MEXICO

Baldo Meléndez ‘El Renegado‘, a well-known Castaño citizen, dies

May 27, 2024

The municipality of Castaños is in mourning. On Sunday evening, the unfortunate death of José Baldomero Meléndez, alias “El Renegado”, owner of the spa with the same name, was confirmed. It transpired that "Baldo” was on the premises of his business when, after having an argument with a client, he suffered a sudden heart attack that ended his life. Allegedly, Jesus N, who had come to the spa like any other customer, got out of control and annoyed the other visitors. The complaint reached the ears of El Renegado, who immediately came to put a stop to the 22-year-old; however, he got into a heated argument that eventually caused him to have a heart attack, and he lost his life on the spot.

Six “died suddenly” while walking:

2 men die of a suspected heart attack in the streets of Xalapa

May 28, 2024

On Monday, two men suffered myocardial infarctions; the first was 58 years old, the other was 35, and although the people who were close to them tried to give them first aid, they lost their lives in separate incidents in Xalapa. Around 11:00 am on Monday, a man was walking along El Dique Street, when he keeled over on the sidewalk. The man began to have chest pain, so the merchants and neighbors tried to help him, and others called the emergency number 911. Rescuers arrived at the scene, and only confirmed that the man had lost his life.

Around 18:00 hours of this same Monday, a call to the 911 emergency number alerted the rescuers to a man who was apparently suffering from a heart attack. According to witnesses, the man arrived at an ATM, and when he left, he presented discomfort. The rescuers of the Bravo Code ambulance arrived at the place where the man was lying and tried to give first aid, but he had already died.

Subject dies near Cri Cri park; he was known as "Morita"

June 3, 2024

A man was found lifeless on the morning of this Monday, June 3rd, in the vicinity of Cri Cri Park. The deceased was recognized as "Morita”, 54 years old, of occupation waiter, with address in this town. It became known that "Morita" left his house early to carry out some personal activities and when he was walking in the vicinity of the Cri Cri park, he keeled over, his body being hidden between a planter and the statue of the "Little Dog.” Apparently, the deceased was the victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest.

He dies of a suspected heart attack while walking on the sidewalk

May 31, 2024

A man allegedly lost his life from a heart attack while walking in the streets of the city of Tampico. According to the first reports, the events occurred when the man was circulating in the Ladrilla neighborhood, and from one moment to another, he began to feel bad, keeled over and lost his life. Paramedics arrived at the scene and confirmed that the victim no longer had vital signs.

He suffered a massive heart attack

June 3, 2024

A 45-year-old man died on the streets of Mexico City, after suffering a fulminant heart attack. The authorities removed the body and the neighbors returned to their activities.

Man dies in line to vote in Guadalajara

June 2, 2024

While standing in line to exercise his vote, a 51-year-old man lost his life this Sunday in Guadalajara. “A person had a heart attack just outside the adjoining block 1 in Section 1158, which belongs to District 08. We have that data already confirmed," said the president of the local board of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Jalisco, Luis Zamora Cobián.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man dies of heart attack while driving his car

May 26, 2024

The events occurred around 1:00 am this Sunday on the Gómez Palacio-Jiménez highway, at the height of kilometer 40. The deceased today was identified as Juvenal Méndez, 51 years old. It was reported that this person was traveling on board a white sedan vehicle when he allegedly suffered a heart attack and left the road. Security sources reported that it was his relatives who located the unit among the bushes thanks to a GPS device.

Man dies after suffering a suspected heart attack and crashing into a light fixture

May 26, 2024

The driver of a van died after he allegedly suffered a heart attack and crashed into a light fixture on one of the streets of the Centro neighborhood in Culiacán, on the night of this Saturday, May 25. So far, the identity of the deceased is unknown, but he was driving a white Suzuki 4×4 pickup truck.

The person who was riding a bicycle in a central Los Mochis street died of a heart attack

May 29, 2024

The person who was riding a bicycle in the Bienestar neighborhood of Los Mochis died of a myocardial infarction when he began to feel unwell and fell from the unit on Cuauhtémoc Street, lying lifeless on the ground in front of the CMIC building, this Wednesday morning. That was the cause of death that was established in the death certificate issued by the doctor who performed the legal necropsy ordered by the Deputy Prosecutor's Office. This is the second death due to myocardial infarction in public spaces in a span of 9 days registered in this jurisdiction, since last Monday, May 20. An elderly adult also died from this cause watching a baseball game.

