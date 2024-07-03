UNITED STATES

Tony Lo Bianco: 1936 – 2024

June 24, 2024

Actor/director/writer/producer Tony Lo Bianco [88] passed away at this home in Poolesville, Maryland, on June 11, after battling prostate cancer. Lo Bianco starred in the Academy Award-winning film The French Connection and was a Tony-nominated actor for Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge on Broadway. Lo Bianco starred in over 100 films; he directed one feature movie and five television shows. His last full-length film was the 2022 movie with Ray Romano, Jennifer Esposito and Laurie Metcalf, Somewhere In Queens. He and his wife, Alyse, are co-executive producers of a film project on The Shroud of Turin based on the novel The Shroud Codex and had just completed the screenplay before his passing.

Note: Since covid “vaccinations” and protocols were required "on set" and Lo Bianco had a major film released in 2022, he would have had to been jabbed for any production filmed in 2021 or early 2022.

Jonathan Morano dies: ‘Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson’ writer was 56

June 25, 2024

Jonathan Morano, a Peabody Award-winning writer of CBS’ The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson , died peacefully June 20 at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles following a 15-month battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. He was 56. Although Ferguson left the show in 2014, Morano stayed on with the show writing for various guest hosts until James Corden took over as host in March 2015.

Death of a London horn legend

June 24, 2024

The death has been reported of David Cripps, principal horn of the London Symphony Orchestra in the glory years, 1974-1983. He played under Andre Previn and Claudio Abbado, was the first to perform John Williams’s horn theme in Star Wars and was proudest of a tour with Abbado in which he played Mahler 5 every night and never cracked. David spent his later years in Tucson, Arizona, where he died of cancer. He lives on in hundreds of recordings.

No age reported.

Producer Peter Collins (Rush, Queensryche, Alice Cooper) has died at 73 years old

June 30, 2024

Legendary record producer Peter Collins – the man responsible for classics from bands like Rush, Queensrÿche, Alice Cooper, and more – has sadly died at 73 years old. Rush posted of Collins' passing on their Instagram page, saying: "Peter Collins was our beloved producer for 4 albums. First on Power Windows ('85), then Hold Your Fire ('87),Counterparts ('93) and Test For Echo ('96). We loved seeing him in Nashville when we came through on tour. He had a mischievous, beaming smile and great sense of humour. He will be so missed…. RIP Mr. Big".

No cause of death reported.

Drag racing star Lizzy Musi passes away after battle with cancer

June 28, 2024

Mooresville, North Carolina - On June 27, 2024, the racing world lost one of its brightest stars, Lizzy Musi [33], after a year-long courageous battle with breast cancer. According to a statement made by her dad, renowned engine builder Pat Musi, Lizzy was surrounded by family in her own home when she passed. In April 2023, she was diagnosed with triple-negative stage 4 breast cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes and liver.

Stephanie Leifer dies: Beloved former ABC executive was 56

June 28, 2024

Stephanie Leifer, a former programming executive who worked a combined 28 years at ABC Signature and ABC before leaving the company in 2022 , died Thursday of cancer. She was 56. Leifer’s last position was as head of current programming at ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Before that, she had held the current programming title at ABC Studios since 2010.

Rob Stone, co-founder of The Fader, dies at 55

June 25, 2024

Rob Stone, who co-founded Cornerstone Agency and The Fader, died yesterday (June 24), his family and co-CEO Jon Cohen wrote on social media. Stone had been living with cancer, but kept the diagnosis private, his family said. He was 55 years old. Stone launched the marketing agency Cornerstone with Steve Rifkind in 1996, before Stone’s childhood friend Jon Cohen stepped in the following year, Variety notes. Their hip-hop-inspired approach to marketing proved influential, laying the foundations for their dedicated music outlet, The Fader, which launched in 1999 with a Funkmaster Flex cover story. The Fader continued to grow in its native New York and globally, with branches including the Fader Label imprint, Fader Fort events, and Fader Films.

Pat McAfee announces shock death of his father-in-law as he holds back tears in emotional segment on Tuesday's show

June 25, 2024

ESPN's Pat McAfee has announced that his father-in-law has suddenly passed away. McAfee addressed the situation on his television show with a monologue in memory of his wife's father, Bob. 'I couldn't lead the show with this because there was still information being told by my wife and her family to friends and close people to her family,' McAfee began. 'But now that I've been given the go ahead, yesterday was a day that is obviously a day that will be remembered forever in our family because my father-in-law passed away unexpectedly after the show ended yesterday in a hospital here in Indianapolis, Indiana. He had been in the hospital fighting an infection, and on Friday, we were told that he was probably going to be discharged by Sunday. They had figured it out, and he was going to be okay. So we were all in high hopes with incredible optimism. And then yesterday, literally as the show is ending, my wife calls me and says that I have to get to the hospital because there had been an emergency.’ It's not clear how old Bob was and no obituary has been made publicly available at the time of publishing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fresno singer/actress Merlinda Espinosa, with a ‘heart like none other,’ dies at age 38

June 25, 2024

Fresno, CA - The sudden death of local artist Merlinda Valentina Espinosa-Torres has shaken the music, theatrical and arts community in the Central Valley. Espinosa-Torres died unexpectedly on June 17 at age 38.

No cause of death reported.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Michael Corcoran, longtime Austin music journalist and historian, has died

July 1, 2024

Buda, TX - Michael Corcoran, prominent Austin music journalist and historian, has died. He was 68. Family members confirmed Monday afternoon that he was found deceased in his Buda residence. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. Corcoran, who wrote in a sometimes gruff, funny, inimitable manner for the American-Statesman, Austin Chronicle, Dallas Morning News, Spin, National Lampoon and other publications, spent the past years as a serious historian, publishing books about sometimes unsung Texas music and musicians. He appeared able to cut through the performative pretensions of pop culture to find the authentic core of a musician's artistry.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Hampton, writer and handgun hunter, passes away

June 24, 2024

Mark Hampton [68], world-famous handgun hunter, author of the Handgun Hunting column in American Handgunner and an old friend of mine, passed away suddenly while on his latest African big game hunt. Details are limited right now, but it seems Mark passed away on day two of the hunt from natural causes, doing what he loved to do most — hunt!

