A historian “died suddenly”:

Vittorio Veneto in mourning: an illness kills Ido Da Ros at 72, historian of the twentieth century

August 30, 2024

Vittorio Veneto (Veneto) - He fell ill while walking across the San Martino bridge, on his way to the seminary library. It was 11:30 on Thursday. Ido Da Ros fainted, but then recovered. Some passers-by alerted 118. The ambulance arrived, but on the way to Ca' Foncello his heart, despite the long cardiac massage, stopped beating. A sudden death, apparently due to a ruptured aorta vein, took Da Ros away at the age of 72, a former professor of Italian at the IPIA in Vittorio Veneto, but above all a profound connoisseur and popularizer of the city's twentieth-century history and the author of 45 books. Reserved and kind-hearted, many are remembering him with affection in these hours.

A law professor “died suddenly”:

Naples, Francesco Forzati, Professor of Criminal Law at Federico II, dies

August 27, 2024

Naples - Francesco Forzati, a brilliant lawyer and professor of Criminal Law at the Federico II University of Naples, died on Monday evening in Naples at the age of 55. A sudden loss that shocked his family, his university colleagues and the community of jurists, intellectuals and professionals.

No cause of death reported.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

The community of Frattocchie is shocked by the death of Daniele Carbone

September 1, 2024

Rome - I learned, stunned, on the morning of August 31st the news of the sudden and totally unexpected death of Daniele Carbone. It took me a day to rationalize this event that struck a good, creative, original and generous person who was a friend and who, for many years, was also my work colleague. Daniele was 54 years old, a talented electronic engineer who had oriented his professional life towards computer science.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Manighetti, 13

August 30, 2024

Verdello (Lombardy) mourns Daniel Manighetti, he was only 13 years old. The community is united in grief over the premature and sudden passing of the little boy.

No cause of death reported.

He died at only 19 years old

August 28, 2024

Florence - It is an excruciating pain that has struck the world of Tuscan soccer for the premature death, at only 19 years of age, of Denis Spaho, who passed away due to a serious illness.

No cause of death reported.

Simone Roganti, 21-year-old cyclist dies from sudden illness at home

August 31, 2024

Spoltore (Abruzzo) - Due to a sudden illness, the cyclist from Spoltore, Simone Roganti, died. He was only 21 years old. The young athlete died yesterday evening in his home in Villa Santa Maria, where Roganti lived with his family. The tragedy occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m: the emergency services were immediately alerted, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done. Attempts to resuscitate him were in vain and continued for more than an hour.

No cause of death reported.

Nicola dies at only 24 years old, struck down by an incurable disease

August 26, 2024

Naples (Campania) - Mourning in Giugliano for the death, at only 24 years old, of Nicola Della Corte. The young man was suffering from a serious illness that left him no escape. In just 4 months his young life was cut short.

Michele Murenu, 24

August 26, 2024

Assemini (Sardegna) grieves over the premature loss of young Forest Officer, Michele Murenu, he was only 24 years old. The news of Michele Murenu’s death has left a deep sense of sadness and disbelief.

No cause of death reported.

Scheggino in mourning: a girl lost her life due to an illness

August 30, 2024

A 27-year-old woman lost her life this afternoon in Scheggino, struck down by a sudden illness that left her no escape, despite the desperate attempt to revive her by 118 personnel. The small community is in shock, where the young woman was well known for having attended high school here before starting university studies. The alarm was promptly raised at 118 but, the young woman arrived at the emergency room in Spoleto already lifeless.

No cause of death reported.

Stefano doesn't wake up; his father finds him dead: he was 30 years old

August 27, 2024

Manzano (Udine) - Friends, colleagues and acquaintances are still having a hard time believing it. There are so many questions, memories and whys regarding this sudden death. We are talking about a young man who was just 30 years old, Stefano Maiolino, who passed away yesterday, Monday 26 August. Stefano was found lifeless by his father after he had gone out for an afternoon “nap” due to a slight feeling of uneasiness. Time passed, but he did not get up, until the tragic discovery: his son was unresponsive. Nothing could be done to save him from that sudden death, which is now so difficult to accept.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” while swimming:

Tragedy in Padula: 13-year-old dies in swimming pool

August 29, 2024

Montesano sulla Marcellana (Campania) is in shock over the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy this morning in a swimming pool at a farm in Padula. The young boy, who was spending a day of leisure diving and playing with other people, lost his life for reasons yet to be ascertained. The 118 emergency services promptly arrived on the scene and attempted to resuscitate the boy, but unfortunately all attempts were in vain. Now, the authorities are collecting testimonies from those present and evaluating all the possible dynamics that could have led to the tragedy. Among the most likely hypotheses a sudden illness.

