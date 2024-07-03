In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, June 24-July 1, 2024
Sir Howard Bernstein; Cambridge student Clarissa Nicholls (20); solicitor Janet Hood; 4-year-old Maldwyn Evans (in the family garden); Ireland: footballer Joe Barry Wallace, 3 maternal deaths; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
A tribute to Sir Howard Bernstein
June 24, 2024
Beyond his close circle of friends and family, news of Sir Howard Bernstein’s death on Saturday was as shocking as it was devastating. The man [71] who single-handedly did more than anyone else to lead the regeneration of Manchester after the IRA bombing in 1996 died after a short ‘period of illness’.
No cause of death reported.
Heart attack death student gets first class honour
June 27, 2024
A Cambridge University student who died from a sudden cardiac arrest a year before she was expected to graduate has been honoured with a first-class certificate. Languages student Clarissa Nicholls was 20 when she collapsed and died while hiking in France in May 2023. The keen athlete was later found to have an undiagnosed life-threatening condition - arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy - and her friends have so far raised more than £50,000 to fund ECG heart screening days for other students. She had been working for a publishing company in Paris and just days before her 21st birthday took a hike in the Gorges du Verdon with her flatmate where she collapsed and died. Nearby hikers - one of whom was trained in first aid - had rushed to help, performing CPR before an air ambulance arrived at the remote spot, but it was too late.
A lawyer “died suddenly”:
Tributes paid after sudden death of Aberdeen solicitor Janet Hood
June 27, 2024
Licensing board chiefs in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire started their meetings this morning by paying tribute to late solicitor Janet Hood. Ms Hood died suddenly last month, just days before her 67th birthday.
No cause of death reported.
A teacher “died suddenly”:
Pupils and staff 'devastated' by sudden death of Lancashire teacher who touched so many lives
June 29, 2024
Lancashire - Staff and pupils are in "total shock" after the death of a much-loved teacher who "put others first and always wanted the very best for the students she worked with". Tracey Reeves, head of Year 10 at Carnforth High School, died "suddenly and unexpectedly" earlier this week. She was a "valued and respected" member of staff at the school for more than 20 years as well as being a "loving and devoted wife and mother".
No age or cause of death reported.
Heartbreaking tributes to ‘smiling happy boy’, 4, found dead in garden of family home
June 26, 2024
Wales - Tributes have been paid to a four-year-old boy who was found dead in the garden of his family home. Maldwyn Evans was discovered in Tregaron, near Ceredigion in Wales, last Thursday. Police have not released any details over the youngster’s death but say they are not treating it as suspicious. Maldwyn’s devastated family have now paid tribute to the boy, who was known to his family as “Gwern” – meaning muddy or swampy.
‘I woke up to find my daughter dead beside me & we don’t know why’– medics tried to save her but it was too late [died December 2023]
June 30, 2024
Manchester - A Mum has told of the devastating moment she woke up to find her five-year-old daughter dead beside her. Lila Marsland died after being found unresponsive by mum Rachael, 36, as they shared a bed together on December 28 last year. Paramedics rushed to their home in Hyde, Manchester, but it is believed little Lila had been dead for several hours. Rachael has revealed how she and Lila’s dad Daz, 41, are still unaware of how she died, meaning they are still unable to properly grieve their loss.
No cause of death reported.
Father writes song to his daughter who died from rare cancer
June 26, 2024
Kent - A grieving father has written a song in honour of his daughter, who was just 16 when she died from one of the rarest and aggressive forms of cancer. Arin Ghosh, from Ashford, in Kent, was inspired to write, I Hear Your Voice, a week after his beloved Sasha passed away and he performed it at her funeral. The song pays tribute to Sasha and also raises awareness about the rare cancer, desmoplastic small round cell tumour (DSRCT), which only affects a "handful" of mainly young people a year. Mr Ghosh is calling for more research into specialist treatment. The teenager died less than two months ago from DSRCT, which is a soft tissue sarcoma that grows in the abdomen but can occur anywhere in the body.