No cause of death reported.

Hampton’s jab status is not known, but he traveled to Africa in 2021, a time of heavy travel restrictions and jab mandates:

https://singleactions.proboards.com/thread/30236/mark-hampton-african-trophies

Radio remembers Kat Simons

June 29, 2024

Kat Simons, midday host at Audacy AC’s “Mix 98.1” WTVR-FM Richmond and “101.3 2WD” WWDE-FM Hampton/Norfolk, VA, passed away on Friday, June 28. Her “Pet Of The Day” segment and her role as an emcee at charity events helped raise thousands of dollars, reflecting her boundless generosity. Professionally, Kat reigned supreme during middays on 98.1 for over 25 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Booth, WXOW/WQOW VP/General Manager, passed away at 59

June 28, 2024

La Crescent, Minn. - WXOW/WQOW Vice President/General Manager David Booth passed away at 59 years of age on June 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Puglia, San Rafael, CA, community mourns the loss of a beloved friend

June 27, 2024

San Rafael, CA – The community is grieving the recent passing of Richard Puglia [61], a cherished friend and musician. His departure has deeply affected his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Puglia was a producer/editor at Comcast SportsNet:

https://www.youtube.com/@richardpuglia6148

Comcast’s “vaccination” mandate:

Comcast is requiring office-based employees who come back to work to be vaccinated, reported the New York Times, last week.

Gary Urda, SVP of sales at Simon & Schuster, dies at 59

June 24, 2024

Long Island, NY - Gary Urda, SVP of sales at Simon & Schuster, died the morning of June 24 after collapsing at the gym. He was 59. Urda joined S&S in 1996 as VP of sales development at Pocket Books, before being promoted to VP of direct sales. In 2005, he moved to S&S's Atria Books as VP and associate publisher—where he helped catapult books like The Secret and authors like Vince Flynn and Brad Thor to bestsellerdom—before returning to the sales division in 2008.

No cause of death reported.

An art gallery owner “died suddenly”:

Final Goodbye to Anya Tish

June 12, 2024

Krokow, Poland - It is with profound sorrow that we share with you the sudden passing of our cherished Gallery owner, Anya Tish, who died the morning of Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in her hometown of Kraków, Poland, with her husband of over 50 years, Mark Tish, by her side. Anya, 74, was a beacon of the Houston [Texas] art scene, mentoring and exhibiting local, regional, and international artists, as well as sharing her vast knowledge and love of art with numerous gallery patrons, collectors, and art enthusiasts. Anya Tish Gallery is continuing to move forward with her spirit guiding us.

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

Former Cameron County Judge Carlos Cascos dies

June 27, 2024

Harlingen, Texas — ValleyCentral confirmed that former Cameron County judge and former Texas Secretary of State Carlos Cascos has died. According to Justice of the Peace Linda Salazar, Cascos passed away Wednesday night at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville. She pronounced him dead at 9:15 p.m. At 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, South Padre Island police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Gulf Blvd, where a driver was found unconscious. The fire department arrived and administered CPR before EMS transported him to a local hospital. Judge Salazar said she was told by a nurse the cause of death was cardiac arrest and that he had a history of heart disease. Cascos was 71 years old.

A CFO “died suddenly”:

Altimmune CFO Richard Eisenstadt passes away unexpectedly

June 26, 2024

Clinical-stage biopharma Altimmune announced Wednesday morning that its CFO Richard Eisenstadt [61] passed away unexpectedly on Monday. The company didn’t specify the cause of death in a press release announcing the news. After working in the emerging technology industry for 11 years, he served as director of finance at Cogent Neuroscience for two years. He then served as CFO of Tranzyme Pharma for nearly a decade. He joined Altimmune at the end of 2021.



No cause of death reported.

Bernie Delia, co-chair of World Pride 2025 and towering LGBTQ+ rights activist, is dead

June 25, 2024

In the vibrant tapestry of Washington, D.C.’s LGBTQ+ community, few threads have been as brilliantly woven as that of Bernie Delia, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

A county exec “died suddenly”:

Racine County executive Jonathan Delagrave dies unexpectedly

June 28, 2024

Racine, Wis. - Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave died unexpectedly early Friday, June 28. He was 51 years old. Delagrave's staff told FOX6 that he died of natural causes. A Racine alderperson told FOX6 that Delagrave was jogging and found on the Waterford Union High School track.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 18:

Laredo fifth-grader dies unexpectedly ; family, district seek help

June 18, 2024

Laredo, TX - A grieving family is seeking help from the community after their loved one, fifth-grade student Evelyn Hernandez Reyes [12], died last week. Cuellar Elementary School Principal Andrea Sanchez said the details surrounding Evelyn’s death were currently unavailable, but it was unexpected to family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Brawley teen dies in PMH ER, falls ill at BUHS summer school

June 29, 2024

Brawley, CA — A 16-year-old female Brawley Union High School student died in Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District’s emergency room on Thursday afternoon, June 27, apparently brought to the hospital from her summer school physical education class. Much of the community — including parents of youths in the Brawley Union High School District — learned about the incident through the many social media posts, from MoveOn.org petitions and MealTrain.com virtual sign-up sheets to a number of posts expressing anger over her death or memorializing the young girl, whose identity and photograph was being widely shared. It’s unclear how solid the chain of events described in the MoveOn.org — and other similar postings around the web — are, but it appears the teen was made to run laps inside a hot gymnasium, a punishment of sorts for being late to class. At one point, despite the girl asking her teacher to stop running, she was told to continue and eventually went down and began to have seizures. “As of this point it is too early to determine a cause of death. From our investigation, it was determined that there was no known history of drug use or underlying medical conditions,” Imperial County Deputy Coroner Rogelio Tafoya said.

Link

‘He passed away out of nowhere.' Chino High School athlete dies after near drowning

July 1, 2024

Chino, CA - A freshman football player at Chino High School died just days after suffering a medical emergency in the school’s pool, the Chino Valley School District said Monday. A parent of another player said that the boy was expected to be a star athlete on the team, adding that he was also a good swimmer. While the school district could not share many details pending an investigation, they did confirm the boy was at the pool for a football team related-activity Friday when he nearly drowned. According to the Chino Valley Fire Department, EMS crews responded to the school for a possible drowning. They arrived within five minutes, and the boy had already been pulled out of the water. They transported him to the hospital, where he remained on life support until Sunday. The district explained that they are waiting on the investigation to determine the cause of the medical emergency.