Elderly woman falls ill at sea, swimmers see her in difficulty and call for help: Marisa Fantin dies at 73 before their eyes

August 31, 2024

Lignano (Friuli-Venezia Giulia) - Sudden illness, the call for help from other bathers who witnessed the scene, the desperate attempt of the paramedics who immediately rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, however, there was nothing that could be done except to confirm her death. The victim was 73-year-old, Marisa Fantin. It was just after 2 pm when the bather, probably struck by cardiac arrest while in the water, lost her life.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Rome, 45-year-old lawyer found dead in bathroom at home, sudden illness hypothesis

August 31, 2024

Rome - A 45-year-old lawyer, (initials FR) was found dead in his home on Via Taranto. Yesterday evening, shortly before 9pm, the firefighters intervened in an apartment in Via Taranto, in Rome, where the lifeless body of FR, a 45-year-old lawyer, was discovered. The body was found collapsed in the bathroom and, according to initial estimates, death occurred approximately 12 hours before it was found. Now, the most accredited hypothesis by investigators is that of a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Monsummano, tragedy at Grotta Giusti: a doctor dies

August 29, 2024

Sebastiano Rimola had a fatal illness while he was visiting in the medical area of ​​the Grotta Giusti spa. The intervention of medical car together with the rescuers of the city's Misericordia, was of no use in saving him. It happened after midday today, Thursday 29 August. A resident of Monsummano and a well-known doctor specializing in pain therapy, died at the age of 62. It was clear from the start that the sixty-two-year-old's life had been cut short by a sudden heart attack, which left him no chance of survival.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Found dead at home: farewell to 43-year-old nurse, Marvi Berra

August 31, 2024

Segusino (Treviso) – Segusino mourns the premature death of Marvi Berra, a woman of only 43 years old, mother of two children and esteemed nurse. She was found lifeless in her home. Her life was tragically extinguished, and the news shocked everyone.

No cause of death reported.

Healthcare in mourning: nurse, Mauro Mantegazza, dies

August 26, 2024

Sarzana (Liguria) - The news of his death leaves his colleagues and friends of Monasterio shocked. Mauro Mantegazza, 65 years old, a Hemodynamics nurse, passed away suddenly yesterday, Sunday, during his sleep at home, leaving an unfillable void in his family and in that of the Monasterio Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Franco Tagliabue, the mayor of Cirimido, has died. He was struck down by a sudden illness: he was 75 years old

August 31, 2024

Cirimido (Lombardy) - Franco Tagliabue, the mayor of Cirimido, died of a sudden illness. Tagliabue was on vacation in Puglia with his family when he had a sudden illness and died. He leaves behind a wife and two children. He passed away during the night due to illness, at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to “dj Roby”, entire community in mourning

August 31, 2024

Porto Sant'Elpidio (Marche) - Is in shock over the sudden death of Roberto Badalini, known to all as “dj Roby”. A “character” known to the entire community and beyond: on the web he had posted videos in which he sang Modà songs that quickly went viral to the point of reaching Striscia la Notizia (a nightly television show). He never missed a single party in the city and was always in front of the stage dancing. He passed away this morning at the Murri hospital where he had gone for some checks. He was 49 years old

No cause of death reported.

Adriano Tosatto dies of cancer at 59: Nothing suggested that conditions could worsen so suddenly

August 31, 2024

Quinto (Treviso) - Farewell to Adriano Tosatto. The former bus and coach driver passed away on Thursday at the age of 59. He was fighting against a form of cancer. But his death was sudden. The situation, unfortunately, worsened in a short time. And there was nothing that could have predicted it.

