UNITED STATES

Whoopi Goldberg absent from ‘The View’ after testing positive for covid again

July 11, 2024

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg missed today’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show after testing positive for Covid, cohost Joy Behar announced at the top of the live broadcast. “You might have noticed Whoopi is not here,” said Behar, “because Whoopi has tested positive for Covid. You know, it’s going around still. So you have to be careful!” Goldberg’s latest bout with Covid appears to be her fourth. In September 2023, she addressed her third run-in with the coronavirus by sending a video message to the show. “In spite of everything you’ve heard,” she said at the time, “I am not at Burning Man, I am not still in Italy, I am not trying to change the outcome of the election, I just have Covid.” At the time, Behar addressed vax-deniers who had pointed to the vaccinated Goldberg’s illness as evidence supporting their cause. “She’s just a little under the weather,” Behar said. “If you don’t get [the vaccine] and you get the disease you might die. This type of irrational talk drives me nuts.”

Link

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for Covid-19 days after joining Biden for July 4 celebrations

July 8, 2024

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff together on the White House balcony on July 4

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced on Sunday – days after joining President Joe Biden for July 4 celebrations. Emhoff spokesperson Liza Acevedo said in a statement that the second gentleman “is fully vaccinated and three times boosted” and that he is “currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home.” His wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, has tested negative and remains asymptomatic. Acevedo said Harris was tested for Covid-19 on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” and the result was negative. She is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas for Biden’s reelection on Tuesday.

Link

Queens of the Stone Age cancel tour dates as singer Josh Homme is rushed to surgery

July 9, 2024

Queens of the Stone Age are cancelling tour dates due to a medical emergency for lead singer Josh Homme. The band announced the shock news ﻿on their social media channels.

"QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery," they announced. "Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.” They confirmed the cancellation of eight shows on the European leg of their tour including dates in Berlin, Vienna and Athens. The band are currently in Europe for their 'The End Is Nero' tour. Fans have sent their well-wishes to Homme, 51, with thousands of comments shared on their Instagram page. Homme has been battling cancer since 2022. The type of cancer has not been disclosed. Homme told Revolver he underwent surgery to remove it. In an interview with with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in 2023, Homme spoke of his tumultuous past including ﻿his past drug use and said he'd been inspired to turn over a new leaf by his personal rockstar mentor Iggy Pop.

Link

Pianist collapses during concert, saved by audience and recovers to play again

July 6, 2024

Palm Beach County, Fla. — A pianist and composer had a full recovery thanks to audience members and officials after collapsing while playing piano during a concert due to a lethal heart rhythm. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) stated that on March 16, 40-year-old Tomer Adaddi's heart went into a lethal rhythm, leading him to collapse on his piano during a concert. A retired nurse and doctor who were in the audience immediately started CPR while the concert organizer dialed 911, according to PBCFR. It was reported that after 20 minutes of stabilizing Adaddi on stage, he was transferred to Delray Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with Burgada Syndrome. Adaddi received a defibrillator implant after spending ten days in the hospital. Tomer expressed his gratitude by meeting with his rescuers at the PBCFR station, sharing emotional moments of reuniting with his children, and rediscovering his piano ability at his previous skill level.

Link

If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post .

"Driving while distracted," Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is sued after allegedly killing pedestrian in California crosswalk

July 11, 2024

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after he is accused of running over and killing a pedestrian at a crosswalk earlier this year, according to reports. Klinghoffer, 44, was allegedly behind the wheel of a black GMC Yukon when he fatally struck 47-year-old Israel Sanchez on March 18, according to a lawsuit obtained by the LA Times. The lawsuit, filed with the LA County Superior Court by the victim’s daughter, Ashley Sanchez, claims the guitarist had “thrown and/or dragged” her father “across the asphalt” upon impact, where “he sustained blunt force trauma to the head, and lay on the pavement until medical transport arrived.” After hitting the 47-year-old, the driver of the SUV was seen pulling over, walking over to the body, turning around, and quickly walking back to the car. “Video of the incident shows that defendant Josh Adam Klinghoffer made no braking or slowing motion until after he fatally struck Israel Sanchez, indicating that Defendant was likely driving while distracted,” the lawsuit stated. “This horrible outcome was foreseeable and demonstrates a willful disregard for the rights and safety of others.”

