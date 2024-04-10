FRANCE

The ex-fiance (†59) of Stéphanie of Monaco is dead

April 4, 2024

He ran magazines, looked after models, and was considered a bon vivant. Jean-Yves Le Fur passed away last Sunday at the age of 59. His ex-wife, actress and director Maïwenn (47), confirmed this on Instagram: "Jean-Yves Le Fur, the love of my life, the father of my son Diego and the stepfather of my daughter Shanna, passed away on Sunday morning, in my arms and those of our son, under the protection of Frédérick, his older brother, and Jaky, his lifelong friend.” He died of pancreatic cancer.

Nicolas Holveck, president of Nancy, dies of cancer at the age of 52

April 8, 2024

French football is in mourning. The president of Nancy, Nicolas Holveck, died this Monday morning, at the young age of 52. While president of Stade Rennais, Holveck revealed in March 2021 that he suffered from cancer, and took a step back in May 2022 to dedicate himself to his treatment. He returned last summer to ASNL, where he held various positions between 1997 and 2014 until becoming its vice president. He was now president of Nancy, but colon cancer has ended his life at the age of 52, and France mourns the loss of him.

Man (70) feels unwell on the D42 in Champaubert and dies

April 6, 2024

A terrible ending. Around 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 6, 2024, the Montmort-Lucy fire department and the paramedics were urgently called for a man in cardio-respiratory arrest on the D42, near Champaubert. The man, aged 70, broke down on this country road between Champaubert and Ville-sous-Orbais. While trying to reach the nearby farm to find help, he became unwell and collapsed by the side of the road. He had a significant medical liability. He died on the spot, despite the efforts of the emergency services.

No cause of death reported.

Hiker succumbs to heart discomfort

April 6, 2024

The alarm was given around 13:30, this Saturday, April 6th. A 53-year-old man, who was hiking in Saint-Vincent-la-Commanderie, was the victim of a heart attack. Despite the intervention of the emergency services, including those specialized in mountain rescue, the man in his fifties died.

In Morbihan, a cyclist dies during a hike

April 8, 2024

A tragedy occurred during a mountain biking and hike organized in the town of Inzinzac-Lochrist, in Morbihan, Sunday, April 7, 2024. One of the participants in this event lost his life. The Cyclo Club organized the 28th edition of its mountain biking and hiking tour of the Tremelin forest on Sunday, April 7, 2024. A cyclist who was participating in this event succumbed to a heart attack. The man was discovered around 11:30 a.m. on a path located behind the media library. Despite the cardiac massages, the cyclist could not be resuscitated.

No age reported.

BELGIUM

Illness on the ski run, the young skier of 16 did not make it: he died in hospital in Turin

April 5, 2024

Piedmont - An off-ski run fall while skiing. Followed by a severe illness, a prolonged heart attack. A terrible dynamic, that of the accident that involved a Belgian boy of only 16 years, who was skiing along the Vialattea, at the foot of Mount Fraiteve between Sansicario and Sestriere (Piedmont). Rushed to hospital, the boy struggled for hours between life and death but in the end, unfortunately, came the worst news: the young skier died at Molinette in Turin, where he was hospitalized from Thursday, March 4. Family members have agreed to an organ transplant. In the end, unfortunately, all the efforts of the Valsusini rescuers and the doctors of the Turin hospital to save the boy proved useless. The relatives, who were also present on the ski slope, saw the young man on the ground and immediately called for help, with the emergency teams that started the first resuscitation maneuvers already on the snow. Then in Sestriere came the rescue team, which continued the resuscitation during the transport of the patient to Turin.

Frank Mathei, 49

April 6, 2024

Born in Sint-Truiden July 3, 1974, died gently in the Jessa Hospital in Hasselt on April 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mathei “died suddenly.” From the obit comments by his wife:

January 12 ill fate hit. We had so hoped it would turn out for the better, but no”.

Thomas Danckers, 45

April 5, 2024

Thomas was born in Wilrijk on November 14, 1978, and died in Mortsel on April 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jannick De Soete, 50

April 4, 2024

Jannick was born in Bruges on September 24, 1973, and died unexpectedly in Wingene on April 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rina Broux, 65

April 3, 2024

Born in Mopertingen, November 5, 1958, died at home in Diepenbeek, surrounded by her loved ones, April 2, 2024. Thanks to the doctors and nurses of the oncology department Hasselt, and the palliative care.

No cause of death reported.