COSTA RICA

14-year old dies while on the football field

June 1, 2024

Emanuel Hidalgo Jiménez, player of the U15 of the Club Sport Cartaginés, died last Friday, May 31st. Emanuel died when he was training at the Dulce Nombre de Cartago soccer field, where he fell unconscious. Faced with this, several rescuers revived him; however, minutes later, when he entered the medical center, he died. This young man was a neighbor of San Pablo de León Cortés and a lover of football. Several of his friends remembered him as a brave and responsible young man.

SAINT LUCIA

Man collapse s and dies during hike of popular trail in south

May 31, 2024

Tragedy struck on Wednesday during what was supposed to be a leisurely hike with friends along the Des Cartier to Edmund Forestry Trail, a popular route stretching from Micoud to Soufriere. The group, led by tour guides, had paused for a short rest. It was during this break that one of the hikers, a 52-year-old male, collapsed. The hiking group attempted to resuscitate him. Emergency personnel responded to the scene, but unfortunately their efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was later pronounced dead.

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Police Corporal died as a result of multiple trauma and cardiac tamponade

May 28, 2024

Kingstown - Police Corporal 118 Vanley Bruce who lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, May 26, 2024, died “as a result of multiple trauma due to the motor vehicle accident and cardiac tamponade,” a release from the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) states. The statement of the cause of death came as a result of the postmortem examination performed on the deceased yesterday, May 27, 2024. The police said around 9:56 a.m. they received information about a vehicle accident in Hopewell involving Corporal Bruce. Preliminary reports indicate that his vehicle went over a bridge on the Hopewell Public Road and ended up in a river. The incident occurred while Corporal Bruce was on his way home.

PERU

Francesco Petrozzi died at the age of 62: we review his cultural career

May 28, 2024

This morning the unfortunate death of the politician and artist Francesco Enrique Hugo Petrozzi Franco was confirmed at the age of 62. So far, the causes of his unfortunate death are not known, but in August 2023 he revealed that he suffered from cancer and was already undergoing treatment. “We have to fight, and I am going to fight for my health and my life, to be able to be the father of my son for a few more good years … I was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and, thank God, I am already undergoing treatment,” he told Willax on that occasion. As a singer, in 1986, Francesco Petrozzi won the Peruvian national preselection of the renowned OTI Festival (Ibero-American Television Organization) whose international final was held in Santiago de Chile with “Aprenderé”, becoming popular on television and radio media. Regarding his political career, Petrozzi Franco was a congressman for Fuerza Popular in the period 2016-2017.

SURINAME

38-year-old Giovanni Soekhoe from Suriname has died

May 30, 2024

Mitchell Soekhoe hereby announces the sad passing of his brother Giovanni Soekhoe. Gio was the son of Ingrid Sewpersad, and was known for his innovative binding methods of the Angisa.

42-year-old Agartha Atbinie-Olan from Suriname has died

May 30, 2024

Will you help offer condolences to the heartbroken family, friends and colleagues? They had to say goodbye to their mentor, teacher, best friend, and advisor Agartha Atbinie-Olan far too early.

Our 43-year-old sister Stefanie Somo - Saridin from Suriname has passed away

May 30, 2024

View the message and the shared photos and help us express our condolences to the relatives of Stefanie Somo – Saridin. Pass it on to interested parties!

The farewell of 30-year-old Sharon Ismail in Paramaribo

May 27, 2024

It is finished. We said goodbye to the beautiful Sharon Ismail in Paramaribo. Many are touched by her sad and emotional death. But no one feels what her daughter feels.

BRAZIL

Ivan Kriger, member of the duo Thaeme and Thiago, passed away this afternoon

June 2, 2024

Ivan Kriger, member of the duo Thaeme and Thiago, passed away this afternoon. He was staying in Barbacena, from where he was going to leave for a concert in Barroso. Unofficial information indicates that Ivan suffered a heart attack.

Djidja Cardoso, former 'Little Girl of Boi Garantido', dies at 32 in Manaus

May 28, 2024

Djidja Cardoso passed away on Tuesday morning, May 28, at the age of 32. She was formerly known as the "Little Girl of Boi Garantido" from the Parintins Folk Festival. While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, her family confirmed her passing on the official Instagram page of her beauty salon. Djidja rose to recognition for her role in the Parintins Folk Festival. She represented the "sinhazinha", or "the little sign of the Guaranteed Ox", from 2016 to 2020. The role stems from the boi-bumbá tradition. It is a cultural celebration of the folklore native to the Amazon region. Her performance at the festival catapulted her into fame and earned her a mass following.

