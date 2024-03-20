CANADA

Note: Obits from Ontario will resume later.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Briar Cliff University mourns loss of a student

March 14, 2024

Sioux City, Iowa - Briar Cliff University has announced the untimely death of one of its women’s soccer players on Thursday afternoon, March 14. Janay Geng-Meier traveled from Edmonton, Canada, to play college soccer on BCU’s women’s soccer team for 2023-2024, according to the athletics website for Briar Cliff University. According to the GoFundMe page, the death of Meier was due to an untimely medical emergency that came from a blood clot in her right lung.



No age reported.

Briar Cliff's "vaccination" policy:

Vaccinations are not mandated but are strongly encouraged.

https://www.briarcliff.edu/about/our-story/accreditation-and-policies/covid-19

In Manitoba, a nurse “died suddenly”:

Granti Kissinger Yanga, 27

March 14, 2024

Granti Kissinger Yanga was born on October 14, 1996, in Khartoum, Sudan. He passed away on March 3rd, 2024, at St. Boniface Hospital, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Granti fell sick on March 1st, 2024, and died on March 3rd, 2024, at 8:05 p.m. at St. Boniface Hospital. The cause of his death was aspiration to both lungs, leading to a subsequent heart arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, it was too late due to brain injury caused by a prolonged lack of oxygen. He graduated as a nurse and worked at the Health Sciences Centre hospital.

In Quebec, 42 “ died suddenly ”:

Sonia Jobin-Grenon, 46

March 15, 2024

On March 5, 2024, Mrs. Sonia Jobin-Grenon, residing in La Baie, died at the CIUSSS/La Baie Hospital at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Sebastien Boucher, 50

March 17, 2024

On March 7, 2024, at the age of 50, Sébastien Boucher died.

No cause of death reported.

René Marchand, 71

March 17, 2024

At his home, on February 22, 2024, Mr. René Marchand, husband of Mrs. Nicole Mercier, residing in Shawinigan, originally from St-Justin, died suddenly at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia De Santis Fuoco, 51

March 17, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Cynthia De Santis Fuoco announce her passing on March 14th at the age of 51 years after a brief illness faced with much courage. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosemount Bible Church (rbc.qc.ca) or to the Cedar Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Éric Thibeault, 42

March 16, 2024

Amos: It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Éric Thibeault, which occurred in Amos, on March 14, 2024, at the age of 42. The family would like to thank Eric's friends who were there for him during the difficult times of his life. Please do not send flowers, but rather make a donation to the Amos Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Patrice “Patou” Bellemare, 61

March 16, 2024

At the Avellin-Dalcourt Center, on March 12, 2024, died at the age of 61, Mr. Patrice “Patou” Bellemare, residing in Ste-Angèle-de-Prémont, native of Louiseville. A special thank you to Dr. Pier-Luc Bellemare, the home care team, and the palliative care team at the Avellin-Dalcourt Center in Louiseville. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Davies, 30

March 16, 2024

After fighting a battle with cancer, Jonathan sadly passed away with his wife by his side on March 10th, 2024, at the age of 30.

Guelmbaye Ngarsandjé, 49

March 16, 2024

At the CHU – Hôpital Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on March 14, 2024, at the age of 49 years and 5 months, died Mr. Guelmbaye Ngarsandjé. We would particularly like to thank the nursing staff at the Integrated Cancer Center of Quebec, the staff of the cardiology department at the Enfant-Jésus hospital, and Dr. Paradis and his entire team at the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec.

Fabien Lavoie, 19

March 15, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Fabien Lavoie, which occurred on March 10, 2024, at the age of 19. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Epilepsy Association.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Gagné, 49

March 15, 2024

At his home, on Friday March 8, 2024, Mr. Steve Gagné, son of Jeannette Bouchard and the late Michel Gagné, died at the age of 49. He lived in Victoriaville.

No cause of death reported.

