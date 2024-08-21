ITALY

Farewell to the "king" of events: mourning for the sudden passing of Franco Lobefalo

August 18, 2024

Naples - Mourning in the world of Neapolitan entertainment for the sudden death of Franco Lobefalo. Together with his agency, Lobefalo has always been considered the "king" of exclusive events with the participation of many personalities from TV, Cinema and Sport, such as the actor Raoul Bova. The news of the 67-year-old entrepreneur's death has thrown everyone into grief. In fact, there are many messages for him and his family that have also appeared on social media. "I can't believe it; you shocked me terribly and left me with an unfillable void."

No cause of death reported.

Naples shocked by the death of restaurateur, Ernesto Fico: he was 57 years old

August 18, 2024

Naples - The world of Neapolitan catering is in mourning. The city of Naples has lost one of its most illustrious sons, Ernesto Fico, a famous pizza chef who dedicated his life to promoting and enhancing Neapolitan pizza, an undisputed symbol of Italian culinary culture in the world. At the age of 57, a terrible disease put an end to his life. His sudden passing represents a significant loss for the city of Naples and for the entire community of lovers of Neapolitan pizza, considered an intangible heritage of humanity by UNESCO.

No cause of death reported.

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Prof. Anna Mancini dies suddenly in Calabria. An illness is the probable cause of death

August 19, 2024

Frosinone (Lazio) - Professor Anna Mancini in Proia, a highly regarded teacher, died suddenly at the age of 53. The teacher was in Calabria with her loved ones to spend a few days of vacation. Suddenly, probably due to illness, she died without her family members being able to do anything to save her, just as the 118 paramedics could do nothing.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Marina Niccoli, teacher at Liceo Cardarelli: “The memory of her smile is indelible”

August 12, 2024

La Spezia (Liguria) - After a short but cruel illness, Professor Marina Niccoli, teacher of Painting at the “V. Cardarelli” Art School, passed away. In June, despite the signs of the illness having already manifested themselves, the teacher carried out her commitments with her classes with seriousness, showing up at school, affable and smiling, avoiding, with great dignity, to talk about her conditions. In a short time, unfortunately, the situation worsened, to the point of becoming irreparable.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on August 10:

Vincenzo Nacci, former coach in A1 and coach of Venezuela, has passed away

August 10, 2024

Marcianise (province of Caserta) - Sports mourning the passing of Vincenzo Nacci, coach in the last season of Volley Marcianise. He died at the age of 59, in his career as a coach in the A series of volleyball and technical commissioner of the national teams of Venezuela and Iraq. The Marcianise company announced in a note: "The sudden passing of Vincenzo Nacci, our coach until a few months ago, throws the great family of volleyball into despair”.

No cause of death reported.

Foggia mourns the cartoonist Denisio Esposito: "You will continue to draw wherever you are"

August 17, 2024

Foggia (Puglia) - Mourns the unexpected passing of cartoonist Denisio Esposito, who passed away yesterday at just 60 years old. Together with his brother Nando - with whom he created the artistic partnership 'Esposito Bros', two pencils and a single soul - since 1990 he has drawn many adventures of Martin Mystère, Nathan Never and especially Zagor since 2008.

No cause of death reported.

11 “died suddenly” in the waters, on the beach:

Child dies in Vico Equense, swimming pool seized

August 16, 2024

Vico Equense (Naples) - The swimming pool of the farm in Vico Equense where little Giuseppe, 7 years old, lost his life yesterday, has been seized. The autopsy on Giuseppe's body should be carried out today, the results of which will help clarify how he died, whether from illness or drowning. The only certainty is that the child lost consciousness immediately after diving into the swimming pool. It seems that help was provided immediately but was in vain, Giuseppe died without ever regaining consciousness.

No cause of death reported.

Tragic death of 11-year-old Pasquale Montagnaro after cardiac arrest

August 17, 2024

Pasquale Montagnaro, an 11-year-old who was saved in extremis from cardiac arrest, suffered a sudden illness in the water on August 15 around 1:30 PM at a beach in Ischitella. Everyone had hoped for a Ferragosto miracle, but after two days, little Pasquale passed away in the hospital where he was admitted in critical condition. Originally from Melito, in the province of Naples, Pasquale felt unwell while swimming, was brought to shore in cardiac arrest, and the 118 medical personnel performed CPR on him at the scene, managing to get him into the ambulance to take him to the hospital. During the journey, his heart stopped two more times, so the medical personnel performed CPR again and then transported him to the Santobono Hospital in Naples. Everything seemed to indicate that Pasquale had been snatched from death. But his condition was too severe, and despite his fight, his heart couldn't make it.

Mouhamadou Ba, a 24-year-old footballer who fell ill in the water in Jesolo: he died before the eyes of his friends

August 16, 2024

Conegliano/Jesolo (Venice) - A Ferragosto at the seaside turned into a tragedy for Mouhamadou Ba, 24 years old. He was swimming near Piazza Mazzini when he was struck by a sudden illness. It all happened in a matter of minutes. His friends, who were with him, noticed that he was in trouble and raised the alarm, attracting the attention of the lifeguards who intervened, bringing him to shore and trying to revive him. In the meantime, the ambulance and the helicopter rescue service arrived on the scene, having taken off from the hospital in Padua. Although the rescue workers moved quickly, there was nothing that could be done for the young man.

No cause of death reported.

Sickness on the beach on August 15th, bathers find 30-year-old dead on the sand

August 15, 2024

Chiatona (Taranto) - A sudden illness may have been the cause of death of a 30-year-old man found lifeless this morning on the beach of Chiatona, in the province of Taranto. The alarm was raised by some bathers who flocked to the beach this morning. The body of the young man, originally from Palagiano, was lying on the beach. The prosecutor on duty ordered an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death.

Giovani Ciavarella, president of Legambiente Fare Moncalieri, passed away at 65

August 16, 2024

Turin (Piemonte) - Giovanni Ciavarella, a long-time environmentalist, president of Legambiente Fare Moncalieri, and a pacifist militant in the MIR, passed away at the age of 65 due to a sudden illness after a swim in the sea.

No cause of death reported.

Girl dies in Torretta Granitola waters. Another life shattered by the sea

August 12, 2024

Campobello di Mazara (Sicily) - More deaths in the coastal strip of Torretta Granitola, a seaside resort in Campobello di Mazara. The floating body of a girl whose identity is unknown was recovered by some local holidaymakers. Attempts to revive her were in vain, the young woman was already dead when they rescued her. The causes of death are unknown. According to the reconstruction, it seems that the girl was in the marina with an inflatable surfboard. What happened at sea is the subject of investigations even if the most reliable hypothesis is that of a sudden illness that would have taken her life or that would have caused her to drown.

