in life expectancy among American men, and—typically—ascribing it to several factors not including “vaccination”

New Study: Life Expectancy for Men Declines in the U.S Due to Largely Preventable Deaths

November 20, 2023

Bad news surfaced this week as research published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) revealed that in 2021, life expectancy in the U.S. decreased overall for both men and women for the second consecutive year, reaching just over 76 years. The situation is graver for men, as the average woman can expect to live to 79, while many men can only anticipate reaching 73. The gap between men and women in terms of life expectancy is the widest it has been since 1997, according to researchers from the University of California and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts, and the reasons why rates are dropping are also very concerning. The fact that women generally outlive men isn’t groundbreaking news; they’ve been doing so for over a century, partly due to better dietary choices and smoking cessation. “Across the world, women tend to live longer than men,” the study’s lead author, Brandon Yan, MD MPH, said to STAT. However, both genders tend to live longer in other countries like Japan and the UK, where many reach their 80th birthday or beyond. So what is different in the U.S.? While COVID-19 is partially responsible for the decrease in life expectancy in recent years, particularly for men who were more susceptible to the virus, it does not entirely explain the age-gender gap.

The authors of the study point out that men in the U.S. are also more prone to die from drug overdoses and suicide. “The opioid epidemic, mental health, and chronic metabolic disease are certainly front and center in the data that we see here,” mentioned Yan. He emphasizes that the concerning rise is connected to issues and conditions that are largely preventable. A significant aspect of the widening gender gap is attributed to the healthcare system’s failure to prioritize prevention over treating illnesses. “We have a healthcare system that is very advanced in treating illnesses and advanced disease. But for the most part…it is not very good when it comes to preventative care,” Yan noted. While the data doesn’t explicitly address it, the issues become even more pronounced when broken down by race. “We know that the disparity at baseline between men and women is much higher for Black Americans than it is for white Americans, for instance. And the interplay between gender and race is an important area for further study,” Yan added. Life expectancy for Black Americans overall is just over 70 years, but STAT mentions that the life expectancy for black men in the U.S. is just over 61 years, a startling eight years shorter than for Black women.

EUROPE

EuroStat & Countries Data - 2022 Births Data

November 25, 2023

Note: Geoff Pain PhD cross-posted a post from OpenVAET's Substack, The Horrific Birth Defects now revealed in the Pfizer jabbing "Clinical Trial" using Process 2 jabs laden with Endotoxin are part of the tragic impact on Women and their partners hoping for a bundle of joy. Read the meticulous detail in deep diving research from my friend OpenVAET once again as he accesses official data, critically examines it and confirms Global Collapse of Fertility. Another dive in births data (and Neonatal Mortality) - illustrating that a major fertility problem affects (at least) Europe, and requires transparent investigations.

IRELAND

The Alarming Rise of Excess Deaths in Ireland: A Deep Dive

August 25, 2023

In recent years, Ireland has witnessed a concerning surge in excess deaths. These are the number of fatalities/deaths in a given period that surpass the average of the pre-pandemic years of 2015-2019. This article delves into the data, the government’s response, and the implications for the Irish population. According to data from the General Register Office (GRO) and RIP.ie, Ireland has experienced a significant rise in excess deaths since 2021:

• 2021: An increase of 14.8%, translating to 4,600 excess RIP.ie death notices.

• 2022: A spike of 18.4%, amounting to 5,700 excess RIP.ie death notices.

• 2023: A rise of 19.7% or 4,100 excess RIP.ie death notices up to the end of July.

In total, there has been over 14,500 excess RIP.ie death notices from 2021 to 2023, and the numbers continue to climb.

II. Studies finding that this population crash, and the recent spike in various illnesses, ARE due primarily to “vaccination”

SOUTH KOREA

This piece popped up yesterday on NewsBreak—and vanished less than five hours later:

SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE

COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere

By Denis G. Rancourt, Marine Baudin, Joseph Hickey, Jérémie Mercier

September 17, 2023

This is our latest study of all-cause mortality, published today. It is 180 pages. It would take a year to format it for Substack. Therefore, here is the Abstract and a few parts. Download the full report.

Abstract

Seventeen equatorial and Southern-Hemisphere countries were studied (Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, Uruguay), which comprise 9.10 % of worldwide population, 10.3 % of worldwide COVID-19 injections (vaccination rate of 1.91 injections per person, all ages), virtually every COVID-19 vaccine type and manufacturer, and span 4 continents. In the 17 countries, there is no evidence in all-cause mortality (ACM) by time data of any beneficial effect of COVID-19 vaccines. There is no association in time between COVID-19 vaccination and any proportionate reduction in ACM. The opposite occurs.

