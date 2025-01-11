With temps in the 60's, what they're calling a "wildfire" was the planned annihilation of Pacific Palisades, to make LA a "smart city" in time for the Olympics
These "natural" disasters in LA and Paradise, CA, Maui and North Carolina (among other places), are all part of the "Great Reset, to make us all slaves of AI in a high-tech neo-feudal hell
What’s with all these recent “natural” disasters, nationwide and all around the world, attributed by “our free press” and “our” government to “climate change”—a thesis based on no scientific basis whatsoever, but on many years of winning propaganda to get all of us to clamor for the transformation of our world into a “green” dystopia? The panic over “climate change” is as well-founded as the panic over “COVID,” and the deadly cult of “vaccination”; yet few appear to question it (so far).
With all these idyllic places, and the lives of all who live in them, so suddenly, and (it seems) inexplicably, wiped out, we’d better wake up fast, which means no longer swallowing the Big Lie that such weird catastrophes are “natural” in any way. Let’s start with a close look at the inferno in Pacific Palisades. Here are two pieces well worth studying, and a before-and-after pair of photos of a once-handsome property.
From Herding Humanity:
From Ginger Breggin:
A friend lived in this lovely villa on Cumbre Verde Court, with six bedrooms and five bathrooms:
The same property subjected to that “wildfire”:
fyi - the unreported death toll in western NC alone, not including SC and Tennessee, is over 16000. Media blackout and no unidentified corpses counted, thousands more buried in mud being bulldozed over. Many families killed in floods in the mountains did not have relatives to report them missing. Those who survived living in tents to take care of their livestock in freezing temperatures. FEMA just ended all housing assistance. Of course no one had flood insurance in the mountains. Why would they.
Thank you. Finally. I have been screaming this and am accused of being crazy. Of course it was planned.