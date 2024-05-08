In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United Kingdom and Ireland, April 29-May 6, 2024
Editor error: This one was left off the list that was just published.
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, April 22-April 29, 2024
I just spoke with the lady today who is going to sit with my dog. She said her niece (27 years old) and just had her 2nd child 6 months ago was recently having trouble breathing. She went to the doctor... stage 4 lung cancer.... never smoked... she is in hospice care dying. This lady is vaccinated and clueless. Her final comment was "It seems like a lot of young people are getting cancer anymore" I said.... "yes it does seem like that doesn't it?"
Millions have lost their young lives due to the mandates for unnecessary vaccines.