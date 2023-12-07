https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1732174096551550998

Mayor Plante is (of course) “vaccinated” (just as she obediently wore a useless cloth mask during the allegedly persistent “COVID crisis”):

Montreal declares state of emergency, as cases of COVID-19 rise

December 21, 2021

Montreal mayor Valérie Plante has issued a state of emergency, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

It’s the first time Plante has spoken to the media after she announced she tested positive for COVID-19.

“The state of emergency is an additional tool that will allow us to face with agility this period of instability that affects vulnerable people, merchants, businesses, and Montreal families,” Plante said….

She was also asked how she is doing, after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

“As you can see I’m a bit low energy and my voice is not entirely back, that being said I feel much better, but I think I’m a good example of somebody that do everything that has to be done, respecting all the rules, but got hit by the variant. This is why I speak from experience and with my heart when I tell Montrealers to be very vigilant because it is a very very contagious variant.”

“So I’m doing fine, at this point what I’m hoping is that people will follow the different rules and measures very very well, because even though we are vaccinated, it’s still hitting us, probably less, which is a good thing, that’s why we got all vaccinated for, this is why I encourage people to get vaccinated, it’s so important.”

https://montreal.citynews.ca/2021/12/21/montreal-declares-state-of-emergency-as-cases-of-covid-19-rise/

Newsweek gaslights the audience:

Mayor's Sudden Collapse During Interview Sparks Vaccine Conspiracy Theory

December 6, 2023

https://www.newsweek.com/mayors-sudden-collapse-during-interview-sparks-vaccine-conspiracy-theory-1850171