No age reported.

A college student “died suddenly”:

UD student dies unexpectedly while studying abroad

June 28, 2024

Dayton, OH — A University of Dayton student died unexpectedly while studying aboard. Connor DiNapoli, 21, died on Thursday while on a studying abroad trip in Rome, the university announced in a message sent to campus members on Friday morning. DiNapoli was a rising junior and marketing major.

No cause of death reported.

Four doctors “died suddenly”:

Dr. Stephen E. Fisher, 75

June 25, 2024

Dr. Stephen E. Fisher, 75, of Maple City [MI], passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at home. He was a diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and for 35 years he ran his own private practice of Plastic, Reconstructive, Cosmetic and Hand Surgery in Muskegon, Michigan, until he retired in 2013.

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Molly Ann Drlik, 32

June 25, 2024

Dr. Molly Ann Drlik, age 32, of Hazel Park (formerly of Midland) [MI], unexpectedly passed away by natural causes on June 19th, 2024. She studied at the University of Michigan and went on to become a devoted anesthesiology resident at the Detroit Medical Center (DMC).

No cause of death reported.

Renowned plant-based physician Dr. John McDougall dies aged 77

June 25, 2024

Dr. John McDougall, the renowned author and physician known for his advocacy of low fat plant-based diets, has died aged 77. In a statement, his family described him as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend,” and said that he died peacefully in his sleep last Saturday (June 22). Dr McDougall pursued a healthcare career after suffering from a stroke aged 18. He was left with a lifelong disability as a result of the stroke, which gave him a passion for transforming the healthcare system.

No cause of death reported.

McDougall during the "pandemic" - "I'm looking forward to the vaccine":

Matthew Charles Rexroad, MD, 30

June 29, 2024

Matthew Charles Rexroad, MD, 30, of Jersey City [NJ], passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at his parent's home in West Windsor, surrounded by his loving family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Matthew's memory to Columbia's Brain Tumor Center Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Four nurses “died suddenly”:

Jill Gross, 45

June 25, 2024

She was very passionate about nursing, always helping others as an RN at the Cleveland [Ohio] Clinic. Jill was actively going to school to pursue her dream to become a nurse practitioner. Jill passed on June 30, 2024, after a fierce and difficult battle with cancer

Reported on June 21:

Deanna M. Walters May, 52

June 21, 2024

Deanna M. Walters May, 52, of Heflin, Alabama, lost her fight to three different cancers on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 at her residence surrounded by friends. Deanna was a nurse for 25 years; upon retiring she filled her spare time working at the Circle K in Heflin. She also loved fishing and loving on her "Baby Doggies".

Link

Reported on June 11:

Robert Fredrick Knight, 45

June 11, 2024

Our beloved son, brother, and father Robert (Bobby) Fredrick Knight passed away June 6, 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to The Cancer Society, The Fisher House Foundation, or The Wounded Warrior Project.



No cause of death reported.

According to Knight’s Facebook page:

* Worked at Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital

* Studied at San Antonio College School of Nursing

His fb profile picture is him in the hospital. There are also numerous comments on another picture regarding him being out of the hospital, "for a change".

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083644961123

Phalinda "Phee-Phee" Etan Clifton, 54

June 30, 2024

Phalinda "Phee-Phee" Etan Clifton, 54, of London, OH, passed away suddenly in Riverside Hospital. She had battled multiple health conditions over the years. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Arbors and did private in-home health care over the years.

No cause of death reported.

Texas hiker dies after collapsing in Grand Canyon National Park

July 1, 2024

Arizona - Officials in Grand Canyon National Park on Monday stressed the danger that extreme heat poses after a Texas man collapsed and died on a trail over the weekend. The hiker, Scott Sims, 69, of Austin, was trying to reach Phantom Ranch for an overnight stay when he was found semiconscious at around 7 p.m. Saturday, the National Park Service said. He then became unresponsive and a bystander began CPR, the park service said. Paramedics also responded, but they could not revive him. Sims was found on the River Trail. He had been trying to get to Phantom Ranch using the South Kaibab Trail, the park service said. That trail can get up to 120 degrees in the shade in the summer, it said.

No cause of death reported.

ArtisanWorks founder Louis Perticone dies after pancreatic cancer battle

July 1, 2024

Rochester, NY - ArtisanWorks founder Louis Perticone has died after a two-year battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. His passing on Monday at age 73 reverberated throughout the local arts community.

Link

Beloved Sun Valley High School wrestling coach dies suddenly ; community gathers for balloon release

July 1, 2024

Aston, Pa. - A community in Delaware County is mourning the loss of a beloved father, husband, brother and coach who died suddenly on Friday. Tommy Ellis, 43, the longtime wrestling coach at Aston’s Sun Valley High School passed over the weekend after his family says he suffered an aneurysm late Friday in their Brookhaven home.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

YSU professor dies unexpectedly

June 25, 2024

Youngstown, OH - A professor at Youngstown State University has died unexpectedly on Saturday. According to a post on the university's Facebook page. Dr. Max Grubb, whose teaching areas include multimedia, communication studies and journalism, died unexpectedly Saturday.



No age or cause of death reported.

YSU's "vaccination" policy:

Getting vaccinated remains the most effective way to battle the virus.

https://ysu.edu/coronavirus-information

Ohio bribed people to get jabbed:

An Ohio college professor has won the state's fourth Vax-a-Million $1 million jackpot

Suzanne Ward, of Findlay, was announced Wednesday as the second-to-last winner of the vaccine lottery, meant to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations across the state. Ward works as a college professor at Findlay University, teaching several business classes.

https://www.wlwt.com/article/it-was-just-surreal-college-professor-wins-ohio-s-1-million-vax-a-million-jackpot/36752235

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Services set for Bergenfield High School Principal James 'Jim' Fasano, 59

June 28, 2024

Bergenfield, New Jersey - Fasano died on Thursday, June 27. He was 59 years old. An official cause of death was not released, however, Bergenfield Superintendent Christopher Tully noted that his passing was sudden. "Our high school will never be the same without him," Tully said in a letter dated Thursday, June 27, less than a week after the last day of the school year. Fasano was a community member for 59 years, having spent 30 of them serving as principal. He was also a teacher, coach, and assistant principal.

