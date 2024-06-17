You can run, but you can't hide
Jerry Newfield on the future planned to seize the city AND the country (and that WILL prevail, unless we somehow fight it off—which means we finally get along, and fight TOGETHER)
💯 Divide and conquer. A long time Establishment strategy....and quite successful. We really need to get beyond this and land on the same damn page. We know who the enemies really are. Hint...they're running everything.
Thanks for sharing a well written, informative and emotion conjuring post. "People will be people until they are not." I enjoyed reading it. Thank you.