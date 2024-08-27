UNITED STATES

‘SNL’ alumna Victoria Jackson says she has inoperable tumor amid cancer battle: “I’ve had a fantastic life”

August 15, 2024

Saturday Night Live alumna and breast cancer survivor Victoria Jackson [65] revealed in a candid social media post that she has an inoperable tumor in her windpipe. “They cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death,” Jackson said, before revealing her course of treatment. “They’re giving me a magic pill. It’s going to be delivered to my front door within the next 12 hours,” she added. “It’s based on Ribociclib, and it will shrink the marble, hopefully.” As for her prognosis, “I looked up the pill on Google and it says people who take this have 32.6 months to live — something like that.” She revealed her breast cancer diagnosis back in 2016. Earlier this week, she shared video from the room where she was getting a CT scan.

Vince McMahon’s health is reportedly “deteriorating fast”

August 15, 2024

Vince McMahon relinquished any remaining influence he had over WWE earlier this year following Janel Grant’s lawsuit, which shook the whole wrestling industry. And now, just a few weeks before he turns 79, Lee Cole, who is the brother of former WWE employee Tom Cole, has reported on his YouTube channel that McMahon’s estranged wife Linda is telling people that his health is “deteriorating fast.” This comes just a year after he underwent major spinal surgery that left him walking with a cane and dropping significant muscle.

Musician Jake Wesley Rogers opens up about Crohn’s diagnosis and surgery on ruptured intestine

August 15, 2024

Jake Wesley Rogers is sharing a health update with his fans. On Thursday, Aug. 15, the Evergreen artist, 27, announced that he has to undergo surgery due to his Crohn’s disease. In the Instagram post, he revealed that he was currently at a hospital awaiting surgery. “I have spent most of the last month [at the hospital,]" adding that on Thursday, he "will be having surgery to repair part of [his] intestine that ruptured earlier this week." As he continued, he revealed he was diagnosed four years ago “and for the most part it's been in remission but sadly that changed this month. I'm in good hands here and surrounded by love. I know I will be okay,” he wrote.

‘DWTS' star Samantha Harris diagnosed with cancer for second time

August 15, 2024

Former Dancing With the Stars host Samantha Harris has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time. The 50-year-old took to Instagram to share the news in a 43-second video. "I never thought I would have to share this...again. #IwillBeOkay," she captioned the clip. “I have some health news that I need to share that I never thought that I would be sharing again in my lifetime, but I have a recurrence of breast cancer," she said.

Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington’s unexpected health diagnosis explained as condition affects millions across the world

August 15, 2024

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington [40] recently opened up about a ‘distressing’ health diagnosis she’s worried will never ‘go away’. Before being diagnosed, she found she was experiencing strange issues with her hearing. "Two-ish – three - maybe two-ish years ago I was watching Ghost Busters and there are a lot of silent parts in it and I turned to [husband] Matt [Allen] and I said, 'Is, is the TV buzzing?' Long story short, I realised I had something called tinnitus, which is - and I still have it to this day - which is a constant noise,” she said, adding: "Actually I don't have it - you can have it in one ear or the other ear - I only have it in my right ear.”

IRELAND

Olympic swimming hero Daniel Wiffen 'rushed to hospital' following illness

August 12, 2024

Olympic swimming hero Daniel Wiffen [23] had to be 'rushed to hospital' following an illness and looks set to miss today's homecoming in Dublin. Wiffen, who won a gold and bronze medals in the swimming pool, was originally named as a Team Ireland flagbearer for yesterday's Closing Ceremony but was forced to withdraw last minute after feeling unwell. And the Armagh native has now revealed that he was rushed to hospital after picking up a bug.

GERMANY

German national team center Tobias Eder has cancer

August 10, 2024

Tobias Eder, center for the German national team and Eisbären Berlin, was diagnosed with a malignant tumor during his training camp physical, the DEL club announced on Friday. The 26-year-old has already begun treatment.

PAKISTAN

Singer Aima Baig suffers mini heart attack

August 14, 2024

The incident occurred after a grueling schedule that saw her traveling across several countries without adequate rest. Baig [29], who embarked on her tour in July, began her journey with a performance in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, followed by a visit to perform Umrah. Despite her plans to remain abroad for over a month, recent reports have been marred by speculation about her departure from the country and the music industry. On August 14, Baig took to Instagram to update her fans about her health. The singer shared images of herself from a hospital bed, revealing that she had experienced a mini heart attack due to prolonged periods of sleeplessness and relentless travel. She attributed her health scare to the exhaustion of consecutive flights and a lack of proper rest. Despite the severity of her condition, Baig has not disclosed the specific location or exact timing of the heart attack, nor has she provided detailed information about her current health status.

Public reacts to Aima Baig’s “mini” heart attack:

Social media users are trolling Aima Baig for using the wrong term for her minor heart attack. A social media user wrote, “I didn’t know heart attacks come in series, Mini, Max and Ultra pro max”. A cardiologist wrote, “I haven’t heard this terminology of a little or mini heart attack ever in my life”.

MALAYSIA

Sukma: Thurgashree will carry that weight for Penang despite kidney scare

August 10, 2024

Bukit Mertajam - Despite being plagued with uncertain health, Penang’s sole weightlifter T. Thurgashree stubbornly will not back down from her mission to grab a medal at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA XXI) in Sarawak. With about a week left before opening action on Aug. 19, Thurgashree, 18, who will compete in the women’s category not exceeding 45 kilogrammes (kg), refuses to let illness defeat her, not to mention when she is the sole hope for Penang’s weightlifting fortune. Recalling the dark spot in her burgeoning career, the youngest of the three siblings said she was suddenly taken ill by a viral attack on her kidneys last April when she was warded for 20 days.

AUSTRALIA

‘Distressing’: Dragons enforcer sent to hospital with irregular heartbeat — Casualty ward

August 10, 2024

Dragons prop Hame Sele [27] has been sent to hospital after leaving the field due to an irregular heartbeat in the first half of his side’s clash with the Bulldogs. Sele was a late inclusion in the run on side, but was forced to leave the field due to the medical emergency in the 20th minute. Fox League commentator Andrew Voss labelled the incident “rather distressing” while rugby league legend Greg Alexander said: “That‘s not your run of the mill things that happen to a player, that’s alarming”. Sele reportedly left the field after complaining to club medicos he was suffering chest pains and was seen entering ambulance on Fox League’s Super Saturday coverage.

NEW ZEALAND

Chris Cairns recovering from another heart attack

August 16, 2024

New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns [54] has suffered another heart attack. Earlier this week, Cairns revealed on Instagram he had a "minor" heart attack last week. Cairns' latest health setback comes after he suffered a heart attack at his home in Canberra in 2021. He then had a spinal stroke following emergency heart surgery. Cairns spent 141 days in Canberra Hospital recovering and required four open-heart surgeries. Then five months later, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer. The stroke left Cairns paralysed from the waist down and he has spent many agonising months learning how to walk again.

