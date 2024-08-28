GHANA

Former NPP MP for Ablekuma Central Victor Okuley Nortey passes on

August 19, 2024

Mr Nortey reportedly died on August 18, 2024, at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra after a brief illness. Mr Sackey noted that the deceased was his campaign manager for the 2023 NPP primary, during which he emerged victorious. As a longest serving MP, the candidate acknowledged that Mr Nortey’s direction, guidance and dedication were invaluable.

No age or cause of death reported.

Video: Man dies at Ashaiman bus stop after requesting seat

August 18, 2024

The cause of death is unknown and is under investigation by the authorities.

No age reported.

NIGERIA

Borno loses another Commissioner, Ahmed

August 26, 2024

Another serving Commissioner of Finance in Borno state, Hon. Ahmed Ali Ahmed [42] is dead. Sources revealed that the young Commissioner, who was hale and hearty, died on Monday while in his sleep. Unconfirmed reports indicated that the Commissioner’s wife was said to be outside the state, while her husband who could not wake up in the morning, compelled family members to forcefully open his door, only to discover that his lifeless body was lying on his bed. Meanwhile, Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, has recently lost two members of his cabinet within one year. In January, Isah Gusau, the special adviser on public relations and strategy to the governor, died after battling a heart ailment.

No cause of death reported.

Former Nigerian lawmaker dies suddenly

August 20, 2024

In a shocking incident, the former Deputy Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Harford Oseke [64] has passed away. Oseke tragically passed away on Monday after collapsing during his exercise routine at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital. Following his collapse, he was pronounced dead, and his body was deposited at Apex Medical Centre in Awka.

No cause of death reported.

Ogun INEC REC Niyi Ijalaye slumps, dies in Abuja

August 20, 2024

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for Ogun State, Mr. Niyi Ijalaye, is dead. Mr. Ijalaye reportedly slumped and died on Monday in Abuja after a meeting of RECs at the Commission’s headquarters. The cause of death is unknown. A source who pled anonymity said the Ondo-born administrator, who was lively throughout the Commission’s meeting, had returned to his hotel room after the meeting before he passed on.

No age reported.

WAEC 2024 result of boy who passed away after writing exam surfaces online, people mourn him

August 20, 2024

A West African Examinations Council (WAEC) candidate, Jacob Elijah Kelechi, would not know he passed, as the lad died after taking the examination. In an emotional Facebook post, his elder brother, Jacob Joseph John, shared Elijah's WAEC result as he urged him to keep resting. Joseph did not state what led to Elijah's death and messages Legit.ng sent him to ascertain the circumstances behind the lad's demise have not been responded to at the time of this report.

No age reported.

KENYA

Shock as administrator collapse s, dies during a security meeting in Homa Bay

August 23, 2024

Grief has engulfed Owich Sub-location in Suba after the area Assistant Chief, Paul Ogango, died after developing health complications during a security meeting with his colleagues on Thursday evening. Suba Deputy County Commissioner Sebastian Okiring said that Mr Ogango was diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes, which he had battled for a while. Mr Ogango had just delivered a speech when he developed complications. He reportedly stood up to speak, but a few minutes after he took his seat, his colleagues noticed that he was struggling. He was then rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Doctors determined that his blood pressure had risen. Mr Okiring said a medical report showed that one of the blood vessels in his head had ruptured.

No age reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Omari Kefa: KU School of Law alumni mourns as Narok accident claims young lawyer's life

August 25, 2024

Omari Kefa, a young and vibrant lawyer, died in a tragic accident in Ratili around Olulunga area. Chilling photos from the accident scene showed the tattered remains of the saloon car Kefa was travelling in before the tragedy. His shocking demise left friends, colleagues, and family in deep mourning, given that he was in good health. According to fellow advocate Evanson Kirui, the lorry driver is recuperating in a hospital in Narok.

No age reported.

Death reported in grisly matatu accident along Embu-Mwea Road

August 25, 2024

A tragic accident claimed the life of a boda boda operator on Sunday morning following a head-on collision with a matatu (minibus) along the Embu-Mwea Road in Kariba.

No age reported.