A mum “died suddenly”:
‘Unique soul' and 'top raver' mum died suddenly in Newquay
June 25, 2024
Tributes have been pouring in to honor a "warm", "kind" and "unique soul" Cornish mum who passed away suddenly last month. Corrina Sophia Eugenie de Bruler, 42, died suddenly at a property in Newquay. An inquest has now been opened in Truro by the coroner for Cornwall and adjourned. A full hearing to determine the exact cause of death will take place later. Devon and Cornwall Police previously confirmed that emergency services were called to a property in St Columb Minor on May 22 where a woman was reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest. She was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
A dad “died suddenly”:
Young dad dies suddenly, and everyone is heartbroken
June 26, 2024
Heart-breaking tributes have been paid following the death of a young dad in Cornwall. Ross Irwin passed away unexpectedly, aged just 35. An inquest in Truro has been opened into his death by the coroner for Cornwall and adjourned for a full hearing to take place later. The coroner's report says the beloved family man from Holsworthy died in Bude on June 5.
No cause of death reported.
A policeman “died suddenly”:
Former Wigan CID chief who cracked Louise Sellars murder case dies
June 26, 2024
The man who finally tracked down the killer of Wigan schoolgirl Louise Sellars before becoming one of Greater Manchester Police’s most senior officers was today being mourned. Former Assistant Chief Constable Ian Seabridge was aged just 66 when he died suddenly earlier this month.
No cause of death reported.
Woman, 70, found 'unexpectedly' dead in West London home as police force entry
July 1, 2024
London - Police have launched an appeal for information after a woman was found unexpectedly dead in her Kensal Town home. Rita Fleming, 70, was found by officers on June 23 after concerns were raised over her wellbeing. They had to force their way into the home on Goldborne Road. Just before 10 am, they found her unresponsive - she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No cause of death reported.
Death has caught him in exile
June 30, 2024
Ferdi Karapınar from Aksaray, who lived in England, died as a result of a heart attack he suffered. Karapınar, who was from the Yuva village of Aksaray and had been residing in the UK for many years, was 45 years old. Karapınar, who was suddenly taken to the hospital by falling ill, could not be saved despite all the interventions. His family, relatives in Turkey and relatives in the UK are deeply saddened by this sudden death.
Man dies in Torquay after sudden medical episode
June 28, 2024
A man has died following a sudden medical episode in Torquay. The incident happened around 5 pm yesterday afternoon on Babbacombe Downs Road. Multiple emergency services attended the scene. Sadly, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
No age or cause of death reported.
Police tape off section of Kettering car park after man's sudden death
June 25, 2024
Police have taped off a section of a car park in Kettering this morning after a man suddenly died. A cordon is in place in part of the London Road car park, between the council offices and Corn Market Hall, with forensics officers present. Northamptonshire Police were called to the scene at about 6.25 am and a spokeswoman for the force said the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nigerian man dies of heart attack in the UK two months after his wife moved there to join him
June 25, 2024
A 31-year-old Nigerian man has died after he suffered a heart attack in the UK, two months after his wife moved there to join him. This was shared by a Nigerian doctor on the X platform. He said the deceased slumped and died in Hull City. He admonished Nigerians above 30 years of age to ensure they check their blood pressure regularly.
Daniel Michael Baker, 48
June 25, 2024
Cardiff - It is with deepest sadness we announce the premature passing of our beautiful boy on 29th May 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Shaun Brown
June 25, 2024
Cambridge - Died unexpectedly in hospital on 18 June 2024. Partner, Father, Son, Friend & Colleague.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Patrick Cooper, 55
June 25, 2024
Woolsington - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 9th June 2024 aged 55 years. Donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Sandra Alexis Maltson (Timmins)
June 25, 2024
Retford - Suddenly and without a chance for goodbyes, Sandra passed away on June 9th, 2024, at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carl Steven McCoid, 56
June 25, 2024
Hull - Passed away suddenly on Saturday 15th June 2024, aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Greg Murley, 69
June 25, 2024
Penzance - On Monday 17th June 2024, suddenly at Treliske Hospital, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sophie Newby, 31
June 25, 2024
Liverpool -14th June 2024 suddenly aged 31 years, Sophie will be sadly missed and always remembered by all her family and friends. Donations if desired to the Marie Curie Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Michael (Micky) Pugh, 49
June 25, 2024
Accrington - Passed away on Saturday 15th June 2024, aged 49 years.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tommy) Stewart, 67
June 25, 2024
Irvine - Suddenly on 11th June 2024, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Leonard (Len) Winsor, 60
June 25, 2024
Barnstaple - Passed away suddenly at R D & E Hospital, on Wednesday 5th June 2024 aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Brown, 64
June 26, 2024
Glasgow - Suddenly but Peacefully at The Royal Alexandra Hospital, Glasgow on Saturday 15th June 2024, aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sheila Gray, 67
June 26, 2024
Beverley - Passed away suddenly on holiday in Austria on Saturday 22nd June 2024 aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Julian Lewis-Booth, 55
June 26, 2024
Hazel Grove - On 14 June 2024, suddenly aged 55 years. Donations if wished to British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Thomas Rees, 75
June 26, 2024
Clunderwen - Suddenly but peacefully at Morriston Hospital, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Giuseppe (Joe) Agnello, 54
June 27, 2024
Royal Sutton Coldfield - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Giuseppe (Joe) a truly lovely man. Donations to be made to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew James Dack, 47
June 27, 2024
Guisborough - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in hospital on the 12th of June, aged 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alan Dolby, 74
June 27, 2024
Middlesbrough - Suddenly in hospital on June 14th, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Lesley Margaret Morton (née Currey), 69
June 27, 2024
Liverpool - Passed away suddenly on Thursday 20th June 2024 in Stepping Hill Hospital, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Margaret (Mags) Pace, 62
June 27, 2024
Cardiff - Peacefully but suddenly on 4th June 2024, aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Joshua James Byrne, 30
July 1, 2024
Liverpool - Aged 30 Years. "You went away so suddenly we did not say goodbye, we will never be parted, precious memories never die".
No cause of death reported.
Stephen (Big Steve) Graham, 68
July 1, 2024
Cramlington - Suddenly in The Blagdon Arms on 24th June, aged 68 years. Donations may be sent to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Kathryn Butters (nee Leake), 63
June 29, 2024
On 22nd June 2024, suddenly but peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jeff Lorraine, 71
June 29, 2024
Gateshead - Suddenly in hospital on 26th June 2024 aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Keith Cooper, 64
June 28, 2024
Derby - Passed away suddenly on 10th June 2024, aged 64 years. Donations in memory of Paul to Brain Tumour Research.
No cause of death reported.
Tom Ellis, 25
June 28, 2024
Nuneaton - Tom was tragically taken from us on 9th June 2024 at the young age of 25.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Middleton, 66
June 28, 2024
Coventry - Passed away suddenly on the 10th of June 2024, aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alex Thomson
June 28, 2024
Paisley - Suddenly but peacefully at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Tuesday 18th June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Andrew (Andy) Kettridge, 60
June 28, 2024
Burton upon Trent - Passed away unexpectedly at home on 11th June 2024, aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alex John McGuire, 47
June 28, 2024
Derby - Passed away suddenly at home in his sleep on 11th June 2024 aged 47 years. Donations in Alex's memory will support the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Steven Joseph Troy, 61
June 28, 2024
Longton - Suddenly, whilst at his home on Sunday 9th June 2024, aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lynn (nee Middleton) Moss, 65
June 26, 2024
Weston Coyney - Suddenly on June 10th, 2024, at her home, aged 65 years. Donations if desired to The British Lung Foundation or Leukaemia Care.
No cause of death reported.
David Keith (Taff) Thomas, 67
June 26, 2024
Llanelli - Suddenly at his home on Friday 14th June. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Morgan, 36
June 29, 2024
Dolgellau - Peacefully at his home, aged 36 years.
No cause of death reported.
Terence Lawrence (Terry) Gray, 67
June 27, 2024
Newburn - Suddenly at home on 21st June 2024, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Clive Paul Groves, 51
June 27, 2024
Sutton Mallet - Passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday 22nd June 2024 aged 51 years.
No cause of death reported.
Glenn Stephen Finch, 67
June 25, 2024
Great Baddow - Suddenly at home on 9th June 2024 aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Audrey Lewis (nee Davies), 73
June 25, 2024
Resolven - Suddenly on Wednesday 12th June 2024 at her home, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Miller, 52
June 25, 2024
Newton Abbot - Suddenly on June 8th at his home in Devon, aged 52 years.
No cause of death reported.
Amelia Jayne Dean, 32
June 26, 2024
Huddersfield - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on 16th June 2024 aged 32 years.
No cause of death reported.
Angela Baker
June 26, 2024
Ashington - Suddenly at home on 11th May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Barrie Bayes
June 27, 2024
Retford - Passed away suddenly at home in Somerset.
No age or cause of death reported.
Laura Elizabeth Adams, 29
July 1, 2024
Norton - On June 23rd suddenly at home, Laura aged 29 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Kelly
June 29, 2024
Mullaghbawn, Armagh - Suddenly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Graham Douglas, 69
June 29, 2024
Quedgeley - After a short but aggressive illness, on Monday 5th June 2024 at the age of 69, Graham passed away peacefully at home. Please make any charitable donations to Cancer Research or The Army Benevolent Fund.
No cause of death reported.
Stavros Galanos (Steven)
June 28, 2024
Swansea - Peacefully at Morriston Hospital, on 16th June 2024, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Charles (Manchester Paul) Thompson, 58
June 28, 2024
After a brief illness, on 13th June 2024, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Elisabeth Anne Brain (Row), 71
June 28, 2024
Cheltenham - Died on Friday 14th June 2024, aged 71 years, at Gloucester Royal Hospital after a short illness, stoically and bravely born.
No cause of death reported.
Donna Patricia Wilkinson, 62
June 26, 2024
Lincoln - Passed away on June 7, 2024, after a brief illness.
No cause of death reported.
Pam Kerwin (Nee Walker)
June 26, 2024
Morecambe - Sadly died after a short battle with cancer on 20th June 2024.
No age reported.
Dawn Standley, 71
June 25, 2024
Blaenau Ffestiniog - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our much-loved Mother, Dawn Elizabeth Standley on June 14 after a short and unexpected illness.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Wexford FC lead tributes to Joe Barry Wallace, son of former MEP Mick Wallace, who passed away on Thursday
June 27, 2024
League of Ireland side Wexford led the tributes on Thursday night to former player Joe Barry Wallace, who passed away at the age of 30. The son of former MEP Mick Wallace, who founded Wexford Youths and brought them into the League of Ireland, before they changed their name to Wexford FC, Wallace played for the club in the First Division. He passed away on Thursday morning in Tallaght Hospital and Wexford posted on X.
Tributes for woman who died after birth of son as 3 pregnant mums die in hospitals over one week
June 27, 2024
Cork - Tributes have poured in for a "devoted wife and nurturing mother" who died during childbirth over the weekend. Three women in Ireland have tragically lost their lives over the last week due to maternal deaths. Three separate incidents in University Hospital Kerry, Cork University Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda saw these women die during childbirth. The tragedies are being deemed as a tragic occurrence due to Ireland's low rate of maternal deaths in comparison to the European average. Naomi James [obit below], from Dundalk, passed away on June 23 under "heartbreaking circumstances" following the birth of her newborn son Cal at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Stephy Ouseph passed away on June 21 following the birth of her newborn through a caesarian section at Cork University Hospital. A third maternal death was confirmed at University Hospital Kerry where a mother in their care died recently. The mum has not been named by the hospital but they noted that the Coroner has been notified and as per HSE policy, an external review is set to be carried out. They said in a statement: “UHK is providing bereavement support to the family at this very sad time”.
No age or cause of death reported.
Shock and sadness following sudden death of 'beautiful and amazing' young mum from Louth
June 25, 2024
Tributes have poured in following the sad and sudden death of beloved young woman Naomi James (née Boyle), late of Mount Avenue, Dundalk, Co Louth, who passed away suddenly in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital [see above] on Sunday, June 23.
No age or cause of death reported.
A coach “died suddenly”:
First picture of Irish man, 45, who died after collapsing in Magaluf
July 1, 2024
An Irish tourist who collapsed in the street and died while on holiday with family and friends in Magaluf has been named. Michael Grant was found unresponsive in the resort’s Martin Ros Street near the raucous, neon-lit Punta Ballena strip around 4.30 am today. Tributes have since poured in for the 45-year-old, who was a popular youth football coach in Waterford, Munster. A security guard who raised the alarm told investigating Spanish police he had seen the man collapse and fall to the ground in Majorca, one of Spain’s Balearic Islands. Despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael died suddenly whilst on holiday with family and friends.
No cause of death reported.
Tributes pour in following sad and untimely death of 'outstanding' woman from Tipperary
June 26, 2024
Tributes have poured in following the sad and untimely death of Mary Sheedy, late of Kiltillane, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and Parcnagowan, Kilkenny City, Co. Kilkenny. Mary passed away peacefully on June 24, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
‘Life will never be the same’: Irish mum pays tribute after son, 9, tragically dies
June 25, 2024
Tributes have poured in for a little boy from Co Kilkenny who tragically passed away. William (Will) Ring unexpectedly passed away on June 22 at the age of 9 years at Children’s Hospital, Dublin. Will was an Under 9 player for Thomastown United AFC and also played for the Rower Inistioge GAA Club. Thomastown United AFC also paid tribute to Will, who had scored in the final game of the season a couple of weeks ago.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Eleana Anne Fisher
June 29, 2024
Ballymacward, Co. Galway - 27th June 2024. Baby Eleana will be sadly missed by her loving family.
No cause of death reported.
David Gillespie
June 29, 2024
Buncrana, Donegal - The sudden death of David Gillespie. David will be sadly missed and never forgotten by his heartbroken parents and family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Evelyn Colgan, 54
July 1, 2024
Kilkeel, Down - June 29th, 2024, suddenly, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Patrick (Junior) Hannon
June 29, 2024
Ballyleague, Roscommon - June 28th, 2024, suddenly. He will be sadly missed by his mother Christina and extended family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dennis Clowry
June 28, 2024
Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Passed away unexpectedly on 27th June 2024. He will be deeply missed by his beloved mother Ina.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard Doolin
July 1, 2024
Dublin - June 27th, 2024, suddenly at St James’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary (Mamie) Duggan
July 1, 2024
Cork City, Cork - Unexpectedly at the Cork University Hospital on the 29th June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Joe (Mick) Donnellan
June 28, 2024
Shrule, Co Mayo - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at University College Hosptial, Galway, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gareth Fennell
June 28, 2024
Kilrush, Co. Clare - Unexpectedly, in the U.K. Beloved son of Padraig and Laura.
No age or cause of death reported.
Timothy (Ted) Leahy
June 28, 2024
Durrus, Cork - On June 26th, 2024, unexpectedly. Donations if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Shane McCarthy
June 28, 2024
Cashel, Co. Tipperary - June 26th 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Paddy) Shoer
June 28, 2024
Nenagh, Tipperary - June 26th 2024, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Geraldine Buggy
June 27, 2024
Moate, Westmeath - June 25th 2024. Suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marie Byrne (née Donohoe)
June 27, 2024
Poppintree, Dublin - June 25th, 2024. Passed unexpectedly at the Mater Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Padhraig Hehir
June 27, 2024
Outrath, Kilkenny - 26th of June 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Siobhán Lloyd
June 27, 2024
Killenaule, Tipperary - Suddenly, 26 June 2024. Deeply regretted by her son Michael and parents Tommy and Josephine.
No age or cause of death reported.