No age reported.

Tragic Ferragosto in Campania, a 34-year-old dies after a dive in the sea

August 15, 2024

Castel Volturno (Caserta) - This morning a man of 34 years old died in the sea in the Villaggio Coppola zone in Castel Volturno. The incident happened shortly after 10 am, when the man dived in the water. A sudden illness could be the cause, because the man could not come up to the surface despite the intervention of the staff of the beach establishment, which brought him back to shore. Unfortunately, despite the attempts to rescue him, there was nothing left for the man.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 11:

The last words to his friend before drowning at 29: "Come on, you can swim, come"

August 11, 2024

Lucca - A dive to beat the heat in a spot where the water isn't even very deep. The relief from the heat turned into tragedy: the young man never emerged from the waters of the Serchio. The shocked friend says: "He told me to join him in the water, then he disappeared. He didn't even manage to ask for help." When they brought him to shore his heart was no longer beating. An almost sudden death, impossible to avoid. The victim of a probable illness was Hassib Guesmi, Tunisian, 29 years old, with a valid residence permit, domiciled in Milan where he worked as a bricklayer.

No cause of death reported.

Illness on the beach, a young man dies in Taranto: the 29-year-old felt ill and collapsed

August 15, 2024

Palagiano (Taranto) - A 29-year-old man died last night while he was on the beach of Pino di Lenne, in Palagiano. The 29-year-old felt ill and collapsed. The aid provided by the 118 staff was useless. The Carabinieri are investigating what happened and will have to reconstruct the last hours of the 29-year-old's life.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Gizzeria: 58-year-old man feels ill, dies on beach

August 12, 2024

Gizzeria (Calabria) - The tragedy in a beach in Gizzeria. A 58-year-old man, SG, originally from the place but resident in Switzerland, was struck by a sudden illness. The emergency services arrived on the scene, and the helicopter ambulance was also called, but every attempt to revive him was in vain. This is the second case of illness followed by death that has occurred on the Lamezia coast.

No cause of death reported.

Heart attack on holiday in Croatia, 50-year-old man from Limena dies

August 12, 2024

Tragedy in Pula, Croatia. Denis Miozzo, 52, resident in Limena, Italy, was on vacation when he suffered a heart attack while at sea and lost his life. The man was on vacation with his partner when he was taken ill. The couple were taking a trip on a motorboat when Denis dived in to swim and never resurfaced. Despite the rescue efforts, there was nothing that could be done for the man.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Farewell to Doctor Violi, Mourning in Policlinico and UniMe

August 17, 2024

Messina (Sicily) - After a short illness, Doctor Maria Antonia Violi, medical director of the Complex Operating Unit of Endocrinology at the Policlinico of Messina, has died.



No age or cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, surgeon Marco Lombardi dies

August 12, 2024

La Spezia (Liguria) - Dr. Marco Lombardi, a surgeon with managerial roles at the hospitals of Borgo Val di Taro and Fidenza, as well as manager of the ASL of Parma, died on Saturday night at the age of 67, struck by a sudden illness in his home in La Spezia. A professional esteemed for his humanity and availability, those who knew him appreciated his jovial character and generosity.

No cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Pharmacist from Vibo Valentia dies suddenly on holiday in Greece

August 16, 2024

A sad news arrives from the coasts of Greece, greeted with regret and disbelief by the people of Vibo Valentia. While he was spending his holidays with his relatives in Greece, Maurizio Monteleone, a well-known pharmacist in the Tyrrhenian capital, suddenly died. His death, apparently due to illness, occurred yesterday. Apparently, every attempt to save him from his fate was in vain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Mourning in the judiciary: Michele Renzo, former chief prosecutor of L'Aquila, suddenly dies

August 16, 2024

L'aquila (Abruzzo) - Magistrate, Michele Renzo, former head of the anti-mafia public prosecutor's office in L'Aquila, died suddenly at the age of 70, struck down by a heart attack. Retired for a year after a life spent in the toga, Renzo, was now effectively a citizen of Perugia. “I have always been a magistrate with the intention of helping the weakest, those who have less possibility of access to justice,” he declared in his brief farewell speech in August last year, on the day of his farewell after 7 years of activity in the courthouse of L'Aquila.

Newborn baby dies in crib, rescue efforts useless

August 19, 2024

Latina (Lazio) - A tragedy has shocked the community of Latina this morning, when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, a newborn baby of about one month lost his life. The rush to the emergency room of the Santa Maria Goretti hospital by the parents proved useless, with the doctors unable to do anything to save the young life. According to initial information available, the parents who were sleeping with him noticed that the little one was not breathing and from there the rush to the hospital which unfortunately proved to be useless.

No cause of death reported.

17-month-old baby dies in hospital

August 19, 2024

Santa Maria a Vico (Caserta) - A 17-month-old girl died in Caserta hospital after falling ill. The tragedy occurred on Sunday. Little Sharon L. felt ill while at home. Her parents took her to the hospital where, unfortunately, her little heart stopped beating. A death that shocked her family. It seems that the little girl did not suffer from any pathology. The causes of death are yet to be clarified. The family has requested further tests to shed light on the reasons for the tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

Pescara in tears for Giorgia Tucci, she was only 14 years old

August 18, 2024

Pescara (Abruzzo) - The city of Pescara is in mourning for the loss of the very young Giorgia Tucci, only 14 years old. The news of her premature death has deeply shaken the entire community, leaving an unfillable void in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her. Giorgia, a girl full of life and dreams, was taken from life too soon, leaving behind great pain and deep sadness

No cause of death reported.

Desenzano del Garda mourns Lorenzo Cela: he was only 16 years old

August 16, 2024

Desenzano del Garda (Lombardy) - Was shaken by news that no one would ever have wanted to receive: the death of Lorenzo Cela, a young man of only 16 years old. The news of his death has deeply affected the local community, leaving an unfillable void in the lives of all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Another tragedy: 16-year-old girl found dead at home

August 13, 2024

Parma (Emilia Romagna) - The alarm was raised by a friend, who was present at home, who called 118 when she realized that the sixteen-year-old was not showing any signs of life. On site the 118 medics tried in every way to save her, but the attempts were useless. The police are investigating to establish the causes of death. Now no hypothesis has been formulated and no lead has been excluded. To understand what is at the root of this umpteenth city tragedy, an autopsy will be performed, and toxicological tests will be performed on the girl's body.

