Farewell Luca Bindi, film historian and television face loved by Arezzo

June 9, 2024

A sudden illness left him no escape. This is how Luca Bindi, a 59-year-old film historian known to the people of Arezzo, died. A film scholar, he took part in many national events dedicated to the big screen and its history. For the broadcaster Arezzo commented with passion and punctuality films proposed on weekends and holidays. Bindi leaves his partner and his daughter.

Appignano, farewell to the artist Riccardo Messi: fatal an illness at home

June 8, 2024

Appignano (Marche) - The artist Riccardo Messi, aka Ricall, was crushed by an illness at only 44 years old, in his home in Appignano. A news that stunned those who knew him. It was a message from Mortimer McGrave, the well-known Celtic band of which Riccardo was the bass player, that announced the event: "I don’t want to believe it. It cannot be - the words of Maurizio Serafini leader of the association - . This morning Ricall, our bassist, great friend and companion of many adventures, was found dead. Just yesterday we were thinking about the repertoire that we would play in Montelago. It’s crazy, I have no words."

The former undersecretary Gianpaolo Dozzo has passed away

June 4, 2024

Quinto Di Treviso (Treviso) - Gianpaolo Dozzo, former Undersecretary of the League, was found dead in his home in Quinto di Treviso. The man was 69 years old. Dozzo was a well-known Italian politician who had held various public positions, including that of Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. The cause of death has not yet been clarified (it is likely a sudden illness); the investigation is ongoing as reported in the Gazette.

Drama on film set in Stintino: a film operator crushed by an illness, Gianluca Bombardone, 44, felt sick during a break from filming

June 9, 2024

Stintino (Sardegna) - Tragedy in Stintino during the filming of a documentary film in the tourist village. Gianluca Bombardone, 44 years old from Rome, a film operator, died of cardiac arrest before the eyes of colleagues and friends. It happened yesterday, Saturday, June 8, late in the afternoon, in the town square, when the young man during a break felt sick, calling the attention of two doctors present on the spot who gave him the first aid. Bombard passed out and fell to the ground. The ambulance and the Areus helicopter were also on the scene, but for the 44-year-old there was nothing to do. The 118 health workers and doctors tried for about an hour to revive him, but he never regained consciousness. Gianluca Bombardone, known as "Bomba", was well known in film circles. He had started shooting the film in the city of Alghero and after some scenes shot in Stintino, in the city center and near the coast "Le Saline, he was preparing to make a stop on the island of Asinara.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

Boy dies on the beach in Celle. He was hit by illness, help was useless

February 8, 2024

Celle Ligure (Liguria) - A 15-year-old boy died in the late afternoon of Saturday, June 8, in Celle Ligure in a bathing establishment, hit by a sudden illness. The alarm went off shortly after 5 p.m. The vehicles of the Green Cross of Varazze and 118 of Savona intervened. Despite attempts to resuscitate, there was nothing to do and the rescuers had to ascertain his death.

Scandiano, little Adele Baldasarre dies in her sleep at only 16

June 5, 2024

The community of Scandiano and the high school Sigonio of Modena mourn the premature death of Adele Baldasarre, promising student and musician. The town of Scandiano was hit by an unexpected tragedy. Adele Baldasarre, a brilliant 16-year-old student, died suddenly from a night sickness. The causes of death are still being assessed, leaving friends, family and teachers in a deep state of shock and pain.

Monte di Procida, a 16-year-old boy was found dead in the sea

June 7, 2024

He was found dead, at 16 years, by the divers of the Fire Department in the vicinity of the Acquamorta shoal, in Monte di Procida, not far from the beach. The entire community of Monte di Procida and the various municipalities of the area are in shock and gather around the young man’s family, expressing their pain and sorrow at this difficult time. The young victim is called Juclanio Americo Francisco Calupeteca, of Angolan origin, he lived in Monte di Procida. We haven’t heard from him for several hours. Initial investigation found no signs of violence on the body, suggesting that the cause of death may have been a sudden illness.

After three days after his disappearance, Ivan Dettori was found dead: ongoing investigations

June 6, 2024

Unfortunately, the search for 19-year-old Ivan Dettori, the boy who disappeared from his home on Monday, June 3, ended in the worst way. In these hours as usual, the agents are carrying out all the investigation of the case, to establish the cause behind his heartbreaking and sudden death, waiting for the results of the autopsy. On Monday, June 3, he left the house, but never returned. The parents, unable to hear him by phone and not having heard from him for several hours, finally decided to go to the police to report him missing. The search was activated immediately and as usual in these cases, with the help of helicopters, drones and some volunteers, the agents searched first the area near the house and then decided to expand. Only today they scoured a territory of about 6 hectares. The heartbreaking discovery only emerged around 2:00 P.M., when agents found his lifeless body. Now we will have to wait for the results of the autopsy, which will probably be ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office to understand the cause of his death.

Found dead in the house, Nicola’s smile died at only 21

June 5, 2024

Bologna - Arcade in mourning for the premature death of Nicola Calesso, the 21 year old, found dead Monday, June 3 in the apartment where he lived in Bologna. Under shock are the parents and brother Matthew. A native of Arcade, the young man had moved after graduation to the Emlian capital to start university. An extreme gesture that has wrested the 21-year-old from the affection of his loved ones: To mourn him today Mom Marzia, Dad Diego, and the brother Matthew united to grandparents and all relatives. And the mayor Domenico Presti also joined the family in mourning the untimely death of Nicola.

