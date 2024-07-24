More notable deaths: Kiwi funeral directors speak up; Filipino journo Chino Trinidad (56); Aussie sports broadcaster David Morrow (C), a man at his 8-year-old grandson’s funeral

MALI

Malian kora master Toumani Diabate passes away at 58

July 19, 2024

Legendary Malian kora player Toumani Diabate passed away on Friday, July 19th, 2024, at the age of 58. The cause of death was reported as a brief illness by his family on social media. Diabate was a true virtuoso of the kora, a harp-like instrument with a rich history in West Africa. He was born into a griot family in 1965, where generations had served as storytellers and guardians of Malian traditions. His passing has left a void in the West African music scene.

No cause of death reported.

NIGERIA

Another house of reps member is dead — third in three months

July 16, 2024

Kaduna - Ekene Abubakar Adams, a member of the house of representatives, is dead. The lawmaker, who represented Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), died on Tuesday morning at the age of 39, after a brief illness. Until his passing, he was the chairman of the house committee on sports. With his passing, Adams is the third member of the lower legislative chamber to die in 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sorrow as man collapse s and dies hours before his wedding: "Seriously painful"

July 23, 2024

Rivers State - Family and friends of Mercy Alalibo are heartbroken after learning of his death only hours before an elaborate wedding planned for him and his fiancee, Ella Komabo. Alalibo and Ella had invited family and friends to their wedding, which was supposed to be held on July 20, but sadly, on July 19, the young man just collapsed and died even though he was not sick.

No age or cause of death reported.

GHANA

Final-year Ghana National College student dies in school, family demands justice

July 18, 2024

An 18-year-old student of the Ghana National College has sadly passed away. Theophilus Ansah reportedly died after a short illness in school. Narrating the sad events leading to the demise of the young boy, one of his relatives said at a press conference on Thursday, June 28, 2024, that Theophilus called home to inform his mum that he was ill. Later on Monday, after their exam, a friend of the boy called his family to inform him that Theophilus had vomited, and claimed no supervisor or teacher attended to him. His mum then asked the friend to report the incident to the Housemaster and send Theophilus to the hospital, which he said he did. For three days, it is alleged no teacher or school authority visited the boy or called to find out how he was doing. Sadly, he passed away at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

UGANDA

Heroic police officer Darlington Eiru collapse s dead at city police post

July 22, 2024

In a shocking turn of events, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darlington Eiru, who was serving as the Officer in Charge at Clock Tower Police Station in Kampala, collapsed unexpectedly in his office. He was swiftly transported to Nsambya Hospital, where medical personnel declared him dead upon arrival. ASP Darlington Eiru’s untimely death leaves a void in the Uganda Police Force and the communities he served.

No age or cause of death reported.

KENYA

An actor “died suddenly”:

Hassani Shapi, the actor, is dead . Suddenly the Kenyan actor leaves us at 51

July 18, 2024

Hassani Shapi, the Kenyan actor who became famous in Italy for his participation in successful films like ‘Nobody can judge me’ with Paola Cortellesi, ‘Chocolate lessons’ with Luca Argentero and the recent TV series ‘Il clandestino’ with Edoardo Leo, has left us. The actor died in his homeland in Mombasa at the age of 51, a few days before his birthday. The news in Italy was spread by Edoardo Leo on his social media.

No cause of death reported.

Renowned boxer and coach John ‘Jonte’ Gicharu is dead aged 44

July 16, 2024

Celebrated boxing legend, coach and founder of Ruaraka Boxing Club, (RBC), John Gicharu, alias ‘Jonte’, has died, aged 44. In a statement, the Kenya Boxing Federation (KBF) said Gicharu died on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the Dandora Phase Two Hospital while receiving treatment after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