No cause of death reported.

Mirabello hugs Caterina for the last time: the 21-year-old lost her life due to cardiac arrest

August 17, 2024

Mirabello (Emilia Romagna) - Great mourning in Mirabello for the death of Caterina Ruggeri, the 21-year-old who died on Sunday from cardiac arrest. The young woman was the victim of a terrible car accident in Parma in eleven years ago, which had caused serious consequences, but not enough to stop her desire to live. At the entrance doors of the church building there are posters with her photos: travel, friends, family, horseback riding, her great passion for eight years now. And it was just before reaching the equestrian center for a lesson last Sunday Caterina lost her life in her grandparents' house. "After lunch she said goodbye to everyone and went to rest,” said her mother Roberta. “But she never woke up again".

Tragedy in Cerda: Daniel Zappulla is dead, he was only 21 years old

August 15, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - The communities of Sciara and Cerda are shocked by the unexpected death of young Daniel Zappulla. It is not yet clear what happened, the Carabinieri are investigating to trace the causes that led to the death of the young man, whose lifeless body was tragically found by the police today in his apartment located in the municipality of Cerda.

No cause of death reported.

22-year-old found dead at home, doesn't answer parents' calls

August 15, 2024

Monte Roberto (Marche) - He was found lifeless in his bed at home yesterday afternoon. The alarm was raised when relatives, who had been out of the house, had no contact with their son. Worried, they alerted the neighbors, who, from a window left open on the first floor, noticed the young man in bed, who however showed no signs of life. The Carabinieri, Croce Verde and air ambulance rushed to the scene, in a countryside area. There was nothing that could be done for the boy, other than declare his death.

No cause of death reported.

Arigliano mourns Laura Pia Sergi, she was only 22 years old

August 18, 2024

Arigliano (Lecce) - The small town of Arigliano was struck by deep grief over the premature death of Laura Pia Sergi, a young woman of only 22 years old. The news of her passing has shocked not only her family, but also all those who knew and appreciated her.

No cause of death reported.

Edoardo Zamperoni goes to bed in his bedroom, his family finds him dead: he was 22 years old

August 18, 2024

Asolo (Treviso) - Edoardo Zamperoni, 22 years old was found dead in his bedroom in Asolo. His family found him yesterday evening, Ausugt 17, around 11pm. The causes of death are now to be clarified: it is not excluded that it could have been due to illness. The Prosecutor's Office could order an autopsy to clarify the causes of death. The Zamperoni family has in fact already expressed the desire to clarify, through an in-depth examination, the causes of death. For some time, the boy had been suffering from stomach pains but nothing that had caused particular concern also because, as he played sports, he kept himself constantly monitored. The emergency services were called immediately, but the paramedics who arrived could only confirm the boy's death.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriele Alessandria: only 23 years old. The community is united in grief over the sudden loss of the young man

August 19, 2024

The community of Vibo Valentia (Calabria) was shocked by the tragic and sudden death of Gabriele Alessandria, a young man of only 23 years old. The news of his death left an unfillable void in the hearts of his loved ones and all those who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Yolanda Giurdanella, she was only 25 years old

August 16, 2024

The small community of Novalba, in the province of Catanzaro, was shaken by an immense tragedy. At the age of just 25, Yolanda Giurdanella passed away, leaving an unfillable void in the hearts of her family and all those who knew her. The young woman, with her joy and sweetness, was a beloved and respected figure, and the news of her premature death has thrown the entire community into deep sorrow.

No cause of death reported.

Lorenzo Ferrai, 27

August 12, 2024

Budoni (Sardegna) - The community of Budoni is shocked by the premature death of Lorenzo Ferrai, a young man of only 27 years, that left us in the last hours. His premature death has caused pain and discomfort to the family and all of those that knew him and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Domenico Branà, 29

August 14, 2024

The community of Gravina (Puglia) in mourning for the death of Domenico Branà, the young man who passed away at only 29 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Brescia motoring world in mourning: Fabio Fedi has died

August 18, 2024

Brescia (Lombardy) - Fabio Fedi, a director of the Mille Miglia Museum for many years, passed away at just 58 years old. Struck down in the space of a few weeks by an incurable disease, Fedi was very well known in the international motor world of racing cars of the 1930s.

No cause of death reported.

She dies of a heart attack at just 46 years old: the family donates her organs

August 18, 2024

Formia (Lazio) - The Dono Svizzero Hospital in Formia marked an important milestone with its first multi-organ donation. The donor, a 46-year-old woman from Fondi, died due to irreversible cardiac arrest. Thanks to the generosity of the family, who expressed consent to the donation, the transplant teams at the Policlinico Tor Vergata in Rome were able to harvest the liver and kidneys.

Paolo Scarfì, the gentleman journalist who loved Mestre, dies at 61

August 18, 2024

Mestre (Venice) - It was precisely that big heart that betrayed him. Paolo Scarfì, 61, died yesterday at the Angelo hospital where on Thursday evening, shortly after 11 pm, he had been admitted to the intensive care unit after a violent cardiac arrest that unfortunately left him no chance.

Giorgio died at just 41 years old, he leaves behind a wife and daughter: "We are speechless"

August 17, 2024

Leno (Lombardy) - Mourns the loss of Giorgio Bolentini, a father who passed away prematurely. A life cut short far too soon: he was only 41 years old. Giorgio Bolentini worked as a farmer on the family farm, located in the countryside south of the town in Contrada Gaidano.

No cause of death reported.

Discovers a rare tumor before the wedding, Riccardo dies at 40

August 17, 2024

Quinto di Treviso (Veneto) - A rare pancreatic tumor has extinguished the smile of Riccardo Mason, a 40-year-old insurance salesman and long-time resident of Quinto di Treviso. The man had discovered the serious illness less than a month after his wedding: despite this, he lived the wedding with joy and energy and then fought until the illness took over. Riccardo Mason passed away on the day of Ferragosto.

Roberta Grinzato, mother of two, dies at 36: struck down by leukemia

August 17, 2024

Mourning in Polverara, (Veneto) for the death of Roberta Grinzato, 36 years old, who died due to a serious leukemia contracted a year and a half earlier. In May of last year, the first symptoms of the disease appeared, with some blood values ​​not performing, carried out after a period in which Roberta felt particularly tired. After the tests, the dire diagnosis arrived, but Roberta entrusted herself to the doctors at the hospital in Bergamo and underwent a bone marrow transplant. Everything seemed to be going well until a few months ago when a sudden recurrence of the disease left little hope for the young mother and her loved ones.