TANZANIA

Zabron singer Marco Joseph is dead

August 22, 2024

Obeid Kazimili, the group's chairperson, announced the news on Facebook. Joseph died while receiving treatment for a heart condition in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

No age reported.

ZIMBABWE

Two killed in a “vaxxident”:

Pilot's blackout led to fatal crash

August 23, 2024

A Zimbabwean pilot and his Dutch passenger died after their Cessna 210L Centurion crashed into Lake Malawi on Tuesday, officials said. The bodies of Captain Fungai Majakwara [above], 50, and Frisco Westheim, 29, were recovered on Wednesday after a search involving local emergency services and fishermen in the district of Nkhotakota, Malawi. Captain Majakwara will be buried on Sunday in Harare.

SOUTH AFRICA

Shock as Maspala manager dies after short illness

August 20, 2024

The passing of the Municipal Manager left everyone shocked at uMfolozi Municipality, in the north of KZN, outside Richards Bay. Khulumokwakhe Gamede was rushed to the hospital after he suffered leg pain. He was announced dead on Sunday, 18 August. Gamede's death comes after he resumed his municipal manager position seven months ago.

No age or cause of death reported.

SYRIA

A refugee “died suddenly”:

Dad dies with Quran in his hands just a week after arriving in Birmingham

August 20, 2024

Hassan Khebbeiz lost his parents at a young age and was working as a labourer when he fled conflict in Syria to the UK in hope of a better life. He was said to have arrived earlier this month and was being housed in temporary accommodation off Hagley Road with his wife and two children. The 59-year-old was said to have died suddenly last week while reading the Quran.

No cause of death reported.

INDIA

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies of heart attack at 37

August 23, 2024

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny died early morning on Friday, August 23, after suffering a heart attack. He was 37 years old. Producer Sanjay Padiyoor confirmed the news in a heartfelt social media post.

Actor Bijili Ramesh passes away at 46 due to illness

August 26, 2024

Chennai - Tamil cinema actor Bijili Ramesh, known for his performance in 'Natpe Thunai, 'Comali' passed away at the age of 46 on Tuesday morning, according to a Daily Thanthi report. It is reported that, Bijili fell ill, and he was treated in the hospital, and passed away this morning.

No cause of death reported.

An influencer “died suddenly”:

Famous influencer, Insha Ghai Kalra's husband, Ankit, passes away at age of 29: 'Come back baby.'

August 20, 2024

Renowned influencers, Insha Ghai Kalra and her husband, Ankit Kalra, were famous for their funny couple reels on Instagram. The couple got married in February 2023, and after almost one and a half years of their marriage, their world came crashing down. In a shocking turn of events, Ankit Kalra passed away on August 19, 2024, and Insha's heart-wrenching note is breaking their millions of followers' hearts. On August 20, 2024, just a day after the Rakhi celebration, Insha Ghai took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of her husband, Ankit, to inform her fans about his sudden demise at the mere age of 29. Atop the photo, it was written, 'In loving memory of Ankit Kalra. 24-3-1995-19-4-2024'. However, Insha didn't mention the cause of the death of her husband, but the news left everyone shocked. However, one of Insha's followers revealed that her husband Ankit had a silent heart attack.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Urdu media pioneer Habib Ali Al Jilani passes away in Hyderabad

August 21, 2024

The Urdu journalist and Bureau Chief of INN News Channel, Mr. Habib Ali Al Jilani, passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness. His demise marks the end of a significant chapter in the history of Urdu journalism in Telangana. A leading voice in the field, Habib Ali Al Jilani served as the Vice President of the Telangana Urdu Journalists Federation and was a respected member of both the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation and the Telangana Union of Working Journalists – IJU. H

No age or cause of death reported.

Three scientists “died suddenly”:

Climate scientist Saleemul Huq no more

August 23, 2024

Professor Saleemul Huq OBE, a leading global figure in climate change research and policy, passed away in the early hours today, in Dhaka. He was 71. Family sources said he passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. Apart from being a director of ICCCAD, he was a professor of environmental science and management at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB). With a career that spanned several decades, Huq has left a mark with hundreds of scientific and popular publications.

