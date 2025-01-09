‘Seinfeld’ actor John Capodice dies

January 2, 2025

An actor known for his roles in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “General Hospital” and “Seinfeld” has died. John Capodice was 83 years old. Capodice’s death was announced on the Pizzi Funeral Home’s website , according to Deadline . His death notice said he died on Dec. 30 but his cause of death was not listed. The actor was born in Chicago in 1941, Variety reported. He joined the Army and served in Korea from 1964 through 1966 before becoming an actor in the 1970s. He racked up guest starring roles on shows such as “Ellen,” “Knots Landing,” “Murphy Brown” and “Seinfeld,” according to IMDB.

Researcher’s note – According to IMDb, Capodice was working into 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Osmond, brother of Donny and Marie, dies at age 73

January 2, 2025

Wayne Osmond, a singer, guitarist and a founding member of the family act The Osmonds, has died. He was 73. His brother, Donny Osmond, posted on social media: “My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke,” adding he was grateful he got to visit him in the hospital before he passed. Merrill Osmond posted on his Facebook page that Wayne died this week at a Salt Lake City hospital after suffering a “massive stroke.” Wayne Osmond was the second oldest of nine children raised in a Mormon household in Ogden, Utah.

Reported on December 26:

Remembering Marc Campbell of the Ravers and the Nails

December 26, 2024

Marc Campbell — a pioneer of Colorado punk and post-punk whose best-known song was the ’80s classic “88 Lines About 44 Women” — died early December 21 of undisclosed causes at his home in Austin, Texas. He was 73.

Researcher’s Note - The artist passed away at his home , on his couch while he was watching TV with his wife. It was an unexpected incident, but it happened very quickly . Link

No cause of death reported.

Steve DiMeglio dead aged 63: Tiger Woods leads tributes as PGA Tour stalwart passes away following two-year cancer fight

January 2, 2025

Tiger Woods has led the tributes following the death of legendary golf writer Steve DiMeglio aged 63. DiMeglio passed away this week following a battle with rectal cancer that spread to his liver. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2022 and the golfing world has honoured him since his death.

Researcher’s Note – PGA Tour encouraged COVID-19 “vaccination” for players, caddies. In the memo obtained by ESPN, the tour said while it will not mandate vaccination [sic], it will require those who do not get the shots to still be tested each week for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival on-site and at their own expense. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to withdraw and be subject to contact tracing and quarantine procedures.

Malia Kipp, former Lady Griz star and first Native from Montana to get D-I hoops scholarship, dies

January 1, 2025

Missoula, MT — Former Montana women’s basketball standout Malia Kipp [50] has died, according to a Facebook post made by her mother, Dee Ann Kipp, on Wednesday. Dee Ann Kipp shared the following: “We are saddened to share with you the passing of our daughter, Malia Kipp. She was a devoted daughter, granddaughter, mother, sister, auntie, cousin, nurse, and friend. Our hearts are breaking.” No further information was offered and funeral arrangements are pending. Kipp, who grew up in Browning, was living in Ronan [MT], according to her Facebook site.

No cause of death reported.

Scientology whistleblower dies after health battle

January 5, 2025

Palm Harbor, Florida – A former senior Scientologist who became one of the Church’s fiercest critics has died, his family revealed – following a battle with cancer. Mike Rinder, 69, passed a year-and-a-half removed from his advanced esophageal cancer diagnosis, and shortly after sharing a photo with his wife and two kids over Christmas. In the snap, a smiling Rinder looks a far cry from the man seen next to wife Christie Collbran in photos shot just a few months ago, where the Australian-born defector still had a full head of hair and a healthy complexion. In the photograph taken December 25, he was bald – seemingly losing his hair within just three months as he grappled with his diagnosis. In a heartfelt post showing the family during better days, Collbran paid tribute to the father-of-two, who cohosted the Emmy-winning docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath with Leah Remini.

James Arthur Ray was convicted of negligent homicide after 3 people died at a sweat lodge in Sedona in 2009. He died on Friday

January 4, 2025

Phoenix, AZ — James Arthur Ray, the self-help guru convicted of negligent homicide after three people died in a sweat lodge at a retreat he organized near Sedona in 2009, has died. He was 67 years old. The announcement of Ray’s death was made by his brother, John, on Ray’s social media accounts. The statement is in full below. “It is with extreme disbelief and unfathomable pain to communicate that my brother James Arthur Ray passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last night. Obviously, this has left the 3 of us in total and complete shock James was always larger than life and lived it to the fullest.” In June 2011, Ray was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison.

No cause of death reported.

Former CNN anchor Aaron Brown, who helped viewers through the Sept. 11 attacks, has died

December 31, 2024

Aaron Brown, a veteran television news anchor whose steady hand helped guide CNN viewers through the unfolding tragedy of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, has died. Brown died Sunday of pneumonia in Washington, D.C., where he lived, family spokesperson Molly Levinson said. He was 76.

Tarrant County spokesman, longtime Star-Telegram reporter dies at 62

January 2, 2025

Dallas, TX — Bill Hanna, the Tarrant County government spokesman and a former longtime reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, has died at 62. His family shared the news with the Star-Telegram, saying he died “peacefully and unexpectedly” this week while on vacation with his family in Mexico. Hanna was the chief public information officer for Tarrant County, a position he held since 2019. He took the county spokesman role after a 29-year career as a reporter for the Star-Telegram, where he covered an array of major stories and topics, including rural healthcare, severe weather and its aftermath, the 1993 Branch Davidian standoff and the 9/11 attacks.

No cause of death reported.

Lehigh radio host AJ Fritz has died at 67 years old

January 6, 2025

Bethlehem, PA – Longtime Lehigh radio host Alfred Fritzinger, known to many as AJ Fritz, died unexpectedly Dec. 31 at the age of 67. Fritz worked as the manager of WLVR-HD-2 at Lehigh for 22 years. The digital subchannel is Lehigh’s NPR station, which features a college radio station programmed by students. Fritz was also the host of the show FritzRocks, an award winning free form rock radio program that has been running since 1996.