ZIMBABWE

IFBB Pro Grant Henderson has died unexpectedly at 55 years old

July 22, 2024

Tragedy has engulfed the bodybuilding community, who are now mourning the death of Grant Henderson. Henderson was declared deceased at 55 years old; the news was shared on Instagram and first made public by Dave Palumbo at Rx Muscle. Grant Henderson was more than a thriving IFBB Pro bodybuilder, he also commanded a huge audience outside of the stage, thanks to his contributions and work as an aspiring fitness model. At the time of this writing, the cause of death has yet to be revealed. While not confirmed to be authentic yet, here is a statement made by his girlfriend, published to the forum on July 19, 2024: “Today is an unimaginably difficult day. Grant passed away just a little after midnight today of a heart attack. He had been in the hospital with intestinal and blood clot issues."

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

UAE expat collapse s while cycling, dies of heart attack

July 16, 2024

A 51-year-old Indian expat suffered a heart attack and passed away while cycling as part of his routine evening exercise in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. According to his relative, Syed Asif, a father of three children, maintained an active lifestyle. However, he unexpectedly collapsed after suffering a heart attack while cycling. Unfortunately, he couldn’t be saved despite being immediately rushed to the hospital.



Medical experts told Khaleej Times that as per recent trends, heart attacks and heart-related problems are also affecting people who are seemingly healthy, active, and mindful of their lifestyle. Dr Ahmad Assaf, specialist cardiology at Aster Clinic, Fujairah, said that while regular exercise is beneficial, it does not eliminate the risk of heart disease … Several reasons why heart attacks are becoming common among seemingly healthy people include genetics, such as one's family history and genetic predisposition. "Even with a healthy lifestyle, some individuals may have a higher risk due to their genetic makeup," Dr Assaf said. He also pointed out that chronic stress and hidden health issues like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes can sometimes go unnoticed and lead to heart attacks. Other factors are living in high-pollution areas; having a diet high in fats, sugar, and unhealthy ingredients; and poor sleep quality. "There has been an observed increase in heart attacks among younger adults. Factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyles, stress, and substance abuse like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption contribute to this rise," Dr Assaf added.

TURKEY

Eight “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Eyyubiye Municipality staff lost his life as a result of a heart attack

July 10, 2024

Necdet Saygay, who worked as a staff member of the Park and Garden Directorate in Eyyubiye Municipality, lost his life. Former Mayor Mehmet Ekinci announced the news of the death of Saygı, who was determined to have died as a result of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Beyzanur, who had a heart attack at the age of 15, was sent on her last journey

July 12, 2024

Kardelen College 10 class student Beyzanur Ölmez died yesterday after a heart attack. The 15-year-old was sent off on her last journey after the funeral prayer held after the Friday prayer at Kurşunlu Mosque today.

“Died suddenly” from “thunder and lightening”:

She was afraid of thunder and lightning and had a heart attack

July 12, 2024

Busra Ceren Imir (23), who was sleeping on the balcony in the town of Batman, was afraid of thunder and lightning, and had a heart attack. Despite all the interventions, she lost her life.

A worker who suffered a heart attack at a tire factory has died

July 10, 2024

Burak Eti (35), who worked at the Sumitomo Rubber Tire factory, died as a result of a heart attack he suffered at work. Eti, a blue-collar worker who works as a mix printer at the tire factory, had a heart attack at 16:30 at work. Eti was first helped by the factory paramedics and was brought back to life with a heart massage. Eti was taken to Çankırı State Hospital by ambulance and his heart, which had stopped again, was started up again with cardiac massage. Eti, who was taken for angiography at the hospital, lost his life by not being saved in the evening.

A person who was cleaning weeds in a tea garden died as a result of a heart attack

July 15, 2024

Süleyman Sırrı Küçük, 52, who was cleaning weeds in his tea garden in Kaptanpaşa Village, died as a result of a heart attack. According to the information obtained, Süleyman went to the tea garden alone to remove weeds. After he did not return home, his relatives went to the area, where Küçük was seen lying motionless on the ground. The Emergency teams called to the scene determined that Küçük had lost his life.