Illness at elderly mother's home, 58-year-old Arzaghese man dies

August 14, 2024

Brugherio (Lombardy) - He was at his elderly mother's house when he was struck by an illness that left him no escape, losing consciousness and remaining lifeless for hours in front of his mother, desperate and unable to help him. The victim, a 58-year-old. After the illness he was declared dead in hospital, a few hours later. The alarm was raised by the city's local police, who intervened with a patrol as one of their 91-year-old clients, despite a medical visit scheduled for the morning in Monza, was not answering the intercom at home despite numerous attempts by the Croce Bianca (White Cross) crew that was supposed to take care of the transport. After several unsuccessful attempts at the home, the intercom and the telephone lines of the woman and her son, the agents began to hear a voice coming from inside the apartment. It was the voice of the elderly woman, who was insistently pronouncing her son's name, followed by requests for help.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Brother Luca struck by illness at 57 years old during a pilgrimage to Assisi

August 14, 2024

Umbria - Sad news from Umbria has shocked many people after the confirmation of the sudden death of Brother Luca Trivellato, 57 years old, parish priest at Santa Maria dell'Olmo ai Cappuccini until 2020. The priest died the day before yesterday in Assisi, where he was going in a group with faithful and friends to a pilgrimage on the way of Saint Francis. He was probably killed by a heart attack: after collapsing to the ground during the walk, Brother Luca passed away in hospital on the evening of August 12, in Perugia.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Mourning in Pistoia soccer: Maurizio Breschi has left us

August 13, 2024

Pistoia (Tuscany) - One of those pieces of news that we would never want to hear hit the world of Pistoia soccer and beyond last night. At the age of 59, Maurizio Breschi passed away, a well-known face in the soccer world for his numerous experiences as both a coach and a manager. "It is with great sorrow that we learned last night that our friend Mr Maurizio Breschi left us prematurely and suddenly."

No cause of death reported.

Massimo Santacaterina, a historic employee of the Thiene Post Office, passed away at just 50 years old

August 13, 2024

Thiene (Veneto) - Massimo Santacaterina, a man from Thiene, passed away yesterday at the age of 50, known for his role as a driver of the Thiene Post Office van. His sudden death left friends, colleagues and all those who knew him shocked. According to some friends in a post published in the Facebook group, Massimo was struck down by a sudden heart attack, although there is no official confirmation yet. “Ciao Massimo. What a joke you played on us, have a good trip,” writes those who knew him, expressing their shock and grief at his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Nardò mourns the loss of Roberto Mellone: ​​he was only 42 years old

August 18, 2024

The city of Nardò (Lecce) is deeply shocked by the premature death of Roberto Mellone, who passed away at the age of only 42. The news of his passing has thrown into despair all those who knew and loved him. Roberto was a man appreciated in his community, remembered for his kind nature and his availability towards others.

No cause of death reported.

She dies at 32, shock in the Vibo Valentia area, Francesca De Fina

August 17, 2024

Vibo Valentia (Calabria) A cruel fate has once again struck a young life. Francesca De Fina, just 32 years old, passed away in Pizzo Calabro, in the Vibo Valentia area.

No cause of death reported.

Ugento in tears for Antonio Musio, 44, leaves behind his partner and a child

August 16, 2024

The town of Ugento, in the province of Lecce, was struck by a sudden mourning: Antonio Musio, only 44 years old, passed away. The news has deeply shocked the local community, which is rallying around the family in this moment of great pain.

No cause of death reported.

The Community of Bisceglie is saddened by the premature loss of Vito Antonino

August 15, 2024

The city of Bisceglie (Puglia) mourns the loss of Vito Antonino, a young man of only 35 years old, who passed away in the last few hours. His premature passing has thrown his family and all the people who had the opportunity to know and love him into pain and despair.

No cause of death reported.

Community unites in grief over young woman's untimely loss, Marilena Taurisano: she was 47 years old

August 19, 2024

Francavilla Fontana (Puglia) - Was hit by a grave loss with the death of Marilena Taurisano, who passed away at the age of 47. The news has deeply shocked her loved ones and those who were fortunate enough to know her, her family and the community finds itself having to deal with her sudden absence.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” at work:

Dies at work, Indian laborer found dead in Borgo Piave

August 17, 2024

Borgo Piave (Lazio) - A tragic death at work occurred yesterday afternoon in Borgo Piave, where a 54-year-old farm worker of Indian origin was found lifeless in a field along Strada del Crocifisso. The worker, who worked for a forestry company, had been tasked with activating the irrigation system around 4:30 p.m. Unfortunately, he was struck by a sudden illness and, despite the rapid rescue operations alerted by his employer, attempts to resuscitate him were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in the world of Cervo trade for the death of Bruno Ruocco

August 14, 2024

Cervo (Liguria) - Bruno Ruocco, 59 years old, was struck down suddenly by illness while having breakfast in his kiosk-bar on the beach of Cervo at Bagni Tosco, the bathing establishment where he had worked for more than forty years. Colleagues tried to revive him by raising the alarm but, unfortunately, despite the intervention of the Croce d'Oro there was nothing that could be done. He leaves behind his wife Silvia, his children Marco and Elisa, and his brother Alfonso.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 10:

Farewell to Daniele Locci, artist and history enthusiast

August 10, 2024

Rassina (Province of Arezzo) - Daniele Locci passed away suddenly at the age of 65. A heart attack struck him while he was in his studio in Rassina: his death occurred last Thursday. Locci was a cultured man, passionate about history and art. A kind and polite person who was able to convey his passions. "For us he was a point of reference,” say the members of Signa Arretii, “and this death leaves us shocked. It leaves an unfillable void".

Seven “died suddenly” while out and about:

Tragedy at golf club, 71-year-old collapses and dies during tournament

August 19, 2024

Tarvisio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia) - A relaxing Sunday turned into tragedy at the Tarvisio golf club. Bogoslav Brezigar, 71, originally from Slovenia, lost his life while playing his favorite sport. Brezigar was a regular at the club, well-known and well-liked by the club’s regulars. The tragedy occurred shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, when the man, during a tournament, collapsed to the ground, struck by a sudden illness. His wife, who was accompanying him, was the first to try to revive him with cardiac massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, but unfortunately without success. Despite the timely intervention of the 118 team, which arrived with a helicopter rescue and an ambulance, there was nothing that could be done for Brezigar.

