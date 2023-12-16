We will not forget the names and faces of these criminals, and useful idiots (& all the others not shown here), who shouted for a genocide of the "unvaccinated"
Although it necessarily leaves out many perps (Justin Trudeau & his "health" officials, George Clooney & Noam Chomsky, among others), this video recalls the vicious zeal of that whole deadly chorus
My thanks to Dr. Mark Trozzi, who recently sent out this video by Matt Orfalea.
People We Should Never Trust
… and who should also be imprisoned and stripped of their wealth to compensate the “vaccination” victims and their families.
by Dr. Mark Trozzi
December 13, 2023
Here is a collection of faces that we should never trust. These psychopaths, narcissists and idiots are responsible for the deaths of more than 17 million coerced and murdered innocent people as well as hundreds of millions of injured people (which is the toll of “vaccination” so far):
I will *never* forget.
I wrote these pieces for them:
Mistakes Were NOT Made
Hang ‘em all.