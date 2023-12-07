Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
Valérie Plante, ("vaccinated") mayor of Montreal, collapses at a press conference; nurse getting trained in treating cardiac arrest goes into cardiac arrest
Two videos of our (ho-hum!)"New Normal"
https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1732174096551550998
Mayor Plante is (of course) “vaccinated” (just as she obediently wore a useless cloth mask during the allegedly persistent “COVID crisis”):
Montreal declares state of emergency, as cases of COVID-19 rise
December 21, 2021
Montreal mayor Valérie Plante has issued a state of emergency, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
It’s the first time Plante has spoken to the media after she announced she tested positive for COVID-19.
“The state of emergency is an additional tool that will allow us to face with agility this period of instability that affects vulnerable people, merchants, businesses, and Montreal families,” Plante said….
She was also asked how she is doing, after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
“As you can see I’m a bit low energy and my voice is not entirely back, that being said I feel much better, but I think I’m a good example of somebody that do everything that has to be done, respecting all the rules, but got hit by the variant. This is why I speak from experience and with my heart when I tell Montrealers to be very vigilant because it is a very very contagious variant.”
“So I’m doing fine, at this point what I’m hoping is that people will follow the different rules and measures very very well, because even though we are vaccinated, it’s still hitting us, probably less, which is a good thing, that’s why we got all vaccinated for, this is why I encourage people to get vaccinated, it’s so important.”
https://montreal.citynews.ca/2021/12/21/montreal-declares-state-of-emergency-as-cases-of-covid-19-rise/
Newsweek gaslights the audience:
Mayor's Sudden Collapse During Interview Sparks Vaccine Conspiracy Theory
December 6, 2023
https://www.newsweek.com/mayors-sudden-collapse-during-interview-sparks-vaccine-conspiracy-theory-1850171
Nurse attending cardiac arrest training session saved by other nurses
December 6, 2023
But but...she assured everyone the vax was not the cause. I love how an event happens, no one knows why, but they know for a fact it wasn’t the vax. ‘And you know that, how?’
Well, Canada is now the world leader in assisted suicide...