No cause of death reported.

33-year-old man feels ill in a bar in Rocca San Giovanni and dies

August 18, 2024

Rocca San Giovanni (Abruzzo) - A 33-year-old man died in Rocca San Giovanni. It happened in a bar. The young man suffered a sudden illness. Attempts to revive him by 118 paramedics were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to the painter Edoardo Erfini, who passed away at only 33 years old

August 14, 2024

Crema - Edoardo Erfini, a young painter, suddenly passed away in recent days at just 33 years old. He was taken ill on the road to Milan. When the rescuers arrived there was nothing more that could be done. The date of the funeral has not yet been set.

No cause of death reported.

Luciano Cristelli died at the festival where he was volunteering. All the rescue efforts were in vain

August 18, 2024

Miola di Pinè (Trento) - Luciano Cristelli, 74, vice president of the La Grenz association and a very active volunteer for the town of Miola di Pinè, was ready to give his contribution – as always – to the festival of San Rocco when an unexpected illness struck him down. It all happened on Friday, August 16, in front of many incredulous people, with Luciano collapsing to the ground without regaining consciousness. The rescuers of Trentino Emergenza intervened immediately and rushed to the festival, but there was nothing that could be done for the man.

No cause of death reported.

Nucetto in mourning for the sudden passing of Nello Ferrero. The 68-year-old entrepreneur was on holiday in Morocco with his wife

August 14, 2024

Nucetto (Piemonte) - The news of Nello Ferrero's sudden death has caused grief in the town. Ferrero, 68, was on vacation in Morocco with his wife. Immediate help was provided but unfortunately it was not possible to save the man. He was known in the village for having run a funeral home in the area; now he had started a business in Rabat, Morocco. He leaves behind his wife Orietta and his daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Father Luca Trivellato, who died at 57

August 13, 2024

Perugia - Brother Luca Trivellato, vicar of the Veneto Province of the Capuchin Friars Minor and former guardian of the convent of Trento, has died at the age of just 57. The religious man died on the night of August 13, due to a sudden illness that struck him while he was walking along a stretch of the Via di Francesco, from La Verna to Assisi, together with some friends. Hospitalization in Perugia, where he had arrived already in very serious conditions, was of no avail.

No cause of death reported.

37-year-old man dies after falling ill while at a service station on the A2

August 20, 2024

Drama this morning in Vallo di Diano (Campania), where a 37-year-old man from Calabria died inside the Autogrill, probably due to a sudden illness. The man, who was traveling to Rome for work, collapsed to the ground and lost his life despite the attempts of the 118 paramedics to help him.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Autogrills are gas stations/restrooms/restaurant/shops located along the highway.

Illness while parking his camper, man dies at 57: he had just returned from vacation

August 19, 2024

Torbole Casaglia (Lombardy) - He had just returned from vacation and, after a long journey, was setting up his camper in a storage area, then, he was struck by a sudden illness, which unfortunately left him no escape. A cardiac arrest that killed him in a few minutes: unfortunately, attempts to revive him by paramedics were in vain.

Terrible tragedy in the mountains: Lucio died at only 33 years old

August 18, 2024

Brescia - Lucio Montanarini was a great sports enthusiast, but he died unexpectedly whilst out and about. Among his feats, the tour of Lake Garda on foot in 22 hours. He had gone out for an excursion on the Cenge dei Partigiani (Apuan Alps) on the afternoon of Friday, August 16, but had not returned in the evening. Not seeing him arrive back, the manager of the refuge where Lucio was staying called the alarm. The search for the 33-year-old hiker began immediately: firefighters, drones, mountain rescue, carabinieri and an air force helicopter flew over the area all night with thermal cameras and cell phone signal localization systems. The lifeless body of 33-year-old Lucio Montanarini was found yesterday morning, Saturday, August 17, around 8:00.

No cause of death reported.

An illness takes Lucio away (former vaccination worker)

August 13, 2024

Chioggia - The funeral of Lucio Penzo, 57, a health worker who died after an unexpected illness in the street in Sottomarina, while he was on his way to work, will be celebrated on Friday at 3.30 p.m. in the church of the Good Shepherd in Sottomarina. The man worked at the Chioggia health district and was an employee of Aulss 3 Serenissima, just like his nurse wife Giulia Alfiero who works at the Chioggia hospital. The couple has two teenage daughters. Penzo's death quickly spread around the city: his work in contact with the public and his multiple interests had meant that he was well known and esteemed by friends and colleagues. A big fan of Juventus, his Facebook profile reported many images and comments on the Old Lady's performances. The 57-year-old would have felt ill on his way to work on Monday morning and would have been immediately rescued, first by passers-by and then by the 118 staff who immediately took him to the hospital in Chioggia. However, nothing could be done to save his life and the man died shortly after the illness, which does not seem to have been caused by the heat.

No cause of death reported.

43-year-old from Pisa struck down by illness on stairs

August 14, 2024

Pisa - A 43-year-old man of Ukrainian nationality and resident in Pisa, died on the stairs of a building in the city. It happened around 2:30 pm yesterday (Tuesday 13 August). A sudden illness left him no escape. The man died of cardiocirculatory arrest. The medical car and an ambulance intervened on the scene.

Man dies of heart attack in Siapiccia: he was checking his lands

August 14, 2024

Siapiccia (Sardegna) - Killed by a sudden heart attack while checking his lands from a platform built on a tree. This is how the 68-year-old man died last night in the countryside of Siapiccia, in the province of Oristano. It was the relatives, worried about the failure to return home, who discovered the lifeless body on the platform and raised the alarm.

Five “died suddenly” riding bikes:

Cyclist hit by an illness dies along the Giro delle Malghe

August 17, 2024

Caltrano (Veneto) - A 58-year-old cyclist, Michele Busa, died, perhaps due to illness, while he was riding the Giro delle malghe route. The operations center of Suem 118 in Vicenza, alerted by some hikers who found the unfortunate man lifeless, immediately sent the Verona helicopter rescue to the mountain resort. Unfortunately, the attempts were in vain, and the doctor could only confirm the death of the 58-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

Palena, tourist dies while riding his bike on a path

August 17, 2024

Palena (Abruzzo) - An elderly Tuscan tourist died this morning in Palena, he was riding an e-bike along a path, but a sudden illness left him no chance. Unfortunately, both the rescue efforts of the teams of the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps of Abruzzo and the attempts to revive him by the paramedics who arrived by helicopter were in vain.