Odisha: ILS scientist Sandeep Mishra dies of cardiac arrest

August 25, 2024

Bhubaneswar - A senior scientist of Institute of Life Science (ILS), Bhubaneswar reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night. Sources said scientist Sandeep Mishra (58), who had brought glory to the state for his research in breast cancer, had fallen sick at his Satya Nagar residence at about 10.30 pm. His family members rushed him to the Capital Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Family members said Mishra was not feeling well since Friday after he had fried chicken from a fast-food restaurant chain in the city. He complained of chest pain, indigestion and vomiting following which he was taken to the Capital Hospital on Saturday morning. "The doctors at the hospital checked his condition and conducted ECG and other required tests, reports of which were found to be normal. After medication, he felt well. But in the evening, he again complained of chest pain and lost consciousness in the washroom. We took him to a private hospital, which referred him to the Capital Hospital where doctors announced him dead," said a family member.

Former CSIR director-general Girish Sahni passes away at 68

August 22, 2024

Dr. Girish Sahni, the former director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), passed away on August 19, 2024, at the age of 68. Sources reported to The Hindu that the cause of death was a heart attack. Dr. Sahni was renowned for his research on blood clots and the development of ‘clot buster‘ drugs.

Congress leader Somashekar dies of cardiac arrest

August 24, 2024

Mysuru - Congress leader Somashekar passed away due to massive cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was 44. Somashekar had served as the president of Youth Congress, Mysuru- Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency. According to sources close to him, Somashekar had gone to Goa on a trip with his friends on Friday. He suffered cardiac arrest while returning from the trip.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Kolhan education director Nirmala Barelia passes away

August 26, 2024

Seraikela - Nirmala Barelia, the regional joint education director of Kolhan, has passed away at the age of 56. She suffered a heart attack at her Gamharia residence on Sunday evening and was declared dead at Meditrina Hospital. Bareilly, who was recently promoted to her position, previously served as the District Education Officer of East Singhbhum, where she played a pivotal role in achieving a top ranking for the district in matriculation results.

Nanded MP Vasant Chavan passes away at 64

August 26, 2024

Congress MP from Nanded, Vasant Chavan, passed away at the age of 64 due to prolonged illness, in Hyderabad, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee confirmed on Monday. The MP was airlifted to Hyderabad 12 days ago from Nanded and admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. He was diagnosed with multiple health issues, including Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, a type of brain dysfunction that occurs when the brain experiences a decrease in oxygen or blood flow. The hospital said that Chavan also suffered cardiac arrest due to respiratory failure and end-stage renal disease.

JMM MP Vijay Hansda’s wife Catherine Hembram passes away

August 24, 2024

Ranchi - Catherine Hembram [41], wife of senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and MP Vijay Hansda, passed away late on the night of August 23 after a battle with cancer. Catherine, who was originally from Nalhati village in Birbhum district of West Bengal, and a science graduate, had been married to the Rajmahal MP for five years. Her father is the owner of a stone mining company.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Pune: 36-year-old doctor from Yeolewadi dies of heart attack in Wanowrie

August 22, 2024

A young doctor suffered a massive heart attack while he was in his car outside Parmar Park in Wanowrie. A resident of Sahil Pride in Yeolewadi area, Dr Anup Roy was 36 years old. Sanjay Patange, senior police inspector, Wanawadi Police station confirmed that the doctor passed away due to heart attack. He was taken to Sassoon hospital but pronounced dead. For the past 5 years he was suffering from blood pressure issues, his wife informed police. A Wanowrie resident informed that the car’s ignition was on when he suffered the heart attack.

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Cop dies of cardiac arrest in Eidgah Srinagar

August 19, 2024

Quoting an official, news agency reported that a policeman, who was reportedly the PSO of a retired police officer, died on Monday morning after suffering a heart attack at his home in Saidapora, Eidgah, Srinagar. He added that the cop was shifted to SMHS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

No age reported.

ASI dies of cardiac arrest during exercise in Nizamabad

August 21, 2024

Nizamabad - An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) died due to a cardiac arrest while doing exercise at his home here on Wednesday. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Dattadri (56), who was serving at One Town Police Station in Nizamabad. He collapsed while exercising and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Bhopal police constable suffers heart attack while riding bike home after duty, falls dead

August 21, 2024

Bhopal - According to information, the police constable Tara Singh Rajput was returning to his house, located in Nehru Nagar, on his bike. As he reached near his home, he suffered severe chest pain and suddenly fell from his bike. The onlookers saw him and took him to the nearby hospital, during which he had fallen unconscious. He was pronounced dead by the doctors. The doctors mentioned that he died due to a heart attack.

No age reported.

Tragic! 7-year-old UKG girl student suffers heart attack while sitting in classroom at school in UP's Amroha, dies

August 26, 2024

Amroha - In a shocking incident, a UKG girl student died due to a heart attack in the classroom at a private school in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The girl started feeling unwell while sitting in the classroom in the afternoon. There are reports that she was experiencing chest pain and also complained of difficulty in breathing. The teachers immediately informed the girl’s family members, who rushed to the school. As they reached the school, they witnessed that the girl had fallen unconscious and rushed her to a private hospital. Her condition began to deteriorate, after which she was taken to a different hospital, in Gajraula. She was declared dead on arrival. The doctors said that the girl died due to heart attack. The state government should take note of rising incidents of heart attacks in Uttar Pradesh, especially from Amroha.

19-year-old MBBS student dies of heart attack while exercising at Gujarat gym

August 22, 2024

A 19-year-old MBBS student from the Jamnagar district of Gujarat lost his life after suffering a heart attack while exercising at a gym on Tuesday. A first-year medical student, Kishan Manek collapsed suddenly during his workout. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Manek was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead. This is just the latest in a series of incidents where young people have died after collapsing suddenly, with heart attacks often being the diagnosis.

Man suffers heart attack at petrol pump in Bhubaneswar, dies

August 20, 2024

Death is unpredictable and it is the ultimate truth. As per the age-old maxim, a man passed away in an unpredictable manner at a petrol pump in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. As per reports, the man put petrol in his bike at a petrol pump in Chandrasekharpur. However, while starting his bike, he fell down and became unconscious. The employees of the petrol pump took him aside and gave him some primary treatment. An OTV journalist, who was present there, also tried his best to save the life of the person by providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) treatment by pumping his chest. The person responded well. Subsequently, he was carried to the Capital Hospital through a PCR van for treatment. However, unfortunately, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

66-year-old woman suffers heart attack on train, dies after ambulance fails to pick her from nearest Gwalior station on time

August 22, 2024

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) - According to information, the victim, 66-year-old Vijaya Bharti, and her husband were travelling from Agra to Pune via Goa Express on Wednesday night. Sources say that Bharti started to feel pain in her chest when the train departed from Morena station--which is barely 25 to 30 mins. away from Gwalior. Her husband informed TTE, following which he contacted the nearest Gwalior station and asked them to keep the ambulance ready. However, when the train arrived at Gwalior, the 108 ambulance was not there to attend the patient. Her husband then called a private ambulance and took the woman to the hospital. Unfortunately, the woman was declared dead on arrival.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Army man dies of heart attack

August 24, 2024

Hanur - An army man of Sulwadi village in Hanur taluk, who was serving at Punjab border, died of heart attack while on duty on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Jnana Prakash (33), son of Antony Swamy and Antoniammal couple. Jnana Prakash who had joined the Army 13 years ago, had been deputed to serve at Punjab border recently. He passed away due to a heart attack on Friday, it is learnt.

Two farmers “died suddenly” at banks:

Farmer denied loan dies of cardiac arrest at bank

August 23, 2024

Yadadri Bhongir - A farmer from Iskilla village of Ramannapet mandal on Friday died, reportedly of a cardiac arrest, after he was denied a fresh loan by the bank authorities. According to reports, Gopal, who had received the crop loan waiver amount, had gone to the bank to seek a fresh loan. However, the bank officials refused to grant him a loan, citing his age. Gopal reportedly kept on pleading with the officials to grant him a loan, but they allegedly refused to do so. According to reports, Gopal was depressed and while pleading with officials, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

No age reported.