Barman dies in front of his girlfriend: Marco D'Attis was 28 years old

June 4, 2024

Sava (Taranto) - Marco D'Attis, from Sava, died suddenly at the age of 28, a barman in a very popular bar. Under shock the community in the province of Taranto. Marco was in excellent health, he had never had any problems. He died of an illness while at his girlfriend’s house in Maruggio.

Evil takes Aurora, just 30 years old

June 4, 2024

Padua (Veneto) - A young life broken by a cruel fate. Aurora Fassina, a 30-year-old saleswoman, has left an unbridgeable void in the community of Padua and Montegrotto. A particularly aggressive liver tumour killed her. The diagnosis came like a bolt from the blue, leaving everyone incredulous and pained. "She had been complaining about stomach pains for a few weeks," says Giampaolo Tibaldi, former councillor in the Municipality of Montegrotto and father of Aurora’s boyfriend, Gianluca Tibaldi. "The doctor had prescribed her some in-depth examinations. Unfortunately, these have shown incurable liver disease, already in a very advanced stage. Aurora was admitted immediately, but in fifteen days she died, leaving all of us in pain and disbelief".

Drama at home, he dies in his sleep at 32 years

June 8, 2024

Vedelago (Veneto) - Nicolò Zamperin found dead by his parents, family and community in shock. A few days ago he had a fever. He died at the age of 32, on the eve of the election in which he was to serve as chair. Yesterday morning Nicolò Zamperin was due to appear at the seat of Fossalunga di Vedelago for preliminary operations: his parents found him dead in the house, due to a sudden illness in his sleep.

Father dies suddenly, 39 years old

June 6, 2024

Trebaseleghe (Padova) - Illness kills father of 39 years. The desperate attempts to save Stefano Cerello, 39 years old, designer of air conditioning systems, were worth nothing. The man, after suffering from an illness on Saturday, June 1, died on Sunday 2 in the hospital from a respiratory crisis.

Illness at the market of Ponte di Legno: Antonio Tira, market seller, 39 years old

June 5, 2024

Berzo Demo (Brescia) - There is so much sadness in Berzo Demo for the sudden death of Antonio Tira, a 39-year-old young father who died today at the Civil of Brescia. Like every morning, Antonio had left early from home to participate in one of the Camuni markets, where he opened his stand of household items. Today he was in Ponte di Legno when, shortly after ten o'clock, he felt sick, collapsed and did not respond. They brought the ambulance which took him to the city. In the hospital, despite attempts to save his life, Antonio’s heart unfortunately gave out. For him, full of life, joy and a big heart, procedures for the removal of organs were initiated, in a great gesture of love and generosity of the family. At Berzo Demo is the second episode, in a month and a half, of the death of a young man due to a sudden illness: on April 13 the 46-year-old Ivan Toloni died suddenly.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Gianluca Poles, 44-year-old engineer, died

June 4, 2024

Sacile (Pordenone) - A sudden and unexpected worsening of the disease has extinguished the smile of engineer Gianluca Poles, 44, father of two children. He was born in Sacile, where his parents Francesca and Lorenzo live, in via Bertolissi. Gianluca lived with his wife Simonetta and two children in Stevenà di Caneva, but he was well known in Sacile, where he grew up.

Mourning in Salerno: farewell to Roberto, died suddenly at 44

June 6, 2024

Salerno - All gathered around the young man’s family, the Europe neighborhood in mourning: he suddenly passed away, Roberto Pirro, 44 years old, who leaves his mother, brother, partner, in-laws and family all in distress.

Tragedy in Vesima, 46-year-old scuba diver dies of an illness before diving

June 9, 2024

Tragedy this morning in the West of Genoa. A 46-year-old diver died on the beach of Vesima just before diving into the sea. The alarm went off around 8:45. The man was attending the briefing with other people before starting the scuba excursion when he suddenly felt sick and went into cardiac arrest. His comrades immediately called for help and tried to revive him. On the spot came the soldiers of the Green Cross Praese, the medical car Golf 2 of 118 of Genoa, the harbor office and police. Despite the numerous maneuvers to try to bring him back to life there was nothing to do. The doctors were only able to ascertain the death of the man to the dismay of the other divers.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Mourning in Massa, professor of Meucci, Paolo Cioni, dies in his sleep

June 5, 2024

Massa (Tuscany) - Grave mourning in the world of the school, for the sudden death of the engineer Paolo Cioni, 60, teacher of the subjects of the mechanical area at Itis Meucci. In the night between Sunday and Monday, because of what seems to be a heart attack, he died in his sleep; it was his wife Alessia who noticed the incident upon waking up. A tragedy that caused deep pain and sorrow to those who knew the professor, much loved by students and appreciated by colleagues, for his good character, and of course also for his abilities.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Mourning for the sudden death at 62 years old, the head of the school, Alessandro Bee

June 10, 2024

Belluno (Veneto) - The mourning in Belluno for the sudden death of the head teacher, Alessandro Bee, is enormous. In recent days he died at 62 years of age following an illness while in Pedavena.