Shock in Morcone, 38-year-old dies from illness: city mourning declared

August 31, 2024

Morcone (Campania) mourns its fellow citizen, Luca Rinaldi, who passed away yesterday due to a sudden illness. Luca was 38 years old, with a wife and a one-year-old daughter. He had a business selling cereals, feed and fertilizers. Yesterday, suddenly, Luca had a heart attack that was fatal.

Three “died suddenly” at work:

Illness on construction site, man dies at 47

August 28, 2024

Orsago (Veneto) - Tragedy at a construction site in Orsago - According to the reconstruction by the investigators, Antonio Gava, 47 years old, was taken ill while he was busy installing scaffolding. The news quickly spread throughout the municipality where the unfortunate worker lived and in the surrounding areas, generating widespread mourning mixed with disbelief.

No cause of death reported.

She is struck ill while at work: dead in Portopalo

August 27, 2024

Portopalo (Sicily) - A woman died suddenly while she was at work. She is (initials) GG, 49 years old, married and mother of two children. At a certain point the woman felt ill, and her colleagues raised the alarm. The 118-ambulance arrived on site, but for GG, there was nothing that could be done. The victim was an employee of a supermarket in Portopalo. The woman's colleagues were in shock.

No cause of death reported.

Massimo dies suddenly: community in shock

August 28, 2024

Great sorrow in the small community of Forchia, for the sudden passing of 48-year-old Massimo Anzalone, a man esteemed and well-liked by all. Massimo, a professional painter, was painting a wall when he felt ill. He fell to the ground, then got up and after a few seconds lost consciousness. Help was useless for him, he died of cardiac arrest.

Five “died suddenly” while out and about:

A 54-year-old woman dies after sudden illness while eating a pizza in a restaurant in Palermo

August 31, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - A 54-year-old woman died last night while eating at a pizzeria in Palermo. The woman was at the table when she was struck by a sudden illness that left her with no escape. The 118 paramedics intervened and tried to revive her, but there was nothing they could do. The coroner confirmed death due to cardiac arrest.

Feeling unwell after an evening with friends: found dead on a sofa outside his shop

August 30, 2024

Savigno (Bologna) - Stefano Bolognese, a 53-year-old Italian, an upholsterer by profession who also restored antique furniture died. The 53-year-old was found by 118 rescuers on a sofa outside his upholstery shop, in Savigno; the alarm was raised by friends with whom he had spent the evening. Stefano, after an evening with friends, had a sudden illness. Rescued by 118, he died.

No cause of death reported.

He dies struck down by a sudden illness in the central Piazza Garibaldi

August 30, 2024

Reggio Calabria (Sicily) - Great dismay in Reggio Calabria for yet another sudden death, this time on the street and in the historic center. A man was struck down by an illness while he was sitting on a bench in Piazza Garibaldi, around 09:30 in the morning when the weather was cool. Passers-by immediately alerted the emergency services but the 118 health workers who arrived on the scene with an ambulance could do nothing but confirm the unfortunate man's death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cyclist struck by an illness dies on the coastal road, rescue is useless

August 27, 2024

Tarquinia (Lazio) The 58-year-old Roman man who died yesterday morning while riding his bicycle was on vacation in Tarquinia with his family. Fatal, for him, a sudden illness that left him no escape while he was riding his bicycle. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the man fell to the ground struck down by an illness that left him no escape. The alarm was immediately raised by some passing motorists, and the medical personnel intervened and could do nothing but confirm the cyclist's death.

No cause of death reported.

Shopping, then the shocking illness: tomorrow the last farewell to Venanzo Battistoni

August 29, 2024

Fabriana (Marche) - Venanzo Battistoni, 64-year-old victim of a fatal illness that struck him on Tuesday while he was driving his car. On Tuesday he had just done the shopping and got into his car to go home when he suddenly started to feel sick. He realized what was happening and managed to pull the car over to the side of the road in extremis, before collapsing lifelessly over the steering wheel. Unfortunately, every attempt to help by the 118 paramedics proved useless.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” at home:

A 43-year-old dies in an apartment with a woman: "He was giving a massage"