Telangana: Farmer dies of cardiac arrest while standing in queue for bank loan

August 24, 2024

Narayanpet - A farmer from Bommanpad village of Narayanapet mandal died, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest, while standing in the queue for a loan at the SBI branch in Maddur mandal centre of the district on Saturday. This is the second incident of a farmer suffering a cardiac arrest in a bank and dying in the last 24 hours. On Friday, a farmer from Iskilla village of Ramannapet mandal suffered a cardiac arrest as the bank authorities allegedly refused to sanction a fresh loan to him. According to reports, Nolla Katalappa, who was standing in queue to seek a fresh loan from the bank, suddenly collapsed. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The doctors informed that Katalappa suffered a massive heart attack.

No age reported.

Thief accused arrested by police died on way to police station

August 26, 2024

A 45-year-old man in Telangana's Hyderabad, who was arrested by the police on charges of theft, met with a tragic end as he died of cardiac arrest on the way to the police station on Monday. According to the police, three people, including the deceased, allegedly tried to steal iron from a container truck and were caught by the public. The three were handed over to police. While being taken to the police station in an autorickshaw, the man complained of chest pain. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died, they said.

Rickshaw puller dies after collapsing into open drain due to heart attack in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

August 26, 2024

In a tragic incident, a rickshaw puller died after collapsing due to a heart stroke and falling into an open drain in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Monday. The purported video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows the rickshaw driver standing beside the vehicle and suddenly collapsing and falling into a gutter at an entrance of a residential society. As per reports, the rickshaw driver had mouth cancer, due to which he suffered a seizure while standing, and fell into the open drain.

No age reported.

Man, 68, dies inside car of ' heart attack ' on Gurugram highway

August 21, 2024

Gurugram - A 68-year-old man died in his car in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Wednesday. Rajender Singh, a native of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, was alone in the car and probably died of a heart attack, they said. The incident took place Tuesday morning when Singh was on his way to Ambala for a meeting, but got stuck in a jam due to construction of a flyover near Bilaspur. "It was drizzling in the morning near Bilaspur and Rajendra Singh must have suffered a heart attack in the jam. He was found dead on the driving seat. We handed over his body to kin after the postmortem," Sub Inspector Om Prakash said.

BANGLADESH

Former leader of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s student wing dies of heart attack in India

August 25, 2024

New Delhi - Ishak Ali Khan Panna [58], a former leader of the student wing of Bangladesh’s Awami League party, passed away while traveling to India. Media reports indicate that he suffered a heart attack. His relative, Laikuzzaman Talukder Mintoo, an organizational secretary of Chirapara Per Sataria Union Parishad and the Kaukhali Upazila Awami League, reported that Panna experienced a heart attack after slipping from a hill in Shillong, Meghalaya. It was reported that Panna entered India through the Tamabil border in Sylhet, where he eventually passed away. Following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, several leaders of the Awami League have gone into hiding.

SRI LANKA

SLTB mandates medical records for employees over 40

August 25, 2024

Colombo - Employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board aged 40 and above are required to obtain medical records. The SLTB said that this decision was prompted by the recent death of a bus driver who suffered a medical emergency while driving a bus yesterday. Accordingly, all employees over 40 will be mandated to provide medical records every four months. All drivers will be notified of this requirement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Van driver dies of heart attack , causes multi-vehicle collision in Kottawa

August 24, 2024

A fatal accident occurred today on the Kottawa-Mattegoda road when a van driver suffered a heart attack while driving, leading to a collision with a Prado jeep, another van, and a lorry. The driver, a 66-year-old businessman from Pannipitiya, died in the accident. The incident took place near Pinhena Junction as the businessman was returning to Mattegoda after completing his daily work. The drivers of the other vehicles involved were unharmed, though the vehicles sustained significant damage.

SINGAPORE

PAP activist Joseph Tan dies suddenly during badminton event in JB

August 20, 2024

Punggol grassroots leader Joseph Tan passed away unexpectedly in Johor Bahru on Sunday (18 August), at the age of 44. According to Shin Min Daily News, Tan was participating in a badminton event in Malaysia over the weekend when he suddenly collapsed and died in the bathroom. Friends assisted in carrying him out and immediately performed CPR. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the hospital, having suffered a heart attack.

