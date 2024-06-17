UNITED STATES

Phil Johnson, diagnosed with blood cancer, praises God’s ‘providence’

June 13, 2024

Sun Valley, CA - Phil Johnson, executive director of Grace to You and an elder at John MacArthur’s Grace Community Church, shared on social media that he is being treated for multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. Doctors discovered the disease during Johnson’s recent treatment for kidney problems. “My ‘catastrophic’ kidney malfunction turned out to be a sort of blessing in disguise,” Johnson continued. “In the [hundreds] of blood tests and a bone-marrow biopsy doctors ordered, they discovered I have Multiple Myeloma, a kind of blood cancer that lets the proteins in my blood attack other organs.” Johnson, 70, has worked closely with John MacArthur since 1981, editing most of the Bible teacher’s books. He’s also an ordained pastor and the founder and former editor of The Spurgeon Archive. In early April, Johnson landed in the emergency room after experiencing a pulmonary embolism. Because blood tests revealed “critical kidney malfunction,” doctors started him on dialysis.

Link

Two Tennessee sheriffs with pancreatic cancer:

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler gives update on cancer diagnosis

June 14, 2024

Knoxville, Tenn. - In late February, Sheriff Tom Spangler announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. Spanger was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after he said he had been undergoing testing since September of 2023. For the last seven weeks, he’s been undergoing treatment that he said has already shown positive results. “The tumor itself the last scan we did, it reduced in size by half. And the spot that was on my liver is almost nonexistent,” said Spangler. While Spangler has been battling his own cancer, he’s been able to be a helping hand to his friend in Morgan County. Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just a few months after Spangler shared the news of his diagnosis. Spangler said he and Potter talk all the time about their treatment and the reality of being a sheriff in East Tennessee while battling cancer.

Link

Delivery driver collapses in Bridgeville; state senator and neighbor race to his side

June 14, 2024

Bridgeville, Pa. — A FedEx delivery driver rang a doorbell in Bridgeville just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, then collapsed in front of the homeowner. The fall and Mark Macala's response were captured on the home's doorbell camera. Across the street, another doorbell camera captured state Sen. Devlin Robinson arriving at his house. He said he had not planned to stop at home, but his day changed at the last minute, and when he noticed what was happening, he ran to help. "I flopped him over and saw he wasn't breathing, so I gave him a sternum rub, and that seems like what opened up was his airway," Robinson said. Macala said while he was on the phone with 911, the call taker told them to begin chest compressions, which they did until first responders arrived and took the man to the hospital.

Link

Woman thought baby's facial feature was trait from dad, then realizes it's symptom of childhood dementia

June 13, 2024

A Louisiana mom of two helped uncover her daughter's diagnosis with a serious brain and nervous system disorder after seeing a TikTok video. Now, she's taking to social media to help other moms spot the signs. Morgan Rachal says that her 18-month-old daughter, Lydia, had a few health issues typical of a baby — including gastrointestinal issues and trouble sleeping — along with prominent eyebrows, which she thought were just a genetic trait from her dad. But in March, Rachal's mom sent her a TikTok video of a little girl who had been diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome, a serious brain and nervous system disorder that causes childhood dementia.

Link

Researcher’s note: “[F]requent ear infections, constipation issues and she has sleep disturbances … are all common things with babies." In fact, those problems are not “common things” in “ unvaccinated” children; these are childhood vaccine injuries that are being normalized.

Schovanec in stable condition following Monday’s medical emergency

June 11, 2024

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec [71] is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery following a medical emergency Monday afternoon, according to a release from Chancellor Tedd Mitchell and Tech leadership. It was announced Monday evening Schovanec “experienced a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.” The release did not specify the nature of the medical emergency.

Link

Texas Tech’s “vaccination” policy:

As a scientific community, we respect the data which supports that being fully vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent illness and slow the spread of COVID-19. We highly encourage everyone eligible to get a vaccination.

Link

Allentown police officer suffers medical episode during arrest

June 11, 2024

Allentown, PA – An Allentown Police Department officer suffered a medical episode on Monday, June 10, while attempting to apprehend a wanted individual on the 600 block of N. 9th St. The incident occurred at approximately 12:46 p.m. during a police operation. The officer, who was part of a team responding to a warrant, required immediate medical attention at the scene. Emergency aid was promptly administered by fellow officers and medics, actions which are credited with likely saving the officer’s life. Following the on-site emergency response, the officer was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The department has reported that the officer is expected to survive and has requested the community’s thoughts and prayers for the officer’s recovery.

