NIGERIA

Two lawmakers “died suddenly”:

Lawmakers mourn as House of Reps member Olaide Akinremi passes away at 51

July 10, 2024

Oyo State - The House of Representatives has announced the demise of Representative (Prince) Olaide Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban. According to a statement released on Wednesday and signed by House Spokesman Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr., Akinremi, who stood for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and represented the Ibadan North Federal Constituency, passed away following a brief illness. Akinremi, who has also served as the head of the House Committee on Science Research Institutions, passed away on Wednesday morning at 51 years old. Akinremi’s death comes weeks after the passing of Isa Dogonyaro, a member of the House of Representatives who represented Babura/Garki federal constituency of Jigawa state. Dogonyaro [46] died in May after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

KENYA

Fyah Bantu King has passed away

July 12, 2024

The world mourns the loss of Tatenda Mateuro, the talented [Kenyan reggae] musician and preacher affectionately known as Fyah Bantu King [36]. “I have been battling cancer and to be alive right now is all because of God’s grace, that is why I am continuing doing music, this is the talent that God gave me. I don’t only do it for myself but to uplift others who are trying to make it through music,” he said.

A judge “died suddenly”:

High Court Judge David Majanja dies suddenly in Nairobi

July 11, 2024

The Kenyan judiciary is in mourning following the sudden death of High Court Judge David Majanja. Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed the news on Wednesday, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of one of the judiciary’s most esteemed figures. Judge Majanja passed away at The Nairobi Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment. His death marks a significant loss for the legal community, coming shortly after his re-election to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on May 25, representing the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

NAMIBIA

Former education minister dies (57)

July 14, 2024

Former minister of education, arts and culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa (57) has died, after a battle with stomach cancer. She died at a local hospital in Windhoek on Sunday, where she had been admitted for the past week. The former minister was a Namibian politician and has served in Swapo’s central committee and politburo. In July 2019 she was found guilty of corruption after using her office for self-gratification. The day after the verdict, she resigned from her position as minister.

ZIMBABWE

Prominent Zimbabwean lawyer dies

July 5, 2024

Sternford Moyo [68], a distinguished Zimbabwean legal titan, passed away this morning after a brief illness. Moyo, a senior partner and chairman at Harare-based law firm Scanlen and Holderness, was revered both domestically and internationally as a skilled lawyer and leader in the legal profession.

No cause of death reported.

Brig-General dies in Harare

July 15, 2024

Retired Brigadier-General Michael Chaminuka has died in Harare after a short illness. He was 62. Family spokesman and daughter to the war veteran, Dr Michelle Chaminuka, said Brig-Gen Chaminuka died at Trauma Centre in Harare at around 7 pm on Saturday.

No cause of death reported.

ISRAEL

Roy Friedman, the well-known and beloved dancer, passed away suddenly

July 14, 2024

The folk-dance community in Haifa and the Kiryat mourns the death of Roi Friedman, a well-known and beloved dancer from Kiryat Haim, who died yesterday morning (Saturday 13/7/24) of cardiac arrest, and he was only 50 years old. His dancing friends, all refusing to believe, all shocked by the enormous loss, repeatedly remark how much Roy was always there for them, to help, always with good energy, with the wide smile and the huge heart.

RUSSIA

Vladimir Tarasenko's father suddenly passes away

July 11, 2024

Condolences go out to former St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko, whose father Andrey Tarasenko suddenly passed away, as confirmed by HC Sibir of the KHL. The statement read: "Today, at the age of 56, development coach and legendary Sibir striker of the 2000s, Andrei Tarasenko, suddenly died." Andrey Tarasenko was also an ice hockey player, playing the majority of his career in Russia and retired following the 2005-06 season with Kazakhmis Karaganda in Kazakhstan. He won a gold medal at the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics, and also played for Russia in the 1995 World Cup of Hockey.

No cause of death reported.

