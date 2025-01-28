UNITED STATES

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Is Sick, But Vague On Cause

January 28, 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is sick and has a limited public schedule, but details on what is ailing him have not been publicized.

Late Sunday evening (January 26), a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Adams informed the press that he was sick and was set to undergo a series of appointments with doctors and routine medical tests. “While Mayor Adams will continue to communicate constantly with staff and ensure city business continues undeterred, during this time, the mayor will have a limited public schedule,” Deputy Mayor for Communications Fabien Levy said in the statement, adding that he “has a right to privacy when it comes to personal matters, but we will continue to communicate in in the unlikely event he is unable to fully discharge his duties on any particular day.”

Link

Adams’ first shot:

Today Co-Host Sheinelle Jones' 'Family Health Matter' Is 'Serious,' Source Says: 'A Sensitive Time' (Exclusive)

January 15, 2025

Sheinelle Jones revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 15 that she is taking an extended break from the Today show to deal with a family health matter. And while she did not disclose the nature of the issue, a source close to Jones tells PEOPLE the situation is "serious."

According to the insider, the health matter does not concern Jones herself or the three children she shares with husband, Uche Ojeh: 14-year-old Kayin and 12-year-old twins, Clara and Uche.

"Sheinelle appreciates the support she’s received from fans and viewers in her absence," the source says. "She’s especially grateful for her tight-knit Today show family and co-hosts, for all their love during a sensitive time."

Link

EXCLUSIVE: 'Robocop' Star Peter Weller, 77, Cruelly Trolled After Fans With 'Scabby and Frail' Appearance As He Signs Autographs for Fans — 'Did He Just Come From the L.A. Fires?!'

January 21, 2025

Robocop legend Peter Weller raised concerns about his appearance after he turned up for a meet and greet with fans with lesions on his head.

The film icon appeared to have damaged his hands and head with skin peeling from his skull under tufts of white hair as he signed autographs for devotees at the event in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 77-year-old played the lead in the hit film and its sequel and has starred in more than 70 movies, but fans took to social media to discuss his frail and apparently injured body.

One said on X: "The man, the myth, the legend… WTF has happened to Peter? My heart aches."

Link

‘Castle’ Alum Susan Sullivan Reveals New Health Diagnosis After Cancer Battle

January 19, 2025

Susan Sullivan shared an honest update with her fans on social media this weekend as she announced a new health diagnosis. The 82-year-old actress, who battled lung cancer less than two years ago, said in a post on X , formerly Twitter, that she is battling lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. She tweeted a photo of herself holding her head in her hand as she sat in a chair inside what appeared to be a medical facility. She did not provide any further information regarding when she received her diagnosis.

Link

NBA legend Isiah Thomas opens up on personal health battle as he fights neurological disease

December 28, 2024

NBA legend Isiah Thomas has opened up on his own personal health battle.

The two-time champion is in a fight with neurological disease Bell’s palsy.

Link

Emily Willis' tiny weight may have contributed to cardiac arrest, says doctor

January 16, 2025

Emily Willis [26], the former adult star who suffered a cardiac arrest at a rehab centre in February 2024, was reportedly only 80 pounds (5st 7lbs) before her health crisis. A medical health doctor has suggested that her weight could have played a role in her condition. Emily was left in a critical state and a vegetative coma following her cardiac arrest. The latest update on her condition came from her GoFundMe page in May 2024, which revealed she was showing "signs of responsiveness like eye tracking but is still unable to communicate". Her stepfather, Michael, provided two updates to TMZ in March 2024 about Emily's condition. It comes after Emily's birthday in December. In his last update, he shared that Emily had awakened from her "vegetative state" and was showing positive signs of recovery such as tracking things with her eyes, smiling and getting emotional during conversation. However, it remains unclear if Emily's weight had any direct impact on her health crisis.

Link

Panthers’ head coach Mike Larabee to temporarily step away due to cancer diagnosis

January 18, 2025

MIAMI, FL – FIU softball head coach Mike Larabee [56] announced on Saturday that he will be temporarily stepping away from leading the Panthers after being diagnosed with Myelofibrosis, a rare, chronic blood cancer that affects the bone marrow. During his absence, Coach Larabee will be undergoing a bone marrow transplant and is expected to miss the 2025 season.

Link

Fans rally around celebrated San Francisco filmmaker after cancer diagnosis

January 16, 2025

Local artist Craig Baldwin [72], a found footage filmmaker and stalwart of San Francisco’s experimental arts scene, is fighting throat cancer, according to a GoFundMe set up by his friends and fellow artists. According to the GoFundMe, Baldwin began medical treatment in August and is undergoing radiation treatment and chemotherapy. Funds will support Baldwin’s speech and physical therapy, rent and other medical expenses.

Link

NC Rep. Joe John resigns, citing terminal cancer diagnosis: 'A heavy heart'

January 20, 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A longtime Wake County state representative announced with a "heavy heart" his resignation from the North Carolina General Assembly. Rep. Joe John, a Democrat who represented northwestern Wake County, shared news of his resignation in a letter posted on social media after he said he received a terminal diagnosis of throat cancer from his doctors. John, 85, first stated publicly that he was diagnosed with throat cancer in early December. John, who represents District 40, said his doctors told him all treatment options had been exhausted.

Researcher's Note - North Carolina to Require Vaccine [sic] Verification for State Employees, Urges Other Government Agencies and Private Employers to do the Same

Link