No cause of death reported.

Church leaders remember Arne Nielsen after his sudden death

June 25, 2024

Candler, North Carolina - Arne P. Nielsen, vice president for the Office of Education for the North American Division (NADOE) of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, passed to his rest on June 3 after several days in the intensive care unit dealing with complications from an acute illness. He was 64.

No cause of death reported.

A first responder “died suddenly”:

David Louis Vogel, Jr., 37

July 1, 2024

David Louis Vogel, Jr. passed away suddenly on May 22, 2024, at the age of 37. David's true vocation in life was to selflessly serve others. He began his career as a firefighter in 2014 in Gloucester County [NJ], followed by his EMT in 2014 and worked numerous agencies spanning throughout Gloucester and Camden Counties and later earned his National Paramedic certification in 2019 (Cooper and Virtua). Through his career, he saved countless lives and was a beacon of hope during people's darkest and most vulnerable times.

No cause of death reported.

Four firefighters “died suddenly”:

Joliet Fire Dept. Captain Kevin Hargis dead at 52

June 30, 2024

Joliet, Ill. -- Joliet Fire Department announced the death of Captain Kevin Hargis on Sunday. Capt. Hargis died suddenly on Saturday, the fire department said. He was 52 years old. He was a 22-year veteran of the Joliet Fire Department, he was also a member of the Hazardous Materials Team and the team Coordinator; a safety committee member; a CPR Instructor, coordinator, and trainer; and the Captain of Fire Station No. 7.

No cause of death reported.

Illinois Department of Public Health Issues Emergency Rules Implementing Vaccination Mandate for EMS Personnel

https://tinyurl.com/2cue33t8

Donora Fire Company president Rhys Taylor has died

June 25, 2024

Donora, Pa. - The fire company announced Monday evening that longtime volunteer firefighter and president Rhys Taylor has died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeremiah F. Murphy, 33

July 1, 2024

Jeremiah F. Murphy, 33 years old, has left us and is flying on eagles wings. He passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Moodus, CT. He was a veteran of the US Army, and a member of the Owego Fire Department, Croton Hose Company #3. He enjoyed playing soccer, lacrosse, loved fishing, hunting, and just being outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Dean G. Cook, 60

June 26, 2024

The always active Dean G. Cook, age 60, of Tomahawk, WI, passed away unexpectedly and suddenly at his home on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. As a fireman, he served the Sugar Camp Fire Department, also working at Erv's Sales & Service and enjoying motorcycle trips, camping, water sports, pontooning, horseshoe leagues and enjoying the outdoors via ice fishing, deer hunting, turkey hunting, and snowmobiling. He could fix anything with an engine.

No cause of death reported.

Co-owner of South Beloit restaurant passes away

June 30, 2024

South Beloit, IL — The co-owner of Neli’s Family Restaurant in South Beloit passed away Monday, June 24, and the restaurant was closed this weekend to pay respects to the family. Zendel “Neli” Imeri, 36, is survived by his wife, Gentijana, and two children.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after bike accident in East Austin on Saturday

June 30, 2024

Austin, TX - A man died in East Austin on Saturday morning after a bicycle accident on Walnut Creek Trail. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a man falling off his bike after passing out and vomiting about 9 a.m. Wilderness rescue workers arrived soon afterward. Medics performed CPR and eventually transferred the man to a medical center after identifying serious health issues. The man died despite resuscitation efforts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seven inmates “died suddenly”:

RI State Police investigating inmate death at ACI

June 30, 2024

Cranston, R.I. — An inmate death at the Adult Correctional Institution’s Intake Service Center on Friday is being investigated by Rhode Island State Police. J.R. Ventura, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections (RIDOC), said the inmate’s roommate notified staff shortly after 4 p.m. that he required medical attention. According to Ventura, life-saving steps were initiated after the arrived staff saw the inmate wasn’t responding. Cranston Fire Department was called and brought the inmate to Kent County Hospital, who was later pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three Georgia inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate found unresponsive in Jesup prison

June 29, 2024

Jesup, Ga. - One person is dead after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Jesup. According to statement from FCI, 37-year-old Arthur Valley was found unresponsive in his cell just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. Life-saving measures were initiated by emergency personnel and Valley was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

No cause of death reported.

GBI investigates inmate death at Washington County Jail

June 26, 2024

Washington County, Ga. — An inmate at the Washington County Jail has died from an apparent "medical event," according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). In a release, Washinton County Sheriff Joel Cochran said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday at around 7:17 a.m. Emergency medical professionals responded to the jail and found the inmate dead upon arrival. An autopsy will be conducted on the inmate to conclude an official cause of death, but WSCO said the inmate appears to have died from a "medical event due to an underlying medical condition. WCSO also emphasized that the inmate was alone in his cell at the time of death.

No age reported.

Dougherty County inmate found dead in jail cell

June 24, 2024

Dougherty County, Ga. - An inmate in the Dougherty County Jail has been found dead. According to a release from Chief Jailer John Ostrander, inmate Terri Allen Davis [57] was found dead in her cell at around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, June 24. Davis was found alone in her cell and no foul play is suspected at this time. Davis had been in jail for four days after being charged with disorderly conduct.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate found dead at Wayne County jail; Indiana State Police investigating

June 29, 2024

Richmond, Ind. — An inmate was found dead early Friday morning at the Wayne County jail, Indiana State Police announced. The inmate was identified as 36-year-old Andrew Taylor. State police say Taylor was found sometime before 5 a.m. Friday. Jail staff discovered him unresponsive, and despite life-saving efforts, he was later pronounced dead. They did not say what Taylor’s cause of death was, but said no foul play was suspected.