Cathy Dubois, 46

April 2, 2024

Born in Doornik, September 5, 1977, died there on April, 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nadia Ven, 74

April 2, 2024

Born in Beveren, August 28, 1949, died in Sint-Niklaas, April 1, 2024. Thanks to the doctor, the oncology department of the hospital, and the palliative department.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Feys, 28

April 1, 2024

Powerlessness, shock, untold sadness, are the words that describe our feelings, when we have to report your death. Forever a place in our hearts. Dennis Feys - 05.04.1995 - 29.03.2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lolita Laverge, 44

April 1, 2024

Born in Moeskroen, June 26, 1979, died in Kortrijk, March 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Carmans, 37

March 30, 2024

Born in Bilzen on December 20, 1986, and died in the Jessa Hospital - Campus Salvator Paliative Unit in Hasselt, on March 29, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Vic De Rycke, baby

March 30, 2024

Born in the U.Z., in Ghent, on February 28, 2024, at 9:50 am. Passed away peacefully in the U.Z. Ghent on March 29, 2024, at 12.48. After a month of struggling and fighting, our dear son had to give up the fight. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Picu, Neonatology and pediatric cardiology.

No cause of death reported.

Marc De Saeger, 64

March 29, 2024

Born in Halle on May 29, 1959, and died suddenly at home in Buizingen on March 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

A councilor “died suddenly”:

VVD councilor in Waalre Frank Oolbekkink passed away

March 11, 2024

Walloon municipal councilor Frank Oolbekkink (49) died completely unexpectedly. The municipality reported this on Sunday. He had been in the VVD faction for two years.

Oolbekkink leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Conductor Michael Boder died at the age of 65 in Vienna

April 8, 2024

The German conductor Michael Boder died unexpectedly in Vienna yesterday at the age of 65. This was announced by the MusikTheater, for which the maestro is currently rehearsing the Schoenberg project "Friday, the Thirteenth", which is scheduled to have its world premiere on April 26. Boder had established himself in the course of his career as a specialist for contemporary music creation and was closely associated with the Vienna Opera Houses, not least in this function.

No cause of death reported.

A tuba player “died suddenly”:

Mourning for Meinolf Hennemann

April 2, 2024

Mourning in Altenbeken: The long-time administrative employee and musician of the Bahnorchester Altenbeken, Meinolf Hennemann, has passed away at the age of 61. His most important tasks were council affairs, committee work and school affairs. His passion was music from an early age: Meinolf Hennemann was an enthusiastic tuba player with the Bahnorchester Altenbeken. Bekener died after a short serious illness.

No cause of death reported.

A literary agent “died suddenly”:

Lars Schultze-Kossack is dead

April 4, 2024

The managing director and owner of the literary agency Kossack has died in Hamburg at the age of 49. The literary agency Kossack in Hamburg has been representing authors in fiction, non-fiction, and children's and youth literature since 1995. On Instagram, the agency informed about the death of its managing director. The agency did not provide details.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Abtsgmünd mourns for his former fire brigade commander Holger Schmid

April 4, 2024

Quite surprisingly, the former commander of the Abtsgmünd Volunteer Fire Brigade, Holger Schmid, passed away on Wednesday, March 27. He turned 55 years old. Holger Schmid was a passionate fire brigade comrade for more than 35 years, of which he was the overall commander responsible for more than 17 years.

No cause of death reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Pastor Ludger Schlotmann passed away

April 7, 2024

Completely unexpectedly and far too early for everyone, Pastor Ludger Schlotmann passed away on Friday evening, April 5, 2024, at the St. Elisabeth Hospital. He had been admitted there shortly before because he was suffering from severe shortness of breath. Pastor Schlotmann was only 68 years old. At the beginning of next year, he wanted to retire from active service. He had plans and was very much looking forward to this new stage of life. Now everything has turned out differently.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness , ice cream maker originally from San Fior dies in Germany

April 5, 2024

San Fior (Treviso) – Amos Vettorel died, probably due to an illness, on March 26th. He was 51 years old. Originally from San Fior, he lived in Cologne, Germany, where he opened the "Gelatissimo" ice cream shop.

No cause of death reported.

An equestrian “died suddenly”:

Hildegard Reinle, 67

March 31, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the members of the Pferdefreunde Karlsbad Association say goodbye to Hildegard Reinle, an extraordinary member, a friend, mentor, and loyal supporter, who died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 67 on March 6, 2024. Hildegard was a founding member and had been with the horse club for 52 years. She not only distinguished herself as an active rider, but also devoted a lot of heart and passion to the children's and youth work of the association.

No cause of death reported.