He died of a heart attack while hiking in nature

July 11, 2024

A citizen named Cengiz Mavigöz, who went on a nature walk in the Cennet ve Cehennem [Paradise and Hell] Valley, died as a result of a heart attack. Retired forest management conservation officer Cengiz Mavigöz (57), who was hiking, suffered a heart attack. Medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Mavigöz, who was brought down from and taken to the hospital, could not be saved despite all the interventions made.

A shepherd who suffered a heart attack in Kağızman district lost his life

July 11, 2024

A shepherd who was determined to have had a heart attack while grazing his animals in the countryside of Körpınar Village, has died. Relatives who could not reach 56-year-old Hayrettin Doğan started searching in the area. Doğan, who was found lying motionless in the area where the animals were grazing, was taken to Kağızman State Hospital by the 112 Emergency Service teams called to the scene.

Emrah Gürbüz passed away as a result of a heart attack

July 10, 2024

Emrah Gürbüz, one of the residents of Kozaklı Hacıfakılı village, died as a result of a heart attack he had. His funeral will be held in the village of Hacıfakılı today after the afternoon prayer, and he will be buried in the village cemetery. At ND News Center, we wish Allah's mercy to the deceased and condolences to his relatives.

No age reported.

INDIA

A filmmaker “died suddenly”:

National award-winning filmmaker Vivek Wagh passes away in Pune

July 18, 2024

Pune - Vivek Wagh, a veteran actor, producer, and director from Pune, passed away suddenly at the age of 54 in a private hospital. Wagh had decided to donate his organs posthumously. In 2021, his documentary received a National Award. Vivek Wagh had a longstanding association with theatre and cinema in Pune.

No cause of death reported.

A singer “died suddenly”:

Renowned singer Sandeep Vyas, famous for ‘Mit Jaaye,’ passes away Wednesday!

July 17, 2024

Kolkata - In a tragic turn of events, the music world has gathered for the loss of renowned singer Sandeep Vyas, 50, who passed away on Wednesday at his Mumbai home. Vyas, celebrated for his soulful rendition of the hit song “Mit Jaaye” for the film “Kidnap,” has left an indelible mark on the industry with his emotive voice and heartfelt performances. The news of his passing was confirmed by his family earlier today, although details surrounding the cause of his death have not been disclosed yet. Vyas’s sudden departure has sent shockwaves through the music community and among his legions of fans, who are now left to grapple with the loss of a beloved artist.

Krishan Kumar’s 20-year-old daughter Tishaa Kumar passes away after a long battle with cancer

July 19, 2024

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar of T-Series, and cousin of Bhushan Kumar, passed away yesterday, July 18. She was 20 years old and was less than two months away from her 21st birthday. At present, not much is known about this shocking, tragic development. But as per sources, Tishaa Kumar was suffering from cancer for a few years. The sources further mentioned that she was in Germany undergoing treatment, and that’s where she breathed her last. However, she was often spotted at the screenings of the films made by T-Series. One of her last public appearances was on November 30, 2023, when she was seen at the premiere of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Leading social worker Ratan Bikash Dutta, owner of historic Dutta Tea stall, passes away at 70

July 18, 2024

Doomdooma - Ratan Bikash Dutta (70), owner of Dutta Tea Stall (Estd. 1943) and a small tea grower, died suddenly on his way to Gopinath Bardoloi Civil hospital, Tinsukia, on Tuesday evening. As per reports, he went to Tinsukia for urgent work and had lunch late afternoon in a wayside Dhaba (roadside restaurant) while returning home. He suddenly fell sick while coming out of the Dhaba around 4:22 pm and was immediately taken to Tinsukia GNB Civil hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

No cause of death reported.

A gangster “died suddenly”:

Gangster Rishi suffers heart attack , dies

July 20, 2024

Panipat - A gangster, Rishi of Chulkana village in Samalkha, died during treatment at the PGIMS, Rohtak, on Friday after he complained of severe chest pain. It is being suspected that he died due to a heart attack. Rishi was lodged in the district jail and when he complained of chest pain, he was given treatment at the jail hospital, but his condition deteriorated and they shifted him to the Civil Hospital, but from there he was again referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, where he died during treatment.