A participant in the special operation, Viktor Kozhanov, died suddenly

July 10, 2024

Minusinsk - 42-year-old participant in the special operation, Viktor Kozhanov, died suddenly. He was born and lived for a long time in Kyzyl (Republic of Tuva), where he graduated from school. In the army, he served in the airborne troops. For some time, Victor lived in Abakan, and then in Minusinsk. He went to the NVO zone under a contract in May 2023. He served as a rifleman, assistant to a grenade detector.

No cause of death reported.

A St. Petersburg resident fell dead during an interview

July 12, 2024

St Petersburg - In the Nevsky district of St. Petersburg, a man died suddenly at an interview with an employer. The 25-year-old entrepreneur said that through an ad site he found a worker to assemble furniture and invited him for an interview. The man, who looks about 50 years old, arrived at the office on Avtogennaya Street at 14:50. Ten minutes later, the businessman briefly left the office, and when he returned, he found the applicant dead. There were no signs of violent death on the body of the deceased, he was sent to the morgue, Piter.tv reports.

No cause of death reported.

Tatyana Sergeevna Terentyeva

July 12, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Tatyana Sergeevna Terentyeva died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

INDIA

Aparna Vastarey battled cancer against doctor's expectations: Husband Nagaraj bids emotional adieu

July 11, 2024

The Kannadiga community mourns the loss of renowned presenter and actress Aparna, who passed away on July 11 after battling lung cancer. Despite a grim prognosis, Aparna bravely fought until the end. Aparna was 57 years old. Her husband, Nagaraj Ramaswami, shared a heartfelt message following her death. "Two years ago, in July, she was diagnosed with lung cancer. At first, the doctors doubted Aparna would live more than six months. But Aparna was determined. She kept saying, 'I will live.' She fought until February, and for the last one and a half years, she lived with anxiety. But she was courageous. She survived much longer than expected." Despite the grim prognosis and advanced stage of cancer, Aparna fought bravely every day.

Former Chandigarh mayor and AAP leader Pardeep Chhabra passes away at 65

July 9, 2024

Chandigarh - AAP leader and former Chandigarh mayor Pardeep Chhabra passed away here on Tuesday. He was 65 and had liver cancer. The AAP leader's son, Puneet Chhabra, said his father had been undergoing treatment for jaundice and complained of ill health in the morning. “We called an ambulance to take him to PGIMER (Medical University) here, but he passed away,” Puneet said. Chhabra was the co-in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh. He was also the chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board.

Former Deputy Mayor of Vadodara Chirag Zaveri dies of ‘ cardiac arrest ’

July 9, 2024

Former Deputy Mayor of Vadodara Chirag Zaveri [66] died of a suspected cardiac arrest while on vacation in South America late on Monday night, close aides said. On Sunday, having travelled to the USA to visit one of his sons, Zaveri and his friends visited a South American island for a mini-vacation, where his close aides said he died in his sleep late on Monday night (IST). Zaveri’s confidant said that when he did not wake up in the morning, his family members rushed him to a hospital, where doctors stated that he had passed away “at least six hours” prior to being brought there.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr Sanil Kumar passes away

July 14, 2024

Kochi - Dr N K Sanil Kumar, who played an integral role in Krishna Iyer Movement’s campaign for a cancer centre in Ernakulam, died of heart attack here on Saturday. He was 61. Kumar felt physical discomfort when he arrived at Tripunithura railway station on Friday night and was taken to a private hospital at Maradu. He breathed his last a few hours later.

Veteran trainer S.K. Sunderji passes away

July 14, 2024

Veteran trainer Sheraz K. Sunderji passed away on Sunday, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 64 years old and had recently surrendered his trainer’s licence. Sunderji began his remarkable horse training career in 1985. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunderji moved to the Hyderabad Race Club, where he trained for two years. During his stint there, he continued to demonstrate his exceptional training skills, and won the ‘Trainers’ championship in his first racing season.

