Everyone must pay close heed to what Mike Benz told Tucker Carlson (which means ignoring ALL attacks on each of them); and everyone must also note what Jeremiah Hosea has to say about the “liberal” bio-fascist order that has cleared the way for what’s to come, affecting all of us.

Benz’s main focus is on censorship; but that’s just one side of the accelerating crackdown. The other—which depends on censorship—is propaganda, which we all must learn to spot, and debunk for real, however hard it is to do so. It’s through their propaganda that they’ll keep on trying to make their (inexplicit, AI-driven) military rule look like “democracy.”

It probably won’t look like this…

… but more like this: