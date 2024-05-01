More notable deaths: Luxembourger photog Arthur Thill; Portuguese comic Ricardo Peres (49, C), journo Pedro Cruz (53, C); Spanish journos Itxaso Mardones (45), Pedro Guerra (49), footballers ’El Pesca' (34), Luis Gil (48)

FRANCE

Death of Laurent Cantet at 63, filmmaker between gentleness and revolt

April 25, 202

The filmmaker, winner of the Palme d’Or in 2008 with “Entre les Murs”, has always focused his cinema on deeply human figures, in perpetual search of their place in society. He died this Thursday, April 25 at the age of 63. He had been battling cancer for months. “We are always there to judge the work of others during crucial stages, script readings or editing screenings … We learned to decode ourselves. We are not in rivalry, and we are not trying to please each other,” he explained when, alongside producer Marie-Ange Lucciani (Anatomy of a Fall), a new film project was developed (casting and scouting in progress between chemos). The illness won out over the desire for a film, even though at each final cut he said he didn't know if it wasn't the last.

Sudden death of Professor Tadayoni, a great specialist in myopia

April 22, 2024

He was one of the very best specialists in myopia and the retina, very invested within his teams at the Rothschild Foundation and Lariboisière Hospital. Professor Ramin Tadayoni died suddenly at the end of the week. He had been carried away by a heart attack. An active member of very prestigious international retina societies, Professor Tadayoni was one of the great specialists in this discipline.

No age reported.

A young man feels dead ly unwell during running race in Paris

April 23, 2024

In Paris, Sunday, April 21, 2024, runners participated in the ninth edition of the La Pyrénéenne, an atypical 10 km race organized in the twentieth arrondissement. Unfortunately, the ordeal was marked by the death of a young man. The victim died after feeling unwell during the race. The emergency workers intervened quickly but could not do anything. During the Paris marathon, organized two weeks earlier, a 30-year-old Belgian runner was struck down by a heart attack three kilometers from the finish line. Resuscitated, he was taken to the hospital, but eventually died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Loire-Atlantique: death of a municipal employee victim of discomfort at the wheel of his street sweeper

April 26, 2024

A 45-year-old man, an employee of the municipality of Montoir-de-Bretagne (Loire-Atlantique), died as a result of a malaise in the morning of Friday, April 26, 2024, while he was working on the public roads, cleaning the road. The tragedy occurred around 9:30 a.m., while the victim was driving a sweeper at the Revin roundabout. In cardiopulmonary arrest when the firefighters arrived, the man in his forties could not be revived by the emergency services.

Vendée: a fatal heart attack in the middle of the street

April 27, 2024

The Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie fire brigade and the Smur intervened shortly after noon. The 58-year-old man collapsed on rue du Port fidèle. In cardiorespiratory arrest, and despite the rapid intervention of two nurses who witnessed the malaise, then a treatment by the rescue teams, the victim was pronounced dead by the Smur doctor.

Arras: cardiac discomfort in the basement of a hotel, the victim did not survive

April 22, 2024

This Monday, we learned that the 39-year-old woman, victim of a heart attack in the basement of the Mercure hotel in Arras, Sunday, April 14, has succumbed. [Paywall]

BELGIUM

Designer Luk Van Der Hallen (68) died unexpectedly

April 26, 2024

Designer and artist Luk Van Der Hallen (68) passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday. De Maasmechelaar was busy with art all his life. Born December 4, 1955, died April 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Former practical teacher Jean-Pierre Malfait from hotel school Ter Groene Poorte passed away

April 29, 2024

Jean-Pierre Malfait (66), from Roeselare, passed away at the AZ Delta in Roeselare. He was a practical teacher at the Ter Groene Poorte hotel school in Bruges for many years. Top chefs such as Gert De Mangeleer, Nick Bril and Wout Bru learned the trade there. Jean-Pierre was born in Menen on January 11, 1958 and grew up in Geluwe. Long ago, he and his wife ran the Datcha restaurant on the Hoogweg in Menen. He was the father of two children, Laurence and Louis.

No cause of death reported.

Anderlecht fan dies in the stands during match

April 25, 2024

A 49-year-old man, father of two children, died yesterday evening in the stands during the Anderlecht-Cercle match. “The entire stadium cheered for a goal while that man fought for his life”. [paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Baby Julia dies four weeks after being cancer -free

April 27, 2024

There was good news for the first time at the end of March, when doctors declared baby Julia cancer-free. But less than a month later, one was detected that formerly was invisible.

No age reported.

Randaut 'Rando' Peyffers passed away

April 27, 2024

We learned of the death of Rando Peyffers, 49, whom we knew as a steward at STVV. Team Truineer expresses its deepest condolences to family and friends and wishes them much strength. Born in Sint-Truiden, July 26, 1974, died in the Sint-Trudo hospital, April 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Zwevegem - Vincent Delaere died from heart failure

April 26, 2024

Vincent Delaere, 54, died from heart failure. He was the owner of the bistro De Bolle in Zwevegem.

Tom Mangelschots, 45

April 26, 2024

Born Lier, 06/05/1978, died Balen, 25/04/2024. Residence: Balen.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Van de Keere, 24

April 25, 2024

Sarah was born in Ghent on March 1, 2000, and died in Ghent on April 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Bosmans, 48

April 25, 2024

Kim was born in Bonheiden on December 11, 1975, and died in Boortmeerbeek on April 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dirk Poppe, 56

April 25, 2024

Born in Sint-Niklaas, September 25, 1967, died in Beveren, April 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Katrien Goemaere, 45

April 25, 2024

Born in Dendermonde, March 6, 1979, died unexpectedly in Sint-Blasius Hospital, Dendermonde, on April 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dirk Piessens, 58

April 24, 2024

Unexpected and way too soon. I had so many more plans...

Born in Leuven, November 2, 1965, died at home in Blaasveld, April 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Van LIefferinghe, 46

April 23, 2024

Born in Johannesburg South-Africa, December 3, 1977, died in his home in Izegem, Sunday, April 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Olivier Steenhaut, 34

April 23, 2024

Born in Ghent, October 26, 1989, died in Lochristi, April 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Elly Gelok, 72

April 23, 2024

Born in Goes (Netherlands), January 3, 1952, died unexpectedly at the GZA Sint-Vincentius Antwerp (Hospital) April 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

André Vanherck, 72

April 22, 2024

Born in Borgloon on July 5, 1951, and died unexpectedly

at the Sint-Trudo Hospital in Sint-Truiden on April 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Derboven, 72

April 22, 2024

Born in Haacht, May 19, 1951, died unexpectedly in the Imelda Hospital Bonheiden, April 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Alex Boeykens, 50

April 22, 2024

Born in Bornem, May 29, 1973, died in Mariekerke, April 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Menno Riebeek, 54

April 22, 2024

Born in Amsterdam, April 15, 1970, died suddenly at home in Zele, April 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Filip Vrins, 49

April 22, 2024

Born in Brecht, January 19, 1975, died at home in Vlimmeren surrounded by his family, April 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Karine Dalschaert, 64

April 22, 2024

Born in Wetteren, February 17, 1960, died suddenly in Kluisbergen, April 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Renders, 45

April 22, 2024

Employee at Financial Services KU Leuven. Born in Leuven on July 30, 1978, and died at UZ Leuven campus, Gasthuisberg, on April 21, 2024. Many thanks to all the caretakers who have helped him in this past year. Thanks also to the oncology department UZ Leuven.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Boudewijn De Geer passed away at 68

April 28, 2024

Boudewijn Ernst de Geer [68], was a Dutch professional football player and coach who played for ADO Den Haag, HFC Haarlem, Molde, Lillestrøm, Hércules CF, De Graafschap, and Brisbane Lions. At De Graafschap, he was part of the team that achieved promotion to the Eredivisie in the 1980–81 season. He was reportedly ill for a short period before his death.

No cause of death reported.

Notary Marie José Temmink died suddenly

April 26, 2024

Notary Marie José Temmink died suddenly. She recently transferred her office in Vroomshoop, with the intention of assisting the new notary for another year and then enjoying her retirement. But that is not given to Temmink. She was only 63 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Street newspaper seller Willem Stuivenberg died unexpectedly this week

April 26, 2024

For years Willem Stuivenberg he sold De Riepe at the Plus supermarket on Oosterhamriklaan in the Indische Buur. Willem had his chair there permanently and at the beginning of the evening on Friday it became the center of a commemoration of the striking Riepe seller. Willem, usually decked out in a Feyenoord shirt and cap, could be short-tempered. But he was also very helpful and therefore loved by the store's customers. Willem died of cardiac arrest on the train near Gouda on Monday, on the way back from Rotterdam after the ceremony. Willem Stuivenberg was 54 years old.

Link

In memoriam Rachelle Spoel

April 25, 2024

We received the sad news that Rachelle passed away unexpectedly at the age of thirty. Rachelle was a bachelor's student in Public Administration at Tilburg Law School since 2016 and was completing her thesis. We will remember Rachelle as a friendly and intelligent student who stood for her beliefs and who was straightforward and respectful towards her fellow students and the teaching staff.

No cause of death reported.

LUXEMBOURG

Photo reporter Arthur Thill died unexpectedly

April 26, 2024

Arthur Thill, Luxembourgian photojournalist and founder of the photo agency ATP, has died at the age of 74. Thill, who had made a name for himself internationally as a sports photographer in Formula 1, died unexpectedly last Saturday, as his family announced on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

TV quizmaster died unexpectedly

April 26, 2024

Klaus Otto Nagorsnik, known as the "librarian" and leader of the ARD evening quiz show "Asked-hunted", has died at the age of only 68 years. His colleagues and the broadcaster are deeply concerned. Alexander Bommes, the presenter of the program, said, "With Klaus Otto Nagorsnik, we are losing an example of authenticity, education and joie de vivre. I admired him and liked to play and chat with him. The hunt will continue for him as well.“

No cause of death reported.

A source of peace and knowledge

April 26, 2024

As the son of the collector Egidio Marzona, dealing with artists was normal for him from the cradle. Art education was a question of attitude for Daniel Marzona, also as a gallery owner. In the coming week, on May 5, 2024, a new, specially equipped museum was to open there. Daniel Marzona was involved in the presentation, and helped with the preparations, when he was unexpectedly torn from life in Italy, where the family has a house.

No age or cause of death reported.

Viernheim musician Mike Hofmann passed away

April 26, 2024

There is deep consternation in the Viernheim music scene: Mike Hofmann, known as the charismatic frontman of the Peter Maffay fake band, has died unexpectedly. [Paywall]

No age or cause of death reported.

He collapsed at the central station: former Frauenkirche organist died

April 25, 2024

The first organist of the rebuilt Frauenkirche is dead. Samuel Kummer died unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 56 in Dresden. The church musician collapsed at 16.05 in the Dresden Central Station on the stairs to platform 1/2. He has made guest appearances in Central America, Europe, the USA and Japan, played in cathedrals of Versailles and Cologne as well as in major concert halls. In 2005 he took over the post of organist at the Dresden Frauenkirche. He died of a stroke.

Event manager Irmi Frank has died unexpectedly

April 25, 2024

The entrepreneur was only 68 years old. With her agency Top-Form, she paved the way for Cornelia Oehlmann to win the title of Miss Germany 30 years ago – the only one from the Hegau region so far. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Claudia Schmidt - Tamer of the wild colors

April 23, 2024

It is a tragic event: immediately before the opening of the exhibition, in which the painter was involved, she suddenly passed away. What Claudia Schmidt's art stands for. [Paywall]

No age or cause of death reported.

Duisburg mourns the death of deputy mayor Volker Mosblech

April 26, 2024

Duisburg's deputy mayor Volker Mosblech (CDU) has died unexpectedly. As the city announced at noon, Mosblech passed away on Friday night "after a short, serious illness". The citizen-oriented local politician and former member of the state parliament and the Bundestag turned 69 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Pforzheim mourns the death of CDU politician Thomas Dörflinger

April 27, 2024

He was a full-blooded local politician and a member of the CDU for almost 40 years. Thomas Dörflinger was equally passionate about volunteering: on April 17, he died unexpectedly at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

On the sudden death of university professor Dr. Arne Nagels

April 19, 2024

Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, the Department of Philosophy and Philology and the Department of English and Linguistics, are very sad to say goodbye to our esteemed colleague, University Prof. Dr. Arne Nagels, who passed away at the age of 43, shortly before his 44th birthday. Since 2017, he has been teaching and researching at university, in a very future-oriented way in his neurolinguistic laboratory. On April 09, 2024, Arne Nagels passed away suddenly and far too early, leaving a huge gap.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

In memory of Bettina Reuter - Stelingen Primary School mourns its headmistress

April 25, 2024

On the night of April 2 to 3, 24, the headmistress of the Stelingen Elementary School, Bettina Reuter, unexpectedly died of sudden cardiac death at the age of only 61. She fell asleep peacefully in her bed, her daughter reports. This news has deeply shaken not only the school community, but the entire city. Reuter, who has been working at the primary school since 2016 and is particularly committed to the subjects of art and crafts, leaves a big gap.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Police officer dies after being deployed in Thuringia: blow on head not a cause of death

April 28, 2024

The policeman did not die from a blow to the head during the operation in Bad Frankenhausen. This was revealed by the autopsy result, which was available a few hours after the incident. The suspect was released. There is evidence of a previous illness of the 57-year-old policeman, which could be connected with his death. During the operation, he complained of feeling unwell, according to the prosecutor's office. However, further details on this still need to be clarified medically. One thing is certain: the officer did not die from a blow.

Hermann Huber (57) from Zangberg suddenly died : "Mayor of Hearts"

April 29, 2024

Deep dismay and great sadness in Zangberg: Hermann Huber died completely unexpectedly, at the age of only 57 years. With him goes a person who has earned great merits in the community. He leaves a huge gap.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Mourning at SC Riessersee: Assistant coach Anton Raubal passed away at the age of 56

April 26, 2024

The news shocked the ice hockey scene on Thursday: Anton "Toni" Raubal died unexpectedly. He was only 56 years old. Anton Raubal was most recently head coach of the U20 junior team, and assistant coach of the 1st team of SC Riessersee. On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the father of the family suddenly and completely unexpectedly passed away from life. Anton Raubal leaves his wife and adult son.

No cause of death reported.

R.I.P. Jörg "Balou" Martin

April 6, 2024

Unfortunately, yesterday, Friday, 05.04.2024, our sports buddy Jörg Martin died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 72. "Balou", who worked in some clubs in our region as a goalkeeper, and later as a goalkeeper coach, had ensured the good form of the keepers until the last. Our sympathy goes to the family and his large circle of friends.

No cause of death reported.

The Handball Association Saar mourns for Dirk Leist

April 22, 2024

At the weekend we received the sad news that our long-time youth manager Dirk Leist died completely unexpectedly at the age of 60. For more than 20 years, Dirk has been involved in various areas of Saarland youth handball and has always exercised his duties with the greatest commitment. Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and handball comrades. We will miss Dirk very much!

No cause of death reported.

Schalke family mourns for loyal fan - "Only the best die young!“

April 27, 2024

Sad news from the FC Schalke 04 fan scene! The followers have to say goodbye to a loyal fan and friend. With Frank Becker, also called "Franky", FC Schalke 04 loses one of its most loyal fans. The full-blooded Schalke fan had died completely unexpectedly last weekend.

No age or cause of death reported.

1. FC Magdeburg mourns for Detlef Later

April 24, 2024

The 1. FC Magdeburg is shocked and stunned by the news of the sudden death of our long-time bus driver Detlef Later. The 68-year-old died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. "Bussi", as he was affectionately called by the team and all those responsible at FCM, was an integral part of the FCM family for more than two decades and accompanied our club on numerous away trips and training camps in good and bad times.

No cause of death reported.

The EVG mourns for Janine Sommer

April 22, 2024

On April 8, our union colleague Janine Sommer died suddenly and unexpectedly. We are infinitely sad that she had to leave so early. At the same time, however, we are glad to have known you. Janine has worked for EVG railway union as chairwoman of the Hamburg Women's Association, as a member of the Federal Women's Management Board and as a member of the Works Council of DB Cargo AG in Hamburg. Our sympathy goes out to her family and loved ones at this sad time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Amateur runner collapse s dead at Hamburg Marathon!

April 29, 2024

In the Hanseatic city of Hamburg, the annual marathon was overshadowed by a tragic event. One participant collapsed shortly before reaching the finish line and had to be resuscitated by the rescue workers. Despite intensive efforts, the runner died later in the hospital, according to a spokesman for the German Red Cross. Only his death could be ascertained there. According to information from the "Abendblatt", the man was probably between 20 and 30 years old.