JAPAN

Ghost in the Shell and Bayonetta voice actress Atsuko Tanaka dies at 61

August 20, 2024

Legendary voice actress Atsuko Tanaka has died at age 61. News of the star’s passing comes from her son and fellow voice actor, Hikaru Tanaka, who made an announcement on X/Twitter. In a message (translated by Anime Corner), he says his mother “peacefully passed away” today, August 20, after battling an unnamed illness for more than a year. Hikaru did not disclose what the illness was but says his mother fought with “grace, humor, and strength.”

No cause of death reported.

PHILIPPINES

Radio stalwart CJ Rivera passes away

August 21, 2024

CJ Rivera, a radio stalwart and friend to many OPM artists, has passed away. He was 44. "With heavy hearts, we share the loss of our beloved CJ," his radio station Magic 89.9 said on social media. As he was battling cancer, CJ had the support of his family and friends, who organized fundraising concerts and set up a funding page online to help with medical bills. A fundraising gig by Stonefree took place at 12 Monkeys in Pasig as recently as August 11.

AUSTRALIA

Talented journalist’s death sends shockwaves through local community

August 23, 2024

Tributes are pouring for a revered journalist as her local community mourns the beloved woman’s sudden death. Cairns Post announced the death of senior reporter Bronwyn Farr, who died aged 59 on August 11. She was known in her community as a passionate reporter, who had worked at the News Corp-owned newspaper for four years after a long career which began in 1987.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Aileen Wilkinson: Shock as young nurse dies following a 'medical episode' just one month after giving birth to a baby girl

August 23, 2024

Loved ones are rallying around a young dad after his 32-year-old wife tragically died only a month after giving birth to their newborn daughter. Aileen Wilkinson, who worked as a nurse at Melbourne's Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, passed away after suffering a fatal 'medical episode' on Wednesday. Local news website sassproject wrote that 'the community of North Melbourne is in mourning following the sudden and tragic death of Aileen Wilkinson, who passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2024'. Ms Wilkinson had been completing her master’s in advanced nursing at the University of Melbourne and won the university's Catherine Wotton Ovarian Cancer Scholarship last year, which supports the work of gynaecological nurses.

No cause of death reported.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Girl, 13, with flu found dead in bed just days after being discharged from hospital as desperate family demand answers

August 20, 2024

Sharney Lee Mitchell was brought to Joondalup Health Campus by her parents on August 12 after she reported experiencing flu-like symptoms. The 13-year-old tested positive for influenza A and was kept in overnight. She was discharged the next day, despite still suffering from aches and pains. Five days later her parents found her unresponsive in her bed at their family home in Perth, Australia, and called for an ambulance. Despite paramedics' efforts to resuscitate her, they were unable to save her. Sharney's shattered family told 7News they have no idea how her condition deteriorated so quickly after she was released from hospital. Authorities are waiting on the results of a post-mortem examination to determine Sharney's exact cause of death.

Aussie teen Jack Ryan unexpectedly dies while on a gap year in the UK

August 20, 2024

A﻿ustralian teenager Jack Ryan has unexpectedly died while on a gap year in the United Kingdom, his family have confirmed. The 18-year-old graduated from the King's School in North Parramatta last year and had been working overseas when he reportedly ﻿collapsed in the bathroom of his student accommodation. The cause of his death is still unknown. "﻿We don't have all the answers yet and I'm flying out to England today to understand everything that has happened and bring him back home," his father Peter Ryan wrote in a statement on Sunday.

No cause of death reported.