Milan - A professor found dead in bathroom on last day of school

June 7, 2024

Milan - A tragedy struck the Giambattista Vico Institute in Milan on the last day of school, where a 47-year-old professor was found dead in one of the institute’s bathrooms. The dramatic event occurred around 11 am, causing shock and dismay among students and school staff. The discovery occurred when some students and colleagues noticed the professor’s prolonged absence from his classroom. Initially, there was thought to be a delay or a temporary problem, but as time went on, concern increased. The school staff decided to check, fearing that something serious might have happened. After several failed attempts to contact the teacher, it was decided to call for help. Immediately alerted, the police, the 118 doctors and the firefighters rushed to the scene. According to reports from Milano today, the timely intervention of the firefighters was crucial to access the bathroom from the inside. Despite the efforts of doctors and nurses to revive the professor, unfortunately, there was nothing to do. The death, probably caused by a sudden illness, left everyone stunned.

A priest “died suddenly”:

The sudden death of Don Gino Samarelli in Molfetta

June 8, 2024

He died suddenly in Molfetta, Don Gino Samarelli. The news was shared by bishop Mgr. Domenico Cornacchia: “With deep sorrow, Bishop Domenico Cornacchia, together with the diocesan clergy, announces the death of Don Girolamo Samarelli”. Don Gino, priest Molfettese class 1954, died this morning following an illness. Ordained a priest on 22 June 1979, during his ministry he was parish priest of the parish of Our Lady of the Rose (1989-2018) carefully following the new construction.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Drama in the night, young nurse crushed by an illness

June 7, 2024

Cassino (Lazio) - Useless any rescue and useless the race to the hospital of Cassino. Antonio Pacitto, 36 years old, nurse of Sant'Elia Fiumerapido, died shortly after entering the red room of 'Santa Scolastica'. The young man, esteemed and loved by everyone in the village, was ill just before midnight and for this reason his family transported him to the emergency room of Cassino but here every attempt of the doctors was in vain.

The death of Antonio, has left everyone speechless and for this reason the outgoing mayor and candidate Roberto Angelosanto canceled every event organized for this evening, the last day of the election campaign.

Mourning at the ASL for the death of nurse Cinzia Mantovani

June 6, 2024

Livorno (Tuscany) - Mourning in Livorno for the death of Cinzia Mantovani, a family nurse at the Livorno Sud health center in Via del Mare. Cinzia Mantovani, 61 years old, was among the first in Livornese to carry out the activity of family and community nurse, performing a function of connection between the social and health professionals and patients with their families. To her son Michele and all her loved ones the condolences from the management and the nursing department and all the colleagues who today mourn her premature death.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, "vaccination" was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

A coach “died suddenly”:

Chiaravalle - Cycling world in mourning, died Gaetano Nino Petta

June 6, 2024

Chiaravalle (Marche) - Mourning in the world of cycling in the Marche, Gaetano Nino Petta passed away suddenly at the age of 62. Technical for over 30 years, esteemed by young cyclists, companies and families, Nino leaves an indelible mark in the sport of the Marches. They were lucky enough to receive his valuable advice as an experienced and affable coach even cyclists now become professionals.

He passed away because of a heart attack. He was 56

June 4, 2024

Ragusa (Sicily) - Giuseppe Diquattro died of a sudden heart attack, the 56-year-old butcher from Ragusa who was on trial for the child abandoned in Ragusa on 4 November 2020. In the next few days he would have attended a hearing before the Juvenile Court of Catania which had summoned him as part of the action for recognition that he had not asked for but to which - according to the report of the defense lawyer Michele Sbezzi - he would not have opposed.

Five “died suddenly” at work:

Crushed by an illness while working, Graziella D'Avenia was 61

June 8, 2024

Verrua Savoia (Torino) - A shocking news that has affected the community verruese and not only in recent days. Graziella D'Avenia died suddenly while working in her bar--trattoria La Rocca in Verrua Savoia. Crushed by an illness while working - no attempts to save her life were worth it, because a heart attack left her no escape, tearing her away from the affection of her family and the many people who knew and appreciated her.

Barisciano, a 56-year-old dies from an illness

June 6, 2024

Mourning for the death of Angelo Antonio Tiberi, civil worker in the biodiversity department of the Carabinieri, crushed by an illness at the forest nursery. Fatal illness for Angelo Antonio Tiberi, civil worker at the Biodiversity Department of the Carabinieri who yesterday felt bad shortly after his arrival at the workplace, the forest nursery of Barisciano. The 56-year-old man, originally from Castel del Monte, died shortly after, probably from a heart attack. Unfortunately, the first aid of colleagues and medics of 118 were useless.

Drama in Pozzuoli, a sick worker dies aboard ship

June 5, 2024

Tragedy this morning, Tuesday, June 5, at the port of Pozzuoli where a worker of German origin was struck by a sudden illness, and collapsed on the ground, while he was working on the ship laying cables Leonardo da Vinci, at anchor in Pozzuoli. Immediately the medical staff of 118 intervened but the rescue proved to be in vain to save the life of the 52-year-old, who did not make it.

