"Four Died Trying" is now available on Amazon!
The one-hour prologue to this peerless series on the murders of JFK, Malcolm, MLK and Bobby Kennedy is finally available on Amazon, for rental or purchase
This documentary masterpiece, on the reasons why those four were killed, and the catastrophic impact of those murders (which brought about the world we’re living in today), is finally up on Amazon (whose personnel were taking weeks to vet it).
As dark as its subject is, the prologue to this excellent series—featuring scores of interviews with various survivors of that crucial chapter in our history—is, as they say, a great gift idea for this uneasy holiday. (I’m a consulting producer on the project, and also appear in the prologue, and elsewhere, as an interviewee.)
However you may feel about Amazon, we need it now, to make the world aware of this important project, whose episodes will each appear as we complete them.
https://www.amazon.com/placeholder_title-John-Doe/dp/B0CHZ9MPCP
Had a conversation the other day about JFK, Gulf of Tonkin, eventually ending up at 9/11 with my Brother-in-Law. He was absolutely lost and woefully research impaired, if not totally socially conditioned. It was really kind of embarrassing. I mean, where do you even start with someone so entrenched in manufactured narratives?
Looking forward to viewing > of course 4 very high profiles > & sooooo very many more with a wide array of Humanitarian profiles who have died & continue paying an exceptional high price for seeing something & saying something > Free Assange!