Christiane Poirier, 69

March 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Christiane Manning (nee Poirier). She passed away peacefully on March 14, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Raynald Rochette, 66

March 15, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Quebec, on March 12, 2024, at the age of 66, passed away Mr. Raynald Rochette. The family would like to thank all the nursing staff of the oncology unit of the Enfant-Jésus Hospital.

Lise Tremblay, 66

March 15, 2024

On March 13, 2024, Mrs. Lise “Lison” Tremblay, residing in St-Honoré, died at her residence at the age of 66 years and 3 months. A special thank you to all the staff members of the Hemato-Oncology Department of the Chicoutimi Hospital and the CLSC of Chicoutimi for the good care provided.

Jean-François Morissette, 48

March 14, 2024

In Granby, on March 10, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Mr. Jean-François Morissette.

No cause of death reported.

Alex-Andra Boudreau, 27

March 14, 2024

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on March 7, 2024, at the age of 27, passed away Alex-Andra Boudreau. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Haut-Richelieu-Rouville Health Foundation – Department of Psychiatry of the Haut-Richelieu Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Renée Tremblay, 44

March 14, 2024

Surrounded by the love of her family, Mrs. Renée Tremblay, wife of Mr. Maxime Villeneuve, residing in La Baie, left us on March 12, 2024, at the CIUSSS du Saguenay Lac St-Jean—Hôpital de Chicoutimi at the dawn of her 45th birthday. Over the course of her life, Renée worked in various organizations. She set up several human involvement projects to which she put all her heart. She has left an indelible mark on the heart of the Malartic youth shelter. She was a dedicated volunteer for minor hockey of La Baie and also the Balance and Living My Mental Health Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Francois Furois, 41

March 14, 2024

In Blainville on March 9, 2024, at the age of 41, passed away Mr. Francois Furois.

No cause of death reported.

Luc Ste-Marie, 71

March 14, 2024

It's a sad day, Luc Ste-Marie is no more. He left this earth peacefully after a fierce battle with illness on February 9, 2024, at the age of 71 years and 7 months. Special thanks to Diane Ste-Marie and George Le Chevalier and to the entire pulmonology team, the oncology department, and the 5th floor of the Laval Hospital.

Chantal Galibois, 36

March 14, 2024

At the Michel-Sarrazin house, surrounded by the love of her family, on March 1, 2024, at the age of 36, passed away Mrs. Chantal Galibois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michel-Sarrazin Foundation.

Marie-Josée Girard, 38

March 13, 2024

It is with a great sadness and immense sorrow that we announce the death of Marie-Josée Girard, which occurred on March 6, 2024. She fought with all her strength against cancer, to see her two beautiful boys grow up as long as possible. She was a clinical consultant and trainer for the implementation of good psychosocial practices (especially in suicide prevention). She particularly distinguished herself within the Suicide Action Montréal organization and at the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud de l’Île de Montréal.

No cause of death reported.

François Leclerc, 34

March 13, 2024

At CHUL, Quebec, on February 16, 2024, at the age of 34, passed away Mr. François Leclerc. Born in Quebec on May 23, 1989. The family thanks all the staff of the gastroenterology department of the CHUL de Québec for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Owen Fleury, 65

March 13, 2024

We are sad to announce the sudden death of Owen Fleury, on February 12, 2024, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Smith, 41

March 13, 2024

In Châteauguay, on February 28, 2024, at the age of 41, passed away Mr. Michel Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Lisanne Deschênes, 62

March 13, 2024

At Maison Marie-Élisabeth on March 8, 2024, died at the age of 62 years and 11 months Mrs. Lisanne Deschênes, residing in Rimouski. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your presence and support. A special thank you goes to oncologists Georges Levesque and Marie-Claude Foley, as well as all the nursing staff.

No cause of death reported.

Darline Clitis, 38

March 12, 2024

In Montreal, on March 10, 2024, at the age of 38, passed away our dear Darline Clitis.

No cause of death reported.

Alexe St-Hilaire, 23

March 12, 2024

At her residence, on Thursday March 7, 2024, at the age of 23 years and 7 months, Alexe St-Hilaire, spouse of Maxime Larivière and the daughter of André St-Hilaire, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Lisabelle Sirois, 39

March 12, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Lisabelle Sirois, which occurred on March 10, 2024, at the age of 39. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Diabèthe Québec Association.