SCSO conducting in-custody death Investigation

June 29, 2024

Sarasota, Fla. - A death in the medical wing at the Sarasota correctional facility leads to an in-custody death Investigation. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 6:24 A.M. on Saturday morning Kevin Mandujano Garcia was found unresponsive near a recovery pod. Life saving measures were attempted by the medical staff, but he was pronounced deceased shortly after. As of right now there were no signs of trauma or injuries, SCSO is now waiting autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No age reported.

San Diego Central Jail inmate dies after medical emergency

June 28, 2024

San Diego, CA — A 42-year-old man died while in custody at the San Diego Central Jail after a medical emergency, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Thursday. About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's Homicide investigators were notified that a man in the department's custody was experiencing a medical emergency, SDCSD officials said. Around 5:55 p.m., deputies were notified by other inmates that a man was down. They discovered the man lying unresponsive on the floor in the shower area. Deputies suspected he was having a medical emergency and placed him into a wheelchair, started to transport him to the jail medical unit and called for assistance. Jail medical staff arrived at the housing area and began providing him with medical care. Paramedics responded and took over immediate medical care, but he died.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime employee found dead inside chemical tank at plant

June 28, 2024

Louisville, Ky. – A longtime employee was found dead inside a chemical tank at a manufacturing plant in Kentucky Tuesday. According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, the body of 59-year-old Franklin Logsdon was found inside the tank at Metalsa. Employees called authorities around 4:30 p.m. to report Logsdon had gone missing inside the facility. When officers arrived, they found tools and other personal effects where Logsdon had last been seen working, which was near a chemical tank. After searching the factory, officials drained the chemical tank and found Logsdon inside. Police said there was no foul play and that Logsdon’s death was a “tragic accident.”

No cause of death reported.

Cincinnati man found dead in Ross Twp. had been working in the area

June 28, 2024

Golf Manor, OH - A man missing from the Cincinnati area for several days was found dead Thursday in Ross Twp., according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office. Randy Freeman, 52, of Golf Manor, was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Kirchling Road. His cause and manner of death is listed as pending by the coroner’s office. Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said Freeman had been working in the area for a tree trimming company and had been reported missing. On Thursday an ODOT worker mowing grass found Freeman’s body. Dwyer said there were no signs of trauma.

No cause of death reported.

Missing man found dead in Clinton County

June 28, 2024

Clinton County, Iowa — Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 28, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office announced that 51-year-old Kevin McClure, of Stanwood, had been found dead in the McAndrews Wildlife Area of Clinton County. According to a news release, McClure was located by using electronic records obtained by authorities. The case is under investigation, but officials said no foul play is suspected in his death.

No cause of death reported.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

USF tight end Teigan Martin killed in car crash

June 26, 2024

A 20-year-old USF football player was killed in a crash in Minnesota on Monday morning. First responders were called to the crash around 5:05 a.m. to find a BMW M5 that had crashed in the north ditch of County Road 122. The driver, 20-year-old Teigan John Martin, died at the scene, authorities said. A preliminary investigation found Martin was traveling east at a high rate of speed when his vehicle went over the westbound lane and into the ditch before rolling. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Medical emergency being looked at as possible cause of dead ly Nashville head-on crash

July 1, 2024

Nashville, Tenn. - A Nashville man is dead after a head-on crash. The two-car accident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville police say the victim who died is a 64-year-old local man, as they work to locate his family. Police said their preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Curze crossed slowly into oncoming traffic, hitting a Toyota RAV4. The driver of the RAV4 reportedly did not get injured. Doctors at Southern Hills Medical Center, where the driver of the Cruze went, are looking into whether the man suffered a medical emergency. Toxicology tests are also being conducted.

No cause of death reported.

Washington County man who crashed into tree died from medical emergency that began prior

July 1, 2024

A Washington County man whose vehicle crashed into a tree in Rohrersville on Sunday died as the result of a medical emergency and not the collision, according to Sgt. Carly Hose with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred shortly before 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 20200 block of Rohrersville School Road, Hose texted. The male driver, 72, was the only person in the vehicle and there were no other vehicles involved, Hose said. The driver's medical emergency occurred before the collision, Hose said. The vehicle was still operational and had little damage.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead in golf cart by Lady Lake police, sparking investigation

July 1, 2024

Lady Lake, Fla. – Lady Lake police announced they are investigating the death of a man found in a golf cart on Sunday night. In a release, police said they responded to the area of 1 LaGrande Blvd. after receiving a call about an “unresponsive” man. When they arrived, they found the 59-year-old man dead in a golf cart, the release shows. Investigators explained there were no signs of foul play, so the community shouldn’t be alarmed. However, the man’s cause of death has yet to be determined, they added.

Link

June 30, 2024

San Antonio, TX – A woman died on Sunday after suffering from a medical episode while driving on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday at the Bandera Road and Mainland Drive intersection. Police said a woman driving east on Bandera Rd. lost control of her vehicle during a medical episode and crashed into another car. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the department said. Nobody inside of the other vehicle was injured in the wreck.

No cause of death reported.

Police identify man found in vehicle in Bennington County

June 28, 2024

A man found dead in his car in Bennington County has been identified as Thomas D. Selecter Jr., 55, of Bennington. Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle pull-off on Notch Road in Woodford on Tuesday for a report of a vehicle that had been parked there for over two weeks. Selecter was found dead inside. The death is not considered suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman killed in a “vaxxident”:

Retired Whatcom deputy’s sudden passing shines a light on his exceptional life and career

June 27, 2024

The law enforcement community in Whatcom County [WA] and beyond is mourning the abrupt and unexpected loss of one of its own this week. Retired Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputy Stuart “Stu” Smith, 71, died Saturday, June 22, while riding a motorcycle along Chuckanut Drive. Smith was riding a a 2005 Honda Goldwing GL1800 south on Chuckanut Drive when he suffered an unknown medical episode, according to Washington State Patrol. The motorcycle drifted across the center line and crashed into a ditch on the northbound side of the road. No other vehicles were involved.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter killed in a “vaxxident”:

Ex-Orange fire captain who had more than 50 years of service has died , fire department says

June 26, 2024

Orange, CT — A town firefighter with half a century of service in the department died this week, officials say. In a news release, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department said Kenneth Mitchell, 71, died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency while driving his car on Route 1. A former captain in the department, officials said, Mitchell was recently honored for serving 50 years in the department. They said Mitchell also served as a school bus driver and an a supernumerary police officer, as well as being a member of several local service organizations.