Cornielus (Con) O'Donoghue
June 27, 2024
Fermoy, Cork - Con passed away unexpectedly on June 26th.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eugene O'Prey
June 27, 2024
Ballyfermot, Dublin - (Geno) 25th June 2024, late of Ballyfermot. Suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Crowley
June 26, 2024
Innishannon, Cork - On June 24th, 2024, unexpectedly. Beloved son of Kitty.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Haydon
June 26, 2024
Dublin - June 20th, 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly; much loved son of Keith and Kathy.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joe Heron
June 26, 2024
Blanchardstown, Dublin - 23rd June 2024, unexpectedly, at St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Nash (née Gilley)
June 26, 2024
Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly at the Mater Private Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Shannen Mahon
June 30, 2024
Rahan, Offaly - Shannen died on June 26th, 2024, unexpectedly. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving son, daughter, mother Avril and father Paddy.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rory Mooney
June 30, 2024
Clonshaugh, Dublin - 29th June 2024. Unexpectedly in the care of his devoted wife Marion.
No age or cause of death reported.
(Tiggy) Steven Reed
June 30, 2024
Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal - 29th June 2024, unexpectedly at Galway University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Grant
July 1, 2024
Waterford City, Waterford - Michael died suddenly whilst on holiday with family & friends. Deeply mourned and forever loved by his heartbroken wife, four children and his devastated parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Antanas Rimkus
June 26, 2024
Drogheda, Co. Louth - Formerly of Lithuania 24th June 2024. Suddenly. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken wife, son and daughter, mum Elyte and Dad Petras.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Chino) Ryan
June 26, 2024
Santry, Dublin - Unexpectedly, on 20th June 2024. Michael (Chino) will be deeply missed, forever loved and never forgotten by his partner Tanya, children and his dad Christopher.
No age or cause of death reported.
Amelie Amour Motombo Malonga
July 1, 2024
Drogheda, Louth - 3rd December 2023, suddenly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joan Mulligan (née Fogarty)
July 1, 2024
Crumlin, Dublin - 27th June 2024, suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Johnny O’Connor
July 1, 2024
Milford, Cork - Unexpectedly, while on holidays. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters and parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
John O'Looney
July 1, 2024
Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare - Peacefully and suddenly in the ICU in University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Naomi James (née Boyle)
June 25, 2024
Dundalk, Co Louth - Suddenly in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 23rd June 2024. Much loved daughter of Hassan and Lucy.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Teresa Kelly (née Flaherty)
June 25, 2024
Craughwell, Co. Galway - Suddenly, 25th June 2024 at Clarinbridge Care Home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert (Rob) Kiernan
June 25, 2024
Ballybrack, Co. Dublin - June 24th, 2024. Suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his family in the wonderful care of the staff in I.C.U. at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patsy Markey
June 25, 2024
Carrickmacross, Monaghan - Unexpectedly but peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, Monday 24th June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Adrian Smart
June 25, 2024
Skerries, Dublin - Passed away unexpectedly on the 22nd of June 2024 while on a hike in Wicklow.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eoin Thornton
June 25, 2024
Drogheda, Louth - 24th June 2024. Unexpectedly at home. He will be very sadly missed by his loving mum Margaret.
No age or cause of death reported.
Liam Wallace
June 25, 2024
Thomastown, Kilkenny - Liam passed away on 23rd June 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Deno O'Neill
June 25, 2024
Sean McDermott Street, Dublin - Unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carmel O'Regan (née O'Neill)
June 25, 2024
Cork City, Cork - On June 23rd 2024, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas Reilly
June 25, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Garth Collier
July 1, 2024
Newcastle, Co. Wicklow - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home on Sunday, 30th June 2024. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Donnellan
June 28, 2024
Ballinasloe, Galway - Andrew passed away suddenly at home on 26th June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bridget Doyle
June 28, 2024
Arklow, Wicklow - Unexpectedly but peacefully at her home. Beloved partner of Noel and cherished daughter of Kevin & Ann. Donations if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Noel Dolan
June 29, 2024
Cork City, Cork - On 26th June 2024, unexpectedly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Adrian Kelly
June 29, 2024
Adare, Limerick - June 28th, 2024, suddenly at home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sinéad O'Byrne
June 29, 2024
Poppintree, Dublin - June 27th 2024. Passed suddenly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Boylan (née Masterson)
June 28, 2024
Swords, Dublin - June 27th, 2024, suddenly, at home. Sadly missed by her loving children and mother Pauline.
No age or cause of death reported.