No cause of death reported.

Louis-Martin Naud, 42

March 12, 2024

We regret to announce the death of Mr. Louis-Martin Naud on March 7, 2024 at his home. He was 42 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Bobby Eloam Veilleux, baby

March 12, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bobby Eloam. He is survived by his parents Coralie and Jacob, his grandparents, his uncles and aunts, and many other family members and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Claude Poirier, 50

March 12, 2024

Suddenly at her home in Montreal, on February 27, 2024, at the age of 50, passed away Madame Marie-Claude Poirier.

No cause of death reported.

Vicky Gagné, 47

March 12, 2024

In Sept-Îles (Maison Élyme des sables), on March 7, 2024, died at age 47, Vicky Gagné. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Eastern Quebec Cancer Association.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia Royer, 47

March 11, 2024

At the Rimouski Hospital Center, on March 8, 2024, passed away at the age of 47 years and 7 months, Mrs. Cynthia Royer. The family thanks Dr. Sandrine Giguère and Dr. Clément Morin from Rimouski, Dr. Claude Lamoureux from Matane, and all the nursing staff and attendants for their humanism and the quality of the care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Julien Chenard, 35

March 11, 2024

Suddenly, in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, on March 9, 2024, at the age of 35, Mr. Julien Chenard died.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Paule Turpin, 75

March 11, 2024

At the Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts Hospital, on March 9, 2024, at the age of 75, Madame Marie-Paule Turpin, née Ayotte, died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Keven Rouer, 33

March 11, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on February 26, 2024, passed away Mr. Keven Rouer, at the age of 33, son of the late Mr. Jerry Rouer and Mrs. Lise Chevarie (Gaétan Kirallah). He lived in Quebec. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Alain Derasp, 49

March 11, 2024

On February 27, 2024, Mr. Alain Derasp, residing in Chicoutimi, died suddenly in Ukraine, at the age of 49 years and 10 months.

No cause of death reported.

Marc-Andre Lescarbeau, 43

March 11, 2024

In Montreal, on February 24, 2024, at the age of 43, Mr. Marc-André Lescarbeau died.

No cause of death reported.

Gaston Hébert, 49

March 11, 2024

On March 6, 2024, at the age of 49, passed away Gaston Hébert.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Prince, 32

March 11, 2024

Surrounded by the love of his family at the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on March 6, 2024, died at the age of 32, Jonathan Prince.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Bureau, 49

March 11, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Julie Bureau, which occurred in Laurier-Station on March 2, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Fontaine, 50

March 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Francis Fontaine, which occurred on Thursday March 7, 2024, in Montreal, at age 50.

No cause of death reported.

Katy Gilbert, 50

March 11, 2024

At Maison Michel-Sarrazin, on Thursday March 7, 2024, at the age of 50 years and 5 months, passed away Mrs. Katy Gilbert. The family would like to thank all the staff at La Maison Michel-Sarrazin as well as Dr. Julie Lemieux, oncologist, for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

10 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Thomas Sorenson, 46

March 16, 2024

Thomas Sorenson, a resident of Grande Prairie, AB, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2024, in High Prairie, AB, at the age of 46 years. Tom was born November 17, 1977 in Port Alberni, BC and was the youngest of two boys. He grew up in Hinton, AB, and after moving around to different places, settled in Grande Prairie in 2016.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Andrew Singer, 59

March 16, 2024

Mark Andrew Singer passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Calgary. Born in Calgary on May 18, 1964. Mark led a fulfilling life filled with various interests and hobbies.

No cause of death reported.