Found dead in the hotel where he worked as a cook

June 6, 2024

Drama in Treviso (Veneto) - Michele Prevedello, 45, was found dead in a hotel room in Burano. He worked as a cook for a few weeks and had been called to replace the head chef. The prosecution ordered an autopsy to investigate the cause of death. For a few days he did not answer the phone calls of his mother and sister. He had the day off on Sunday. On Saturday evening he entered the room, affixing the sign “do not disturb” then, no one had seen him again. Mother and sister, worried by the prolonged silence, warned the hotel’s general management on Wednesday morning and they went to open the hotel room door, discovering him lying on the floor, near the bed. He probably had a fatal illness that could have caught him suddenly at night.

Sant'Angelo dei Lombardi - Premature death of Marshal Barbone

June 4, 2024

Sudden death of Marshal Vincenzo Barbone of the Guardia di Finanza of Sant'Angelo dei Lombardi. The tragedy occurred in the morning, while the petty officer was busy preparing for the ceremony. A sudden illness that left no escape. The body was transported to the Criscuoli-Frieri Hospital of Sant'Angelo dei Lombardi. The ceremony this afternoon was therefore cancelled as a sign of mourning.

Seven “died suddenly” while out and about:

Suddenly ill, Stefano Dondi, 55, from Cognento, died

June 10, 2024

Stefano Dondi, 55, from Cognento, died of an illness while he was with some friends near the Castle of Matilde di Canossa. The man lost his life on Saturday evening around 23.30 while he was preparing to return to the car parked not far from the castle. The 118 doctors who arrived on site tried in every way to revive him but there was nothing to do. The man died suddenly and never regained consciousness.

Caught sick in front of the election booth, he dies while going to vote

June 9, 2024

Ostia (Rome) - He was going to vote, like millions of other Italians this weekend dedicated to European, Regional in Piedmont and Municipal, but we never got to the booth. He was in fact crushed by an illness right in front of the Liceo Enriques in Ostia, where he should have voted. So on Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2024, a 63-year-old man died. The drama took place around 16.30, when the voter walked to the seat at Enriques high school to vote. When he reached the booth, however, he suffered a sudden illness. Unfortunately, attempts to save him by the 118 health workers who promptly intervened on the spot were useless. The man died on the spot. Investigation in progress by local police.

Fatal sickness at the bar. Dies in front of customers

June 6, 2024

Rome - The sudden death of 73-year-old Paolo Muzzolon, who fell ill on Wednesday evening, made a big impression on the city. The fatal illness - around 20 on Wednesday, Muzzolon was inside the Mulino Cafè in via Sisana, on the opposite corner of the San Giovanni Battista hospital. Suddenly the pensioner fell heavily unconscious, creating havoc between the staff and customers present at that time inside the bar. The first to intervene was a doctor who has a clinic on the upper floor of the building and that at that time was leaving work. While the doctor practiced the resuscitation maneuvers, they transferred the man, simply by crossing the street, to the hospital’s emergency rooms. However, all attempts to resuscitate proved useless and after about an hour the body was taken to the morgue.

Tragedy during the closing of the election campaign, a city employee died

June 7, 2024

Osimo (Ancona) - A sudden illness while he was at the end of the election campaign of the candidate mayor Sandro Antonelli. A 66-year-old former municipal employee dies. The party was taking place inside the Caffè del Corso when the man collapsed on the ground, probably hit by a heart attack. No attempt to revive him. Under shock all present. The party was immediately interrupted. On the spot, in addition to the 118 operators, also the police.

Vincenzo Di Natale has an illness at the baptism of his grandson and dies

June 9, 2024

The man was with his family at the banquet when a sudden illness struck him under the eyes of all. A tragic episode shocked the Amalfi Coast on Sunday, June 9th. During the banquet for the baptism of his grandson, Vincenzo Di Natale, a 71-year-old entrepreneur originally from Pagani, suffered a sudden illness that proved fatal.

He has a sickness but the defibrillator does not work and the ambulance arrives after almost an hour: worker dies in the street in Pazzano

June 5, 2024

Drama in Pazzano, a small town in the Stilaro valley, in Locride. A 52-year-old worker of Belarusian origin but living in Calabria for over 20 years died in the late afternoon yesterday because of a sudden illness that caught him while he was at the bar with friends. The defibrillator did not work, so the police decided to call an ambulance, but it came to the place after almost an hour. The health workers have implemented the CPR manoeuvres, but despite attempts to save the man it was impossible and they could only ascertain the death. Andrei, this is the name of the victim, was known and loved by all. His death shook the whole community. "You can’t die in the street waiting for an ambulance" denounces the citizens still in shock over the incident. "For some time we have been promised to equip the area with a first aid station in Stilaro,” witnesses say, “but still nothing has been done. Here there are no doctors,” explains a trader. “We feel abandoned".

Drama in Polla. A man found lifeless in a plot of land

June 8, 2024

A 50-year-old man was found dead in a plot of land in Pantano. To make the sad discovery in the morning was the brother who immediately alerted the rescue. On site came the health staff of 118 who could not help but note the death. Probably causing the death of the 50-year-old was an illness.