Unprecedented peaks in ACM occur in the summer (January-February) of 2022 in the Southern Hemisphere, and in equatorial-latitude countries, which are synchronous with or immediately preceded by rapid COVID-19-vaccine-booster-dose rollouts (3rd or 4th doses). This phenomenon is present in every case with sufficient mortality data (15 countries). Two of the countries studied have insufficient mortality data in January-February 2022 (Argentina and Suriname).

Detailed mortality and vaccination data for Chile and Peru allow resolution by age and by dose number. It is unlikely that the observed peaks in all-cause mortality in January-February 2022 (and additionally in: July-August 2021, Chile; July-August 2022, Peru), in each of both countries and in each elderly age group, could be due to any cause other than the temporally associated rapid COVID-19-vaccine-booster-dose rollouts. Likewise, it is unlikely that the transitions to regimes of high ACM, coincident with the rollout and sustained administration of COVID‑19 vaccines, in all 17 Southern-Hemisphere and equatorial-latitude countries, could be due to any cause other than the vaccines. Synchronicity between the many peaks in ACM (in 17 countries, on 4 continents, in all elderly age groups, at different times) and associated rapid booster rollouts allows this firm conclusion regarding causality, and accurate quantification of COVID-19-vaccine toxicity.

NEW ZEALAND

MUST-SEE presentation by Liz Gunn: “Winston Smith” goes through the evidence of democide throughout New Zealand

https://rumble.com/v3yqgsf-liz-gunn-the-mother-of-all-covid-19-vaccine-revelations-data-revealed-in-th.html

MUST-SEE presentation by Steve Kirsch at MIT, presenting data from New Zealand & elsewhere

https://www.vacsafety.org/exclusive-mit-speech-by-steve-kirsch/

Te Whatu Ora Are Hiding the Alarming Figures—a Tsunami of Illness

September 12, 2023

An anonymous source has sent me some internal data from the health department. I am feeling as if stuck in the first few chapters of a dystopian novel. People are mysteriously falling sick and dying in large numbers. Everyone is looking over their shoulders and wondering if they are next in line. Slowly the realisation dawns that perhaps the authorities themselves have a dark secret they are trying to hide. Excess deaths have been running at unprecedented levels for well over a year, hospital admissions are also at record levels, and the health service is overwhelmed. For months we have been asking for data by disease category and vax status. From what data we do have, it appears that the vaccinated are being affected disproportionately.

Against the evidence, the authorities and their experts stubbornly maintain that it must be due to Covid infection, rather than vaccination. They are calling for more mRNA vaccination, not less. The leaked figures are from the Wellington Region, which contains approximately 10% of New Zealand’s population. Presuming they are accurate, the hospital admission figures verify that the health of the population is getting progressively worse.

BLOOD DISORDERS, EAR DISEASES

URINARY AND PROSTATIC PROBLEMS

Urinary and Prostatic Complications Occur After COVID and Its Vaccines: Studies

Urinary symptoms of incontinence, urinary tract diseases, urinating hesitancy, and frequent urination have all been reported.

November 26, 2023

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/urinary-and-prostatic-complications-occur-after-covid-and-its-vaccines-studies-5535355

ON THE LETHALITY OF ROUTINE CHILDHOOD VACCINATION

During “lockdowns” when American parents couldn’t take their children for routine vaccinations, childhood mortality dropped by 30%. Coincidence?

October 15, 2023

In 2011, Neil Miller, PhD, and Gary Goldman, PhD, in the journal Human & Experimental Toxicology showed how infant mortality rates correlated with childhood vaccination rates, with high-uptake countries having higher child mortality. This was confirmed by a re-analysis of the data in February 2023, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cureus. The paper confirmed their 2011 conclusion that there’s a positive correlation between vaccine doses and infant mortality rates. In 2020, national and international health authorities – and even the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration – bemoaned the fact that covid fears and lockdowns had the “unfortunate” side effect of lowering routine childhood vaccination rates. Yet evidence is now coming to light that the predicted decline in vaccinations might actually have had a positive impact. According to Dr. Mercola, data from the first few months of the covid pandemic seems to confirm this link; the death rate for American children dropped during lockdowns when many parents were unable to take their children for their scheduled vaccinations. During this period, childhood deaths dropped by 30%, going from an average of seven hundred deaths per week to fewer than five hundred during the months of April and May 2020.