August 31, 2024

Collesalvetti (Tuscany) - He died in an apartment, perhaps due to a heart attack. A 43-year-old man lost his life in a home. The tragedy occurred around 5:30 p.m., with the immediate intervention of rescuers who did everything they could to save his life, even using a defibrillator. Unfortunately, every attempt to revive him was in vain and, after several dozen minutes, the doctor declared him dead.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Casale: farewell to entrepreneur Nicola Molghea of ​​the Krumiri Rossi manufacturing company

August 26, 2024

Casale (Piemonte) - Sudden mourning in Casale Monferrato. Entrepreneur Nicola Molghea, 58, was found lifeless. Molghea ran, together with his family, the company that produces the famous Monferrato biscuits, the “Krumiri Rossi”. The tragedy emerged around 9:30: the body of the 58-year-old was in his apartment on Via Alerami, near the historic shop in the center of Casale. The cleaning lady called for help. The Carabinieri intervened immediately on the scene, together with the coroner. From the first information, the hypothesis of a natural death emerged.

No cause of death reported.

Predappio, sudden illness, farewell to Pro Mayor Flamigni

August 29, 2024

Predappio (Emilia Romagna) – A sudden illness at home, during the evening or night is the probable cause of death of Villiam Flamigni, deputy mayor of Predappio. "The cleaning lady found him yesterday morning,” says mayor Roberto Canali, “but by then there was nothing more that could be done".

No age or cause of death reported.

Young mother dies in her sleep, one-and-a-half-year-old daughter next to her

August 28, 2024

Trezzo (Lombardy) - Mourns its young mother, Valentina Turco, 36, who was found lifeless on Tuesday 20 August 2024, inside her apartment. The woman lived with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When the 118 emergency workers and the Carabinieri entered the apartment, they found the little girl awake, playing, unaware of the tragedy that had occurred a few meters away from her. Unfortunately, every attempt to resuscitate her was in vain: she had died in her sleep, during the night.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in the Navy: Petty Officer Gianluca Maranò dies at 39

August 28, 2024

Rome - The Navy is mourning the tragic and sudden death of Petty Officer Gianluca Maranò, who died during the night at his home, at just 39 years of age. According to initial information, Petty Officer Maranò was struck by a sudden illness during the night, without any warning signs. Gianluca leaves behind a wife and two small children, to whom he dedicated his last thoughts yesterday evening, with a post on Facebook that now takes on an even more touching value: "What am I thinking about??? Simple! I am the richest man in the world."

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Roccavivi, 35-year-old found dead in his home

August 26, 2024

San Vincenzo Valle Roveto (Abruzzo) - Shock in the community, Enrico Troiani, 35, was found lifeless in his home. The tragedy occurred in the early hours on Monday, August 26. Troiani's family raised the alarm. Shock and sadness among those who knew him. “I learned with immense pain of the death of a son of our community, Enrico Troiani”, are the moving words of the mayor, Carlo Rossi, “for the tragic and premature passing of their beloved son”.

No cause of death reported.

He dies in his sleep: wife's alarm and desperate rescue

August 27, 2024

Venturina (Tuscany) - His wife tried to wake him, but he never regained consciousness. Luca Bongini, an employee at the Coop (supermarket chain) headquarters died like this, in his sleep inside his home. He was 62 years old and what happened was a bolt from the blue, leaving friends and relatives in the greatest pain.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Goodbye Filippo, who died in a car at just 22 years old

August 31, 2024

Occhiobello (Veneto) - The accident occurred during the night of today, August 31st. Filippo Pregnolato, 22 years old, was driving when he must have suddenly lost control of the vehicle. The car went off the road and overturned. The alarm was raised only in the morning, when a passerby saw it and called for help. But there was nothing more that could be done for the young man. The Suem paramedics could only confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Tragic head-on collision in Puglia: car gone haywire due to sudden illness of the driver crashes into an SUV carrying a family of Swiss tourists

August 30, 2024

Sannicola (Puglia) -A violent head-on collision between two cars caused the death of Maddalena Verdesca, a 72-year-old woman. The accident, which occurred along the provincial road that connects the countryside of Sannicola, also injured two children, both of whom were taken to the hospital. The dynamics of the accident are still under investigation by the Carabinieri, but according to initial reconstructions, it could have been a sudden illness that caused the 72-year-old to lose control of the car. Her Volkswagen invaded the opposite lane, ending up against a SUV in which a family of Swiss tourists were traveling. Despite the timely arrival of the rescue team, there was nothing that could be done for Maddalena Verdesca.