Researcher’s Note – Lafayette College, Lehigh University, Muhlenberg College to Require COVID Boosters [sic] for Spring Semester: Link

Cybersecurity pioneer, tech CEO Amit Yoran dies ‘ unexpectedly ’ amid cancer battle

January 4, 2025

Amit Yoran, a tech executive who served as CEO of Tenable Holdings., Inc., died on Friday, his company announced. Yoran died “unexpectedly” during a battle with cancer, Tenable said on Saturday. He was 54 years old. Tenable is a cybersecurity company with 44,000 customers, according to a 2023 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report. The company’s clients include around 65% of Fortune 500 companies, according to the filing. Yoran’s death came almost a month after he began a leave of absence on Dec. 5, the company said.

Randy Perkins, founder of disaster recovery company AshBritt, dies unexpectedly at 60

December 31, 2024

Deerfield Beach, FL – Randal Ray Perkins, known to many as “Randy,” passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 60. Over 32 years, the Perkins family grew AshBritt into the nation’s leading disaster recovery and emergency management company, setting the industry standard and achieving tremendous success. Perkins lived life to the fullest, enjoying mountain biking, scuba diving, fishing, football, and spirited debates.

No cause of death reported.

Fowler Packing VP Sean Nelsen Dies Unexpectedly . He Had a Global Impact

January 3, 2025

Ag giant Fowler Packing announced via LinkedIn that the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, Sean Nelsen, unexpectedly died on Dec. 21. Mr. Nelsen, 48 years old from Visalia [CA], leaves behind his wife, Jennifer Marie Nelsen; and daughters Julia, Kaylee, Sophie, and Mia, according to an obituary from Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.

Researcher’s Note – Fowler Packing Vaccinates [sic] Nearly 900 Employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

A politician “died suddenly”:

Samson rocked by sudden death of longest sitting mayor

December 31, 2024

Dothan, Ala — The 2024 holiday season in Samson was rocked by tragedy over the weekend. Longtime Samson mayor Clay King died on Saturday after developing sepsis from a recent surgery and was rushed to a Dothan hospital the night before. He was 60. King, born and raised in Samson, graduated from Samson High School and served on the city council before being elected as mayor in 1996, a position he held for 28 years.

28 infants “died suddenly”:

Heartbreaking update from family of girl, 1, injured when car smashed into daycare and killed her teacher

January 3, 2025

A one-year-old girl who was injured after a driver crashed into a daycare fence in Texas has tragically died. Mkaya Amrani, who was just 14 months old, was one of several children hospitalized after a mother backed into another car and then into a fence at Excelled Montessori Plus Daycare Preschool in Scenic Oaks outside San Antonio on December 19. Four other children were taken to the hospital but were quickly released. Mkaya’s teacher, Alexia Rosales, 22, also died after being pinned under the vehicle with a child in her arms. It is unclear if Mkaya was the child Rosales was holding. Mkaya stayed in the hospital, where she was unconscious in critical condition on life support until her death on Thursday, according to News 4 San Antonio. Police do not believe the driver was under the influence and she does have past medical conditions that ‘may have contributed to this,’ according to Salazar.

Ava Mae Bredda, 0 days

January 5, 2025

Wausau, Wisconsin – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Ava Mae Bredda, on Friday, December 27, 2024. We were blessed to have Ava with us for two hours and one minute before she peacefully took her last breath in her parents’ arms. Born with Trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal condition, Ava touched our lives in ways that words cannot fully express. Weighing three pounds five ounces and measuring 16.25 inches, she was a precious little one whose brief time with us will forever be cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Micah Carter Guidroz, 2 months, 2 days

January 5, 2025

Hammond, Louisiana – Our sweet baby boy, Micah Carter Guidroz, went to be with the Lord in Heaven on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at the precious age of 2 months and 2 days. He was born on Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Hammond, Louisiana. Micah was a perfect, loveable, 2-month-old with the brightest smile and biggest blue eyes you’ve ever seen. He had just had his very first laugh on December 23rd which made his family so happy. He enjoyed his holidays being held by loved ones, and all his siblings were his favorite friends. He was loved and cared for by so many. He is and always will be so greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Ryker Thomas Harrison, 3 months

January 5, 2025

Ryker Thomas Harrison, 3 Months Old, of Mustang Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, December 27th, 2024. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Lakeside Woman’s Hospital on September 18th, 2024 at 4:38 pm to parents Thomas and Shelbie Harrison! He was just shy of being 6 weeks early and was a whopping 5 lbs and 18 inches long. He was due November 1st 2024 but he decided he was ready to meet the world early and along came a beautiful brown hair blue eyed healthy boy. He was such a sweet baby and such a bright light to be around. He may have only been 3 Months old but he brought so much joy and laughter to the people around him and could light up any room he was in! He was so strong and already had the biggest personality. He would make some of the silliest faces and loved sticking his tongue out at his daddy. He also loved cartoons, he would lay in his swing or on his play mat and watch them just as long as you would let him.

No cause of death reported.

Cassidy Shalyn Scarberry, 2 months

January 5, 2025

Paw Paw, WV- Cassidy Shalyn Scarberry, 2 months, of Paw Paw, passed away Friday, January, 3, 2025, at UPMC Western Maryland. Born October 22, 2024, in Cumberland, she was the daughter of Natalie Shalyn Scarberry.

No cause of death reported.

Josephine Nicole DeMoss, 3 months

January 4, 2025

Josephine Nicole DeMoss, 3 months old, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 29, 2024. She was born September 25, 2024, in Winfield, IL. Josephine was a sweet, happy baby with a smile that brought joy to all. Josephine’s love was felt by her parents, brother, and grandparents through her beautiful eyes and cheery personality. Her short time with family was filled with love and happiness. Josephine will be remembered and cherished as the beautiful, precious, and bubbly girl that she was. She is in the hearts of her family forever.

No cause of death reported.

Finn Patrick Giblin, 3 months

January 4, 2025

Saint Augustine, Florida – It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our precious baby boy, Finn Patrick Giblin, who left this world too soon on December 28th. Finn was just 3 months old and brought immeasurable joy, love, and light into the lives of his parents, Cortney and Patrick, and his big sister, Lilly. His gentle spirit touched all who knew him, and though his time on earth was brief, his love will forever remain in the hearts of those he left behind.

No cause of death reported.