No age or cause of death reported.

He falls ill while riding his bike: Andrea Mozzarelli dies

August 17, 2024

Colla Pass (Emilia Romagna) - A 74-year-old cyclist from Parma - the president of Fiab, Andrea Mozzarelli - lost his life due to a sudden illness he suffered while riding his mountain bike, near the Colla Pass, between the municipalities of Monchio delle Corti and Corniglio. The man was participating in a cycling event with a friend, when he felt ill. Despite prolonged resuscitation maneuvers, unfortunately the paramedics could do nothing but confirm the man's death.

No cause of death reported.

70-year-old man dies in Quartu after cycling illness

August 16, 2024

Tragedy in Quartu (Sardegna) - An elderly cyclist died while riding along Via Diaz. Struck by illness, he lost control of his bike and fell to the ground. Immediate help was provided by some pedestrians and then by the 118 paramedics: unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the man, a 70-year-old pensioner.

No cause of death reported.

56-year-old man dies after falling ill during bike trip with friends

August 14, 2024

Sant'Agata Feltria (Emilia Romagna) - It was supposed to be a bike ride with friends, instead, the ride became a tragedy: a 56-year-old man, Marcello Fellini, a resident of Mercato Saraceno in the Cesena area, died while he was cycling, after feeling ill in Sant'Agata Feltria. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon (August 10). The man called his wife on the phone asking if she could go pick him up in the car because he wasn't feeling well, but shortly after the situation worsened. He suffered a fatal cardiac arrest and the desperate attempts to revive him were in vain. The tragedy has deeply affected the community of Mercato Saraceno, where the 56-year-old was known for his commitment to the parish.

He has a heart attack during a hunting trip: 68-year-old dies. The man suddenly felt ill, help was useless

August 14, 2024

Oristano (Sardegna) - A 68-year-old man died during the night in the countryside of Siapiccia, in the Oristano area, after a sudden heart attack. According to the reconstruction by the Carabinieri, the man was on a hunting trip and felt ill, losing consciousness. His companions noticed shortly after that he was feeling ill and raised the alarm. The doctors, the firefighters and the carabinieri arrived on site. It was the firefighters who recovered the body of the 68-year-old and entrusted it to the care of the doctors, but there was nothing that could be done.

38-year-old woman dies at campsite in Caorle

August 16, 2024

Caorle (Venice) - A dramatic accident occurred this morning at the Pra' delle Torri campsite in Caorle: a 38-year-old woman was found dead, who was on holiday with her family in the seaside resort. According to initial information, the cause could be a heart attack. Her twelve-year-old daughter noticed that something was wrong and raised the alarm. The camp doctor arrived immediately. Despite resuscitation attempts, the woman unfortunately died.

No cause of death reported.

Volunteer dies from sudden illness: mourning in Pradovera

August 15, 2024

Pradovera di Farini (Piacenza) - Despite the rescue efforts, there was nothing that could be done for a 63-year-old man, Battista Mazzocchi, who was taken suddenly ill on the morning of Ferragosto during a religious service in Pradovera di Farini. It all happened around midday: the people present immediately alerted the rescue services and the 118 health workers intervened on site, together with the helicopter rescue team that took off from Parma. Unfortunately, attempts to revive the man were in vain. Mazzocchi, active in local volunteering, was a very well-known figure.

No cause of death reported.

19 “died suddenly” at home:

Found dead in bed by his sister: Belluno mourns 46-year-old Genio Melis

August 19, 2024

Cavarzano (Belluno) – Shocking news has hit the community: Genio Melis, 46 years old, was found dead in his bed during the night between Saturday and Sunday. The autopsy, scheduled for tomorrow, will clarify the causes of the tragic event. Melis worked as a security guard and his last work evening took place at a concert. Melis was reportedly healthy and had shown no signs of illness. However, around 3 a.m., attempts to contact him went unanswered. Worried, the sister went to her brother's apartment. The lack of response to the intercom accentuated the anxiety, which turned into tragedy when she discovered Melis' lifeless body. His sudden passing has left a deep void in the community and messages of condolence are pouring in on social media

No cause of death reported.

Found dead at 42, the hypothesis of sudden illness

August 19, 2024

Livorno (Tuscany) - Disbelief and dismay in Livorno: the tragedy has shocked everyone, family members and acquaintances. Tragedy late last Friday evening in Livorno, where 42-year-old Nicolò Ricci was found dead at home. The most widely accepted hypothesis is that of a sudden illness. The Carabinieri opened the door to the house after the alarm was raised by the family. The 118 doctor who intervened on the scene could do nothing but confirm the man's death.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Fossitermi, 37-year-old dies during the night

August 18, 2024

Tragedy in the Fossitermi (La Spezia) last night where a 37-year-old man passed away. Around 4 am he knocked on the door of a person he knew and after spending a few minutes in his company he gave the impression of having fallen asleep. His heart stopped beating and the rescue operations immediately alerted by those who were with him proved to be in vain. The doctors tried to revive him for almost two hours, unfortunately without success.

No cause of death reported.

He dies in his sleep at 42 due to illness. It was his mother who found him in his bed

August 18, 2024

Camaiore (Lucca) - When his mother realized he wasn’t coming out of the room, she went to see how her son was. Diego Pettinari passed away suddenly like this, in silence, at just 42 years old. The resuscitation intervention, even with the use of a defibrillator – which lasted over half an hour – by the health workers who did everything they could to save him from death, was of no avail.

No cause of death reported.

Not answering the phone, 45-year-old woman found dead at home in Cingoli

August 17, 2024

Cingoli (Marche) - A 45-year-old woman, originally from Benin, who had been living in Cingoli for a few years, a mother of four children, was struck down by a sudden illness. The tragedy occurred in the historic center, in an ERAP (Regional Body for Public Housing) apartment. The health workers could do nothing but confirm the death, which had occurred several hours earlier. The Santamarianova funeral home took care of transporting the body to the hospital in Macerata for the necessary tests before giving the green light to the funeral.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in the city, 40-year-old found dead in his home

August 17, 2024

Teverola (Caserta) - Tragedy last night, a young man in his early 40s was found dead in his apartment. This is Massimo C., who had been dead for several hours, there was nothing that could be done for him. The alarm was raised to the police by the neighbor who hadn't seen him for a while. Despair and great bitterness on the spot, probably a fatal illness took him away from life.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Dario Basso dies at 47 from a sudden illness: he taught mathematics at the technical institute

August 13, 2024

Carmignano Di Brenta (Padua) - He had not answered the phone for a few days. On Sunday, one of his two brothers went to his home in Carmignano di Brenta and unfortunately found him lifeless. A sudden and fatal illness struck Dario Basso; 47 years old. He lived alone but did not have time to ask for help. The intervention of the paramedics served to certify the death by natural causes. The carabinieri did not find any elements that would suggest the action of third parties or anything else. There are no signs of forced entry, the home was in order, nothing that indicates the presence of someone who could have done something to the owner.

