Since February, 2022, when we started this vast, ever-growing cyber-archive of the innumerable deaths and other horrifying damage done by the “vaccines,” our global research team has grown to roughly 20 people—some of whom have both the time and inclination to perform this vital task for free, while others can’t afford to do it gratis, but want to benefit our effort with their skills.

What this means is that we cannot maintain this urgent project—I see it as the essential groundwork for Nuremberg 2.0—without your help. Times being hard for all of us (and I will soon be telling you of my own current hardship), I fully understand how hard it is for most of us to spare a dime these days; and so I hope that those who can afford such help might see their way to give it to us.

Those who are thus fortunate may donate (or donate again) via GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/newsfromunderground

All those maimed and/or murdered must , by and by, be properly acknowledged, their sufferings exposed, and their tormentors finally brought to justice (nor may we forget the countless “liberal” and “progressive” perps demanding that Israel “vaccinate” the Palestinians, just as Netanyahu and his droogs have done to the Israeli people):