Baby girl Da’Layah LaTrice Harris, 5 1/2 weeks

January 4, 2025

Flint, MI – Baby girl Da’Layah LaTrice Harris was born November 19, 2024, in Flint, MI. She was the daughter of Brittney Kelly and Dontrale Harris. Dember 19, 2024 – December 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Joshua Lee Barker

January 3, 2025

Baby Joshua Lee Barker, was cradled into the arms of Jesus on December 31, 2024, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Kree Orrin Brock

January 3, 2025

Gadsden, Alabama – Infant Kree Orrin Brock passed away on January 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Oakley Newport, 1 day

January 3, 2025

Oneida, Tennessee – Baby Oakley Rebel Mae Newport passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. She was born on December 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ki’Arri Rayne Winstead, 3 months

January 3, 2025

Louisville, KY – With broken hearts, we announce the tragic passing of our beloved Ki’Arri Rayne Winstead, who left us far too soon on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky. Ki’Arri was born on September 24, 2024, to his loving mother, Amber Winstead, and though his time with us was brief, he touched our hearts in ways words cannot express.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Waylon Wright, 9 1/2 Months

January 3, 2025

Smyrna, TN – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Waylon Wright (biggie /Charlie) who was born March 15, 2023, and was tragically taken from us on December 28, 2024. Charles’s life was cut short way too early. It’s a marking and brief but poignant chapter in the lives of his loving family. Charles was the happiest boy anyone can imagine. Charles was a symbol for Hope and joy for all his family. Charles had so much potential in life but was taken too early to fulfill it

No cause of death reported.

Cooper Charles Johnson, baby

January 3, 2025

Westlake, Ohio – It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cooper Charles Johnson, affectionately known as “Baby Ice Cream,” who left this world far too soon on the morning of December 31, 2024, surrounded by his devoted parents and family. Cooper brought immeasurable joy and love to his parents, Courtney and Cory, and to everyone fortunate enough to meet him during his brief but beautiful time with us.

No cause of death reported.

Zanaya Ava Mahadeo, baby

January 2, 2025

Moultrie, Georgia – Zanaya Ava Mahadeo, the infant baby girl of Shanequa Jones and Julian Mahadeo, died at Colquitt Regional Medical Center on November 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

King Gilmore-Caro, baby

December 31, 2024

Moxee City, Washington – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved baby boy, King. Though his time with us was brief, his impact on our lives will be forever felt. Born on June 25, 2024, King brought immense joy and love to his family. His bright smile, curious nature, and gentle spirit touched the hearts of everyone he met.

No cause of death reported.

Charleston Hardman, stillborn

December 31, 2024

Pontotoc, Mississippi – It is with very heavy hearts, we announce both the birth and passing of our sweet baby girl, Charleston Jane, who was born sleeping on December 28, 2024. We are so in love with this perfect, precious baby girl. Though she never took a breath in this world, we find peace knowing she was born into the open arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

No cause of death reported.

Ethan Romeo Perez Garcia, 5 weeks

December 31, 2024

San Antonio, Texas – Baby Ethan Romeo Perez Garcia born November 18, 2024, gained his Angel wings on December 25, 2024. Although he was only with us a few weeks, he left his imprint in our hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

Hudson Paul Young, stillborn

December 31, 2024

Lafayette, Indiana – Our beloved son, Hudson Paul Young, was born into heaven and rushed straight into the arms of Jesus on December 28th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kahler Howard Weber, 9 days

December 31, 2024

Infant Kahler Howard Weber was born into this world Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. He passed away Sunday, December 29, 2024 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, NICU.

No cause of death reported.

Journee Medohs Fleece, 2

December 31, 2024

Martinsburg, WV – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious angel, Journee Medohs, who crossed the rainbow bridge at the tender age of two, on December 12, 2024. Born on June 10, 2022 to Michelle and Billy Fleece, She brought unconditional love to anyone and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. To know Journee, was to love her. Journee’s adventures in this world were brief, but the love and light she brought to all who knew her will never be forgotten. Born into her loving family with the promise of joy, Journee’s journey was marked by courage, strength, and an unwavering spirit. Despite the health challenges that she faced from the very beginning, she faced each day with a bravery beyond her years. Her smile could light up any room, and her giggles were a soothing balm to all who had the honor of hearing them. Journee’s love was pure, and her heart, though small, was vast and full of the deepest affection.

No cause of death reported.

Abigail Maria Negrete, infant

December 31, 2024

Idaho Falls, ID – Our sweet angel, Abigail Maria Negrete, was born on December 29, 2024, at 11:38 p.m., bringing immeasurable love and light into our world. Though her time with us was heartbreakingly brief, Abigail’s presence was nothing short of a miracle. In her few precious moments, Abigail gave us a glimpse of heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Helping The Cervantes Family Lay Their Baby Girl To Rest, 6 weeks old

December 31, 2024

Moreno Valley, CA – Julissa Yvette Cervantes. At just six weeks old, on 12/27/24, Julissa took her last breath here on earth in the arms of her parents, spread her wings, and became a beautiful butterfly. Julissa was born with complications that were unknown until birth. Despite countless prenatal appointments and tests throughout pregnancy, the doctors did not detect any abnormalities or complications. Julissa was carried full term and thought to be completely healthy until 11/11/24, two weeks prior to her due date, when her mom was rushed to the hospital and labor had to be induced that day. On 11/13/2024, Julissa was born. Following Julissa’s arrival, she experienced respiratory distress and was instantly intubated. She was immediately transferred to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where her parents then learned about her genetic condition known as T18. In addition to the genetic syndrome, she also had a rare congenital condition called TEF, an abnormal connection (fistula) between the trachea (windpipe) and the esophagus (food pipe). This connection can interfere with normal breathing and swallowing. Julissa also had several heart conditions.

No cause of death reported.

Elijah Henry Doolittle, stillborn

December 30, 2024

Ralls, TX – On December 24, 2024, at 3:30 a.m. Elijah Henry Doolittle, our precious baby boy, beloved child of Lauryn and Isaac Doolittle, brother to Finnley Baugh, was born sleeping due to complications in the utero.

No cause of death reported.

Hucklynd Crow Anderson, 9 weeks, 2 days

December 30, 2024

Belgrade, Minnesota – Hucklynd Crow Anderson, 9 weeks and 2-day-old infant son of Kyle and Victoria Anderson, died December 28, 2024, unexpectedly at his home near Belgrade.

No cause of death reported.

Graham Nicholas Izzo, stillborn

December 30, 2024

Murrells Inlet, South Carolina – Graham Nicholas Izzo, was born sleeping on December 12, 2024, at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

No cause of death reported.

