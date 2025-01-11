What’s with all these recent “natural” disasters, nationwide and all around the world, attributed by “our free press” and “our” government to “climate change”—a thesis based on no scientific basis whatsoever, but on many years of winning propaganda to get all of us to clamor for the transformation of our world into a “green” dystopia? The panic over “climate change” is as well-founded as the panic over “COVID,” and the deadly cult of “vaccination”; yet few appear to question it (so far).

With all these idyllic places, and the lives of all who live in them, so suddenly, and (it seems) inexplicably, wiped out, we’d better wake up fast, which means no longer swallowing the Big Lie that such weird catastrophes are “natural” in any way. Let’s start with a close look at the inferno in Pacific Palisades. Here are two pieces well worth studying, and a before-and-after pair of photos of a once-handsome property.

A friend lived in this lovely villa on Cumbre Verde Court, with six bedrooms and five bathrooms:

The same property subjected to that “wildfire”: