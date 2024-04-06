Former "Health" Minister Roberto Speranza can't go anywhere in Italy without police protection, and people yelling "Murderer!"
His name means "hope"—as in, "Let's hope the same thing's happening, or will be happening soon, to all his deadly peers throughout the world"
Click on the link:
https://twitter.com/nassmeryl/status/1776443312573907430?s=42
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As far as I am concerned every health minister world wide deserves to be called a murderer. Good for Italy.
We need to be more pissed off...like the Italians.