Lorenzo Israel Arista, baby

January 5, 2024

San Angelo, Texas – Our little angel, Baby Lorenzo Israel Arista, was called by the Lord on December 30, 2024. He was the family’s beautiful and very well loved baby boy; the first son, grandson, great-grandson, and nephew, and he will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Cederic Boswell III, 21 days

December 30, 0004

Jacksonville, Florida – Baby Mark Cederic Boswell, III passed peacefully on December 23, 2024. Mark was born on December 2, 2024. During his three short weeks here on Earth he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Three children “died suddenly”:

Help Harper’s Family in Their Time of Need, 3 years old

December 31, 2024

Clearwater, FL – Harper Bullock passed away after a long battle in the hospital. She was three years old, and the light of everyone’s eyes that were fortunate enough to meet her.

No cause of death reported.

Community mourns sudden death of 9-year-old Preston County wrestler

January 1, 2025

Kingwood, W.Va. — On a snowy New Year’s Day, more than 100 people in Preston County and the surrounding area came out to a vigil at Preston High School to remember nine-year-old Lane Sines, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 30. When 12 News spoke with State Police in Kingwood on Dec. 31, they told us that they have “no comment at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.” An avid wrestler and football player, Lane Sines touched the lives of many people in his nine years.

No cause of death reported.

Jack A. Murray, 12

January 4, 2025

Jack A. Murray of Weymouth [MA] passed away suddenly at the age of 12 with his loving mother, father, brother, cousin and uncle by his side. He was an artist and musician who loved to draw, paint, build, invent, play trombone and drums in the Chapman Middle School Band with his friend Yuta Hardi. He was an entrepreneur who started an eBay store to sell thrift store finds. He sold cookies to local restaurants and sold and drew caricatures for the neighborhood with his friend Sam Young. He even created a clothing brand, shirt designs and built an online store all by himself (until he needed a credit card to accept payments.) Jack has a passion for everything in life, he is a soccer player, assistant coach for Finn’s team and referee in Weymouth Youth Soccer. He was on the Chapman Wrestling team, loved basketball, paddle boarding with his mother, swimming, boating with his father, and movies at the Cameo with friends.

No cause of death reported.

A teenager “died suddenly”:

Tragic Loss Of Cooper Cook Leaves Deep Void In Iowa Community

January 6, 2025

Cooper Cook [16], a resident of Iowa, tragically passed away untimely on January 5, 2025. Subsequently, his family has not yet provided details about the cause of his demise during this difficult time.

A military cadet “died suddenly”:

Cadet, 23, at the U.S. Air Force Academy dies of aggressive brain tumors

January 2, 2025

El Paso County, Colo. — A 23-year-old cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy north of Colorado Springs has died after doctors discovered she had two aggressive brain tumors. Cadet 1st Class K. Emily Jean Foster, of Eagle, Idaho, died on Tuesday at home with her family, the U.S. Air Force Academy said. She was a member of the Class of 2025. Cadet Foster was a geospatial sciences major and a soaring instructor pilot with the 94th Flying Training Squadron. She graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in 2021. Foster’s parents, Cheryl and Jeremy Foster, said in a statement that their daughter came home with extreme exhaustion and severe headaches around Thanksgiving. “It was discovered on the 14th of December that Emily had two highly aggressive and advanced brain tumors. On the 31st of December she passed away from these aggressive brain tumors,” the statement reads.

Researcher’s Note - United States Air Force Academy Coronavirus Updates: On August 30, 2021, the United States Air Force Academy held a vaccination [sic] point of distribution for cadets to receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] in line with the guidance from the Secretary of Defense. Department of Defense guidance is that only vaccines fully licensed by the FDA are mandated for service members. Currently, no administrative or disciplinary actions will be taken against cadets who do not receive the vaccine [sic]. Service-level policies, when released, determine what, if any, actions will be taken. The Secretary of Defense has indicated that the health and well-being of our Department of Defense personnel are a readiness issue. Military personnel protect the nation from great threats and they should be protected themselves as much as possible from COVID-19. As the Department does with other deadly infections, we protect the force through the best tool available, vaccination [sic]. Required vaccinations to protect the force are routine for the DoD, including the annual influenza vaccination. The DoD currently requires at least nine vaccines for individuals entering military service and up to 17 vaccines depending on the Service member’s role and geographic region. The COVID-19 vaccine [sic] has been available voluntarily to the United States Air Force Academy population since January 2021. The COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective [sic], which is why senior leadership across the institution encourages all members to get vaccinated [sic] to protect themselves and others. As we progress into 2022, the new COVID-19 variants will require continued diligence. COVID-19 vaccines [sic] are highly effective at preventing severe illness , hospitalization, and death [sic]; but to maintain robust efficacy vaccines [sic] require a booster. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommend a booster shot five months after receiving the Pfizer vaccine [sic], six months after the Moderna vaccine [sic], or two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine [sic].

Staunch advocate for Charlotte cycling-friendly infrastructure dies at 29

January 3, 2025

Charlotte, N.C. — John Holmes III, a staunch Charlotte cycling and urbanism advocate, died this week. His obituary states that Holmes died unexpectedly Dec. 29 at his home. He was 29. He was a huge advocate for pedestrian and cyclist-friendly infrastructure in the city. He worked for Civility Localized as a public engagement officer was pursuing his Master’s of Public Administration at UNC Charlotte. Holmes grew up in Pickens County, South Carolina, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating high school.

Researcher’s Note - UNC Charlotte hopes perks will encourage students to take COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Edward J. Gilliss, a former Baltimore County Attorney, dies

January 5, 2025

Edward J. Gilliss, a former Baltimore County Attorney and Baltimore County School Board chair recalled for his standards of leadership, died of a heart attack on Dec. 22 at his Towson home. He was 69.

Researcher’s Note - Baltimore County schools to require proof of vaccination [sic] for all employees: Link

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Saint Anne’s Hospital announces passing of Fall River and Dartmouth doctor

January 3, 2025

A local doctor died unexpectedly on Thursday. Saint Anne’s Hospital has announced the passing of orthopedic surgeon Dr. Edward Klein [56]. A longtime member of Saint Anne’s orthopedic surgery team in Fall River [MA] and Hawthorn Medical in Dartmouth, the hospital stated that Dr. Klein touched the lives of countless patients, hospital staff, and colleagues.