No age reported.

UP: Class 10 student dies of heart attack ; how to protect kids from such diseases

July 16, 2024

The cases of heart attack are on the rise in almost all age groups. A 15-year-old student died of a heart attack in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh. The student had left home to get milk when he suddenly fainted in the market. The deceased was identified as Abu Saeed, son of Kamil Mujaddi, student of class 10 in White Hall Public School. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. When he was in the milk shop, his condition suddenly deteriorated. He complained of chest pain and sat on a chair near the shop. As soon as he sat on the chair, he fell down, after which a crowd of people gathered around. After getting the information, the family members also reached the spot. The family members took the student to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Doctors have said that the cause of his death was a heart attack.

It is a serious matter to have a heart attack at such a young age. Cardiac attack occurs due to a disturbance in pulse and rhythm. This problem can also be genetic, for which checkups should be done from time to time, said Dr Rajeev Agarwal, Cardiologist.



[The gaslighting]: It is a serious matter to have a heart attack at such a young age. Cardiac attack occurs due to a disturbance in pulse and rhythm. This problem can also be genetic, for which checkups should be done from time to time, said Dr Rajeev Agarwal, Cardiologist.



Two “died suddenly” while dancing:

Sudden death in Maharashtra - businessman collapse s after suffering heart attack during Zumba dance workout

July 21, 2024

In a tragic incident, a businessman suffered a fatal heart attack while performing a Zumba dance workout at a gym in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The deceased was identified as Kawaljit Singh Bagga, the owner of Simran Motor. The video of the incident showed the harrowing moments as Bagga, seen exercising, began to feel dizzy and fell to the ground. Despite immediate efforts by his others to assist him, Bagga’s condition rapidly deteriorated. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

No age reported.

Tragic! Devotee suffers heart attack and dies while dancing during Bhajan evening in Rajasthan's Ajmer; Video surfaces

July 20, 2024

Ajmer - The incidents of deaths due to heart attacks are on the rise in the country. Another such incident has come to light from Rajasthan where a person died due to a heart attack while dancing during Bhajan Sandhya in Ajmer. The shocking incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The incident occurred on Thursday, July 17, at a temple complex in Ajmer's Pisangan during Bhajan Sandhya on the occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi. The deceased has been identified as Babulal Kahar (55), who was a devotee from Shiv Colony in Pisangan. As the man was dancing enthusiastically, he suddenly staggered and collapsed to the ground. The devotees noticed him falling to the ground; however, they continued dancing. After some time, they stopped dancing and lifted Babulal by holding his hands and shoulders. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to a heart attack.



[And more gaslighting]: Such incidents are coming to the fore to a large extent across the entire country. Earlier, an elderly man suffered a heart attack at the Delhi Airport and collapsed on the ground. Luckily, a doctor was present at the airport who gave him timely CPR and saved his life. The government should raise awareness about the increasing risks of heart attacks while dancing, playing, running, and even while exercising at the gym. These heart attacks occur irrespective of the age groups; even small kids suffer heart attacks in schools and also at home while playing games or watching videos online. Many videos have come to the fore where people suffer sudden heart attacks and lose their lives on the spot. The government should provide training to the security personnel and other government employees to give CPR to the person suffering a heart attack, which can help save many lives.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Kottayam school teacher collapse s in school, dies

July 18, 2024

Changanassery - Manu John (50), a sports teacher at Thengana Good Shepherd School and a former national player, died on Thursday morning after collapsing while on duty. She had won several awards for Kerala at the national level. She was also the captain of the MG University cross-country team.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

CRPF ASI dies of cardiac arrest in Srinagar

July 21, 2024

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) succumbed to a cardiac arrest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from the 82nd battalion of the CRPF, experienced a severe heart attack while stationed in the city. The ASI was quickly transported to Khyber Hospital in Srinagar. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the ASI was declared dead upon arrival. Official proceedings have been launched to determine the exact cause of the cardiac arrest and to address any related issues that may have contributed to this unfortunate event. This incident underscores the challenging conditions faced by security personnel, and the need for continued attention to their health and well-being.