Lawrence Dale Ross, 38

March 16, 2024

Following a steady decline in his health and a series of significant falls, Lawrence was admitted to the Acute Care ward at Lloydminster Hospital, where he was assessed for long term care, and moved to Heritage Manor I Kindersley, SK, in January 2023. His decline continued and he was surrounded by family when he passed away on March 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Eileen Otter, 16

March 14, 2024

Eileen Otter, of Tsuut’ina Nation, AB, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024, with her family by her side, at the age of 16 years. Eileen grew up dancing in the Calgary Stampede, which she loved. (She danced women’s traditional). She participated in the talent show at St. Cyril’s School and danced in Tsuut’ina Nation Powwows. Eileen loved playing video games and watching movies and TV shows (especially The Simpsons). She loved sports and played for St. Cyril’s School volleyball team. She loved spending time with her siblings. She was a warrior and a hero because of her strength, courage, and bravery during her battle with leukemia. Her bright dimple smile and humorous, cheeky personality will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Dustin Gilbert Russell, 38

March 14, 2024

Dustin Gilbert Russell, long time resident of Dixonville (AB), recently of Grande Prairie (AB) passed away November 25, 2023, at 38 years of age. Trying his hands at many jobs, Dustin worked with the carnival, in construction, and in swamping and tire shops, to name a few. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and just being with family and friends. One of Dustin’s proudest accomplishments was helping his friends stay sober.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Daniel Constantine, 35

March 14, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the death of Kyle Daniel Constantine, 35, March 3, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta.In memory of Kyle, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Mark Cudmore, 44

March 14, 2024

Robert Mark Cudmore, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the age of 44, in Hinton, Alberta. In 2012, Rob and Vanessa started their own business, Vara Automotive. Rob put his heart and soul, sweat and tears into the business to provide a good life for his family. In August, 2023, the Cudmore family welcomed Aiden’s friend Brad into their home to live and be a part of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brain Cancer Foundation or the National Brain Tumor Society in Rob’s honor.

No cause of death reported.

Charlene Coles, 57

March 14, 2024

It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of their dearest sister and auntie, Charlene Coles, on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Joe Adrian Zwierink, 64

March 14, 2024

On March 10, 2024, Joe Adrian Zwierink of St. Albert, AB, passed away suddenly at the age of 64. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Billy Power, 49

March 12, 2024

Following a short but courageous battle with cancer, Thomas William Power “Billy”, age 49 years, passed peacefully away on March 10, 2024, at the Health Sciences Centre, surrounded by many friends and family.

In British Columbia, 18 “died suddenly”:

Michael Ambrose Hooper, 33

March 15, 2024

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our son and brother, Michael Ambrose Hooper. Michael was born in New Westminster and raised in Coquitlam, but a piece of his heart was always with his Fijian family in Naisaumua Village, Tailevu.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Davidson, 74

March 15, 2024

With sadness, we announce the death of Steven Davidson of heart failure on March 6th, 2024.

Justin “Jay” Morsette, 46

March 14, 2024

In loving memory of Justin “Jay” Morsette: A dear son, brother, and even better friend who left us too soon.

No cause of death reported.

James Steli, 55

March 14, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of James Steli on March 4, 2024, after a very brave battle with melanoma. He had just turned 55.

Leena May Phillips, 65

March 14, 2024

The family of Leena Phillips is sad to share that after a stoic and courageous fight with cancer, Leena passed away at home on March 11, 2024, in her 65th year. In the fall of 2022, after a memorable trip to Northern Europe, including a visit to Leena's parents' birthplace in Estonia, Leena was diagnosed with stage four cancer. She stayed as positive as possible, and rarely let her cancer dominate her life or get in the way of her travels and adventures. Leena faded quickly in February 2024 after returning from a visit to Maui, but was smiling to the very end. She died at home, as she desired, under the care of Don.

Adele Grieve

March 14, 2024

Adele passed away peacefully on March 13, 2024 following a short and courageous battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Clem Siddall, 70

March 13, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Clem Siddall on March 3rd, 2024, at his home. Clem was born in Amherst, Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Anne Martin, 58

March 13, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Julie Anne Martin, a longtime resident of Chetwynd, British Columbia, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the age of 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mchayla Hailee Bonnell, 20

March 13, 2024

Mchayla Hailee Bonnell of Cranbrook, BC, passed away suddenly on Tuesday January 2nd, 2024, in St. Georges, NL, at the age of 20.