Link

Josh Kinghoffer joins Eddie Vedder for a "Get Vaccinated" fundraiser:

https://www.nme.com/news/music/eddie-vedder-performs-corduroy-calls-vaccine-equality-vax-live-2936479

News4JAX meteorologist reveals recent diagnosis of heart condition

July 12, 2024

Jacksonville, Fla. – News4JAX meteorologist Katie Garner [36] opened up to viewers Friday about her recent heart condition diagnosis. Katie was diagnosed with Mitral valve prolapse with regurgitation, also known as mitral valve regurgitation, and will have to undergo surgery. Per the doctor’s orders, Katie must wear a heart monitor for two weeks to determine how much damage the regurgitation portion of this problem has done to the heart. That will be the determining factor in how quickly surgery will be needed. A potential transesophageal echo will follow the monitor to get a better visual of the heart, and then she will go to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville as a patient. The cardiologist told Katie that she has had this since birth, and it’s the type of condition that you have to be very careful exerting yourself.

Link

Bernie Kosar upbeat while facing a liver transplant and early signs of Parkinson's

July 9, 2024

Bernie Kosar, former Browns quarterback and Cleveland sports icon, is in the fight of his life — on two fronts. Kosar, 60, is suffering from liver failure and has Parkinson’s disease. Kosar was placed on the liver transplant list in late spring. The Youngstown native says he was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative disorder of the brain, by an independent NFL doctor in mid-February.

Link

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Janel Parrish undergoes surgery after endometriosis diagnosis

July 9, 2024

Janel Parrish is sharing her challenging health journey. The Pretty Little Liars alum explained that she's been diagnosed with endometriosis, a disorder that causes pelvic pain when tissue similar to the lining of a uterus grow outside of the organ. "I usually keep my private life private," Parrish shared on Instagram July 9, "but I wanted to share this if it can help other women suffering to know they’re not alone." The 35-year-old said she was suffering from "excruciating pain" for months without knowing the cause—until she received her diagnosis. She then underwent surgery to remove cysts and scar tissue that she got "as a result of the disease."

Link

Maria Kanellis-Bennett meeting with surgeon after mass found on adrenal gland

July 9, 2024

[Pro wrestler] Maria Kanellis-Bennett [42] is moving forward with the next steps as she navigates a difficult health situation. On Monday, Kanellis-Bennett shared to social media than a mass has been found on her adrenal gland. At this point, it’s inconclusive whether the mass is cancerous or not. She has an appointment scheduled for later this month to discuss what’s next.

Link

California House Democrat announces blood cancer diagnosis

July 9, 2024

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) announced he was diagnosed with blood cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Garamendi , 79, said he was diagnosed with a “treatable” form of blood cancer on Monday. He began undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Kaiser Oncology in Sacramento, California, on Monday. Freezing abnormal bumps is standard, but a call from my doctor changed everything: ‘When will you be back in California? You need to come in for a series of tests.’ Thus began my journey with early stage Multiple Myeloma, a form of treatable blood cancer,” Garamendi said in a statement.

Link

Critical Role's Sam Riegel announces he is recovering from cancer

July 8, 2024

Critical Role's Sam Riegel [47] is recovering from a form of cancer. Today, [web series] Critical Role posted a video from Riegel in which he informed fans that he was recovering from oropharyngeal carcinoma, a type of cancer that affects the tongue, tonsils, and soft palate. Riegel revealed that he underwent surgery to remove the cancer that resulted in the removal of his tonsils, a part of his tongue, and a part of his soft palate, and left Riegel with a 7-inch scar on his throat. Riegel also underwent radiation treatment for six weeks. In the video, Riegel stated that fans may notice that his diction "is a bit slurry" as he recovers, in part because he had to relearn how to speak and swallow following his treatment.

Link

Terminally ill "The Voice" contestant Matt Snook enters WSOP main event

July 6, 2024

Matt Snook [41], a singer who appeared on Season 8 of "The Voice," was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer earlier this year. On Saturday, he crossed off a bucket list item by competing in the 2024 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event. "I got diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer January 3rd, and this is probably going to be one of my last hoorah's to play a tournament," Snook explained. Despite his condition — he said he was given 6-12 months to live — he appeared in good spirits prior to the start of play. And he still has a positive outlook on life. Snook said he first began feeling sick in September 2023 before his January cancer diagnosis. The poker player has sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma (sRCC), a rare, aggressive form of kidney cancer that can affect other parts of the body. "It starts in the kidney and goes to the bones. I have it everywhere," he said of his condition.

Link