Bernd Noltekuhlmann passed away

March 29, 2024

On March 23, our motorsport friend Bernd Noltekuhlmann died suddenly and completely unexpectedly. In his function as board member, he was a competent and passionate advocate for the interests of motorsport and had a decisive influence on the ADAC Ostwestfalen-Lippe. We are grieving for Bernd and will always remember him fondly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hans-Albert Letter passed away

April 3, 2024

On December 24, 2023, Hans-Albert Letter, long-time head of the Saarland state Forestry company SaarForst, died unexpectedly at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Medical emergency: woman died at the scene of the accident in Walldürn

April 9, 2024

Probably due to a medical emergency, a car hit the train tracks in Walldürn on Friday evening, according to the police report. At about 18.15 o'clock, a 62-year-old was driving her Suzuki in Dr.-Rudolf-Schick Street when, due to a medical emergency, she came to a stop with her vehicle to the left of the roadway and in the trackbed. Immediately initiated resuscitation measures were unsuccessful, and the woman died at the scene of the accident.

No cause of death reported.

Cyclist died in the municipality of Egling

April 2, 2024

On Friday at about 11.30 a.m. a man was riding a racing bike on the Eulenschwanger road between Aufhofen and Eulenschwang. According to the police, he tipped over sideways on an incline shortly before Eulenschwang and remained unconscious. Witnesses immediately began resuscitation measures until the emergency doctor arrived. Nevertheless, the man died on the spot. The cause is unclear.

NORWAY

The rapper Dutty Dior has died

April 7, 2024

The 27-year-old rapper died on Saturday. He is now hailed by fellow artists, who call him "one of a kind". Dutty Dior made his big breakthrough, together with Isah, with the single "Hello" in 2019. They won the category "song of the year" at P3 Gold the same year. It became one of the biggest Norwegian and Norwegian-language hits in recent times, with over 33 million plays on the streaming service Spotify. Since then, the rapper has released a number of songs.

No cause of death reported.

Musician Egil "Biff" Salvesen has died

April 1, 2024

Bergen musician Egil Salvesen passed away just before Easter. He was 41 years old. Salvesen was a well-known figure in the local music scene. He is probably best known for his time as bassist in the band Mollygogo, which has performed on stages in Bergen since the early 2000s. "Egil had great knowledge of most things in music and was a very competent bassist. I think he has meant a lot to many", says his friend Torbjorn Alvøen.

No cause of death reported.

Boy under school age dies of cardiac arrest

April 3, 2024

A little boy under school age died of cardiac arrest under anesthesia during dental surgery at Stavanger University Hospital. On April 2. Police are awaiting autopsy report, and the parents are devastated - obviously.

FINLAND

Organ artist Kalevi Kiviniemi died on Wednesday, April 3rd in Jalasjärvi after an illness .

April 4, 2024

His friend confirms the matter to Helsingin Sanomat. Kiviniemi was born in Jalasjärvi on June 30, 1958, and was 65 years old when he died, a week after suffering a heart attack. Kiviniemi actively performed concerts as an organ soloist in different parts of the world, and also recorded frequently. Among other things, he recorded the extensive, 20-part Organ Era record series, in which he played various organs around the world. Its last parts appeared in 2020.

DENMARK

A soldier “died suddenly”:

A female Home Guard soldier has died on the night of Tuesday

April 3, 2024

A female Home Guard soldier has died on the night of Tuesday, while she was standing guard at the tents in Churchillparken in Copenhagen, where the celebrations in connection with the Home Guard's 75th anniversary will take place on Wednesday morning. According to the preliminary information from the Home Guard, she died from a cardiac arrest. “ … Despite life-saving first aid, she passed away during the service. So, the ceremony began with a minute's silence in honor of the late Home Guard comrade and friend.'

No age reported.

Mogens Ploug, 71

April 1, 2024

Our dear father, brother, and uncle, Mogens Ploug, former journalist, has passed away, 1 April 2024. Your open mind, generous nature, and cordiality will be missed - 71 years old.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: Ploug was known to have been 'vaccinated' and his health deteriorating afterwards (via my friend).