Belvalkar Group: Ajit Belvalkar, 54, dies of heart attack

July 14, 2024

Pune - Belvalkar Housing Director (Technical) Ajit Belvalkar passed away on July 13 in Switzerland due to a severe heart attack. Belvalkar, aged 54, was in Switzerland on vacation. A respected figure in the construction industry, he was known for his innovative projects and sustainable building practices. He was an expert in project management and enjoyed a wide range of activities, including wildlife photography.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Cop found dead at home , heart attack suspected

July 12, 2024

Bhopal - The body of a 47-year-old man, posted as a constable in Police Lines, was recovered from his house in Nehru Nagar police lines in Kamla Nagar on Thursday morning. Police reached the spot on the complaint of neighbours that a foul smell was emanating from his home. Prima facie, it seems that he suffered a cardiac arrest. The exact cause of death will be clear upon receiving the postmortem report.

Video: Gajapati ADM collapse s & dies while singing on stage during dinner party at Odisha’s Brundaban Palace

July 11, 2024

In an incident of suspected heart attack, an Additional District Collector collapsed while singing on a stage in Odisha's Gajapati on Wednesday night. The senior bureaucrat, Birendra Das, was reportedly singing a Jagannath bhajan at the Brundaban palace in Paralakhemundi where a dinner party was organised when the tragedy occurred. In the purported video of the incident, now going viral on social media, Das can be seen standing and singing on the stage before he loses his balance and trips, falling on the stage. As per reports, soon after the incident, the officer was rushed to Paralakhemundi District Headquarters Hospital, from where he was shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital after his condition worsened. After he arrived at the MKCG hospital, doctors declared him dead. However, the exact reason for the death is yet to be ascertained.

Elderly woman yatri dies of cardiac arrest in Baltal (Kashmir)

July 12, 2024

Srinagar - An elderly woman dies of a cardiac arrest in Baltal area of Ganderbal district on Thursday late night. Officials told News Vibes of India that a yatri (spiritual pilgrim) namely Ranasuya, aged about 66 years, wife of Brathnakar, resident of Karnataka, died at Base Camp Hospital Baltal due to cardiac arrest.

Woman and son kill themselves in Bengaluru 3 months after husband’s cancer death

July 14, 2024

A 43-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son have allegedly died by suicide at Yelahanka in Bengaluru after leaving a death note saying she was depressed over her husband’s death due to cancer three months ago, police said. The police identified the deceased as Ramya, a homemaker, and her son Bhargava, a Class 7 student. Their bodies were found on Friday afternoon when Ramya’s daughter, who lived at a paying guest facility, arrived at their apartment complex after her mother failed to answer her phone call. A police officer said the bodies were found in a decomposed state and that the deaths could have taken place on Wednesday.

MALDIVES

Maarandhoo Council deputy passed away post football match

July 14, 2024

The Deputy President of Haa Alifu atoll Maarandhoo island council, Ahmed Rameez, passed away suddenly on Saturday evening. Maarandhoo council member Hussain Adam, while speaking with ‘Sun’, confirmed Rameez’s demise was sudden. Rameez played a football match on Saturday afternoon. However, he stopped playing after feeling extremely fatigued amid the game and spent the remainder of the game on the bench. Hussain added that Rameez had vomited severely post the match, and he was taken to the island’s health center after his condition deteriorated. Rameez was next transferred to Dhidhdhoo hospital for further medical treatment. The council member added Rameez had passed away while he was treated at Dhidhdhoo hospital. Rameez, represented opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) at the council. He was close to 40 years at the time of demise and is survived by a wife and three children.

CHINA

TVB J2 host Koba Man passes away at 29 after battle with rare cancer

July 13, 2024

Hong Kong - TVB J2 program host Koba Man publicly revealed last year that he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called “Ewing’s sarcoma.” Despite his relentless efforts to undergo treatment, his condition continued to deteriorate. Today, a sudden update on Koba Man’s Instagram account delivered the heartbreaking news of his passing, leaving his fans and the entertainment industry in deep sorrow. On 22nd June 2024, he was admitted to the hospital due to complete paralysis of his lower body, loss of sensation, and inability to pass urine, requiring emergency medical attention. Since his hospitalisation, which lasted nearly three weeks until the time of writing (10th July, 2024), Koba Man’s condition continued to worsen. The cancer cells had spread to various locations in his body, including the chest, lungs, multiple vertebrae, lymph nodes, and even some visible tumours on the outside. The focus shifted to providing palliative care. In his own words, Koba Man expressed that he was now awaiting death, hoping for a peaceful and painless passing.