No cause of death reported.

She hasn't answered for days, they force the door of the house and find the 54-year-old dead

August 12, 2024

Rovigo (Veneto) - A 54-year-old woman was found lifeless in her home in Rovigo. The body was discovered by firefighters who entered the house by forcing the door, after being alerted by the woman's family, worried because they had not heard from her for a few days. Once inside the house, the health workers could do nothing but confirm the death of the 54-year-old. The police are currently investigating to establish the time and cause of death, although it is not excluded that it could have been due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Tuesday 13th August the funeral of Sonia Silvestri - Among the probable causes of death, that of sudden illness or that of a morsel of food that went down the wrong way and blocked her airways

August 12, 2024

Morolo (Lazio)- The funeral of Sonia Silvestri, the 50-year-old woman who died suddenly in her home last night at around 8:30 pm while having dinner with a relative, will be held tomorrow – Tuesday 13 August 2024 in Morolo. Among the probable causes of death, that of a sudden illness or of a morsel of food that went down the wrong way, blocking her airways.

No cause of death reported.

Found lifeless in his home at 60, he had been dead for days: investigations underway

August 13, 2024

Ischia (Naples) - A 60-year-old man was found lifeless last night in his home. The Carabinieri intervened after reports from neighbors who had smelled strong odors coming from the man's property. No signs of violence were found on the body: the most likely hypothesis is that the sixty-year-old, who lived alone, died several days ago due to illness and that no one noticed or went to look for him. The prosecutor on duty ordered an autopsy before the burial.

No cause of death reported.

Livorno, baker dies at home at 58

August 13, 2024

Livorno - Mourns Francesco Piccioni, 58 years old, baker and historic face of the shop “L'Albero del Pane". The tragedy occurred around midnight between Monday and Tuesday, in their home, where the shopkeeper lived not far from his work. A bolt from the blue, Piccioni's death, probably due to a heart attack or in any case a sudden illness. The rescue efforts arrived at the apartment together with the doctor and the nurse, unfortunately proved to be in vain. In fact, there was nothing more that could be done for him. The customers of the bakery were in disbelief this morning when they learned of the news, which spread throughout the day throughout San Jacopo, where the family had lived and worked for a long time.

No cause of death reported.

Sassari mourns the passing of entrepreneur, Antonio Demontis, he passed away at 49 due to a sudden illness in his home

August 17, 2024

Sassari (Sardegna) -The news of the sudden death of the 49-year-old entrepreneur, Antonio Demontis, has caused great mourning in Sassari. Demontis felt unwell at home on Friday 16 August. When the 118-ambulance arrived, the rescuers attempted to revive him but unfortunately his heart stopped beating.

No cause of death reported.

Simone Costa, 31, coach of the first kicks of Thiene Soccer, struck down by a heart attack

August 14, 2024

Thiene (Veneto) - Yet another life cut short too soon, another family broken, a wife and children too young but still forced by life's mysterious decisions to say goodbye to their father. Simone Costa passed away at the age of 31, probably due to a heart attack while he was alone at home. Simone left us leaving a huge void, victim of the same fate difficult to understand that in turn took his mother away from him in 2022. His sudden passing left everyone speechless, with a deep pain that affected the entire community of Thiene.

Cinzia Frau dies suddenly, Chiavazza in mourning

August 14, 2024

Chiavazza - The tragedy occurred in Sardinia, the island where her family was originally from, where Cinzia had moved a few years ago with her husband. The woman, just over fifty years old, was well known. She suddenly felt ill at home while she and her husband were with some friends. The alarm was raised immediately, but by then it was too late. It was most likely a heart attack.

Wife has a sudden heart attack at home, husband finds out and becomes seriously ill

August 16, 2024

Bibione (Venice) - A tragedy struck a local family. A 59-year-old woman was found lifeless inside her home, presumably struck down by a heart attack. Her 60-year-old husband was found unconscious in another room. According to initial reconstructions, the man may have felt ill after discovering the body and realizing his wife's passing. The man was rushed to the hospital in Portogruaro with a red code, but his prognosis remains reserved.

Dramatic death in Partanna Mondello: the victim is a 55-year-old man who was taken ill

August 14, 2024

A man died today in Palermo while he was in his home in Partanna Mondello. Roberto Mancuso, 55, was taken ill and collapsed to the ground. The help from the 118 paramedics who arrived in via Pandora was useless.

No cause of death reported.

Luco dei Marsi in mourning: Iolanda Chiappini dies at 42

August 15, 2024

Luco dei Marsi (Abruzzo) - A 42-year-old woman from Luco dei Marsi, Iolanda Chiappini, was found lifeless in her apartment in Riccione, where she lived with her partner. According to initial information, the woman was sleeping when her boyfriend, next to her, noticed that she was struggling to breathe and called the emergency services. Once on site, the paramedics tried for a long time to revive the woman but could do nothing but confirm her sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Confcommercio president, Vittorio Graziani died suddenly: He was only 61 years old

August 15, 2024

Fiumaretta (La Spezia) - The tragedy occurred yesterday afternoon, while he was in Fiumaretta. Graziani had had a heart attack in recent days and had been hospitalized, showing signs of recovery, so much so that he had been discharged and was spending his convalescence reassuring all his collaborators for a prompt return. Yesterday afternoon, however, he was struck by a second heart attack while he was at home and despite the alarm raised by his wife, the medics were unable to save him.