No age reported.

Man dies of heart attack at police station in Neem ka Thana

July 22, 2024

Jaipur - The officers at the Udaipurwati police station in Neem Ka Thana were left shocked after a man, who had come to the station to inquire about his complaint, suddenly suffered a heart attack and collapsed in front of them late on Saturday. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The family members of the man, identified as Motilal Saini, demanded an investigation and refused to accept the body. However, after they were shown the CCTV footage, they realized that Saini had suffered a heart attack.

No age reported.

Assam labourer dies of cardiac arrest in North Kashmir

July 22, 2024

Srinagar - A labourer from Assam died of a cardiac arrest in the Kunzer area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said. Sources informed Kashmir Scroll that a non-local individual suffered a heart attack in Gofbal Kunzer. He has been identified as Mohini Gagoyi, 48, son of Pradeep Gagoyi, a resident of Assam. According to reports, Gagoyi was working at an ice cream factory in Gofbal Kunzer when he suddenly lost consciousness. He was promptly rushed to the PHC Kunzer, where doctors declared him dead.

THAILAND

Thailand faces growing heart and cardiovascular disease crisis

July 18, 2024

Thailand is grappling with a significant public health challenge as heart and cardiovascular diseases claim an alarming number of lives. According to data from the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), there were more than 23,667 deaths due to heart and cardiovascular issues, including strokes, in the first 198 days of 2024. This staggering figure translates to an average of 119 deaths per day, highlighting an urgent need for intervention and awareness. In 2023, for the whole year, there were a total of 33,756 deaths in Thailand for all categories, including deaths due to heart and cardiovascular disease, including strokes. The figures for the first six months of 2024 show that a new record is expected for the whole of this year. The data presented by the MOPH is derived from hospitals that participate in the national reporting system. However, many rural hospitals and certain private healthcare facilities do not contribute to this daily reporting, suggesting that the actual number of deaths could be significantly higher. This possible underreporting underscores the gravity of the heart disease epidemic in Thailand.

PHILIPPINES

Veteran sports journalist and longtime commissioner of the Philippine Basketball League (PBL), Chino Trinidad, passed away

July 14, 2024

Veteran sports journalist and longtime commissioner of the Philippine Basketball League (PBL), Chino Trinidad [56], passed away last Saturday, July 13, his daughter confirmed today. In a report by GMA News Online, they said Chino's daughter, Floresse Trinidad confirmed the news through a text message. Floresse's text message read: “Yes, we are very sad to share the news of his passing last night, July 13, 2024.” Manolo Trinidad, Filipino sports commentator and executive; myocardial infarction (b. 1967).

AUSTRALIA

Tributes flow for legendary broadcaster David Morrow

July 17, 2024

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys has led tributes to legendary commentator David Morrow, who has died, aged 71. Just hours from the State of Origin decider on Wednesday night, the NRL confirmed Morrow had lost his battle with brain cancer. There will be a special video tribute before kick-off at Suncorp Stadium, and a minute’s silence for Morrow. Last week it was confirmed that Morrow would be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame for his services to the game. Morrow retired in February after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Hadley repeated his belief that Morrow was among the most versatile commentators Australian broadcasting has ever had.

Former Kytherian Association of Australia President Emmanuel Alfieris passes away

July 18, 2024

The former President of the Kytherian Association of Australia (KAA), Emmanuel Alfieris, has passed away suddenly at the age of 53. Mr Alfieris passed away in Sydney on Wednesday, July 17, after a heart attack during a soccer match.