PHILIPPINES

Sports journalist Chino Trinidad passes away

July 14, 2024

Manila, Philippines — Veteran sports reporter and broadcaster Chino Trinidad has passed away on Saturday, his daughter confirmed. He was 56. Trinidad succumbed to a heart attack on Saturday night while he was on the way to a supposed meeting in Newport World Resorts with Efren "Bata" Reyes and other personalities. He was rushed to San Juan de Dios Hospital, where he died. The death came as a bit of a shock to many, as his last social media post was just two days ago.

NEW ZEALAND

Norm Hewitt dies: Former All Black, Dancing with the Stars winner loses battle with motor neurone disease

July 16, 2024

Auckland - Former All Blacks hooker and Dancing with the Stars winner Norm Hewitt has passed away. He was 55. It is understood he died last night after a battle with motor neurone disease. Growing up in Pōrangahau, southern Hawke’s Bay, Hewitt played 296 representative matches during a memorable first-class rugby career spanning 13 seasons for Hawke’s Bay, Southland and Wellington. He earned 23 caps for the All Blacks over nine seasons and was a key member of the Hurricanes in the early years of Super Rugby, missing just one match in the first five years.

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause turbo Motor Neurone Disease.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

William Leslie Richard "Les" Wilson, 62

July 13, 2024

Wellington - Passed away suddenly on Thursday 27 June 2024 at Lower Hutt Hospital, aged 62, surrounded by his family. Les spent his life serving in Wellington and Brisbane as a dedicated firefighter.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Firefighters in NZ were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination'.

William David (Bill) Byers, 19

July 13, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Suddenly passed away on 4th July 2024, aged 19.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Georgette Gooding, 72

July 13, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Born September 18, 1951. Passed away on July 09, 2024, suddenly at home, age 72.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher John (Grocer Griff) Griffin, 69

July 13, 2024

Queenstown - Unexpectedly, on Wednesday July 10, 2024, in Queenstown, aged 69. A heartfelt thank you to Rex and Anne Duncan and the team at the Lakes District Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Rose (nee Evans) Lunam, 65

July 13, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home, age 65. Auntie to many.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Winifred Louise (nee Wyatt) McKay, 68

July 13, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 2 July 2024, while overseas, aged 68. Was dearly loved by her Jack Russel, Archie. Patricia was known for her welcoming and kind nature, and her affectionate laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Stephen Thompson, 70

July 13, 2024

Wellington - With deep sadness Bruce's family shares that he died suddenly and peacefully at home in Bannockburn on July 9, 2024, aged 70 years. Bruce was loved and respected by his extended family and friends, and he valued being a part of their lives.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Peter "Mike" Dore, 65

July 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, peacefully, with his family, aged 65 years. Loved and respected by his extended family, friends, and colleagues. Special thanks go to Dr. Kate Gardner and to the staff at St. George's Hospital for their care over the past three years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Alan Sutton, 65

July 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Taken suddenly from us on 7th July 2024. Aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Victor Henry Ostapowicz

July 13, 2024

Wellington - Died peacefully at home surrounded by family, after a short battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Terrence James (Big Terry) Hayes

July 13, 2024

Whangarei - Of Paihia and originally Tuakau. Terry died suddenly but peacefully on Monday, 24th June 2024, at Whangarei Hospital with his 3 sisters by his side. R.I.P Terry, you will be missed and already are. Cannot believe you have left on your last big journey, but this time you will not be coming back.

No age or cause of death reported.