Man died at home at 55, probably from a heart attack. His dog, Lacky, was found under the victim's bed and was adopted by the Red Cross

August 13, 2024

Albiano Magra (Tuscany) - The man had died of a heart attack and his dog, Lacky, remained to watch over him. He was found under the bed of the owner. The 55-year-old man, active in volunteering, father of two children had not answered the phone to his wife for a couple of days; because it had never happened before, the worried woman called 112. The Carabineri and volunteers of the Red Cross, along with a doctor and nurse, went to the man's residence and after opening the door, found the man dead in the bedroom. The volunteers heard a faint whipper coming from under the bed. They bent down and found a puppy dog ​​crying. They took him and gave him something to drink: he was very thirsty and fed him. From reading the microchip the name came out: Laky, male, a little over a year old and a purebred Australian Shepherd.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

Struck by an illness at 27 while driving his car: Simone did not make it

August 18, 2024

Farra Di Soligo (Veneto) - Simone Moro, the 27-year-old who was struck by an unexpected illness yesterday evening, August 17, while he was driving his car along the Mire Road, in Tarzo, did not make it. The young man had been rescued by Suem 118 personnel and airlifted in dramatic conditions to the Cà Foncello hospital in Treviso where unfortunately he died during the night between Saturday and Sunday. The news of the young man's death shocked the entire community of Farra di Soligo where the 27-year-old was well-known and esteemed.

No cause of death reported.

Motorcyclist dies on cross track in Vercelli. The victim is a man in his fifties: he fell along the circuit

August 17, 2024

Vercelli (Piemonte) - Tragedy along the motocross track in Vercelli. A motorcyclist in his 50s fell with his motorbike while he was riding the circuit and died almost instantly. The emergency services were called immediately, but there was nothing more that could be done for the motorcyclist. The 118 operators attempted to revive the unfortunate man, but in the end, they had to give up. It is yet to be determined whether the man died due to the injuries he suffered or whether he was struck by an illness, and for this reason he lost control of the vehicle.

No cause of death reported.

Truck driver calls girlfriend: “I’m sick.” Then dies crashing into guard rail

August 16, 2024

Turin-Piacenza highway - He had felt ill while driving and had called his partner, asking to be taken to the hospital. The two had arranged to meet in a parking lot near Alessandria, but the truck driver had not managed to get there. Mauro Porrino was driving his truck when he lost control of the vehicle and ended up against the guard rail. Luckily at the time of the accident there were no other vehicles traveling near his and no one else was involved. The hypothesis that the accident had been caused by illness had immediately gained traction. No signs of braking, no attempt to get the truck back on the road: a sign that the driver was not conscious. The whole thing was later confirmed by his partner. "He called me and said he wasn't feeling well," Daria Yoita recalls, "and he told me he was so sick that he was going to lie down for a bit in the cabin bunk to recover. At that point I told him I would leave home, and I would meet him at the usual place where he parked the truck to pick him up and take him to the hospital to be checked out. And that's what I did." The woman reached the meeting place, but Mauro did not arrive. She waited a long time, she called several times, she also contacted her colleagues and friends. Then she heard the news of the tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

Car falls off bridge into river: one dead, one injured

August 16, 2024

Alessandria (Piemonte) - A car skids, breaks through the safety barriers and flies off the bridge into the river. A man died and a woman was injured. The car was heading towards the city centre while on the Tiziano bridge it suddenly deviated, invading the opposite lane and ending up in the Tanaro. The firefighters pulled a woman, about 40 years old, from the wreckage. She was conscious but in shock and seriously injured. She was rushed to the hospital. Nothing could be done for the man who was driving the vehicle. The rescuers were only able to confirm his death. The investigation will have to ascertain what caused the accident. Among the hypotheses is that of a sudden illness of the driver. No other vehicles are involved.

No cause of death reported.

Accident in Parona. Bus against wall. One passenger dead and 6 injured

August 15, 2024

Parona (Lombardy) - Accident this morning in Parona on lungadige Attiraglio. A bus ended up for reasons still being investigated, against a low wall. The front part, corresponding to the driver's seat, remained crumpled, and the driver and a passenger were trapped between the twisted metal due to the impact. A 49-year-old woman who was sitting behind the driver's seat died. 6 other passengers were injured. The driver, an employee of the company 'La Linea' of Mestre, already involved in an accident on the Mestre bridge where many people lost their lives, appears to have felt ill.

No cause of death reported.

Car ends up in canal, 48-year-old dies trapped inside

August 15, 2024

Tragedy in Vigevano (Pavia) - A car ends up in canal, driver dies trapped in passenger compartment. The victim is Christian Di Marco, 48 years old, a DJ from Novara. The presence of the vehicle was reported by a passing motorist, who noticed the car in the waterway. When the rescuers arrived on the scene, however, unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done. After extracting the man from the passenger compartment, they could do nothing but confirm his death. It is still unclear whether the death was caused by the impact, by illness or by subsequent drowning.

No cause of death reported.

Dramatic accident in Segni outside the city of Rome. A Hearse (full) head-on collision with Cotral bus

August 13, 2024

Rome - A very serious accident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. today, August 13, on the Via Traiana between Colleferro and Segni. The driver of a Maserati hearse, with the deceased on board, lost control of the vehicle and violently collided with a Cotral bus traveling in the opposite direction. The head-on collision was so violent that the two occupants of the hearse (a man in his thirties and a 19-year-old) were airlifted – in red code and in danger of life – to a hospital in the capital. The bus driver is shocked. The passengers on board the public transport (7 people) suffered some bruises and will be checked with a green code at the Emergency Room of the Colleferro Hospital where they were transported by ambulance. From the latest news we learned that the two people on board the hearse were Federico Calcatelli – 34 years old, driving – and his cousin Lorenzo Lotto – 19 years old. According to the latest updates, Federico Calcatelli has multiple fractures all over his body and is in a reserved prognosis. Lorenzo Lotto, on the other hand, was immediately airlifted to hospital in Rome where he is in very serious conditions, also in a reserved prognosis. A few hours ago, the news that Lorenzo had died spread through the social media, news that has not found any confirmation. The dynamics of the accident are clear: the hearse, traveling towards Segni, invaded the opposite lane and hit head-on the Cotral bus that was going down to Colleferro. The hearse, a Maserati, was completely destroyed in the impact: the first "volume" (the one where the engine is located) was crushed up to the passenger compartment. The bus also suffered significant damage.

Vigevano, he loses control of the car and goes off the road and overturns in the Mora canal: 48-year-old dies instantly

August 12, 2024

Vigevano (Pavia) - A 48-year-old man lost his life after going off the road. The alarm was raised by another passing motorist shortly after 2:00 pm today, Monday, August 12. The Ford Puma with the 48-year-old at the wheel was found overturned in the Mora ditch. There was nothing that could be done for the driver and the medical emergency services, could do nothing but certify his death.

No cause of death reported.

Antonio Usai, 47

August 15, 2024

He left us suddenly at the age of 47, Antonio Usai.

No cause of death reported.