No age reported.

Link

Lake Forest football player experiences cardiac arrest event

June 11, 2024

Felton, DE - Just after 8 a.m. on June 11, a 15-year-old student/player on the Lake Forest High School football team collapsed on the field during a passing drill at a non-contact practice. It was quickly identified that the student was experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest event. The LFHS coaching staff immediately called 911 and initiated CPR. Athletic director and head coach, Fred Johnson, and assistant coach Dominique Hall quickly and professionally began performing CPR as they awaited for emergency units to arrive on scene. Upon arrival of the Felton Community Fire Company EMS and Kent County Paramedic units, an AED was used to administer one shock that restored the student's heart rhythm. The student was transported to the local hospital for evaluation and treatment. A full recovery is expected.

Link

2 Marines collapsed from cardiac arrest on the same day

June 10, 2024

Jennifer Miller was approaching mile 17 of the 2023 Marine Corps Marathon when she saw a man collapsed on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial. "I had just seen him laying there and nobody else was around him, which was really alarming," Miller, 33 and a registered nurse, told Military.com on Friday. The man's color was pale, his breathing was labored, and his pulse was weak. He was unresponsive. The man on the ground at the Oct. 29 race turned out to be 1st Sgt. Peter Battershall [left], a Marine assigned as a leader to the wounded warrior unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. He was one of two Marines saved by bystanders and first responders that day, the other being the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith [right], who collapsed near his home after the race.

No age reported.

Link

Mandatory covid-19 vaccination of Marine Corps active and reserve components:

https://tinyurl.com/y4yuskt7

JAMAICA

Lawyer: Vybz Kartel's heart now operating at 50% capacity

June 12, 2024

Attorney Isat Buchanan has cited [DJ] Vybz Kartel's medical and psychological conditions among reasons for the Court of Appeal to forgo ordering him and his co-accused to undergo a new murder trial. Buchanan told the court that his client is suffering from the autoimmune illness Graves' Disease, heart problems, and mental health issues, which would only get worse if he’s to face a retrial. Vybz Kartel [48], whose real name is Adidja Palmer, along with Andre St John, Kahira Jones, and Shawn 'Shawn Storm' Campbell were charged with the murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams' in 2011. As day three of the proceedings in the Court of Appeal got under way on Wednesday, Palmer's attorney Buchanan cited a medical report from Dr Karen Phillips, dated June 3, 2024, telling the appellate court that his client’s heart is only now operating at 50 per cent capacity. As it relates to Vybz Kartel’s mental health issues, Buchanan cited a psychologic report, stating that the entertainer suffers from anxiety and mental weakness as a result of his arrest and incarceration. Buchanan said his client became ill behind bars.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Girl, 5, walks to school for help after mum collapses

June 11, 2024

A five-year-old girl sat with her unconscious mother overnight before walking to school in her princess dress and wellies to get help. Poppy Davies waited all night as her mother, Leisha Davies, lay on the floor of their home in Pontllanfriath near Blackwood, Caerphilly county, suffering from septic shock. Poppy then walked to school and told her teachers “Mummy is on the floor and I can’t wake her up." Leisha, who is still recovering from her life-threatening illness, said Poppy was her "little hero". Leisha, 35, a mental health worker, said she had been feeling unwell for weeks after having an operation for a twisted bowel in October 2023. On the morning of 18 January this year, she woke up feeling extremely tired and later that day, collapsed on the bedroom floor, with her husband Ryan at work.

Link

Young West Belfast girl's 'life changed forever' after collapsing on her way to school

June 12, 2024

A young West Belfast girl's "life has been changed forever" after being diagnosed with a severe lung and heart condition, requiring specialist care at Great Ormond Street Hospital. Seven-year-old Gracie Doyle was walking to school with her dad when she suddenly collapsed and had to be rushed to hospital. However she was discharged home after a few hours and a couple of weeks later had to be rushed to hospital again after collapsing while she was at school. Following this the young girl was admitted to hospital in a critical condition with doctors telling her worried parents Emily and Gary that had Pulmonary hypertension and was currently in a "danger zone". "Sadly though, her life has now changed forever and she is going to need constant 24-hour care with the possibility of a lung transplant in later life due to her condition, which is heartbreaking because she is the type of girl who is never inside the house and was always out playing with her friends but will never be able to do that again.

Link