No cause of death reported.

Over 99% of CT state workers compliant with COVID-19 mandate. 48 fired, placed on leave:

https://tinyurl.com/3wy2cj5n

Woman dies the following day after experiencing medical emergency at GA store

June 25, 2024

Gordon County, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a woman died after experiencing a medical emergency. On Friday afternoon, Gordon County deputies and first responders were called to a store on Highway 53 near Calhoun regarding a woman experiencing a medical emergency. The woman was identified as Stacy Johnson, 28, of Calhoun. She was taken to Advent Health in Calhoun. Officials said Johnson died the following day.

No cause of death reported.

A man dies of natural causes inside of a bathroom at a local restaurant

June 25, 2024

Meridian, Miss. - Lauderdale County Coroner Stella McMahan confirms that a man was found deceased inside a bathroom at McDonald’s on North Frontage Road. He died of natural causes.

No age or cause of death reported.

Late owner of The Fermented Pig remembered as ‘culinary visionary’

June 25, 2024

Josh Plante died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, the artisanal meat supplier announced a day later on social media. Most of The Fermented Pig’s operations, including the recently opened Merrifield [VA] retail store, have closed “until further notice.”



No age or cause of death reported.

Lancaster County rehab center closes after sudden death of owner

June 25, 2024

Ephrata, Pa. - The center said CEO Peter Schorr died suddenly Friday.



No age or cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” in the waters:

Swimmer's death at Pope's Ferry marks third Ocmulgee drowning in a week

June 25, 2024

Monroe County, Ga. -- A swimmer was pronounced dead yesterday at Pope's Ferry, which marks the third Ocmulgee River drowning in the last week. Yesterday at 9:05 p.m., Monroe County Deputies were dispatched to the boat ramp of Pope's Ferry in reference to a missing person. Witnesses in the area told Deputies that they saw a person disappear while swimming from a shallow sand bar back to the boat ramp. Witnesses also stated that they had tried to find the missing swimmer, but were ultimately unsuccessful in doing so. Deputies deployed a drone to help find the swimmer, assisted by the Monroe County Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources. After over two hours of searching, the swimmer's body was recovered. The victim was identified as Martin Eduardo Martinez Jimenez and his family has been notified, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former Wirt County sheriff passes away after battle with cancer

June 25, 2024

Elizabeth, W.Va. - Former sheriff Darrell Null died at his home on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the age of 74. His obituary says that he was battling cancer. Null initially served as Wirt County’s Sheriff from 1993 to 2000. He was re-elected to the position to serve again starting in 2021. Null stepped down from the position earlier this year due to his health.



Link

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/01/us/west-virginia-vaccination-incentive-lottery/index.html

Reported on June 9:

‘Ray of sunshine': Heather McNamara, NY recipient of groundbreaking surgery, dies at 22

June 9, 2024

New York - Heather McNamara, who stole countless hearts across the Tri-State area after undergoing groundbreaking cancer surgery as a child, has died at the age of 22. The Long Island resident from Islip Terrace died Saturday, June 1, due to multiple organ failure after spending months hospitalized in intensive care from a bacterial infection, her mother Tina announced.

Al Scheuerman, 52

July 1, 2024

Al Scheuerman, 52, of Cream Ridge, New Jersey, passed away suddenly at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a dedicated husband/father who shared his passion for skiing, outdoors, travel, and annual vacations that will live on in each of us.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Alan Wells, 45

July 1, 2024

Gary Alan Wells, 45, of Blissfield, Michigan, suddenly passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024. Gary loved kayaking, flying, and baseball - following the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers.

No cause of death reported.

Shauna L. Barnard, 40

July 1, 2024

Dunkirk, NY - Shauna L. Barnard died unexpectedly on June 26, 2024. Besides being educated in the Dunkirk School System, she also worked part time, for a while, in the family business at the Sewer’s Choice. Then Shauna became a very busy Mom, raising 5 children whom she loved dearly and would do anything for them.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Jean Cimino, 66

June 30, 2024

Nancy Jean Cimino, 66, passed away on March 7, 2024, from an unexpected heart attack. Even though a failing heart took her away from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all who knew her. She ultimately retired from the Livingston County Dept of Social Services after a long and successful 25-year career positively impacting many lives along the way.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Anna Shea, 50

June 30, 2024

Brevard, NC - Maria Anna Shea left the world suddenly on June 26, 2024. She was 60 years old. She loved to knit and her beautiful pieces will become family heirlooms. She loved nature, animals, adventure, and spontaneity. Daily, she would practice mindfulness, being present and kind to others, while at the same time acting as a fierce advocate for her family and friends In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to the American Cancer Society or an animal rescue of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Michael "Shane" Todd, 52

June 30, 2024

Michael "Shane" Todd, age 52, of Princeton, WV, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Narrows, VA. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from October 1992 - October 1996. He later made a career as a truck driver.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Wilbur Lumsden, 74

June 29, 2024

Ronald Wilbur Lumsden passed away suddenly on June 23rd at 74 years old. He was on his way home to Tennessee from his annual fishing trip in Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Joseph Peterson, 38

June 29, 2024

Center Line, MI - Andrew Joseph Peterson, 38, born on October 9, 1985, passed away suddenly due to a medical complication on the day of June 24, 2024. And although every effort was made by first responders to revive him, he unfortunately passed away while enroute to the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Amy L. Cunningham, 49

June 29, 2024

Amy L. Cunningham, age 49, of North Lawrence [Ohio], passed away suddenly Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Aultman Orrville Hospital. She found joy in cooking, gardening, and riding her horses. Known for her kindness and uplifting demeanor, Amy was always ready to give back to those around her. Her greatest love was reserved for her family, especially her children and nieces and nephews.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Robert Awerdick, 53

June 28, 2024

Marc Robert Awerdick, 53, passed away on June 23, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, after a short illness. His spent his final days surrounded by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Shawn Griffis, 51

June 28, 2024

Blackshear, GA - Terry Shawn Griffis, 51, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening, June 26, 2024, at his residence, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Beckett, 66

June 28, 2024

Mary Beckett, age 66, of Ridgeway [WI], died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at UW Hospital following a massive heart attack. Mary held several jobs, but was most proud and made a lasting impact at the Ridgeway Elementary School, where she worked many years as a teachers' aide.

