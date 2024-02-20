We are on the brink of martial law; and the ONLY way to STOP it is to STOP attacking one another
All that propaganda linking Trump to Hitler is a huge distraction from the real crackdown to come (and if you think HE would stop it, should they let him serve as president again, you're tripping)
Everyone must pay close heed to what Mike Benz told Tucker Carlson (which means ignoring ALL attacks on each of them); and everyone must also note what Jeremiah Hosea has to say about the “liberal” bio-fascist order that has cleared the way for what’s to come, affecting all of us.
Benz’s main focus is on censorship; but that’s just one side of the accelerating crackdown. The other—which depends on censorship—is propaganda, which we all must learn to spot, and debunk for real, however hard it is to do so. It’s through their propaganda that they’ll keep on trying to make their (inexplicit, AI-driven) military rule look like “democracy.”
It probably won’t look like this…
… but more like this:
We now live in a nation where Doctors destroy Health, Judges destroy Justice, Universities destroy Knowledge, Government destroys Freedom, the Press destroys Information and Banks destroy the Economy.
Any Questions?
The fact that you are even sharing Robert Malone’s Substack, puts this whole whole premise here in question…who is he to talk about censorship when he has been “in bed” with the DOD and Big Pharma for many years, but now in a Scamdemic World, he’s the self appointed authority on medical freedom and censorship. HAH!