No cause of death reported.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

The league grieves for Dominik Wheeler

April 28, 2024

The 26th matchday in the A2 district league was overshadowed by the death of Aidlinger goalkeeper Dominik Wheeler. The 36-year-old collapsed after finishing training on Friday evening and later died in the hospital. The match of the Aidlingen against SV Böblingen II was then canceled. All the teams therefore played with mourning armband and held a minute's silence before the kick-off.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Nordhalben's deputy mayor died unexpectedly

April 22, 2024

The 56-year-old Ludwig Pötzinger came off the road with his car on Friday, on the bypass road near Nordhalben, after the tunnel, and drove into the guardrail. He probably had a breakdown beforehand and lost control of his vehicle. First aid measures were unsuccessful. Pötzinger died on the way to the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Bochum: Man leaves a path of devastation after an accident – then he is dead !

April 27, 2024

An accident with fatal consequences in Bochum! It was the fault of a 70-year-old motorist who, according to initial information, suddenly deviated from the road on Herner Straße and ended up in oncoming traffic. There he caught two parked vehicles between Von-Gall-Straße and Wilbergstraße at about 22 o'clock. A car was thrown badly against a house wall. What was left was a battlefield of wrecked cars. As a spokesman for the Bochum police initially stated on Friday morning, the driver was injured in a life-threatening manner. He died a little later in the hospital. The emergency services had to free the 66-year-old passenger from the demolished accident vehicle. According to a message from police, the driver is said to have suffered an internal emergency while driving.

No cause of death reported.

Motorist dies after accident at Homberg/Ohm

April 29, 2024

A motorist has died after an accident near Homberg/Ohm on Sunday morning. As the police reported on Monday, the 64-year-old died later in the hospital. He had left the road in his car and driven across a field before coming to a stop in a trackbed of the railway. A medical emergency may have been the cause of the accident.

No cause of death reported.

Truck driver is found dead in his vehicle

April 26, 2024

A truck driver was found dead in the cab of his vehicle on Thursday evening. A witness discovered the lifeless man in the early evening in Neuzelle, in the parking lot of a discount store, as the police announced on Friday. The witness tried to approach the 68-year-old truck driver and then informed the emergency services. He was only able to determine the death of the driver. The police investigation is ongoing.

AUSTRIA

Mourning for Michael Czeschka

April 25, 2024

The Vienna Football Club family mourns for Michael Czeschka, who died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday evening. Michael Czeschka was a loyal companion of Vienna FC for decades and shaped the creation of the first Vienna fan shop through his commitment.

No age or cause of death reported.

DENMARK

Member of Parliament from the Social Democratic Party Fie Hækkerup (29) has lost her newborn daughter

April 26, 2024

A Danish MP, Fie Hækkerup, has lost her newborn baby, and also had a fetus die at six weeks in 2023. She writes this in a post on Facebook - “On April 4, Mikkel and I became parents to the world's most beautiful little Carla. The next day, April 5, we lost her. Carla was born with a brain disease, and after a brief 24 hours here with us, her little heart gave up … Mikkel and I are of course completely devastated by grief and missing our little girl. For now we need peace, so it will continue to be quiet from here on in the coming time.” The post has received hundreds of supportive comments. Fie Hækkerup, who is the daughter of the former Social Democratic Minister of Justice Nick Hækkerup, was elected to Folketinget (the parliament) in the 2022 election. During her term of office, she has, among other, focused on adequately covering the pain of women during medical abortions. This is because in the summer of 2023 she herself went through a violent medical abortion. An experience she has told about to several media outlets, including Berlingske. Fie Hækkerup was 11 weeks pregnant at the time, when they found out that the fetus had died in week six. During the medical abortion she had to go through, … It was a pain she was not prepared for at all. When she shared her experience on social media, she received more than 400 inquiries from women who had had the same experience with a medical abortion. Subsequently, the Danish Parliament agreed to prioritize funding for research into gender-related diseases and treatments in 2024.