Beloved ‘Poppy’ collapse s at eight-year-old grandson’s funeral and dies in Australia

July 21, 2024

Grandfather Stan collapsed and died as he walked out of a funeral service for his grandson, Tommy.

A grandfather has tragically collapsed at his eight-year-old grandson's funeral and died, leaving a Sydney family in "unimaginable pain". Stan had farewelled little Tommy — who died of cancer earlier this month — at a funeral service last week, when he walked out of the chapel and collapsed. His heart kept stopping. The grandfather was given CPR by doctors and nurses who were attending the funeral and taken to Blacktown Hospital, but sadly died.

No age reported.

No age reported.



Boy, 15, died days after paramedics said he was being over dramatic about a blocked nose and stomach bug

July 16, 2024

A teenage boy died just days after medics allegedly dismissed him as being "over dramatic". Treva Ashton, 15, was suffering from a blocked nose for three days before his mum Sharon Gauci, 45, took him to see a GP on June 24. Sharon, from Mount Druitt, Sydney, told Daily Mail Australia: "[The doctor] said he needed to be looked at straight away because he was 'looking very unwell’ and 'confused'. But when they got to the hospital, the family were allegedly forced to wait 90 minutes before Treva was sent home with paracetamol. Once they got home, Treva threw up, had visible chills, and started complaining that his head hurt. That night, his parents were woken by his screams, and grew concerned that he couldn't move his leg. On June 27, Sharon called for an ambulance again and Treva was rushed to a different hospital, where he was put into a coma. A CT scan revealed he had fluid on the brain, and he was given antibiotics to help kill the infection. Treva then had surgery to remove part of his skull, which was "full of pus", and drain the fluid before undergoing two more operations on July 1. "They had to drill a hole in his eyebrow to help ease the pressure and clean out his sinuses," Sharon said. A short time later, the schoolboy was declared brain dead and surgeons broke the news that there was nothing more they could do. Treva's family later discovered that between the first ambulance and the second, he had suffered a stroke, before having several more between his operations. His life support was turned off July 7.

Perth man loses his battle to cancer , GoFundMe launched to support grieving family

July 19, 2024

A Perth family is mourning after a new dad passed away following a tough battle with cancer. Josh Piscitelli was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the tongue in June 2023. In July 2023, Mr Piscitelli underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue and then proceeded with radiotherapy until October 2023. Six months later, Mr Piscitelli had his first routine PET scan, where doctors discovered the cancer had returned. Within less than 12 months after his initial diagnosis, Mr Piscitelli’s condition was terminal, and he was told that chemotherapy was not working. Sadly, on July 14, Mr Piscitelli lost his fight with the cruel disease. “Josh was the primary income provider for his household and should have had his whole working life ahead of him. Josh was a son, brother, uncle, husband and great friend. He was also a father to his 20-month-old son, Hunter. Josh was just 28 years young when he passed away.”

Fergus Stuart McIntyre

July 20, 2024

Port Macquarie, New South Wales - On July 15, 2024, at Port Macquarie, Australia, surrounded by family throughout his recent cancer journey.

No age reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Business is booming six feet Down Under

July 16, 2024

As the devastating evidence of a worldwide death and disability crisis keeps on coming, another sector of the health workforce tells its story of increased mortality, and especially in younger people, predominantly from sudden cardiac deaths and cancers. But these aren’t doctors sending home chest pains with an anxiety diagnosis, or clot-busting occluded blood vessels. They aren’t even the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff – they are six feet under the bottom. If there really are excess deaths, someone would be disposing of the extra bodies, right?

Recently we spoke to four New Zealand funeral directors (FDs). They are uniformly busy, with some months’ funerals up by as much as 50% since early 2021. Seasonal flow has gone; summers are just as busy. They are seeing more younger people. One commented on the healthy look (sic!) to many of the suddenly dead bodies they collect now, compared to the usual elderly and chronically ill corpses, as well as the much higher stress of collecting from homes where a younger person has died suddenly. Another mentioned the knowing looks that emergency responders give each other these days.

Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt has died

July 16, 2024

Hewitt died surrounded by family on Monday, after a battle with Motor Neurone Disease. He was 55. The Hawke’s Bay product made 23 appearances for the All Blacks, including nine tests, and played in close to 300 representative matches during a rugby career that spanned 13 years.

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause turbo Motor Neurone Disease.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Young Kiwi pilot Adam Snell killed in plane crash in Australian Outback to be remembered at service in Auckland

July 21, 2024

Adelaide, South Australia - The family of a young New Zealand pilot who died in a light plane crash in the Australian Outback are bringing his ashes home to Auckland today. Adam Snell, aged 22, lost his life when his plane crashed into a paddock near Mulgathing Merino sheep station, which covers 530,00ha about 830km northwest of Adelaide, on June 27. He was the sole occupant of the Cessna 172.

No cause of death reported.

One killed in crash near Tākaka

July 19, 2024

Pohara, Golden Bay - One person has died in an overnight, single-vehicle crash in the Tasman town of Pohara, near Tākaka. A police spokesperson said emergency services were called just before 1am to the intersection of Selwyn St and Abel Tasman Drive, Pohara where a vehicle had crashed into a power pole. "Sadly, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene."

No age or cause of death reported.

Luka Ash Pascoe, 3

July 20, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Peacefully at home in the arms of his parents, aged three years old, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. A very special boy who moved thousands of hearts with love and joy.

No cause of death reported.

Note: In April 2022, at 18 months old, Luka was diagnosed with stage 3 neuroblastoma which had spread throughout his body:

Antoni James (Te Ara) Page, 42

July 19, 2024

Papakura, Auckland - Born 17 May 1982, passed away unexpectedly on 12 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Julia "Cathy" Dean

July 19, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Saturday, July 13, 2024, Cathy passed away suddenly at home after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

No age reported.

Bede Oscar Muschamp Maxted, 18

July 15, 2024

Point Chevalier, Auckland - Bede died on Friday 12 July 2024. He hurtled through his 18 years grinding sparks of kindness, feistiness, and conversation in his wake, and we were all burned. He used to do things, he used to say things, and he was beautiful.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Marie Connolly, 36

July 20, 2024

Pukekohe, Auckland - Passed away surrounded by family at Totara Hospice on July 14, 2024, aged 36. Will be loved and missed by all of her extended family.

No cause of death reported.

Susan (Sue) Dick, 64

July 20, 2024

Manurewa, Auckland - Suddenly on Friday, 12 July 2024, aged 64 years. Sue was a treasured friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Howard "Sprocket" Bulloch, 73

July 20, 2024

Wellington - Passed away suddenly, surrounded by his children, on Saturday 13th July 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Paul Money, 47

July 20, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - On July 17, 2024, suddenly at home in Upper Hutt, aged 47. Ex-teacher at Fairfield College, Hamilton.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Roy Miller, 50

July 20, 2024

Gore, Southland - It is with heavy hearts we share with you Daniel's passing on Monday, July 15, 2024, aged 50 years young. 'You're off to great places, today is your day, your mountain is waiting, so get on your way.'

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca May "Beck" De Haas, 46

July 20, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 12, 2024, aged 46.

No cause of death reported.

Nikau Reid, 28

July 20, 2024

Feilding, Manawatu - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 14 July 2024, aged 28 years. Will be dearly missed by his whanau and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Edward George "Eddie" Rogers, 70

July 20, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully in Christchurch, after a short battle with illness, on Monday, July 15, 2024; aged 70 years. Highly respected colleague and friend to many. Special thanks to all the staff at Ngaio Marsh for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research NZ would be appreciated and may be made online via their website.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Michael Elliott

July 20, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed peacefully after a very short illness on Wednesday, 17 July 2024. We will always save a seat at Speedway for you.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher John Espie

July 20, 2024

Howick, Auckland - Passed away suddenly, 17 July 2024. John 3:16, For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, so that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Timothy Ireland

July 20, 2024

Birkenhead, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 13 July.