Audrey Foley (née Meehan)
June 28, 2024
Howth, Dublin - 26th June 2024. Suddenly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ken Kavanagh
June 28, 2024
Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lynda King
June 28, 2024
Shankill, Dublin - June 27th 2024, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carlos Corkish
June 27, 2024
Rathnew, Wicklow - 26th June 2024, passed away suddenly at home. Sadly missed by his loving children and mother Elizabeth.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lindsey Donnelly
June 27, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - Unexpectedly at home. Lindsey will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children and mother Kathleen.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Walsh, 62
June 26, 2024
Bray, Co. Wicklow - Passed away suddenly at home, aged 62 years, on Tuesday 25th June, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Bernadette (Bernie) Delaney (née O'Mahony)
June 25, 2024
Poppintree, Dublin- June 22, 2024, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerry Connors
July 1, 2024
Maganey, Carlow - Suddenly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his father Gerry.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard (Ger) Dooley
June 25, 2024
Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away suddenly at home on June 24th, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kieran Kelly
June 25, 2024
Maynooth, Kildare - Died suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin O'Brien
June 27, 2024
Leixlip, Kildare - June 26th 2024, suddenly, at his home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seamus Bergin
June 26, 2024
Templemore - Co. Tipperary, 24th of June 2024, suddenly and peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Clare Brady (née Fagan)
June 26, 2024
Mulhuddart, Dublin - June 23rd, 2024, suddenly, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gareth Farrell
June 26, 2024
Brittas Bay, Wicklow - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected but peaceful passing of Gareth at his home on Friday 21st June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anita Johnson
June 26, 2024
Dublin - 22nd June 2024, suddenly, at home. Beloved daughter of Brigid.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rita McCoy (née Owens)
July 1, 2024
Kilnamanagh, Dublin - June 27th, 2024, suddenly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elizabeth O'Sullivan (née O' Connor)
July 1, 2024
Castlemaine, Kerry - Elizabeth passed away peacefully at home with her loving family after a bravely fought illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tim Hourihan
June 30, 2024
Waterfall, Cork - On June 29th, 2024, peacefully at his home in the presence of his loving family, after a short illness bravely borne.
No cause of death reported.
Sarah M. Stephenson
July 1, 2024
Dublin - 25th June 2024, unexpectedly, after a short illness in Bodrum, Turkey.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Dempsey (née Leonard)
June 30, 2024
Athboy, Meath - June 29th, peacefully at St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, following a short illness borne with dignity and courage, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eibhlin Thorpe-Smith (née O'Donnell)
June 25, 2024
Achill Island, Mayo - Peacefully after a short illness on 18th June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seamus O' Brien
June 30, 2024
Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness in the care of the staff of ICU ward at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday June 30th 2024 surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bridget (Bridie) Dineen (née Myers)
June 29, 2024
Ballyphehane, Cork - On June 29th, 2024, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Bishopscourt Residential Care after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joe (PJ) Flannery
June 29, 2024
Naas, Kildare - Passed peacefully, after a short illness, at Naas General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ada (Hannah) Kennedy (née Bias)
June 29, 2024
Summerhill, Meath - Unexpectedly after a short illness in Jersey Channel Islands.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seamus Nugent
June 29, 2024
Clonmel, Tipperary - Seamus passed away peacefully, after a short illness at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Oliver Frank (Gareth) Burke
July 1, 2024
Clondra, Longford - Peacefully after a short illness with his partner and his family by his side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret (Peggy) Condon (née Cummins)
July 1, 2024
Murroe, Limerick - June 2024, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Milford Hospice, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sr Ellen O'Dwyer
June 28, 2024
Mallow, Cork - Sr Ellen passed away peacefully on 27th June 2024 after a short illness in the presence of her family and in the excellent care of the Sisters and Staff at Nazareth House Mallow.
No age or cause of death reported.
Raymond O'Toole
June 28, 2024
Ballyfermot, Dublin - 27th June 2024, passed away surrounded by his loving family following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Clince
June 27, 2024
Enniscorthy, Wexford - After a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Don (Dominic) Flynn
July 1, 2024
Dublin - 29th June 2024 - Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
