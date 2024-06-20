Vera Sharav survived the Holocaust; and so she will not stand for ANY genocide, even (or especially) if it's carried out by Jews
This survivor (whom I'm proud to call my friend) understands that those who use the Holocaust to justify the Gaza genocide are actually DISHONORING the memory of those millions killed back then
Ehud Barak, Tzipi Livni, Gabi Ashkenazi and Ehud Olmert—Don’t you dare show your faces at any memorial ceremony for the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto, Lublin, Vilna or Kishiniev . . . You are not Anne Frank of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, but Hans Frank, the German general who acted to starve anddestroy the Jews of Poland. Today the Warsaw Ghetto is right in front of you, targeted by your own tanks and artillery, its name is Gaza.
—Michel Warschawski, Absolutely Not in Their Name, Not in Ours, AIC, January 18, 2009. Quoted in Tony Greenstein, Zionism During the Holocaust: The Weaponisation of Memory in the Service of State and Nation (2022).
Israel Shahak, Israeli historian, a Holocaust survivor “The Nazis made me afraid of being Jewish and the Zionists made me ashamed of being Jewish.”
Great to see a quote by dear old friend Mikado Warshavsky whom I used to work for and with in the 1980s before and during the first intifadah. And it was a great relief to see Celia's notice about Vera Sharav that went out recently! Great that you re-posted this...