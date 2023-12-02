Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
NBC's Antonia Hylton has "rare cancer"; Amy Robach, who has cancer, mourns cancer death of Olivia Summer Hutcherson; "Shannon Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her bones" (CORRECTED)
Suleika Jaouad, John Batiste's wife, does chemotherapy; Christian LaBlanc shares cancer update; Dario G's rectal cancer; "Young tennis player collapses during press conference in frightening scene"
Thank goodness though they are vaxed! Think how much worse it would be dying of cancer and getting a four day cold?
At what point will the average person wake up? Will five people they know have to die before they think ‘hmmm, ya know, this isn’t normal.’
New Zealand Government Data Administrator who worked on Vaccine Payment System Exposes Shocking Data on Vaccine-related Deaths
In a revealing interview with Liz Gunn, a New Zealand government data administrator identified as Winston Smith has come forward with startling claims regarding the consequences of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in New Zealand.
Winston Smith emphasizes that he is not an anti-vaxxer. He clarifies that he has been vaccinated in the past and has even contributed to building the COVID vaccination system in New Zealand, which gave him access to the data , making it clear that his stance is not born from opposition to vaccines on principle.
Winston's findings on the mortality rates associated with various COVID-19 vaccine batches present a very concerning picture, suggesting a correlation that seems highly improbable to occur by chance alone. For instance, looking at the top ten batches with the highest mortality rate, he found the following:
For batch 1, out of 711 vaccinated individuals, 152 fatalities were reported, indicating a staggering 21% mortality rate
Batch 8, with a 17% mortality rate,
Batch 3 with 15% mortality rate
Even among larger sample sizes, such as batch number 70 that vaccinated 11,000 individuals, there were 498 deaths accounted for, representing a 4% mortality rate.
Such numbers vastly exceed the expected mortality rates which is 0.75% and with Smith's meticulous approach and diverse age distribution consideration, the suggestion that these outcomes are mathematically bordering on impossible becomes difficult to ignore.