No cause of death reported.

Pontecorvo, mourning in the city. The entrepreneur, Fiorino Guerrucci dies

August 30, 2024

Pontecorvo, province of Frosinone (Lazio) - The well-known businessman, Fiorino Guerrucci, has left us suddenly due to illness at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Amiata, Bruna Sabatini has died

August 30, 2024

Grave mourning in Abbadia (Tuscany) - Bruna Sabatini, a very well-known and much-loved person passed away at the age of 58. She was taken suddenly ill on August 28th. She had been transported to Le Scotte di Siena hospital in serious conditions and unfortunately today she did not make it. She leaves behind her husband and two children

No cause of death reported.

Albissola Marina in mourning: Paolo Roccabianca dies at 51

August 30, 2024

Albissola Marina (Liguria) - Sad news this morning has shaken the world of Albissola, Paolo Roccabianca passed away suddenly and from a short illness, at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Domenica Cammaroto, only 63 years old, dies suddenly

August 29, 2024

Biella (Piemonte) - Mourning in Biella for the sudden death of Domenica Cammaroto, who passed away at only 63 years of age on Thursday 29 August. The sad announcement was made by her husband Michele Scopelliti and her children Vittoria and Santino.

No cause of death reported.

Deepest condolences for the passing of Cristina Garavelli, the 56-year-old struck by a sudden illness

August 29, 2024

Torre De' Picenardi (Lombardy) - Deepest condolences for the passing of Cristina Garavelli, 56 years old, struck suddenly by a fulminant disease. She passed away yesterday at midday at the Maggiore hospital in Cremona. Unfortunately, any therapeutic intervention was useless. Her last job was at the 'San Giuseppe' nursery school in Casalmaggiore.

Unknown illness, Thomas dies at 50 after four months of agony

August 28, 2024

Montecchio (Umbria) - Thomas Salvi, 50 years old, died of an unknown illness. In four months, Thomas Salvi passed away. Around March, the first signs for Thomas, a fever and continuous cough. From there, a pilgrimage to the hospital began, with transfusions, antibiotic therapies, CT scans, MRIs, removal of the spleen, but without finding anything. Perhaps a virus, an allergic reaction or a bacterium. The doctors worked as a team without being able to identify the causes of a strange illness. A few days ago, Thomas Salvi's heart stopped beating: his body could no longer expel liquids. Now an autopsy will be performed on the body to establish the causes of an obscure death. In some way it would justify the inhuman pain felt by the family members who lost Thomas without knowing why.

No cause of death reported.

Master framer Gianluca Garbisi has died: mourning in the city, he passed away at the age of 58 after a short illness

August 28, 2024

Treviso (Veneto) - Gianluca “Garbo” Garbisi, a 58-year-old entrepreneur, passed away on Sunday after a short illness, a pancreatic tumor discovered only last July 11 due to pneumonia that had forced him to be immediately hospitalized.

Sudden illness before leaving for vacation, shock in Civitanova: entrepreneur Gabriele Quadri dies

August 27, 2024

Civitanova (Marche) - Businessman, Gabriele Quadri dies suddenly after falling ill just before leaving for vacation. Quadri was planning a short trip out of town. He had already completed all his preparations when he felt ill. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done despite the immediate rescue efforts. The entrepreneur was 70 years old

No cause of death reported.

He feels ill while pedaling, he stops to rest on a bench and dies

August 24, 2024

Provaglio d'Iseo (Lombardy) - Tragic epilogue for an illness suffered by a 69-year-old man, who died yesterday afternoon, Friday 23 August. While pedaling his bicycle along Via Sebina in Provaglio d'Iseo, the 69-year-old felt ill. After stopping, the man got off the two-wheeler and sat on a bench to rest, but at that point he lost consciousness and collapsed to the ground. The emergency services arrived quickly, but once they arrived on site, they could do nothing but confirm the death of the 69-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

