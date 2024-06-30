ISRAEL

21 Israelis diagnosed with West Nile virus, two die over the weekend

June 23, 2024

Israel's Health Ministry announced on Sunday that there are currently 21 people diagnosed with West Nile virus, of which 17 have been hospitalized with neurological symptoms. Of the confirmed cases, two patients died over the weekend at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus, and there are currently three on ventilators. Among the patients, the first individual diagnosed with the disease at Wolfson Hospital was a man in his sixties. He was found to be in a moderate condition at the time of diagnosis.



The Health Ministry explained that around 80% of individuals infected with the disease will remain asymptomatic. About 20% will experience symptoms of varying severity, such as fever, general malaise, headaches, or generalized body aches. Neurological complications are rare, affecting less than 1% of those infected [except for this week.-ed.] The risk of serious illness is higher among older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. The disease has been present in Israel for several years, typically occurring between June and November. However, this year saw an earlier onset of the illness, likely due to climate changes in Israel and globally.

INDIA

Anushka Shetty diagnosed with rare laughing disease: What it means

June 25, 2024

Anushka Shetty [42], popular for her role in the blockbuster film series 'Baahubali' shared a deeply personal aspect of her life, revealing that she suffers from a rare neurological condition often referred to as the "laughing disease." The condition, known medically as pseudobulbar affect (PBA), is characterised by sudden and uncontrollable episodes of laughter or crying that are often incongruent with the individual's actual emotional state. This issue has disrupted her professional life significantly. During the filming of comedy scenes, Shetty would often find herself unable to stop laughing, leading to delays and interruptions in the shoot. "While watching or shooting comedy scenes, I literally roll on the floor laughing, and the shoot has been halted many times," she explained. The episodes of laughter she experiences are not fleeting; they are intense and can last up to 20 minutes, leaving her physically and emotionally drained. This uncontrollable laughter can be both embarrassing and exhausting, making social situations particularly challenging.

Actor Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

June 28, 2024

TV actor Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The 36-year-old actor issued an official statement on Instagram. She requested for privacy and assured fans that she would overcome this challenge with her family by her side.

Toddler collapses at Taj, doctor saves her with CPR

June 26, 2024

Agra - A two-year-old girl from Karnataka visiting the Taj Mahal with her parents was saved by CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) after losing consciousness. Aayza, from Belagavi, suddenly fell ill on Monday and stopped moving after crying uncontrollably when separated from her mother for a short while. CISF personnel rushed her to the dispensary, where Dr Rinku Baghel performed CPR, reviving her. The video of the CPR was widely circulated on social media on Tuesday. "The girl's parents were distressed as she had fallen unconscious while crying profusely. She was administered CPR and then immediately shifted by ambulance to a private hospital. Her condition has since improved," said Dr Baghel, physician at the Taj Mahal dispensary. He added, "The incident is suspected to be caused by hypoxia from excessive crying. Often, when a child cries excessively, oxygen fails to reach the brain, leading to such a condition."

VIETNAM

Vietnamese doctors treat ultra-rare disease in 19-year-old patient

June 27, 2024

On June 27, Bach Mai Hospital (Hanoi) reported a rare case successfully treated after seven months of complex challenges. Since November 2023, N.Q.T. (19 years old, from Sam Son city, Thanh Hoa province) had been experiencing ulcers on the oral mucosa and purple-red patches, and blisters scattered across his body. Upon examination, doctors discovered a large retroperitoneal tumor. The patient was initially treated at Hoa Binh Provincial General Hospital and the Central Dermatology Hospital before being admitted to Bach Mai Hospital on December 13, 2023. Based on skin biopsy results, doctors diagnosed T. with toxic epidermal necrolysis. In January 2024, the diagnosis was updated to Pemphigus paraneoplastic, coupled with bilateral ureteral stones, and a JJ catheter was placed. His physical condition was extremely poor. "Pemphigus paraneoplastic is a rare disease, not yet found in Vietnamese medical literature. Globally, it affects 1 in 1 million people," said Dr. Tran Thi Quyen of the Dermatology Department at Bach Mai Hospital.

PHILIPPINES

Sam Milby reveals he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes

June 24, 2024

Actor Sam Milby [40] revealed that he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Sam made the revelation on his Instagram page on Monday, June 24. "I've always thought of myself as a healthy person. I don't have a sweet tooth, bihira din mag junk food, pero last year I found out na may type 2 diabetes na ako," he shared. The actor pointed out that his family never had it though. "My parents and grandparents never had it."

MALAYSIA

Azharina Azhar reveals cancer diagnosis

June 28, 2024

Azharina recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, though she has yet to receive information regarding the type of tumour cell. The 39-year-old singer, who spoke about her health condition, shared that she will only be able to talk more about it after she received the medical report that will come out in two weeks' time. "I actually have two surgeries I have to undergo. One is bariatric surgery that was recommended to me by the doctor since my health issue stemmed from my love for eating," said Azharina, who also revealed that she has diabetes. As for the other surgery, the singer said that it will be for the cancer. However, everything will only be determined after her medical report is released.

AUSTRALIA

“Oh my god”: Sunrise host Nat Barr reveals shocking cancer diagnosis

June 24, 2024

Sunrise host Nat Barr [56] has shocked viewers by sharing her recent skin cancer diagnosis. Fortunately, it was caught earlier and the TV presenter caught the condition “really early”, and is able to treat it. “You sort of go ‘Oh my god’. So many Aussies, millions, and millions of us have skin cancer, but it does make you think,” she said.

Queanbeyan mayor recovering after heart attack

June 25, 2024

A NSW mayor is “feeling much better” after experiencing a heart attack over the weekend. Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) Mayor Kenrick Winchester [40] revealed the diagnosis in a statement on social media on Monday afternoon (24 June). He was “feeling very ordinary” on Saturday (22 June) after attending a local ParkRun event. “Thankfully Kathy called the ambulance, as I was experiencing a heart attack, caused by a fully clogged artery,” he said. “My thanks to NSW Ambulance service who swiftly diagnosed the issue and took me straight to TCH [Canberra Hospital], where I had a stent inserted to fix the issue.”

NEW ZEALAND

Marama Davidson, Green Party co-leader, reveals breast cancer diagnosis

June 17, 2024

Wellington - The Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has announced she’s beginning treatment for breast cancer. Davidson said the cancer, which was picked up during a routine mammogram about a month ago, required her to undergo a partial mastectomy and would lead to her being off work for about four months. She urged other wāhine to get checked themselves, acknowledging the level of breast cancer was disproportionately high for Māori women. ”I have held off telling people about my diagnosis while I continue to focus on Parliamentary work,” she told journalists today.

No age reported.

Broadcaster reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

June 28, 2024

Auckland - Former news presenter Joanna Paul-Robie has revealed she is dying of cancer while attending a Matariki ceremony. Paul-Robie, who is a familiar face and voice after a long career in radio and television, shared the news on RNZ's Matariki programme that she has terminal cancer. "I am unfortunately dying," she said, as she talked about receiving the Icon Award during the Ngā Tohu Toi awards last night. Paul-Robie began her career at Radio New Zealand, was a newsreader for TV3 and a programmes and production manager at Māori Television.

No age reported.