Researcher’s Note - Massachusetts hospitals start firing workers over vaccination [sic] refusals: Link

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Thomas B. Fennell, Jr., 50

January 3, 2025

Dr. Thomas B. Fennell, Jr., 50, of New Kensington [PA], passed away peacefully at his brother’s home in Lower Burrell on Friday, January 3, 2025 surrounded by his family. He owned and operated Highland Chiropractic in Natrona Heights and Health Land Chiropractic in Sarver.

Researcher’s Note - COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate kicks in for health care workers in Pa., N.J., Del.: Link

No cause of death reported.

Marion Mempin, 38

December 30, 2024

Marion Vincent L. “Marvin” Mempin, 38 years old, of Brooklyn, NY, passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2024. Marvin earned pre-medical degrees, with honors, from Georgetown University before graduating from Chicago’s Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science with degrees in both Medicine and Health Administration. Following in his parents’ footsteps, Marvin found purpose in caring for others and successfully pursued a career as an ER doctor. When not in his scrubs, he was a true citizen of the world and explored it with wonder from scuba diving in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef to hiking the mountains in Patagonia.

Researcher’s Note – New York’s Covid-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for health care workers leads to suspension of hundreds of holdouts: Link

No cause of death reported.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Kris Brain , 61

January 4, 2025

Kris W. Brain, age 61, died unexpectedly on December 25, 2024, in Thorp, Washington. After completion of dental school Kris moved back home to Washington and started Mount Si Dentistry in North Bend, Washington. Kris practiced dentistry there for 30 years until his retirement in 2023.

Researcher’s Note – Washington governor orders state employees, health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccine: Link

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 7:

Marla L. Lund, 55

November 7, 2024

Marla Lund, of La Vernia, Texas, was more than just a kind and caring individual; she was the very embodiment of passion and warmth, blessed with the nurturing heart of a nurse. For many years. She devoted herself to the nursing and healthcare fields, but it was in the classroom that her spirit truly soared.

Researcher’s note - Lund “died suddenly” from cancer: March 12, 2022: So I have found my voice and this is the beginning of what will be a very long and difficult journey! Yes, I have been diagnosed with stage 3 metastatic breast cancer with lymphovascular invasion. I will not let this diagnosis define me nor do I plan on being just another statistic. I am strong and with God, and my family and friends beside me, I will fight and I will beat this! I am a survivor! 💕

A professor “died suddenly”:

Daniel Patrick Liston, PhD, 71

January 3, 2025

We are commemorating the life of Daniel Patrick Liston, PhD, Professor Emeritus at the University of Colorado-Boulder School of Education, who was widely known and recognized in his field and appreciated and loved by the many people in his life. Dan died suddenly at his home in Rochester, NY, December 28, 2024, of a heart attack. He was on faculty at Washington University of Saint Louis for 5 years, then at the University of Colorado for 30+ years.

Researcher’s Note - Dan Liston – Professor: University of Colorado Boulder, Aug 1990 – Present 34 years 6 months: Link CU Boulder will require COVID-19 vaccine boosters for students, faculty and staff: Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

County school board member Chuck Pace dies weeks after election

January 1, 2025

Just six weeks after winning election to the Albemarle County [VA] School Board, lifelong local educator Charles “Chuck” Pace died at the University of Virginia Medical Center on December 18 at the age of 64 following complications from kidney disease. After more than 30 years as an educator, Pace retired as chair of the science department at the Blue Ridge School in 2022. A year into his retirement, he resumed his work in education when he was appointed to the Rio District school board seat vacated by now-Del. Katrina Callsen. First appointed to the board in December 2023, Pace was sworn in as the Rio District’s elected representative a week before he died. Pace was first diagnosed with kidney disease in 1995, and received a successful kidney transplant in 2002.

Researcher’s note - Albemarle schools will require all teachers and staff either be vaccinated [sic] or submit weekly negative COVID tests: Link

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Unexpected death of longtime teacher devastates Raleigh high school

January 6, 2025

A longtime Wake County social studies teacher unexpectedly died over the winter break. Parents at Enloe High School in Raleigh [NC] learned of the death of teacher Joe Hoffman in a message sent by the school on Dec. 30. No cause of death was mentioned in the message. Hoffman was hired by the Wake County school system in August 2003. All of his time in Wake was spent at Enloe, a magnet school on Clarendon Crescent in East Raleigh. Enloe students returned to school Monday after winter break.

Hoffman’s death comes after another Wake County teacher died earlier in December. Hannah Keller, 41, died on Dec. 5 following a lengthy battle with the blood cancer, Myelodysplastic Syndrome, according to her obituary. Keller was a math teacher at Garner High School and a member of the school’s softball coaching staff.

Researcher’s Note - NC announces first $1 million vaccine [sic] lottery winner: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Ashley Anita Hull, 37

December 31, 2024

Oklahoma City, OK – Our beloved Ashley passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2024. Ashley was a loved and cherished daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend. Ashley loved to travel and had been all over the world. She always had plans for the next place to visit. Ashley was a teacher and always talked about how much she loved her work.

Researcher’s Note – Oklahoma City Public Schools to vaccinate [sic] employees eligible for COVID-19 vaccine: Link

No cause of death reported.

Seven coaches “died suddenly”:

Former central Pa. girls basketball coach dies from cancer at age 58

January 2, 2025

A longtime York County [PA] girls basketball coach died Thursday morning, a few days short of two years since his cancer was diagnosed. Scott Wisner died Thursday morning, according to a story on the York Daily Record website. He was 58. Wisner was in the middle of his 24th season coaching at Central York when he became ill following a win over Cumberland Valley on Jan. 7, 2023. He never returned, and died from an aggressive and malignant form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma, the story said.

Researcher’s Note – Pennsylvania’s has completed its initiative to vaccinate [sic] teachers and school staff ahead of schedule, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday. More than 112,500 teachers and staff received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine over the course of about three weeks, Wolf said. Link

College basketball icon Mike Babul dead at 47 after suffering heart attack

December 31, 2024

The world of college basketball is in mourning following the shock death of Mike Babul [left] from a heart attack at the age of 47. Babul is a legend of Massachusetts basketball following his time as a player, and he went on to become a coach in the Brooklyn Nets organization. At the time of his death on Monday, he was head coach at the Thayer Academy, and had also recently taken charge of the South Shore Monarchs in The Basketball League.