Maniyam Dasha (Mani) Scott, 72

August 21, 2024

Sydney, New South Wales - Passed away on August 15, 2024. Maniyam Dasha Scott peacefully passed away following a short illness whilst visiting family in Sydney, Australia.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Wayne Todd McNeil

August 20, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, 9 August 2024. A man who loved family and would do anything to help out. Former police Sergeant 3331, who played a significant role in forming Neighbourhood Watch in West Auckland with the outstanding support of the Western Leader and the community.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jason Scott Husband, 33

August 24, 2024

Manukau City, Auckland - Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on the 20th of August, aged 33. Much loved husband to Emma.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Judging by Linkedin page for a male of the same, Husband may have been a Facility Manager at Massey Park Pools which is owned by Auckland Council. Auckland Council had a Covid 'vaccination' mandate.

https://nz.linkedin.com/in/jason-husband-99b726170

Melanie Rae Palmer, 49

August 21, 2024

Southland - On August 17, 2024; aged 49 years. A special lady taken too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Note: There is a female with the same name who is a registered veterinarian (see below link) and who lectures at Massey University, which had a Covid 'vaccination' mandate.

https://tinyurl.com/bdf44t6f

https://www.massey.ac.nz/massey/expertise/profile.cfm?stref=141922

Anthony Martin (Tony) Fortune

August 4, 2024

Auckland - Died suddenly but peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on 18 August 2024. Treasured friend and colleague to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rotary Foundation would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Note: Judging by the unusual name, Fortune seems to have been a lawyer at Fortune Manning Lawyers in Auckland (see below link). Lawyers were not mandated, however court work involved multiple instances of RAT tests if not Covid 'vaccinated' and many firms had their own mandates.

https://fortunemanning.co.nz/tony-fortune/

Maureen Ann Hill

August 27, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2024, after a very short illness, surrounded by her loved ones. She will be deeply missed, but her love will remain in our hearts forever.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jannell (Nell) Morris, 51

August 24, 2024

Auckland - Born May 13, 1973. Passed away on August 18, 2024. After a short but valiant battle, our Nell is now resting easy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Society in her name. #checkyourboobs.

No cause of death reported.

Graeme Ian Stephen Cochrane

August 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Taken away from us suddenly on August 16, 2024, aged 56 years. You will be deeply missed, forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Terrence John Duff, 61

August 24, 2024

Nelson - Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Charles Bourke, 68

August 24, 2024

Hawera, Taranaki - Passed away at home, suddenly, on Wednesday 21st August 2024, aged 68 years. Donations in memory of David may be made to Taranaki Helicopter Trust. His presence and support will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

Colyn Roberts, 67

August 24, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - On 9 August 2024, suddenly, in his 67th year. 'Will be sadly missed'. In preference to flowers, donations to Land Search and Rescue, Raglan would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Leonard Robert James (Len) Topliss

August 24, 2024

Auckland - Passed away at home on 22 August 2024 after a short illness. We will miss you every day.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paolo "Paul" Cusin

August 24, 2024

Wellington - On Sunday 18th August 2024, at home, Paul passed away suddenly. "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us." - Helen Keller

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicola Dimitrov "Nick" Koleff

August 24, 2024

Wellington - Passed away suddenly at Wellington Emergency Department on Monday, 19th August 2024. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wellington ED for the dignity, care and respect shown to Nick in his last hours. Our thanks also to all the staff at Charles Fleming Rymans for their care, kindness and assistance to both Shirley and Nick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert John "Bob" Chatfield

August 24, 2024

Tapanui, Otago - Tapanui, formerly Cromwell, ChCh and Auckland. Peacefully on August 19, 2024, in his sleep, in his own bed, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Charles Tucker

August 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with sadness we announce the sudden death of James at Christchurch.

No age or cause of death reported.

Graham Selwyn Stewart

August 24, 2024

Palmerston North - Passed away suddenly and peacefully on Wednesday 21st August 2024 after a very recent illness. The Whanau wish to thank the dedicated and brilliant caring supportive team of Nurses, Doctors and Support workers at Palmerston North Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to Life Flight would be greatly appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Thomas McLees, 58

August 24, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - At home, "Dunluce", with family, after a short battle with cancer.

Paul Burkhardt, 67

August 22, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly in Auckland, Saturday 17th of August 2024, aged 67. Moe mai, moe mai, moe mai rā.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Patrick (Tim) Hickey, 43

August 22, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away tragically in Auckland, aged 43 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation may be made online or left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Suicide rates have increased in NZ post Covid 'vaccination'.

Pasione Laufoli Ikilei, 72

August 22, 2024

Otara, Auckland - Our beloved Pasione (Will) passed away suddenly at Auckland Hospital on Monday 19th Aug, aged 72. He is dearly missed by his children, siblings, nieces and nephews.