11 “died suddenly” at home:

The town of Monterotondo mourns Paolo Lami: the coach of Scarlino’s "miracle salvation" died at 55

June 5, 2024

The news struck the village yesterday, like a bolt from the blue: Paolo Lami is dead, crushed at 55 years old - according to the first reconstructions - by a fatal illness. Originally from Padua, he graduated from the Liceo Classico but then took another path. After graduating from the University of Pisa he had found work as a specialist at Pfizer Italia. Lami was found in his house near the historic centre. In an attempt to save his life, also with the intervention of the helicopter rescue, but the efforts of the rescuers were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 16:

Sick in the house, found dead by his wife on the couch

May 16, 2024

Porto Recanati (Marche) - He was taken ill while sitting on the sofa at home and there was nothing to do for him. Mourning in Porto Recanati for the sudden death of Roberto Rossi, 58 years old. The tragic discovery was made yesterday around 10.30, when his wife Simona Catalucci returned to their home in Viale Primo Maggio, after she had spent the night at the home of his elderly father to assist him. Upon entering, she found her husband unconscious on the living room sofa. On site the 118 rescue, with the ambulance and the medicalized by Recanati. The crew doctor could not help but note the 58-year-old’s death several hours before - during the night - due to a cardiac arrest.

Battipaglia, a body found in the house: 49-year-old killed by a heart attack

June 4, 2024

Battipaglia (Salerno) - Body found at home in Battipaglia. A 49-year-old local man was found dead on Tuesday, June 4: he was killed by a heart attack. The magistrate on duty was also there. The coroner found out that the deceased man was hit by an illness.

Oscar Verzini died, he was councillor until a year ago

June 4, 2024

Borgo Tossignano (Bologna) - A queue of electoral campaign mourning for Borgo Tossignano [67]. He died late last Monday afternoon, due to a sudden illness within his home, former Councillor Oscar Verzini. Gentle, kind and reserved person, professional surveyor but retired for a few years, he had integrated perfectly into the Borghigiana community thanks to his extraordinary availability and great dedication to others.

Fatal illness at home, Wally Ceccon, wife of lawyer Piero Barolo, died

June 5, 2024

Treviso - The illness Monday morning in her home turned out unfortunately fatal for Wally Ceccon, despite the timely arrival of the rescue she died suddenly. She was the wife of the well-known lawyer Pietro Barolo, a pillar of the Treviso forum.

He hadn’t answered his phone in days, a 65-year-old man found dead in his house

June 4, 2024

Settimo Torinese (Torino) - A 65-year-old man was found dead on Thursday afternoon in his home in via Torino, in Settimo Torinese. The alarm was raised by family and friends who, having been unable to contact him for days, began to worry. The fire brigade, the 118 and the carabinieri of the Tenenza di Settimo Torinese intervened. The rescuers, entering the apartment, found the lifeless body of the man. The coroner confirmed that he died of an alleged heart attack.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Navy soldier dies of illness, family asks for investigations

June 5, 2024

Carovigno (Brindisi) - Sorrow and dismay for the premature death in Carovigno of the Navy military soldier, Enzo Colella. The death of the 39-year-old, due to a sudden illness, occurred on Tuesday in his apartment in the center of the town north of Brindisi.

Sudden sickness while sleeping, dead the owner of a body shop, the victim was 64

June 5, 2024

Madignano (Cremona) - He was found dead on Wednesday morning in Via Bottesini, probably caught by a heart attack while he was sleeping: to raise the alarm, just before 7.30, one of his employees had just gone to work. It happened in Madignano, in the province of Cremona, about ten km from the borders of Brescia: the victim is Roberto Cremonesi, 64, owner of the Carrozzeria Ennepi. Immediately alerted, the Areu Operations Centre sent the medical car and a Red Cross ambulance to the site: when they arrived on the site, the medical staff could not help but note the 64-year-old’s death. The surveys were entrusted to the carabinieri, but following the first forensic examinations there would be no doubt: it was a natural death.



From our researcher: This is the third time I've seen a death in an adult under 65 reported as a "natural death," which in my experience has only been reported for those over 80.

Tragedy in Sparanise, Annamaria found dead in her house by her neighbour: a sudden illness during the night

June 6, 2024

Tragedy in Sparanise (Caserta) where this morning, Thursday, June 6, a 50-year-old woman (Annamaria was the victim) was found dead in her house by the neighbor. A sudden sickness in the night. A friend who tried in vain to contact the victim. So she decided to use the copy of the house keys that the woman had given her some time ago, making the shocking discovery. On the spot, medical staff intervened but were only able to ascertain the death.

Cassino cries for Pierfrancesco Gigante, crushed by a heart attack at 54

June 8, 2024

Cassino (Lazio) - Pierfrancesco Gigante, 54, son of Francesco, historical mayor of the city Martire, died of a sudden illness. The man, living in Germany, was crushed by an illness that caught him in his sleep, leaving him no escape. Pierfrancesco, despite living outside of Italy, for several years now, has never broken the bond with his homeland, family and friends. He left his wife and two daughters aged 13 and 11.

Found dead at home in Torrevecchia: no news of him for 24 hours

June 4, 2024

Rome - A 70-year-old man was found dead in his apartment in Via Paolo Fiordespini in Torrevecchia, Rome. The alarm was given by a friend who, worried about his condition after not hearing from him for 24 hours, called 112. The fire department intervened on the spot, found the man lying on the floor. The 118 rescuers could not help but note his death. According to initial information, the man would be crushed by a sudden illness. The police carried out the first investigations at the site of the discovery. The body was then made available to the family.