Lars Poul has suddenly died at the age of 67: Left a big mark on the local music scene

April 26, 2024

Teacher, musician, and family man Lars Poul Christensen was a man who throughout his life let the music speak in many ways. He died on Tuesday 23 April. He lived to be 67 years old.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Anton Boel Villadsen, 70

April 10, 2024

Words of Remembrance from Ugeskrift for Læger (weekly magazine for doctors): Anton Boel Villadsen, 7.2.1953 - 4.4.2024 - 70 years old. “As recently as January, Anton was in Mongolia assisting with advanced invasive cardiology. Now he has died of a rapidly progressing cancer. Anton will be missed in many ways and in many places in the world. He was not like most doctors.”

Peter Juul Aarslev, 73

April 24, 2024

Our former companion and colleague Peter Juul Aarslev died on 10 February 2024, after almost 2 years of illness. Peter was a good and well-liked colleague, experienced, with a stoic composure, a patient's man, with a heart especially for the patients who had not received a cleared life path as a birthday present. In February 2022, Peter underwent back surgery, and a random blood test taken at the hospital was subsequently followed up, and unfortunately gave Peter a cancer diagnosis, where the treatment led to an odyssey of side effects and serious consequences, which Peter eventually had to give in to. He fought to the end and had his always good faith that "things would be fine".

Kim Thyge Sørensen, 64

April 29, 2024

Our beloved Kim Thyge Sørensen has abruptly been taken from us. In deep sorrow. April 19, 2024 - 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Kai Simonsen, 72

April 29, 2024

Our dearest Kai Simonsen has suddenly been taken from us. Thank you for everything, we miss you. April 18, 2024 - 72 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Gråbæk Sørensen, 39

April 29, 2024

My beloved partner, our dear son, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Kenneth Gråbæk Sørensen, has suddenly been taken from us. You will always be loved and missed, will never disappear. - 39 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Karsten Christensen, 63

April 29, 2024

My beloved husband, our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Karsten Christensen, 'Bacon', has peacefully passed away. April 26, 2024 - 63 years old.

Suggests donation for cancer association instead of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Monica Thomsen, 52

April 29, 2024

My beloved wife. Our dear daughter and sister, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, and aunt, Monica Thomsen, has suddenly been taken from us. April 26, 2024 - 52 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Judith Mariane Olsen, 69

April 29, 2024

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and great-grandmother, Judith Mariane Olsen, has passed away after a short illness. Always loved - always missed - never forgotten. April 27, 2024 - 69 years old. Suggests donation for cancer association instead of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Hans Grandt, 74

April 29, 2024

My dear father and grandfather, Hans Grandt, has suddenly been taken from us. April 25, 2024 - 74 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Erhardt Hangaard Sørensen, 68

April 29, 2024

My dear husband, our beloved father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Erhardt Hangaard Sørensen, has suddenly been taken from us. April 27, 2024 - 68 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Pernille Vennerstrøm Sørige, 33

April 29, 2024

My highly beloved wife, our beloved mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt, Pernille Vennerstrøm Sørige, lost the battle against cancer. “Thank you for everything you have given us, dearly loved, deeply missed”. April 20, 2024 - 33 years old.

Peter Upton-Hansen,74/75

April 28, 2024

Everybody's Pete, Peter Upton-Hansen, has suddenly died after a wonderful life. 74/75 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Charlotte Bjørn Larsen, 63

April 28, 2024

Our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, Charlotte Bjørn Larsen, has peacefully passed away on 25 April 2024. - 63 years old.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher:

According to a Facebook post by her sons, and comments, Larsen’s death was very sudden: “Our beloved mother and grandmother, Charlotte Bjørn Larsen, has, very suddenly, passed peacefully away. She leaves a huge void, with a lot of people, as we know she was widely loved - she was the most amazing mother and grandmother, and missed beyond words.”

Tove Andersen, 70

April 28, 2024

My dear wife. Our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and granny, Tove Andersen, has peacefully passed away after a short illness. April 27, 2024 - 70 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Jens Peter Berg, 75

April 28, 2024

Our dearest Jens Peter Berg. April 24, 2024 - 75 years old.