Neville Leonard Hunt

July 13, 2024

Waipapa, Northland - Sadly passed away 10th July, at his home in Waipapa, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Will be hugely missed by all of us.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sirisena "Siri" Agalawatta

July 13, 2024

Wellington - Passed away on 8 July 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alastair John Barnett "Al" McWhinnie

July 13, 2024

Paraparaumu, Wellington - Died suddenly on 10th July at Kaitoke Regional Park (NOT with a single malt in his hand!). Heartfelt thanks to young members of the public and the first responders for their efforts and care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Francis Boyle

July 13, 2024

Waikiwi, Southland - With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Michael on Monday, July 8, 2024. R.I.P. Mick. See you on the other side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janette Alice Mann, 70

July 13, 2024

Cambridge, Waikato - Passed away on Tuesday 9th July 2024 at Lauriston Park Care Centre, Cambridge, after a brave struggle with cancer. Aged 70 years.

Edward Francis "Ed" Lukey, 72

July 12, 2024

Tadmor, Nelson - Taken from us suddenly on July 10, 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

George Sidney Grahame (Hitchy) Hitchen

July 12, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Passed away peacefully 10 July 2024, after a short illness. Many thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital and Patrick Ferry House.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Robert Alexander Woodrow

July 12, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - Unexpectedly, on July 4, 2024, in Invercargill.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia Muriel Kilgour

July 12, 2024

Nelson - Passed peacefully away in the early morning of Friday, July 12, 2024, following a brief illness. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Nelson Hospital and Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, for their wonderful care of Patricia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Christopher Barrett, 74

July 11, 2024

Waimate - Passed away 9th July, at Waimate, aged 74, after a short illness. "Unlimited Games of Golf, and plenty of rum and cokes now, Pete."

No cause of death reported.

Conrad (Hamblyn) Stevenson, 56

July 11, 2024

Albany, Auckland - In loving memory of Conrad Stevenson (Hamblyn), 20 June 1968 - 05 July 2024. Sadly, passing away suddenly and leaving us too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Murray Graves

July 11, 2024

Warkworth, Auckland - Surrounded by love, on 8 July 2024, peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas Alexander "Tam" McLean

July 11, 2024

Nelson - Suddenly passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Respected friend to many.

No age or cause of death reported.

AJ Fitzgerald, 43

July 10, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 6 July 2024, aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Noel Kerswell, 68

July 10, 2024

Kataia, Northland - Steve passed peacefully in Whangarei Hospital on Saturday 6th July 2024 aged 68 years. "Deeply Missed and always remembered." In lieu of flowers, the family has asked if any donations could be made to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Maxim Leigh Reynolds (Max) Marsh, 73

July 10, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Passed away suddenly, on Sunday 7 July 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Reece (Brownie) Brown, 67

July 10, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 6 July 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Antony Clayton, 59

July 10, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Born May 04, 1965. Passed suddenly on the 5th of July at Parrs Park, aged 59. Always in our hearts, taken far too soon, cherished forever. Rest in peace my love, until we meet again.

No cause of death reported.

Richard George Cook, 69

July 10, 2024

Hastings, Hawke's Bay - Passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2024, aged 69 years.

'Greatly Missed'.

No cause of death reported.

David Gilmour

July 10, 2024

Paraparaumu, Wellington - Passed away suddenly while on holiday in Rarotonga. "Our family joker will be sorely missed".

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith Allan (Jambo) Jamieson, 71

July 9, 2024

Thames, Waikato - Unexpectedly at home on 4th July 2024, 11 days short of his 72nd birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Lesley Karen Cecioni, 57

July 9, 2024

Paraparaumu, Wellington - Suddenly, while on holiday in Rarotonga, on Friday 28 June 2024. Aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian George (Jock) Barrowman

July 9, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - On July the 3rd, 2024, at the Harbour Hospice North Shore, Jock passed away peacefully after a short illness, bravely fought surrounded by family. Loved uncle Jocko to his many nieces and nephews. No more procrastinating Jocko, rest in peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

Annette June Mosely

July 9, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Unexpectedly on July 5, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lorane Marjorie Ardern

July 9, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Taken suddenly on 5 July 2024. Lorane will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Patrick Jackson, 64

July 8, 2024

Orewa, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home in Whangaparaoa, aged 64.

No cause of death reported.

John Grummitt

July 8, 2024

Waikato - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Friday 5th July, at Waikato Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