Five “died suddenly” on bikes:

Betrayed by his passion for cycling, a 57-year-old pizza maker, struck by illness, dies

June 4, 2024

Veneto - Angelo Acampora was suddenly taken ill on Tuesday at 11.30, while he was cycling uphill from San Vito to Monte di Malo. For 27 years he managed the pizzeria Da Angelo with the family. There was nothing to do for the cyclist caught sick. Passing motorists immediately alerted the 118 but all attempts at resuscitation were in vain. Angelo Acampora was 57 years old and was well known in the area for his pizziaiolo activity: for 27 years he ran the "Da Angelo" with his wife Gianna.

Sudden illness while riding her bike: 50-year-old woman died

June 7, 2024

Tarvisio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia) - Tragedy on the bike path of Tarvisio Coccau, near the Pizzeria Italia, where a 50-year-old woman suffered a sudden illness followed by cardiac arrest while on a bike. The incident occurred today June 7, 2024 at 10:49. Immediately after the accident, the Tarvisio Carabinieri were alerted. Two rescue vehicles intervened on site: an Advanced Rescue Vehicle (MSA) and a helicopter. Despite the timely intervention, unfortunately the woman did not make it and the death was confirmed at the scene of the accident.

He dies on a bike crushed by an illness

June 6, 2024

Piacenza (Emilia Romagna) - There was unfortunately nothing to do to save a 67-year-old Piacenza who died in the early afternoon of Thursday, June 6, crushed by a sudden illness while riding a bike. The rescuers intervened in the street Agazzana, right in front of the school Raineri Marcora. Here the cyclist stopped and suffered the first symptoms of an illness. Some students noticed him lying on a bench and, sensing that the man was not feeling well, they immediately called 118. Shortly on the spot came the medics of 118 and an ambulance of the White Cross of Piacenza. Shortly before, a voluntary "dae responder" of project Life had also arrived on the site and she stopped and started the first resuscitation maneuvers. The man was in cardiac arrest and they continued the resuscitation maneuvers on the spot, even with the use of the defibrillator. Then the emergency ambulance rode to the hospital, but unfortunately, despite all efforts, it was not possible to save him.

Peccioli: a cyclist dies on the Fila provincial road

June 7, 2024

A 63-year-old cyclist died in the afternoon, perhaps because of an illness, while he and two friends were cycling the Fila provincial road. According to witnesses, the man fell on the asphalt suddenly. Attempts at resuscitation were useless, the man died under the eyes of friends and rescuers.

Mourning in the politics of Azzano Decimo: Claudio Della Pietra dies suddenly

June 3, 2024

Sad epilogue in the political community of Azzano Decimo: Claudio Della Pietra, secretary of the local Democratic Party, died at the age of 75. His death on Monday morning, June 3, was caused by a sudden illness while returning home by bicycle, after attending an election event at the weekly market.

Sudden illness and then death: tragedy in the Arenella area

June 6, 2024

She has a cardiac arrest and dies. This is what happened in the late morning of today to a bather in the Arenella area. The woman was taken by a sudden illness, presumed a heart attack, collapsing to the ground. In addition to the staff of the Municipal Police, an ambulance of 118 arrived immediately. The medics, understanding the gravity of the situation, alerted a helicopter which arrived on the spot from Catania. Unfortunately, however, all attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Farewell to Renato Sancredi. Dead at 50 years from an illness, the former glory of Seravezza soccer

June 2, 2024

Viareggio (Lucca) - He suddenly felt sick and it was useless to be admitted to the Opa. He leaves his wife Federica and three children. A sudden death, only 50 years old. That shocked an entire community but, above all, the soccer world where he grew up. A fatal illness hit Renato Sancredi, one of the unforgettable glories of Seravezza Pozzi soccer: grown up in the ranks of the blue greens from the youth sector, in the eighties and nineties he imposed himself as a left-back.

Donata, wife of Nicola Infanti, died suddenly

June 10, 2024

Vicenza (Veneto) - Donata, Nicola Infanti’s 46-year-old wife, suddenly passed away. A sudden illness took her away in two days. The news is spreading and arousing deep emotion and pain among the many who knew her, appreciated her and loved her in Vicenza. An exquisite person, she was a religious teacher like her husband, 49 years old this year: they were part of the Pope John XXIII community and they were parents of six children, two of whom were foster children.

Sick after padel game, dies 63

June 5, 2024

Modena (Emilia Romagna) - Sudden illness after a game of padel ball. It happened today around 1:30 pm at the San Damaso sports centre in the Scartazzetta street. A 63-year-old man had just finished a game when he felt bad while chatting with friends. Unfortunately there was nothing the medical staff of the 118 that intervened on the spot could do. Every attempt to revive him was in vain; it was only possible to ascertain the death.