Researcher’s Note – Mass. Teachers Union Backs Mandatory COVID Vaccination [sic] for Students, Staff: Link

From sport to public service, there aren’t many people like Fall River native Ken Medeiros who passed away this week

December 31, 2024

If you are between the age of 10-50 and was involved in youth sports in the Fall River [MA] area, you probably knew Kenny Medeiros. The 62-year-old Medeiros sadly passed away on Sunday at his home surrounded by his loved ones. According to family, Kenny served as a Senior Administrative Clerk at the Department of Public Works in Fall River for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2023. Kenny was a fixture in youth sports in Fall River and Swansea. Whether it was refereeing CYO basketball games decades ago or passing his knowledge and values unto young athletes. He also taught golf for many years. Medeiros didn’t just teach sports, he played them and at a high level. He was a pro golfer who won many titles including the United States Professional Golf Teacher’s Association’s National Championship. Kenny also played low A baseball with the Milwaukee Brewers and tried out for the club.

Researcher’s Note - Will vaccines [sic] be required? Fall River mayor, area businesses wrestle with controlling COVID: Link Mass. Teachers Union Backs Mandatory COVID Vaccination for Students, Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Van ISD mourning loss of beloved teacher, coach following cancer battle

January 6, 2025

Van, Texas — Van ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and football coach following his battle with cancer. Matt Young, teacher and coach at Van High School, passed away on Sunday. He was in his 27th year as an educator and his third at Van ISD, the school district said in a Facebook post. Young was also a teacher and coach in Sulphur Springs ISD for14 years. He also taught at Gainesville ISD, Denton Ryan High School and Cooper High School.

No age reported.

Grand Prairie football coach Tony Tademy passes away suddenly

January 6, 2025

Grand Prairie [TX] football coach and athletic coordinator Tony Tademy passed away suddenly, GP ISD said Monday. The school district did not have any additional information at this time. Tademy had been Grand Prairie’s coach since 2018 and was coming off a 1-9 season. “The only thing we know for sure is that he did pass away suddenly over the weekend,” said Sam Buchmeyer, public information officer for Grand Prairie ISD. “Beyond that, we have few details. TCU led the nation in total defense three times in a four-year span while Tademy was there, and he coached five linebackers who played in the NFL.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Beloved Former MTSU Baseball Player Chuck Akers Passes Away

December 31, 2024

Murfreesboro, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee State University and Murfreesboro community is mourning the loss of Charles Richard “Chuck” Akers, Jr., a former standout baseball player who passed away on Saturday (December 28) at the age of 43. Chuck’s dedication to baseball extended beyond his playing days. He later became an influential coach with BC Athletics, where he used the sport as a platform to instill character and values in young players.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Thomas Tantillo, devoted husband, father, friend, had a ‘knack for bringing people together.’ He was 41

January 4, 2025

Staten Island, NY – Christopher Thomas Tantillo, lovingly known as “Big Chris,” passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2024, leaving a profound void in the hearts of his family, friends, and community. He was 41. A proud union carpenter of Local 157, Chris dedicated his career to his trade and served his fellow carpenters with distinction. Chris’s love for sports extended beyond his own playing days. As “Coach Chris,” he took great pride in coaching his two sons in basketball for the Blessed Sacrament Titan League and most recently led his son Chris’s CYO basketball team. He also volunteered as a coach for his sons’ baseball teams at West Shore Little League, fostering a love for the game in the next generation.

No cause of death reported.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 18:

Jerry Don Hernandez, 62

December 18, 2024

Jerry Don Hernandez, age 62 of Seguin [Texas], passed away on December 16, 2024. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army for sixteen years. He retired as a lieutenant from the Seguin Police Department after twenty-two years of dedicated service.

Researcher’s note - Hernandez had a stroke: My Uncle Jerry survived a stroke December 30, 2023, and life changed as we knew it. He was rendered paralyzed on his right side and practically speechless . This past Monday December 16, 2024 he went home to be with the Lord.

Researcher note - I believe the vaccines were mandatory during covid at the Seguin, Texas, police department. His funeral hasn’t even happened yet. A lot of these funerals and announcements are delayed because of the holidays and backlog at the funeral homes/churches and burial sites. I know we had to wait three weeks to have a funeral and burial for my mother because Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is is so backlogged.

North Carolina trooper serving Cumberland County passes away

January 2, 2025

Fayetteville, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper serving Cumberland County has passed away. Trooper Anthony S. Godwin, 35, died Tuesday while off-duty, according to the NCHSP. According to the NCSHP, Godwin graduated from the 129th Basic Highway Patrol School in November 2012. He was stationed in Troop B, serving Cumberland, Brunswick, Columbus counties.

Researcher’s Note – North Carolina to Require Vaccine [sic] Verification for State Employees, Urges Other Government Agencies and Private Employers to do the same: Link

No cause of death reported.

Catoosa Police Captain Jennifer Swarer Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

January 2, 2025

Catoosa, Okla. – Catoosa Police are mourning the loss of Captain Jennifer Swarer [40], who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She died surrounded by family nearly one year after her diagnosis. Swarer, a 15-year veteran of the department, was remembered in a statement from the Catoosa Police Department: “She fought a courageous battle against an evil disease and can now rest. We request prayers for peace and comfort for the family in this time of loss.”

Craig Butts, retired correctional officer

January 3, 2025

Craig Butts, a retired correctional officer, passed away Dec. 22, 2024. He worked for the department from 2002 until retiring in 2023. He began his career with the department as a cadet at the Correctional Training Center in September 2002. After graduating, he joined the team at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad [CA] in March 2003. According to the institution, “he served with distinction until his retirement May 1, 2023.”