No cause of death reported.

Penny Exton, 74

March 13, 2024

In loving memory of our Mother, Nana, Gigi, sister, sister-in-law, Aunt, cousin and friend. Our hearts are saddened to announce that Penny peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, in the comfort of her own home.

Stephen James Hubbard, 72

March 13, 2024

We are sad to announce the passing of Stephen James Hubbard on February 24, 2024. He suffered a fatal heart attack in Vernon, BC.

Laura Lee Chalmers, 49

March 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that our family is announcing the passing of Laura Chalmers (Fraser), who was taken too soon at the age of 49. She passed away peacefully after enduring a long illness which she fought with incredible strength.

No cause of death reported.

Jewell Sherie Bougie, 35

March 12, 2024

With great sadness we announce the passing of Jewell Bougie.

Jewell was born August 9, 1988 and passed away March 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bradley Jason Tronson, 47

March 12, 2024

On March 11, 2024, Bradley Jason Tronson was welcomed with open arms by our creator in heaven at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Justin Lyons, 48

March 12, 2024

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, surrounded by his family, at home on Salt Spring Island, BC. Educated at Montreal's Selwyn House and Dalhousie University in Halifax, Alex spent the last 22 years of his life on beautiful Salt Spring Island, BC, where he created a successful food business, and was known and loved by virtually everyone on the island. Alex endured lymphoma for the last two years with grace and great courage.

Clements Siddall, 70

March 11, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Clem Siddall on March 3rd, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Anne Cormier, 61

March 11, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Deborah Cormier announces her passing on March 9, 2024, in Victoria, British Columbia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Michael Taylor, 73

March 11, 2024

Brian Michael Taylor passed away peacefully on March 8, 2024, at the age of 73, surrounded by loved ones at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer.

Nine “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Stephen Lee Rockwell, 33

March 16, 2024

Stephen Lee Rockwell passed away on March 13, 2024 in Thompson.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Oliver Dunn, 28

March 15, 2024

It is with great sadness and heartbreak to announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, Ryan Oliver Dunn, at the age of 28, on March 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Edward Chapman, 44

March 14, 2024

Edward Chapman, June 13 1979 - March 1 2024, 44 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Brittany Faye Joan Moneyas, 36

March 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, daughter, niece, sister, and aunt, Brittany Faye Joan Moneyas, on March 2, 2024. Brittany was born on April 28th, 1987 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Marie Prince, 46

March 13, 2024

Tina was born on September 4, 1977 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and was originally from Onigaming First Nation, Nestor Falls, Ontario. The twilight years of her life were bittersweet as she struggled with her physical health.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin “Bob” Mitchell Pashe, 47

March 12, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Kevin “Bob” Mitchell Pashe. Kevin passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024, in Dakota Tipi First Nation, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Hart, 26

March 12, 2024

Joshua Hart, April 10 1997 - March 2, 2024, 26 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda Peacock, 50

March 11, 2024

Amanda Peacock of Flin Flon, Manitoba passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Flin Flon General Hospital, at the age of 50 years. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Fontaine Lambert, 55

March 11, 2024

Dean Fontaine Lambert passed away suddenly on February 21,2024, in his home. He was born on January 2, 1969, in Pinefalls, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, seven “died suddenly”:

Stephen Frampton, 41

March 14, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Stephen Frampton of Creston South, NL announces his passing. Stephen passed away at the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre on March 13, 2024, at the age of 41. In Stephen’s memory, donations may be made to the Special Olympics, Marystown Division.

No cause of death reported.

Glen Fleming, 57

March 13, 2024

It’s with great sadness that the family of Glen Fleming announce that he passed away suddenly at age 57 in his hometown of Spillar’s Cove.

No cause of death reported.