No cause of death reported.

George W. Hurley Jr, 69

June 28, 2024

George W. Hurley Jr, age 69, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on June 22, 2024, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, NH. George worked as a car salesman for Wentworth Motors and then joined Nike. Later, he owned and ran a construction company and lastly opened a renewable energy company.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Atkinson, 31

June 28, 2024

Matthew Atkinson, age 31, of Cocoa, Florida, formerly of Williamstown, NJ, passed away suddenly while visiting his home state of New Jersey. Matt fought the battle of type 1 diabetes and problems with foot mobility for years.

No cause of death reported.

Chaya Sofer, 44, OBM

June 27, 2024

Brooklyn, New York - Chaya Sofer, a beloved wife, mother, and midwife who helped thousands of Chabad mothers in Israel and more recently a Crown Heights resident, passed away on Thursday. She was 44 and passed away after battling a terrible illness.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Zurek-Raymond, 30

June 27, 2024

Nicholas "Nick" Zurek-Raymond, aged 30, passed away on June 22, 2024, in Caspian, Michigan.

No cause of death reported.

Johnny M. Hillman, Jr., 43

June 26, 2024

Johnny M. Hillman, Jr., known as Little John to all who knew him, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on June 25, 2024, at the age of 43 in Fayetteville, Texas. His love for the outdoors was evident to all who knew him, as he spent countless hours hunting, fishing, and simply enjoying the beauty of nature.

No cause of death reported.

George J. Kovac, 67

June 26, 2024

Zionsville, IN - George J. Kovac, 67, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2024, from a heart attack while doing what he loved, riding his weekly group bicycle ride with many friends.

No cause of death reported.

John Garland Smith, ‘Big John’, 49

June 26, 2024

John Garland Smith, ‘Big John’, 49, of Casper, WY, suddenly passed away on June 24th, 2024, from what medical professionals thought to be a heart attack or a stroke. His loss is completely unexpected, and his family is profoundly saddened.

No cause of death reported.

Lori Sue Newville, 59

June 25, 2024

Kansas City, MS - Lori Sue Newville, beloved daughter, sister, wife, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, at the age of 59. Lori was a woman of creativity and passion, known for her vibrant personality and eye-catching fashion sense. She founded "Little Valley Boutique," where her brightly colored clothing and welcoming demeanor attracted a loyal clientele. Lori's talent extended to floral design, and she delighted in creating beautiful arrangements for any occasion, spreading joy through her artistry.

No cause of death reported.

Everleigh Nicole Smitley

June 25, 2024

Everleigh Nicole Smitley, the infant daughter of Shawn and Amanda McClain Smitley of Point Marion, PA, returned to God as an angel at birth on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at WVU Medicine - Children's in Morgantown.

No cause of death reported.

Oliver Aubrey-Joe Waldrop

June 25, 2024

Lawrenceburg, KY - Oliver Aubrey-Joe Waldrop, precious infant son of Dallas Lane Waldrop and Ashley Nicole Barger, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jestin L. R. “Jesse” Morrison, 35

June 25, 2024

Mr. Jestin L. R. “Jesse” Morrison, 35, of Galesburg, Illinois, died suddenly at 12:30 a.m. June 22, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Lori-Ann Danyow-Snelling, 63

June 25, 2024

Plainfield, CT - She left us on June 12, 2024, surrounded by her husband, Aaron Snelling and family. She suffered from a massive heart attack. Lori-Ann enjoyed pottery, her dog Lizzie, cooking, and family. She was one of eight siblings; she was always the one to help any of us out. She will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Kay (Montgomery) Dietrich, 67

June 25, 2024

Chanute, KS - Sandra left this earthly world on Monday, June 24, 2024, surrounded by her family and friends after a brief but bravely-fought battle with cancer. She and her sister, Bobbi, also owned and operated Red's Liquor Store for many years, where they made new friends every day and were known for their coordinating Halloween costumes.

Carl A. Emerson, 52

June 25, 2024

Rochester, NY - Carl A. Emerson, 52, passed peacefully on June 10,2024 with family by his side. He bravely fought a short battle with cancer at Strong Memorial Hospital Carl proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1992-1999. He was stationed in the country of Panama for most of his Military career.

Jacqueline "Lori" (Archer) Graffam, 60

June 25, 2024

Jacqueline "Lori" (Archer) Graffam passed away after a short, yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at her home. Lori and Todd shared a passion for Harness Horse racing and traveled around the country together as Todd competed in the amateur harness horse races. She owned and bred numerous horses with family and friends.

Jamison Antonio Garz

June 24, 2024

Jamison Antonio Garza, infant son of Derek and Chelsea Garza, was born Monday June 17, 2024, at Detar North in Victoria, Texas. Though he didn't spend much time with us, he touched all of our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Luca Michael Joseph Wesley

June 24, 2024

Luca Michael Joseph Wesley passed away surrounded by his loving parents on June 23, 2024, at Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson in Iron Mountain, MI. Luca was the infant son of Alexa King and Dustin Brabank of Iron River, MI.

No cause of death reported.

Steven "Mosley" Michael Mocek, 39

June 24, 2024

This is the final call for fellow trucker Steve "Mosley" Mocek, who was taken from us last night, far too soon. He was a great friend and mentor. He will truly be missed. Steven "Mosley" Michael Mocek, 39, passed away at home from a heart attack on June 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Charles D. Tullis, 72

June 24, 2024

Oak Grove, MO - Charles D. Tullis passed away from a heart attack after a long fight with colon cancer. He trained for and received an Aircraft and Power plant F.A.A. certification. He also earned an Associate Degree in Accounting. During his career he worked as a diesel mechanic specializing on the fuel injection system. After that he worked as a machinist in a machine shop.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 21:

Riley Nathaniel French

June 21, 2024

Riley Nathaniel French, infant son of Shane and Kathryn French, entered into rest June 20, 2024, in Augusta, Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

Zachariah Albano

June 21, 2024

Zachariah Albano, infant son of Roxanne Aquino and Joselito Albano, was born and passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA.