Suggests donation for cancer association instead of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Jette Nielsen Bak, 62

April 28, 2024

Our dearest Jette Nielsen Bak has peacefully passed away after a short illness. April 26, 2024 - 62 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Stig Bjerregaard​​, 66

April 28, 2024

My beloved husband, our dear father, father-in-law, and the world's best grandfather, Farmer "Nørgaard Charolais" Stig Bjerregaard​​ has suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. “A heart of gold has stopped beating. Two industrious hands have stopped working”. April 25, 2024 - 66 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Laila Horslund Pedersen, 60

April 26, 2024

Our beloved mother, Laila Horslund Pedersen, has peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. April 24, 2024 - 60 years old. Suggests donation for cancer association instead of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Gitte Randlev Ørnsholt, 66

April 26, 2024

My beloved wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Gitte Randlev Ørnsholt, has peacefully passed away. April 21, 2024 - 66 years old. Suggests donation for cancer association instead of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Vagn Nielsen, 72

April 26, 2024

My beloved husband, our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Vagn Nielsen, has suddenly and unexpectedly died abroad. April 17, 2024 - 72 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Steffen Høegh, 68

April 26, 2024

Our dear brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Steffen Høegh, has suddenly and unexpectedly been taken from us. April 23, 2024 - 68 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Inge Lise Rasmussen, 73

April 26, 2024

My dear wife. Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Inge Lise Rasmussen, has peacefully passed away, after bravely having fought against cancer. April 25, 2024 - 73 years old.

Tanja Engen, 33

April 25, 2024

Our beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt, Tanja Engen, has been taken from us far too soon. April 23, 2024 - 33 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Lars Bjørck Jensen, 38

April 24, 2024

Our beloved son, little brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and father, Lars Bjørck Jensen, has abruptly been taken from us. Much loved and deeply missed. 38 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Birthe Jensen, 63

April 23, 2024

Our dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Birthe Jensen, has found peace after a short severe illness. April 22, 2024 - 63 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Kaj Jakobsen, 75

April 23, 2024

Our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Kaj Jakobsen, has suddenly been taken from us. 23 April 2024 - 75 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Janni Fredelund Poulsen, 46

April 22, 2024

My much-loved wife, the boys' fantastic, cool mother, Janni Fredelund Poulsen, fought till the end. April 22, 2024 - 46 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Sonja Aschlund Nielsen, 73

April 22, 2024

My beloved wife, our loving mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Sonja Aschlund Nielsen, has unexpectedly passed away in her sleep. April 22, 2024 - 73 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Solvejg Dahl, 74

April 22, 2024

My beloved wife, our loving mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Solvejg Dahl. At Hospice Limfjord she lost the unequal battle against cancer. April 19, 2024 - 74 years old.

Ove Hansen "Ofus", 59

April 21, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved father and brother, Ove Hansen - "Ofus", has peacefully passed away after a short illness. April 21, 2024 - 59 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Little girl Frida, baby

April 20, 2024

My beloved little girl Frida. You didn't live to see the light of day but left deep traces in our hearts. In deep sorrow. April 16, 2024 - 0 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Tomas Medas, 52

April 19, 2024

Our beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Tomas Medas, has suddenly, far too soon, been taken from us. 19 April 2024 - 52 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Henrik Borup Jeppesen, 61-62

April 9, 2024

My beloved husband. Our dear father, Henrik Borup Jeppesen, has peacefully passed away … My dear son. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, and maternal uncle, Henrik Borup Jeppesen, has passed away far too soon. April 8, 2024 - 61/62 years old.

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

Illness on the Teramo Mare: a Polish truck driver loses his life

April 26, 2024

Yet another sudden illness. The person who lost his life on Teramo Mare, near Piano D'Accio towards Giulianova, was a 60-year-old Polish truck driver, who managed to pull over the vehicle without causing danger to other motorists. He then collapsed to the ground, and there was nothing left for him to do. Traffic blocked and 118 health workers were on site to confirm the death.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

A policeman “died suddenly”:

The police chief in Duga Resa died suddenly at his workplace

April 26, 2024

Today, Dalibor Gojak, the chief of the Duga Resa Police Station, died suddenly at his workplace. As reported by the local portal Radio Mrežnica, he fell ill at work today around 1 pm and, according to initial information, suffered a heart attack.

