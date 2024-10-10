Good Vibes: Dick Van Dyke leads Sing-Along While Getting Vaccinated!

February 1, 2021

'Dying' Dick Van Dyke's No-Shows Sparking Panic in Hollywood: 'He Lives For These Type of Events So It's Extremely Concerning'

October 1, 2024

Dick Van Dyke sparked concern across Hollywood when he skipped this year’s Emmy Awards—even though he was slated to be a presenter—before also missing out on a planned convention.

RadarOnline[dot]com can reveal the entertainment legend’s absence sparked fears his age and ailments may have finally caught up with the seemingly indomitable 98-year-old.

A worried insider said the Marry Poppins star, who has kept up a robust schedule despite his advancing years, “lives for these sorts of events at this point in his life”.

His absence from The Emmys was 'alarming' and 'not like him'. MEGA

The source explained: “Although it is increasingly difficult for him to get around, he’s happy to see a lot of his friends. He loves being among them and interacting with the crowd.

“So, it’s extremely concerning when he fails to show up for something like the Emmys, especially since he’s agreed to be a presenter.”

The actor shot to fame on the hit 1960s sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, which also launched the career of the late Mary Tyler Moore.

He was known for being a dedicated professional who embodied the showbiz motto, “The show must go on”—no matter what.

