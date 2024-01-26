US vax rates dropping overall; US public trusts no "scientist" or group promoting "vaccination"; military officers call for DoD accountability; 2/3 of Germany backs farmers; more states stand w/ Texas
These and other signs of mass RESISTANCE have the WEF and WHO and "our free press" bemoaning the "disinformation" that they claim is putting all of US "at risk" (when that's what THEY'VE been doing)
It's later than "they" think..... a lot more of us now know about their plans...... they are hiding behind censorship, mis/disinformation campaigns..... we are coming for them.... and they now know it.....
On the Tucker Carlson interview with Brett Weinstein they talk about the WHO treaty. Brett warns about the WHO dictating policies that nations will be forced to follow, including newly declared emergencies like climate change. Tucker plays a clip of Tedros reassuring everyone that the WHO treaty is not taking away anyone's rights, and then adds that all of the nations are "volunteering" to join the WHO treaty. These people speak in legalese lies like Fauci. Truly a kakistocracy.