Researcher’s Note – From GoFundMe: Earlier this year, Butts was diagnosed with a severe case of brain cancer . Throughout the year-long battle, the cancer has spread to the other side of his brain and has become inoperable: Link All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

EFD Captain Adam ‘Pugsley’ Kuspa passes away Monday morning

January 6, 2025

Elkhart, Ind. – The Elkhart Fire Department confirmed to ABC57 that Captain Adam “Pugsley” Kuspa was found unresponsive at his home Monday morning. Kuspa subsequently passed away. He was only 41 years old. Several local fire departments described Kuspa as a highly respected firefighter and instructor. Kuspa was a member of Elkhart Firefighters Local 338 and served as a fireman for 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Orange County firefighter suffers cardiac arrest , dies while fighting fire in Laguna Niguel

January 5, 2025

Laguna Niguel, Calif. – A veteran firefighter with the Orange County Fire Authority suffered a cardiac arrest and died Sunday morning while working on a residential structure fire in Laguna Niguel, authorities said. “It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) announces the passing of Fire Apparatus Engineer Kevin Skinner [56],’’ the agency said. “Kevin tragically suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning while working a residential structure fire in the city of Laguna Niguel. The incident occurred at approximately 4:56 a.m. While actively engaged on scene, Kevin experienced a sudden medical emergency. Fellow firefighters immediately performed life-saving measures, and he was transported to a nearby hospital. Despite their heroic efforts, Kevin did not survive. Fennessy said Skinner joined the OCFA on July 3, 1999, and prior to that had served in the U.S. Navy for four years.

Researcher’s Note - California unions for firefighters, blue collar workers challenge Newsom’s vaccine [sic] rules: Link

Brockton fire captain dies from occupational cancer

January 2, 2025

Brockton, Mass. — A Brockton Fire Department captain died from occupational cancer on New Year’s Day, according to the Brockton Fire Department. Monteiro, who worked his way up to the position of captain after joining the department in 1999, started cancer treatments two years ago and returned to full duty.

Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts state workers must get vaccinated [sic] against COVID or face termination: Link

No age reported.

Former Atlantic County, NJ, Freeholder & EHT Official Has Died

January 4, 2025

Condolences are pouring-in on social media following the passing of John Carman [66]. Carman died this afternoon after a brief illness. The news has shocked the Atlantic County, New Jersey, community. Carman fought bravely to the end. For those who knew John, this comes as no surprise.

No cause of death reported.

Kirwan’s restaurant mourns sudden death of executive chef

December 31, 2024

Washington, DC — It’s been a difficult time for friends and family of Fredy Lopez, the 33-year old executive chef at Kirwan’s on the Wharf in Southwest D.C. A coworker tells WUSA9 that Lopez died suddenly on Sunday, leaving behind a wife and two young children under the age of ten. Lopez was a staple at Kirwan’s, according to assistant general manager David Howard. Howard and Lopez worked together for nearly a decade.

Researcher’s Note - DC mayor announces vaccine [sic] mandate for restaurants, bars, starting in January: Link

No cause of death reported.

Owner of Canvas Gay Bar Dies

January 2, 2025

Darek Tanner [54], the longtime proprietor of Nashville [TN] gay bar Canvas, has died. The bar confirmed Tuesday via Instagram that Tanner had died suddenly. When he spoke to the Scene in 2022, Tanner described his struggle with feeling out of place in his rural Southern Illinois hometown in the 1980s. Tanner said he sought to create a gay bar that felt like Cheers — something he didn’t have growing up.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved ice cream truck owner passes away after Christmas

December 31, 2024

Milford, Ohio – The owner of a beloved family business in Milford is being remembered after he passed away just days after Christmas. Randy Bronaugh worked hard to deliver bright colors, bubbles and delicious, sweet treats with his Sticky Fingers ice cream truck during the spring and summer. Sadly, on Dec. 28, she says her husband died suddenly from a heart attack at just 48 years old, leaving behind his wife and five children. “It was so fast,” Elizabeth Bronaugh recalls. “They tried chest compressions and tried the defibrillator.” Elizabeth Bronaugh says the day Randy Bronaugh passed away, he seemed perfectly healthy, aside from noticeably swollen feet.

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

65-Year-Old Inmate Dies After Medical Emergency in Harris County

January 2, 2025

Houston, Texas - On Saturday, December 28, 2024, Anthony Thomas, 65, was pronounced dead after suffering an apparent medical emergency in his cellblock. Thomas was taken to the jail clinic, where medical staff pronounced him deceased at 1:47 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Bernalillo County Detention Center inmate dies after medical emergency

December 31, 2024

Albuquerque, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center announced an inmate died Saturday following a medical emergency. Officials identified the deceased individual as 44-year-old Violet Denetso. MDC says around 7 a.m. Saturday, Denetso reported severe stomach pain and a medical code was called. MDC staff and the University of New Mexico Hospital medical team responded and Denetso was moved to medical housing to receive care and observation. Officials say medical staff determined Denetso would need to be transferred to UNM Hospital and Denetso was taken by ambulance to the hospital around 10:44 a.m. Officials say despite life-saving efforts, Denetso passed away around 10:50 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate found dead at Grant County Jail, no foul play suspected

December 31, 2024

Ephrata, Wash. — An inmate at the Grant County Jail was found dead Tuesday morning. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports Corrections Deputies went to check on the inmate, identified as Richard Lambert, 31, around 6:15 am after he did not show up for breakfast. Lambert was found unresponsive and without a pulse in a bed in a dormitory. He was declared dead after the Ephrata Fire Department and LifeLine Ambulance responded.

No cause of death reported.

10 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver of truck that rolled over on Hancock Street dies. What police believe happened

January 6, 2025

Quincy, MA ‒ The driver of a truck that flipped Friday afternoon on Hancock Street died, according to Quincy police. The man, whose identity has not been released, suffered a medical emergency that led to the single-vehicle crash. Police believe that a medical emergency, not the the accident, caused his death, a spokesperson said. He was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center. The truck’s passenger was brought to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth but did not suffer a serious injury, Quincy police said. On Friday, police told The Patriot Ledger that the passenger managed to self-extricate from the vehicle following the crash. The accident occurred at Hancock and Fenno streets. Police received a call around 1:30 p.m. reporting smoke coming from the overturned truck, which appeared to have struck a granite gate post outside Merrymount Park.

No age or cause of death reported.