Thomas Kamstrup Kjær, 47

April 5, 2024

My beloved son. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Thomas Kamstrup Kjær, has passed away peacefully after a short illness, 5 April 2024 - 47 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Grandjean-Thomsen, 59

April 5, 024

Our dear brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Peter Grandjean-Thomsen, has suddenly died, 59 years old, 5 April 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Houkjær Jensen, 76

April 4, 2024

My beloved husband. Our beloved father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Martin Houkjær Jensen, has suddenly died, 4 April 2024 - 76 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Dan Thomsen, 73

April 2, 2024

My beloved Dan Thomsen has peacefully passed away after a short illness, 2 April 2024 - 73 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Mona Nissen, 72

April 1, 2024

Our dear mother, mother-in-law, and Granny, Mona Nissen, was unexpectedly taken from us, April 1, 2024 - 72 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Henning Simonsen, 69

April 1, 2024

Our dearest husband, father, brother, brother-in-law and son-in-law Henning Simonsen has found peace after a short illness, 29 March 2024 - 69 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Ole Hingeberg Kristensen, 64

April 1, 2024

Our dear father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Ole Hingeberg Kristensen, has suddenly been taken from us, 1 April 2024 - 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Loni Røpcke Jensen, 50

April 1, 2024

My beloved girlfriend, my beloved mother, Loni Røpcke Jensen, has been taken from us far too soon, after a short illness, 30 March 2024 - 50 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Lind Olsen, 61

April 1, 2024

My beloved wife, a grand human being, Lisa Lind Olsen, has lost the battle against cancer on 30 March 2024 - 61 years old.

Lene Møller Madsen, 64

April 1, 2024

Our beloved Lene Møller Madsen has peacefully passed away in her home, 1 April 2024 - 64 years old. Mentions request for cancer association.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 25:

Anni Petersen, 74/75

March 25, 2024

Our beloved Anni Petersen has, after a short illness, been taken from us on March 23, 2024 - 74/75 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Ardahl Jensen, 76

March 25, 2024

My beloved husband. Our beloved father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Erik Ardahl Jensen, has abruptly been taken from us after a short illness, 22 March 2024 - 76 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriele Heuckeroth, 66

March 25, 2024

My beloved wife, Gabriele Heuckeroth, has suddenly died, 22 March 2024 - 66 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 21:

Gunnar Nielsen, 73

March 21, 2024

My dear husband, our dear father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Gunnar Nielsen, has suddenly died, 20 March 2024 - 73 years old.

No cause of death reported.

BELARUS

Peschiera, Italy: Belarussian truck driver found dead next to heavy vehicle

April 2, 2024

Carabinieri investigations are currently underway to reconstruct what happened before the tragic discovery of a deceased truck driver in a car park in Peschiera, whose lifeless body was found around 11 pm last Saturday, 30 March. The man, a 54-year-old Belarusian truck driver, was found by some colleagues near his heavy vehicle, who immediately raised the alarm. An autopsy has been prepared; it is thought to be a sudden illness.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Bassoonist Michael Verner has died

April 1, 2024

On March 30, 2024, bassoonist Michael Verner died suddenly. Michael Verner was born on November 26, 1960 [64]. He came from Prague, where he graduated from the Prague Conservatory in the class of Jiří Formáček, and he also graduated from the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague under František Herman. He became a member of the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra in 1983.

No cause of death reported.

Dead in a shopping center in Prague's Anděl district. Sudden death , police said

April 3, 2024

Prague - A man died this afternoon in a shopping center in Prague's Anděl district. "It was a sudden death due to medical reasons. Unfortunately, resuscitation at the scene was unsuccessful," police spokesperson Jan Daněk said. An approximately fifty-year-old man was fatally affected by a sudden health indisposition.

No cause of death reported.

SLOVAKIA

Devastating news: Popular Slovak musician dies, he was only 40 years old

April 1, 2024

The Slovak music scene has been hit by sad news. Suddenly died young and sought-after DJ Peter Hrad (40), loved by his fans. The departure of the famous DJ was unexpected and caught many people by surprise. His death was first reported on the Facebook page Only in Poprad.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Shock in the army over the sudden death of Commander Juan Pedro Palma

April 7, 2024

Shock among the members of the Armed Forces, and in the world of cycling in Malaga, for the sudden death of Commander and high-level cyclist Juan Pedro Palma (52). On Saturday morning, while he was doing a cycling route with several colleagues in the municipality of Álora, he suffered a fainting, fell off the bike and became unconscious. Although the witnesses tried to revive him and called the emergency services, nothing could be done for his life.

No cause of death reported.

The sad and unexpected death of an 11-year-old boy at a football campus in the Valencian town of Rocafort

April 6, 2024

The heart of Rocafort, a quiet town in Valencia, has frozen at the news of the unexpected departure of a boy of only 11 years old because of meningitis. The death of the minor occurred this Thursday, when he went into cardiorespiratory arrest while participating in a football campus. Faced with this tragic reality, the local authorities have convened an urgent meeting with the parents, recognizing the importance of providing clear and accurate information about the case, as well as the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of this disease.

From our researcher: Since they are choosing to blame meningitis, the measures to be taken = jabs.