Fatal illness, died at 46 - Mourning for Massimiliano Umile

June 7, 2024

Crotta D'Adda (Lombardy) - The sudden illness, the call for help and the sad epilogue. Massimiliano Umile, who suffered a cardiac arrest last night, did not make it. His heart stopped forever at only 46 years and many projects of life. The tragedy, according to what was known, would have happened in a few minutes: when the family realized that the brother was ill they called 118 without hesitation, who from the operations center sent an ambulance with sirens deployed. The sanitation team went out of their way to snatch him from death, but every attempt to revive him was in vain.

Bathers mourning the death of Raffaella Simoni, taken away by an illness

June 5, 2024

Lido Spina (Ferrara) - A sudden mourning has struck the Bagno San Marco and the entire beach, for the disappearance at only 52 years of Raffaella Simoni, owner with her husband Sante Fabbri, of the historic and renowned Bagno di Lido Spina. The tragedy took place like a bolt from the blue on Tuesday at dinner time, when the woman, at table with the whole family, inside the beach restaurant, suffered a serious and sudden illness. The call to 118 was immediate. Raffaella, unconscious, was subjected to almost an hour of cardiopulmonary resuscitation because after the illness a cardiac arrest had taken place. The 118 rescuers were able to restore the patient’s heartbeat and, after stabilizing and intubating, transferred her aboard the ambulance and transported, with code of maximum gravity, to the emergency department of the hospital of Cona, where she died. The news of the sudden death of the esteemed bathing entrepreneur spread rapidly, arousing dismay and disbelief. Yesterday morning, the 52-year-old’s organs were removed, a gesture that immediately rekindled hope in several people waiting for a transplant.

Farewell to Mauro Palumbo "Zappanderr". Influencer of laughter from the Fisherman’s Bay

June 4, 2024

Trani (seaport town of Apulia) - Lover of the sea, shirtless all year round and "resident" fixed to the Fisherman’s Bay, Mauro Palumbo, 60, died today due to a sudden illness. Influencer by chance, with hundreds of videos made with young people and people who spent time in his company, became famous on social networks thanks to his jokes, his anecdotes and the way he transmitted stories in the Tranese dialect.

Vasto, Enrico Raimondi [and a dog] found dead in his car: he was just 58 years old

June 8, 2024

The community of Vasto (Abruzzo) is shaken and in mourning for the tragic news of the death of Enrico Raimondi, a 58-year-old man. Raimondi, a well-known former tobacconist, was found dead at the wheel of his Audi A3 in an isolated area of Montenero di Bisaccia, in Riva dei Mulini. Raimondi’s lifeless body was discovered by a motorist, who noticed the car parked in an unusual position. When the carabinieri and the 118 rescuers arrived at the site, they confirmed that for Raimondi there was nothing more to do. Next to him, inside the vehicle, his dead dog was also found. Causes of death - the first inspection of Enrico Raimondi’s body indicates that his death occurred naturally. However, many questions remain unanswered, as the man appears to have passed away a couple of days before the discovery. It is possible that Raimondi had a sudden illness, which prevented him from asking for help or getting out of the car.

12 killed in “vaxxidents”:

He feels ill driving on the South bypass, dies 66

June 9, 2024

Folzano (Brescia) - Walter Pasotti, 66, lost control of the car and crashed into the cusp of a gas station. He died in Poliambulanza, where he had been transported. This morning around 10:00 he felt ill while driving his Panda. He was rushed to the hospital, but there was nothing to do for him.

Incident in Sistiana, both dead - the driver of car that crashed into a taxi (70), as well as taxi driver (54)

June 9, 2024

In the night, Paolo Ghidini, while driving, hit a taxi car driven by Roberto Burigato, 54 years old of Ronchi, who died on impact. Ghidini, died at the hospital in Cattinara due to the consequences of the serious traumas reported in the clash. According to reports viewing the video surveillance systems of the houses along the highway, the 70-year-old man, was headed towards Trieste, was rounding a curve and skidded after the junction and then straightening the car, he stormed into the other lane, collided head-on with the taxi cab. The Carabinieri requested a series of clinical tests to determine whether Ghidini was suffering from illness while driving or was under the influence of alcohol or toxic substances. They also seized the car, to verify the hypothesis of a mechanical failure, and the mobile phone, to verify the possibility of a distraction. What is certain is that he was traveling at a higher speed than allowed on that stretch of road. In addition to the two victims, yesterday’s accident also recorded an injured man, a woman from Trieste who was traveling behind the taxi. Their conditions are not serious.

Cagliari, has a fatal illness at the wheel on Is Mirrionis (neighbourhood of Cagliari)

June 6, 2024

He had a sudden illness while he was at the wheel of his grey Fiat Punto and crashed into a car parked in Via Montevecchio in Cagliari. Franco Sanna, 67 years old, died in the arms of the 118 rescuers, who could not do anything other than ascertain the death of the man. Sanna was very well known in Cagliari, since for a lifetime he worked as a banker at the Banco di Sardegna, going to work in several city branches.

L'Aquila, A Roman biker found dead at the roadside: mystery of the dynamics

June 6, 2024

A 35-year-old from Rome, Stefano Mancini, was found dead in Cagnano Amiterno (L'Aquila), lying inside a ravine along the road from Cascina to Termine. A few meters away from the body was his motorbike. It’s still a mystery about the cause of death: a sudden illness, a crossing of an animal, or perhaps, a collision with a car. The body, as per procedure, was made available by the court to clarify the reason for death.

