Ehud Barak, Tzipi Livni, Gabi Ashkenazi and Ehud Olmert—Don’t you dare show your faces at any memorial ceremony for the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto, Lublin, Vilna or Kishiniev . . . You are not Anne Frank of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, but Hans Frank, the German general who acted to starve anddestroy the Jews of Poland. Today the Warsaw Ghetto is right in front of you, targeted by your own tanks and artillery, its name is Gaza.

—Michel Warschawski, Absolutely Not in Their Name, Not in Ours, AIC, January 18, 2009. Quoted in Tony Greenstein, Zionism During the Holocaust: The Weaponisation of Memory in the Service of State and Nation (2022).