This documentary masterpiece, on the reasons why those four were killed, and the catastrophic impact of those murders (which brought about the world we’re living in today), is finally up on Amazon (whose personnel were taking weeks to vet it).

As dark as its subject is, the prologue to this excellent series—featuring scores of interviews with various survivors of that crucial chapter in our history—is, as they say, a great gift idea for this uneasy holiday. (I’m a consulting producer on the project, and also appear in the prologue, and elsewhere, as an interviewee.)

However you may feel about Amazon, we need it now, to make the world aware of this important project, whose episodes will each appear as we complete them.

https://www.amazon.com/placeholder_title-John-Doe/dp/B0CHZ9MPCP