No cause of death reported.

Bentley Craigmile, 1

June 21, 2024

Mandan, ND - Bentley Craigmile, age 1, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center. From the time he was an infant Bentley loved to be sung to. "You Are My Sunshine" could bring him comfort in most any circumstance. Evenings brought more joy when Bentley took to the water for his bath time, where he splashed and giggled before bed.

No cause of death reported.

Layton Cole Forrest, 6 months

June 21, 2024

Monticello, Arkansas - Layton Cole Forrest, 6-month-old infant son of Michael and Caley Sanders Forrest, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Denver Gay

June 21, 2024

Infant Denver Gay, daughter of Mr. Damian Gay and Ms. Dominique Osborn, transitioned Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Sentara Careplex Hospital, Hampton, VA.

No cause of death reported.

Callie Elise McDonald

June 21, 2024

Callie was born April 24, 2024, into the arms of Jesus, in Louisville, Kentucky, surrounded by her loving family. She weighed 8 lbs. 9 oz and was 20" long. She had beautiful, thick, black hair and brought so much love and joy to her family in her short time with them.

No cause of death reported.

William Ezra Turnbill

June 21, 2024

Muncie, IN - William Ezra Turnbill, infant son of Jason Ezra Turnbill and Kasie Nicole (Leist) Turnbill, gained his angel wings on Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024, after 29 minutes on this earth.

No cause of death reported.

Greyson David Walsh

June 21, 2024

Chesterfield, SC - Greyson David Walsh, infant son of Laura Boan and Nathaniel Walsh, entered into the arms of Jesus on Thursday evening, June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond (Ray) Fraga Jr., 53

June 21, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Raymond (Ray) Fraga Jr., age 53, went home to be with our Lord on June 14, 2024. Ray was a kind and caring gentleman’s gentleman who never met a stranger. He had an outstanding career with the city of San Antonio of which he was very proud. During his time there he held multiple roles spanning from IT Manager over the city Library System to Special Projects Manager leading large city efforts.



No cause of death reported.

Note: The City of San Antonio had a “vaccination” mandate during covid. Fraga “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

I'm so shocked and saddened to learn of Ray's passing.

Wow, such a shock to hear this news.

https://www.facebook.com/fraga.ray

Reported on June 20:

Elizabeth Grace Carpenter

June 20, 2024

Wadesboro, NC - On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Elizabeth Grace Carpenter, infant daughter of Ritchie and Kayla Carpenter, was welcomed in the arms of Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 17:

Onesimo Perez, 55

June 17, 2024

Onesimo Perez, born on Novembers 4, 1968, in Waukegan, Illinois, was called to be with the Lord at the age of 55, in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Perez was employed by The Marriott Hotel for 35 years and served many banquets. He loved to work and had a tremendous work ethic.



No cause of death reported.

Perez “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hello everyone my name is Jessica and I’m Onesimo’s niece. My uncle had a heart of gold and full of joy! With this unexpected loss we are asking for donations to help us with his services.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/onesimo-perez-funeral-expenses

Reported on May 29:

Steven Tolliver, 56

May 29, 2024

Steven Tolliver passed away suddenly at his home in Crofton, MD, on June 27th of an apparent heart attack. In his spare time, Steven was an avid fisherman who spent some of his leisure time on the nearby Chesapeake Bay, and at various ponds, rivers and trout streams.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 28:

Christopher Isaiah Medrano, 23

May 28, 2024

Christopher Isaiah Medrano, born December 15, 2000, in San Antonio, Texas, entered into eternal rest May 23, 2024 at the age of 23. Our beloved Christopher left us unexpectedly on May 23rd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 27:

Carol S. (Smith) Meyers, 68

May 27, 2024

Utica, NY – Carol S. (Smith) Meyers, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in the comfort and dignity of her home.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 26:

Michael Joseph Siciliano, 33

May 26, 2024

Michael Joseph Siciliano, 33, of New Hartford [NY], unexpectedly passed away on May 23,2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 25:

Robert D. Zehr, 40

May 25, 2024

Robert D. Zehr, 40, of Whitesboro, NY, died peacefully in his sleep at home on May 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 24:

Nathan Joseph "Big Nate" Goldthwait, 29

May 24, 2024

Nathan Joseph "Big Nate" Goldthwait, 29, of Syracuse [NY], passed away May 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bonnie Michelle Tornatore Rainbow, 69

May 24, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Sadly, we announce the passing of Bonnie Michelle Tornatore Rainbow, 69 years old, on May 7, 2024. Bonnie passed unexpectedly on this past Tuesday.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 23:

Christopher Chappell, 33

May 23, 2024

Syracuse, NY - In loving memory of Christopher Chappell, who passed away at the age of 33 on May 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 21:

Scott E. Eysaman, 50

May 21, 2024

Ilion, NY - Scott E. Eysaman, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2024, in the privacy and comfort of his home.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 20:

Matthew Ryon Turiel, 33

May 20, 2024

Clifton Park, NY - Matthew Ryon Turiel, age 33, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Lynn Mahaffey Bess, 39

May 20, 2024

Jamie Lynn Mahaffey Bess, age 39, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Saturday, May 18, 2024, at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 18:

Andres Vargas Jr., 37

May 18, 2024

Andres Vargas Jr. was born in San Antonio, Texas. Andres entered into eternal rest on May 7, 2024 at the age of 37. Andres loved teaching kids and being a color guard instructor.

Vargas “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Our beloved Andres Vargas has gained his wings. He fought till his last day. We all knew him as a strong out going person. But unfortunately his cancer beat him.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-andres-vargas



** picture:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-andres-vargas

Reported on May 17:

Holly L. Bowers (Stedman), 39

May 17, 2024

Burnt Hills, NY - Holly L. Bowers (Stedman), age 39, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 10:

Raual Han Solo Licona, infant

May 10, 2024

Mister Raual Han Solo Licona, infant, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024. He was born in Smyrna, TN.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 2:

Azariah Neveah Calvert, 3 months

May 2, 2024

Murfreesboro, TN - Passed: Sunday, April 7, 2024. Born: Sunday, January 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

