"A teaspoon of sugar makes the medicine go down." And what will make those suffering from it well again?
Good Vibes: Dick Van Dyke leads Sing-Along While Getting Vaccinated!
February 1, 2021
'Dying' Dick Van Dyke's No-Shows Sparking Panic in Hollywood: 'He Lives For These Type of Events So It's Extremely Concerning'
October 1, 2024
Dick Van Dyke sparked concern across Hollywood when he skipped this year’s Emmy Awards—even though he was slated to be a presenter—before also missing out on a planned convention.
RadarOnline[dot]com can reveal the entertainment legend’s absence sparked fears his age and ailments may have finally caught up with the seemingly indomitable 98-year-old.
A worried insider said the Marry Poppins star, who has kept up a robust schedule despite his advancing years, “lives for these sorts of events at this point in his life”.
The source explained: “Although it is increasingly difficult for him to get around, he’s happy to see a lot of his friends. He loves being among them and interacting with the crowd.
“So, it’s extremely concerning when he fails to show up for something like the Emmys, especially since he’s agreed to be a presenter.”
The actor shot to fame on the hit 1960s sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, which also launched the career of the late Mary Tyler Moore.
He was known for being a dedicated professional who embodied the showbiz motto, “The show must go on”—no matter what.
There will, of course, be those who think that the “vaccine” probably prolonged his life (by supposedly protecting him from Covid), and those (like me) who think that, if anything, it has hastened his decline. At his age it’s not unusual for one’s body to fail rapidly, so there will certainly be no controversy in the media as to what has caused him to bow out of scheduled events.
There is a reason for that song during vaccination that very few will know about...
“A Spoonful of Sugar.” From the writer's son..."When I was a kid we got the polio vaccine.
My dad, who was working on Mary Poppins, asked how my day was. I told him about the vaccine.
“Didn’t it hurt?".
I said they put it on a sugar cube and you ate it.
He called my uncle Dick and the next day they wrote “A Spoonful of Sugar.” 1964
All part of the coercive and deceitful Op which is alive and well, if you can call that well...