No cause of death reported.

Brooke Rawinia (nee Rangi) Stilgoe, 41

August 22, 2024

Whakatane, Bay of Plenty - On Tuesday 20th August 2024 peacefully, at home surrounded by her family and friends, aged 41. An adored granddaughter, daughter, sister, aunty and friend who will be incredibly missed. 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

No cause of death reported.

Note: Judging by a Givealittle page for a female of the same name it appears that Stilgoe may have had brain cancer :

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/brookestilgoe

Yvonne Patricia Powell, 70

August 22, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at home, aged 70 years. 'Now a free spirit with stolen moments.' In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Waikato.

No cause of death reported.

Wally Alfred (Wal) Thomas, 60

August 22, 2024

Auckland - Passed Monday, 19 August 2024, at home with his family beside him after a hard fight against cancer. Aged 60. Wally was the absolute life and soul of the party and his passing leaves an achingly huge hole in our hearts and lives. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Haven Hospice Whangarei would be greatly appreciated.

Petra Danielle Larsen, 39

August 21, 2024

Albany, Auckland - With deep sadness, we share that Petra Larsen has passed, at age 39. Our beloved daughter and sister will be cherished always for her kindness, talent, generosity and character. You are forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Martin William "Marty" Callender, 75

August 21, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - (formerly of Dunedin, and Mosgiel). On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at home in Christchurch, after a short illness, aged 75 years. Keep on trucking.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce John Parkin, 73

August 21, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - On August 19, 2024. Suddenly, at home, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Margaret Jemmett, 71

August 21, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On August 18, 2024, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 71 years. Special thanks to the Dialysis Unit of Christchurch Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Health NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Bernard Broadhurst

August 21, 2024

Wellington - Of Papakowhai, Paremata. Passed away suddenly at Wellington Hospital, on Sunday, 18 August 2024. The family wish to thank the Wellington Free Ambulance for their attention to Sean on the day he was taken from us. We miss you so much Sean, you are forever in our hearts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fergus Hugh "Granpa" Murray

August 21, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Passed away unexpectedly at Southland Hospital on Monday, August 19, 2024. Family sincerely thank the staff of Southland Hospital CCU and Medical team for their care of Fergus.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kristina Joy "Kris" Genet

August 21, 2024

Waikato - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, 18 August 2024, at Waikato Hospital. Kris will be dearly missed by her family and all she has touched throughout her life. A big thanks to the doctors and nurses at Waikato Hospital HDU for their care of Kris.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Robert "Johnny" Greer

August 21, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Johnny left us suddenly, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, while watching rugby in his happy place with his wife and soulmate Joan by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Angela Beth Howley, 44

August 20, 2024

Auckland - Passed away on August 18, 2024. Forever in my heart.

No cause of death reported.

Note: It appears from a Givealittle page that Howley may have had liver cancer :

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/unfortunately-time-is-very-crucial-and-we-only

David John Targett, 55

August 20, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - Suddenly on Thursday evening; aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Anne Mary "Anne" O'Kane, 72

August 20, 2024

Wellington - Passed away quietly after a brief illness, at Summerset Village on 13th August 2024. "Missed, but not forgotten!!"

No cause of death reported.

Angela Rachelle "Ange" Alfeld, 55

August 20, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 55. "We will miss your smiling face." Special thanks to Dr. Paul O'Gorman and Jenny McLachlin, the staff at Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John "Santa" Jones, 62

August 20, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on August 15, 2024, aged 62 years. Fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched. Kind acknowledgement to the oncology medical team for their nurturing support, St George's Cancer Care Centre ward B5 for their caring compassion and professionalism.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Stenson

August 20, 2024

New Lynn, Auckland - Goodbye from the world. Sarah passed away suddenly at 11:57am on 16 August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elliott Bradley Havnevik-Rees

August 20, 2024

Southland - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Elliott on August 10, 2024, in Oslo, Norway.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nigel James Edward Deane, 61

August 20, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - On 16th August 2024 at Hawera Hospital after a gallant battle with cancer. In his 61st year.