No age or cause of death reported.

Julia Maree (Juls) (nee Steenson) Maggs

July 20, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 10 July 2024. You will be forever in our hearts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Patrick Le Lievre

July 20, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Suddenly, at Christchurch Hospital, on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Bridget Parker

July 20, 2024

Taranaki - Left us suddenly on 16 July 2024, at Maryann Rest Home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rose Hilary van Walraven, 24

July 19, 2024

Cambridge, Waikato - Tragically and unexpectedly passed away at her home on Sunday, 14th July 2024. Aged 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kirsten Dale Fyfe

July 19, 2024

Havelock North, Hawke's Bay - Suddenly passed away on 4 July 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph Simblett, 27

July 18, 2024

Newstead - formerly of Liverpool, UK. Aged 27 years, died suddenly at his home in Hamilton, New Zealand, on 14 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Charles Mardon, 75

July 18, 2024

Auckland - Born February 20, 1948. Passed away on July 15, 2024. Passed suddenly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Oxenbridge, 48

July 18, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Died at Hutt Hospital on 13th July 2024, aged 48. A kind man who would drop everything to help those he could. Funny and loyal with a huge amount of love for those closest to him. He will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

David Lance (Lance) Orr

July 18, 2024

Whangamata, Coromandel Peninsula - Passed away suddenly and peacefully on 16th July, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colleen Mackenzie-Searle

July 18, 2024

Taupo - Passed away on Saturday 13 July 2024 after a short illness. May she rest in peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas Duigald Hodgson "Duigald" Myers

July 18, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - Passed away suddenly on 16 July 2024, after a brief illness. The family's immense thanks go out to the amazing staff at the Wellington Hospital ICU who cared for Duigald in his final days.

No age or cause of death reported.

Samuel Campbell (Sam) Bennett, 35

July 17, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - Sam went to Heaven on July 15, aged 35. Loved by his uncles, aunties, cousins, and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Elliot Laughlin Brooks, 36

July 17, 2024

Red Beach, Auckland - With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Elliot, aged 36 years on the 15th of July, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with illness. Special thanks to all the wonderful caring staff at Hibiscus Hospice, North Shore Haematology and Gastrology staff and doctors that have gone above and beyond.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Morris (Mitch) Mitchell, 74

July 17, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - RNZIR SN: W42547 Vietnam V4. Passed away at home in Tauranga on Monday the 15th of July 2024, aged 74 yrs. Kevin's family wish to express their sincere gratitude to his caregiver Nicola Mary, the Oncology Department at Tauranga Hospital, and the staff at Waipuna Hospice for their loving care and support.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Simblett, 27

July 17, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Aged 27 years, passed suddenly at his home on 14 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ken Brian Stirling, 61

July 17, 2024

Howick, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 15 July 2024, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Michael Baldwin, 72

July 17, 2024

Alexandra, Otago - On Saturday, July 13, 2024, after a short illness, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Anne Cooper, 48

July 17, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Melissa passed peacefully away on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 48 years. Our heartful thanks to all the staff of Ward 14 and Nephrology Department at Christchurch Hospital, and the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Alex Wood, 72

July 16, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - On July 14, 2024, aged 72 years. Lost his courageous battle to myeloma, at Ashburton Hospital, with family by his side.

David Thomas Jago

July 15, 2024

Auckland - Following a bravely fought battle with cancer, David has passed away peacefully on Friday 12 July 2024. So very loved by his daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and siblings.

No age reported.

Rodney Robert "Rod" Hill

July 15, 2024

Paraparaumu, Wellington - Of Raumati Beach. Suddenly at home on Saturday 13 July 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Anthony "Bob" Stuthridge

July 15, 2024

Cambridge, Waikato - Passed away on Friday, 12th July 2024 at Waikato Hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