Rodney James Strickland, 50

March 12, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Rodney James Strickland, age 50 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Hubert Torbay, 69

March 12, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Hubert Stanley Cantwell Torbay of Newfoundland, who passed away suddenly on Friday, March 8th, 2024. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish, especially someone as irreplaceable as Hubert, who stepped in consistently to fill the voids in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Cole, 37

March 12, 2024

Passed suddenly away at his residence on February 22, 2024, Andrew Cole of Newmarket, ON, formerly of Victoria, age 37 years.

Angus Trickett, 59

March 11, 2024

Passed suddenly away at his residence on Monday, March 4, 2024, Angus Trickett of Western Bay, age 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rodney Cumby, 58

March 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Rodney Cumby, in Blanc Sablon, Quebec on March 9, 2024, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

In Saskatchewan, 20 “died suddenly”:

Rueben Mckay, 38

March 17, 2024

Rueben Mckay, June 28 1985 - March 10 2024, residing in Nipawin.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Ann Evans, 66

March 16, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mary Ann on March 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Billy John Nagera, 43

March 16, 2024

Billy John Nagera passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Clint Ewald Finch, 50

March 16, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Clint Ewald Finch (Kelvington, Saskatchewan), who passed away on March 13, 2024, leaving to mourn family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Brittany Jordan Montana, 30

March 15, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Brittany Jordan Montana.

No cause of death reported.

Bobbi Rae Fineday-Myo, 36

March 14, 2024

Miss Bobbi Rae Fineday-Myo passed away March 10, 2024, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Marie Bjornson, 27

March 14, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family of Ashley Marie Bjornson of Hudson Bay, SK announce her passing on March 10, 2024, at the age of 27 years. Ashley was born on September 14, 1996, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Nico Burlotti, 20

March 14, 2024

Our greatly loved Nico passed away at 20 years old on Saturday, March 9, 2024, and leaves behind devastated family and friends. The opioid epidemic is real. Look out for each other and hug your loved ones. We are accepting donations to support individuals and families experiencing substance use and mental health challenges within the community.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Dawn Morin, 23

March 14, 2024

We saddened hearts we announce that Julie Dawn Morin passed away on March 10, 2024, at the age of 23 years, in Turnor Lake, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Debbie Diane Zaba, 67

March 14, 2024

Debbie passed away peacefully after a short but courageous battle with cancer at the age of 67.

Link

March 14, 2024

Kim Dawn Marie Doerksen (née: Edel), aged 51, of Caronport, SK, passed away in Regina, SK, on Sunday, March 10th, 2024. Kim openly shared her struggle with anxiety and depression with the hope of reducing the stigma associated with mental health challenges. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2006, bravely went through treatment, and survived with the support of her church community. In January, 2024, Kim was informed that she had cancer again and bravely faced another battle. This time the disease progressed much more quickly and on March 10th she joined her daddy in the arms of Jesus.

Link

Brandon Parrott, 31

March 13, 2024

It is with great sadness and complete devastation that the family of Brandon Parrott of Heart's Content announce his sudden passing on March 9, 2024, at the age of 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Neriah Heavenly Love Finlayson, stillborn

March 13, 2024

Neriah was born asleep on March 7, 2024, in Prince Albert, SK.

Heather Gail Maitland, 56

March 13, 2024

We are sad to announce the passing of Heather Gail Maitland of Moose Jaw, SK, at the age of 56, on March 7, 2024. Heather passed away surrounded by her loved ones after a brief battle with cancer. She worked as an educational assistant for Prairie South School Division. Her bright, beautiful smile touched so many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Dawn Angela Nagy, 48

March 12, 2024

Dawn Angela Nagy of Spruce Home, SK, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Baptiste Thomas Tsannie, 4

March 11, 2024

Jean Baptiste Thomas Tsannie received his angel wings on March 1, 2024, at the age of 4 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Leah Marie Boyer, 17

March 11, 2024

With saddened hearts, we announce that Leah Marie Boyer passed away on March 6th, 2024, at the age of 17 years. Leah was born in Calgary, AB.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Louise Venne, 67

March 11, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brenda Venne at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Russel Baldwin, 75

March 11, 2024

After a courageous battle with cancer, Russell passed away at the age of 75.

