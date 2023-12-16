My thanks to Dr. Mark Trozzi, who recently sent out this video by Matt Orfalea.

People We Should Never Trust

… and who should also be imprisoned and stripped of their wealth to compensate the “vaccination” victims and their families.

by Dr. Mark Trozzi

December 13, 2023

Here is a collection of faces that we should never trust. These psychopaths, narcissists and idiots are responsible for the deaths of more than 17 million coerced and murdered innocent people as well as hundreds of millions of injured people (which is the toll of “vaccination” so far):