In Rome, a man on a scooter hits the roundabout: dead Gary Peconi

June 6, 2024

Rome - Road tragedy at Tor Tre Teste. A 45-year-old scooter rider, Gary Peconi, died last night after crashing into a roundabout at Viale Enzo Ferrari. The accident occurred around 4 a.m. and the man died instantly. The scooter, a Honda Sh, was found in the middle of the road: it is not excluded that the driver hit the sidewalk of the roundabout with violence before being thrown to the ground. The investigators who carried out the surveys have identified some tracks on the asphalt that were left by the scooter during the slide up to the roundabout and even beyond. It is not excluded that among the causes of the accident there may also have been a sudden illness or the excessive speed of the vehicle.

The 61-year-old who hit a tree on Monday died

June 5, 2024

Reggio Emilia (Emilia Romagna) - He went off the road Monday night, jumping over the curb of the sidewalk and crashing into a tree. Driving the car Stefano Insolia, 61, physiotherapist resident in the city, who had appeared immediately very serious and died at dawn yesterday at the hospital in Parma. The umpteenth road accident with a deadly outcome happened at 10:15 pm, Monday. The Peugeot 307 driven by the 61-year-old was traveling on the Via Emilia towards Parma when suddenly, just in front of the Conad, the car unexpectedly skidded on the left, centering the trunk of a tree shortly after the entrance leading to the parking lot inside the supermarket. Because of the violent impact, the residents heard a noise of sheets and then the sirens of the emergency vehicles. According to a first reconstruction, no other vehicle would have been involved: the driver did everything himself, deviating perpendicular to the straight in front of the bar Cheri, at that time already closed. It can not be ruled out that it was an illness, since on the asphalt no braking traces were found.

Sudden illness in a car: former councillor of Martina Franca, Franco Basile, dies

June 5, 2024

Mourning in Martina Franca, province of Taranto, for the sudden death of a former city councillor, Franco Basile. The 68-year-old was taken ill early on Monday afternoon while driving his car. Basile, according to the reconstruction of the editorial staff of Il Quotidiano di Puglia, was driving Via Alessandro Fighera his car, a Fiat 500, when he was caught by an illness and lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a light pole at the intersection with Via Oronzo De Mita. The passers-by, aware of the incident, gave the alarm and, a few minutes later, the medical team of 118 arrived on site. Unfortunately, for the 68-year-old, there was nothing to do: the doctors could only ascertain his death.

Tragedy in Grosseto, two air force soldiers die

June 5, 2024

Two soldiers of the Air Force, in service at the 36th Stormo Caccia di Gioia del Colle (Bari), died in a collision between two cars on the morning of Wednesday, June 5, on the road of Pollino, in Grosseto. Lieutenant pilot Riccardo Latino, 25 years old from Matino (Lecce), and the first marshal Francesco Antonio Guglielmucci, 45 years old from Matera, died in the accident; they were both at the wheel of their respective cars. According to the first reconstructions of the investigators, it seems that Latino, alone driving his car, has invaded the other lane, perhaps due to a sudden illness, a glare caused by the sun or a simple distraction. The car ended up on the roadside and while he was trying to get back on the road, the other car driven by Guglielmucci arrived and the impact was inevitable. In the crash were injured four other soldiers who were on board the two vehicles involved: three were admitted in code red to the hospital in Siena, where they were transferred to the helicopter rescue: they are 53, 35 and 30 years old. The fourth injured, less serious, is a 25-year-old taken by ambulance to the hospital in Grosseto.



No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: The article also states that Latino could have had a sudden illness which caused the accident and his death , as well as the death of Guglielmucci.

Hit by a sudden illness, man dies at the wheel of the car on the state highway

June 5, 2024

Bisaccia (Avellino) - Tragedy near the shopping centre Costa Verde of Montenero in Bisaccia. A man living in Vasto died in the early afternoon, while in his car, struck by a sudden illness. On the spot the carabinieri of Montenero and San Salvo, the Firefighters of Termoli and the medics of 118 who could only ascertain the death of the man, occurred due to natural causes. Probably a heart attack killed his life.

Fano, A 60-year-old from Mondolfo dies. He feels sick while behind the wheel and pulls over before dying

June 4, 2024

Fano (Marche) - He had time to pull up to the side of the road before the sickness that caught him could get the better of him: a gesture that, even if it did not save his life, had avoided potentially much more serious consequences to others: the stretch where the tragedy took place is always crossed by chaotic traffic and it is not rare that the roadside its frequented by pedestrians and cyclists. It happened in the late afternoon of June 3 in Torrette di Fano, along the Adriatic highway. The protagonist of the story was a 60-year-old from Mondolfo who was driving his van: what seemed like a working day like many others suddenly took another far more dramatic turn. The man probably started to feel the first symptoms of an illness, presumably a heart attack; he just pulled over with the intention of asking for help but did not have time: the heart stopped while he was trying to get out of the middle.

Manfred Lardschneider, 61

June 6, 2024

Far too soon we have to say goodbye to our brother and uncle Manfred "Manna" Lardschneider (61) who suddenly left us after heart failure. We celebrate the funeral service today at 14.30 in the parish church of St. Ulrich. Then we accompany him to the local cemetery for the last rest.