CYPRUS

A professor “died suddenly”:

Akkeleş's cause of death was determined

April 29, 2024

The cause of death of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Mathematics Department faculty member Arif Akkeleş, who died yesterday in his residence in Famagusta, has been determined. According to the information provided by the police, the autopsy performed on Akkeleş determined that the cause of death was "atherosclerotic heart disease and heart attack".

No age reported.

PORTUGAL

Cancer kills journalist/ Cancer kills comedian

April 22, 2024

Pedro Cruz [left], a victim of lung cancer, died this Sunday at the CUF Tejo Hospital in Lisbon, his family confirmed. He was 53 years old. The government has already mourned the journalist's death. The Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, wrote on social networks that "Portuguese journalism loses one of its references”, addressing his condolences “to family, friends and colleagues”.



Actor Ricardo Peres [right], who was one of the founders of the Improv humor group Commedia a la Carte, died on Saturday at the age of 49. The news was advanced on Instagram by actor and presenter José Pedro Vasconcelos, with whom he was close. Ricardo Peres had been diagnosed earlier this year with lung and bone cancer.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Jesuit Father José Maria Brito has died

April 22, 2024

The Jesuit priest José Maria Brito has died, at the age of 48, in Évora, after suffering a stroke last Sunday. According to the information, Father José Maria Brito “suffered on Sunday a stroke triggered by several tumors that he was unaware of”. The Society of Jesus refers to the ”enormous enthusiasm and spirit of mission“ that Father José Maria Brito put into the "Ponto SJ" online project, which he founded and energized.

SPAIN

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Equipo de Investigación' reporter Itxaso Mardones dies at 45

April 24, 2024

Equipo de Investigación reporter Itxaso Mardones died at the age of 45 late this Tuesday. The La Sexta television program was responsible for announcing the news on social media. "Today is a sad day for #InvestigationTeam. Our colleague and friend Itxaso is gone forever and leaves us a very difficult gap to fill. Thank you for your smile, for being such a good companion, and for your passion for journalism. Always with us, Itxaso," they wrote in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. The causes of her death have not yet been revealed.

Journalist Pedro Guerra, director and founder of 'Tiempo de Canarias', dies after a rapid illness

April 25, 2024

The Gran Canarian journalist Pedro Guerra, director, and founder of 'Tiempo de Canarias', died this Wednesday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, at the age of 49, as a result of a rapid illness. Guerra (1975) worked in different media, like Radio Libertad, Diario de las Palmas, and La Provincia.

No cause of death reported.

’El Pesca' has passed away

April 29, 2024

The worst of the news has just occurred, Antonio Jesús González Martínez 'El Pesca' has died. The 34-year-old player belonging to Muebles Ventanza, a veteran football club of the AFVPA, has not overcome the myocardial infarction and thrombus that occurred during a veterans' match held at the Mojonera. His wife Cristina received the news from the doctors when about to give birth to their second child. A humble family that expected happiness has met with a very hard blow.

Former Sevilla footballer Luis Gil dies

April 21, 2024

The former footballer Luis Gil Torres, current director of LaLiga competitions and former secretary general of the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE), died this Sunday at the age of 48. "Luis Gil was, above all, a very great person, and one of the best companions you can have. Professionally, he was one of the most dedicated and hardworking people in the football industry, always attentive, collaborative, and willing to help," LaLiga points out.

No cause of death reported.

A health authority staffer “died suddenly”:

GHA mourns death of 47-year-old member of staff

April 23, 2024

The Health Authority is mourning the death of one of its employees who died suddenly in Spain yesterday evening. 47-year-old Stuart Mauro was cycling with friends, when he reportedly complained he was feeling unwell when in the area of San Roque. Friends who were with him report that he collapsed after stopping at the side of the road. They say they applied CPR for some 20 minutes until an ambulance arrived at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Tourist drops dead at Malaga Airport: 64-year-old suffers heart attack in the arrivals area

April 25, 2024

Málaga - A 64-year-old tourist has died after suffering a heart attack in the arrivals area of Malaga airport. Emergencias 112 received various calls at 20:20 last night reporting a man had collapsed. According to the Red Cross, he was suffering a heart attack. Health staff and airport authorities quickly attended the scene, alongside Policia Local, Policia Nacional and ambulance workers. However, despite various attempts to reanimate the man, nothing could be done to save him.