Link

TV presenter and former player dies at 43 after fulminant heart attack

May 31, 2024

The TV presenter Fabrício Wippel died on Wednesday (29th), at the age of 43, after suffering a fulminant heart attack in his own residence. The communicator was narrator and presenter of TV Bruscão, which covers the football team Brusque, from Santa Catarina. Fabrício was also a player of the club, from 1998 to 2001.

Link

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Professor Marcos Alberto of the Philosophy Degree Course at UESC

May 31, 2024

It is with pain in the heart that I come to report that Professor Marcos Alberto, of the Philosophy Degree Course at UESC, died of a heart attack. Marcos was one of the most beloved professors in the philosophy course.

Professor Henrique Moreira has died

June 2, 2024

Professor Henrique Moreira, former coordinator of the Social Communication Course at the University Center of Brasilia, died on Saturday. He held the position for more than 20 years. The professor was 66 years old and was fighting pneumonia, and a few weeks ago, admitted to a hospital. According to the coordinator of the Ceub Agency, professor Luiz Cláudio, Henrique Moreira ended up having a hospital infection and died suddenly, after presenting an improvement in his condition.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Pastor Silaine Aguiar died this Sunday of a heart attack

June 2, 2024

Pastor Silaine Aguiar, of 57 years, of The Filadélfia Independent Baptist Church in the City of Assis, died this Sunday, 2nd, victim of a heart attack. To the bereaved family, our condolences.

Former mayor of Campina Grande do Sul dies

June 2, 2024

Elerian do Rocio Zanetti died on Saturday (1st) at the age of 73. He was the Commercial Director of Sanepar and former mayor of Campina Grande do Sul. The state government said Zanetti, known as "Toco" ["the Stump"], had suffered a heart attack.

Former federal deputy Arthur Virgílio Bisneto dies, aged 44, in Manaus

May 28, 2024

Former federal deputy Arthur Bisneto, 44, was found dead on Tuesday afternoon, at home in Manaus (Amazonas). Preliminary information indicates that Bisneto suffered a heart attack. On the social network X, the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Neto, confirmed the death and posted: "My son Arthur Virgilio do Carmo Ribeiro Bisneto died. I will meet you soon. You can wait, my son. You know I don't run away from my commitments!”

He would have turned 55 next Saturday

May 30, 2024

Mourning in Amambai. The corporal of the reserve army and president of the Association of Residents of Vila Limeira, Jonas dos Santos Araújo, who would have turned 55 next Saturday, died on Thursday. According to reports, the community leader suffered a fulminant heart attack.

Linhares motorcycling is in mourning

May 28, 2024

Deeply saddened by the passing of our friend of many years, and road colleague, Juao Monteiro, victim of heart attack and fulminant pulmonary embolism. Linhares motorcycling is in mourning.

Mourning in Pitanga - Juarez Cleve dies

May 27, 2024

The businessman Juarez Cleve, at 32 years old, died on the morning of Monday (27th), in Pitanga, victim of a sudden illness. Juarez ran a notary's office and holds a law degree. Our condolences to family and friends.

We received the sad news of the death of our friend Maycon Lúcio

May 30, 2024

We received the sad news of the death of our friend Maycon Lúcio, driver of a health care vehicle in Barra do Bugres. A person we had the pleasure to meet and, by the way, a great human being. According to the investigation, Maycon fell ill, was admitted to the emergency room of Barra do Bugres, and later transferred to an ICU in the capital. According to reports, he was a victim of lung problems.

Another child died of pneumonia in Acre

June 2, 2024

Kauan Bezerra da Silva, 4 years old, was declared dead at dawn this Friday (31st) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the children's Hospital in Rio Branco, after 11 days hospitalized. The child's mother, Elisângela de Souza, said “They told me that he had a generalized infection, one of his kidneys was not working, and that it could be a post-Covid systemic syndrome. It got worse from Saturday to Sunday. He was intubated on Tuesday and taken to the ICU of the children's Hospital.” During the hospitalization, Elisângela says that Kauan's health worsened, and he had two cardiac arrests at dawn this Friday. "In addition to everything, he had myocarditis in his heart, which probably could have been from Covid,” she lamented. On the 14th last month, the state government decreed an emergency situation due to the increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and overcrowding of intensive care beds.

A death in Sabaudia

June 2, 2024

A death in Sabaudia. Name: Lucas Aparecido Marcelo da Silva. Age: 22. Cause: heart attack. Condolences to bereaved families.

A 23-year-old went to the gym and died after finishing the routine: “I wanted to be a bodybuilder”

June 1, 2024

The incident occurred in Criciúma, in Brazil. Eduardo Bardini da Silva was 23 years old; he was a nutrition student and a bodybuilding enthusiast. Eduardo was found dead inside his car in the early hours of Thursday, and they believe he had been there for about 5 hours. He had been at the gym doing his workout routine and was about to leave, but he collapsed. The car was parked on Vitor Meireles Street, a central area of the city. Neighbors who saw him unconscious notified the authorities. They indicated that there was a young man passed out inside a vehicle. Investigators said it was a natural death. The causes were pulmonary thromboembolism and dilated heart disease, which is known as heart failure.

"He was the most amazing person I've ever met," says sister of boy found dead in bathroom after sudden illness

May 29, 2024

A 26-year-old man died after suffering a sudden illness at home in Vila Diehl, in Novo Hamburgo. Tiago da Silva Ló was found unresponsive by family members in the early afternoon of last Sunday (26th), inside the bathroom of the residence. The autopsy indicated that he was the victim of a ruptured aortic aneurysm. Tiago's older sister, Diessica Lot, 31, says that the first symptoms appeared a day earlier, on Saturday (25th), but that, until then, her brother had not had any heart problems during his life. "The day before he died, he had chest pain when he went to put on his T-shirt," she reports, noting that, because of this episode, he was taken to the clinic, where he also reported that he had felt tingling in his hands and feet. Blood pressure was then measured, and an electrocardiogram was performed on the young man. He was released after the results of examinations, which showed no changes.

We received the sad news that our dear friend Leandro had a sudden illness while training on his bike

May 30, 2024

We received the sad news that our dear friend Leandro (52) had a sudden illness while training on his bike. He did not resist, and we of the Adventist Motorcycle Ministry International Family offer all solidarity and support to the bereaved family. No words can comfort this irreparable loss, but we believe that Christ will soon come for us, and we will meet again our friend Leandro.

Young man dies of suspected heart attack

June 3, 2024

On the morning of Monday, June 3rd, a young man known as Van died after falling ill while working in a warehouse in the city of Riacho dos Cavalos, Paraíba. Van was making deliveries to the establishment when he began to feel unwell. He was quickly rescued and taken to the municipal health unit, but, unfortunately, he could not resist and died. The suspicion is that the cause of death was a heart attack, although confirmation still depends on medical tests.

We inform you of the passing of Tharyk Barbosa de Souza

June 3, 2024

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the passing of Tharyk Barbosa de Souza, at the age of 33, a resident of Votuporanga. Tharyk was at work in Brasilia, where he suffered a heart attack that unfortunately led to his death. He leaves behind his parents, his siblings, his wife and a 7-year-old daughter.

Killed in “vaxxident”:

Excursion to Caldas Novas ends with a dead driver and four injured passengers

May 30, 2024

In the early hours of Thursday, a serious accident involving an excursion bus left one dead and four people injured on the Anhanguera-SP–330 highway. The excursion bus had left Suzano and was destined for the city of Caldas Novas when, at around 2:45 am, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the highway guardrail. Upon impact, the driver, identified as Emerson Fortunato da Silva, 48, died on the spot. The owner of the tourism agency that organized the trip, identified as Elias do Carmo, 37, had his leg amputated and was taken in serious condition to the hospital Das Clínicas De Ribeirão Preto. Three other people had minor injuries and were also hospitalized. The tour bus operator said the driver had a sudden illness.

A passenger of a bus had a heart attack and ended up dying

May 30, 2024

A passenger of a bus had a heart attack and ended up dying in front of the UBS Pq Maria Domitila, which is not open on holidays. There is no information on the victim.

A young neighborhood resident dies at 40

May 31, 2024

Another early death recorded this week in São Luiz Gonzaga. This time, we wake up with the sad news of the death of Edilaine Machado, 40 years old, a resident of the Auxiliadora neighborhood. Edilaine was born and raised in the neighborhood, where she later formed a family and lived to this day.

We announce the death of Claudinei Donizete Soares, victim of heart attack

May 31, 2024

We announce the death of Claudinei Donizete Soares, victim of heart attack. Claudinei was an employee of the Novo Lago supermarket in São José da Barra and lived in the city center. The young man leaves his mother, daughters, and brothers.

She leaves behind two children, who now face the pain of losing their mother

June 3, 2024

The morning of this Monday, 3rd, begins with sad news in Vitória da Conquista. Mirian Barbosa died after falling ill and being taken to the Emergency Unit (UPA), where she did not resist. She leaves behind two children, who now face the pain of losing their mother.

Sônia Botentuit died after a fulminant heart attack

June 2, 2024

Sônia Botentuit, died after a fulminant heart attack on the morning of Saturday 01/06. Our condolences to family and friends!

Mourning!

June 2, 2024

Unfortunately, I come to inform everyone of the death of my beloved nephew Denis Gandolpho, who this Sunday suffered a fulminant heart attack.

Vinhedo says goodbye to Marcos Antônio de Souza Alexandre

May 28, 2024

Vinhedo says goodbye to Marcos Antônio de Souza Alexandre, at the age of 52, victim of a heart attack. He leaves his wife Mônica, as well as his sons Matheus and Lucas, his mother Berta and sister Regina, as well as nephews and other family members. On social networks, friends highlighted him as a cheerful person who always helped his neighbors.

PARAGUAY

Dr. Águeda Cabello, Director of Health Surveillance, has died

June 1, 2024

Dr. Águeda Cabello, director of Health Surveillance of the Ministry of Health, died on Saturday. The professional was hospitalized in intensive care because she had been facing an illness for months. She was a recognized clinical immunologist, with a specialization in epidemiology and research methodology. She also worked closely with Dr. Guillermo Sequera during the covid-19 pandemic.

ARGENTINA

Silvia Pacheco, outstanding and beloved Catamarca folklore artist, has died

May 31, 2024

In the last hour of this Friday, around 21:00, the sad news of the death of Silvia Pacheco (65), a prominent and beloved Catamarca artist, was confirmed. The news of her death surprised the entire community. From the official networks of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the province, they also shared their sorrow for the death of the folklorist in a post, where they also confirmed that she was invited to be part of the billboard of the National and International Poncho Festival, as every year. She died of a massive heart attack.

Emaus Miciu Nicolaevici, a painter of the world who chose Merlo, has died

June 2, 2024

He was 45 years old and lived much of his life in the tourist resort, where he installed his own gallery. The renowned painter died on Sunday morning and caused surprise and pain in the provincial art world, which knew him for his intense activity. He was not currently living in the province and had been fighting a severe illness for a few months.

Juan Berros, former representative of football coach Marcelo Gallardo, has died

May 27, 2024

A piece of news surprised the football world in the last few hours. Juan Berros, a former representative of football coach Marcelo Gallardo, died. It is important to mention that Berros accompanied Gallardo throughout his stage as a player and afterwards, when he became a coach after his retirement. Berros suffered from a respiratory condition and had been admitted to a sanatorium in his city over the weekend. The former El Gráfico journalist died at the age of 70.

He was playing football with his friends, he got hit in the stomach by a ball and died

June 1, 2024

The Cordoba town of Villa de María del Río Seco was the scene of an incredible tragedy: a man died after being hit in the abdomen by a ball during a football match with his friends. According to local media, the victim was referred to a hospital, where it was found that he died of cardiorespiratory arrest. The victim was 47 years old.

The young man from San Francisco who was interned in Córdoba died

May 29, 2024

Lucas Sebastián Gambino (17), the young man from San Francisco who was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the La Cañada Sanatorium in Córdoba, died on Thursday after various complications in his health. At the beginning of May he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and was hospitalized at the La Cañada Sanatorium in the Capital. He lost consciousness on Wednesday and passed away on Thursday. Days ago, they had confirmed that the young man tested positive for dengue, and that this situation was related to the serious medical condition he presented. Lucas had collapsed on Sunday, April 28 after withdrawing from a training session in San Francisco. Since then, the young man had been kept in an induced coma.

Grief over the death of a utility worker

May 1, 2024

Through a statement, Servicios Públicos Sociedad del Estado regretted to inform the death a man who in life was Juan Miguel Avilez, at the age of 37, who worked as a "companion of the SPSE Power Plant sector".