Motorist dies after crashing into a telephone pole in Beaverton

January 6, 2025

An unidentified motorist is dead after his vehicle struck a telephone pole Sunday evening, Jan. 5, in Beaverton [OR]. Police are not identifying the man other than to say they are investigating the crash as a medical incident. “It looks like there’s no suspicion of drugs or alcohol,” Matt Henderson of the Beaverton Police Department said. “We responded after a 911 call from a resident in the area who had reported a vehicle into a telephone pole,” Jacob Fuhrer, TVF&R public information office, said. “They reported that that vehicle was on its side. Our crews did locate one individual inside that car, it was the driver and the sole occupant,” Fuhrer said, noting the individual was removed from the vehicle. The motorist died at the scene. The crash is being investigated by the Beaverton Police Department.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found dead after Mount Pleasant crash may have had medical issue

January 6, 2025

Sanpete County, Utah — A 68-year-old driver was pronounced dead Sunday morning in Mount Pleasant. “The Mount Pleasant Police Department officer arrived at approximately 10:05 a.m. and found a vehicle that went off the road to the right and went through a fence on the property of an auto parts store,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The driver was slumped against the passenger door and was unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were administered, but the individual was deceased. The 68-year-old male driver was the only occupant.” The crash appeared to be low-speed and not consistent with energy to result in a death, the UHP statement says. “Initial investigation shows that the driver appears to have had a medical issue which led to the minor damage crash. There are no indications of foul play.”

Oklahoma City Nun Dies in Car Crash After Suspected Medical Incident

January 3, 2025

A religious sister who ministered in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City died in a car accident Thursday afternoon after running off a rural highway northwest of the city, according to local news reports. Sister Veronica Higgins of the Carmelite Sisters of St. Thérèse of the Infant Jesus was killed after her vehicle left the road, struck a tree and came to rest in a creek, authorities said. The accident happened on Oklahoma Highway 3, about 4 miles south of Okarche, the hometown of Blessed Stanley Rother. Sister Veronica, 74, was “apparently ill,” and troopers wrote in the report that the cause of the collision was a medical incident, KOCO reported. Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City paid tribute to Sister Veronica shortly after the accident, writing on social media: “I have just learned of the sudden and unexpected death of Sister Veronica Higgins, CST, earlier today, Jan. 2. Please pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Veronica, the Carmelite Sisters of St. Thérèse, and all who grieve her passing.”

No cause of death reported.

Two officers hurt in west side incident; suspect dies after medical event

January 3, 2025

Columbus, Ohio — A man has died following a medical event during an encounter with police early Friday morning on the city’s west side. According to authorities, an anonymous passerby called 911 at around 4:47 a.m. to report someone passed out behind the wheel of a car in the 2900 block of Sullivant Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and during the interaction, the suspect drove off for reasons that remain unclear. Police managed to box in the vehicle along Mound Street, across from Hilltonia Middle School. At around 4:55 a.m., a police cruiser was struck, and the suspect experienced a medical event. Paramedics transported the suspect to Grant Medical Center, where he later died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Crystal Lake woman dies after last week’s Route 14 crash , cardiac arrest

January 3, 2025

A Crystal Lake [IL] woman has died after suffering serious injuries in a car crash that closed parts of Route 14 for more than three hours last week in Crystal Lake. Andrea Papapietro, 68, of Crystal Lake, initially was assessed at the scene of the Dec. 23 crash and conscious when emergency medical services personnel arrived, according to a McHenry County Coroner’s Office news release issued Friday. Papapietro subsequently went into cardiac arrest and was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where she was pronounced dead the same day as the crash, according to the release. A preliminary investigation found that a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling west on Route 14 from Sands Road near Route 31 when, “for an undetermined reason,” the car entered the eastbound lane and struck a 2007 Jeep Commander, according to a Crystal Lake Police Department news release.

Link

Man found dead in crashed car off Highway 100 in Bellevue

January 2, 2025

Nashville, Tenn. – A major highway was shut down for a deadly crash early Thursday in Bellevue. The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Department of Transportation closed Highway 100 in both directions just after 6 a.m. after an elderly man was discovered in a crashed vehicle off the road west of Harpeth Trace Drive. MNPD’s investigation shows 78-year-old Orin Odom was driving northeast on Highway 100 when he likely suffered a “medical event,” which caused his Nissan Versa to veer off the road and crash head-on into a tree. Odom, who is from Nashville, was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday morning.

No cause of death reported.

Huntley woman, grandmother dies after car strikes pole on Christmas Day in DuPage County

December 31, 2024

A Huntley woman, who was a grandmother, died after she suffered a medical event that caused her to crash her car into a pole on Christmas Day in DuPage County [IL]. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Villa Avenue and Lake Street in Addison, according to Addison Chief of Police Roy Selvik. The car left the roadway and struck a utility pole, Selvik said. Paramedics transported the woman to a local hospital. She was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died on Friday. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as Karen Davis, 61, of Huntley. Selvik said there was an indication that Davis may have suffered a medical issue prior to the crash but he deferred to the medical examiner’s office for further information.

No cause of death reported.

SUV Crashes Into Golf Course Pond, Woman Found Dead : Glastonbury Cops

December 31, 2024

Glastonbury, CT — Glastonbury police Tuesday released details of an untimely death at a local country club. In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, police said they received a report about a vehicle in a pond at Glastonbury Hills Country Club shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived at the golf course, officers located an unoccupied Acura sport utility vehicle partially submerged, according to a news release. A deceased woman, identified as 50-year-old Nailia Vodovskaia of Glastonbury, was located on a nearby cart path, according to a news release. GPD Investigation Division and Metro Traffic personnel are investigating the matter, termed an “untimely death incident.” A preliminary investigation determined that Vodovskaia’s SUV was driven onto the golf course and crashed into the pond.

No cause of death reported.

Houston Police Investigate Fatal Incident Following Possible Medical Episode at Bering Drive Apartment Complex

December 31, 2024

Houston authorities are probing a deadly incident that transpired at an apartment complex on Bering Drive Monday morning. A 53-year-old man lost his life in what appeared to be a low-speed vehicular accident—a tragedy underscored by its seemingly mundane circumstances. According to information released by the City of Houston News, the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. at 2345 Bering Drive. HPD Homicide Division Sergeant K. Harris and Officer J. Tran, as mentioned in the report, suggest the male driver “is believed to have suffered a medical episode” before his vehicle, a white Nissan Pathfinder, collided with an unoccupied, parked white Toyota Land Rover. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics from the Houston Fire Department.

No age or cause of death reported.

Truck driver found deceased in cab behind South Carolina gas station

December 31, 2024

Authorities confirmed that a truck driver was found dead in his vehicle at a gas station in Aiken County, South Carolina, on Tuesday morning. At 6 a.m. on December 31, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to a QuikTrip located at 7015 Midnight Pass in Graniteville, South Carolina. According to WRDW, a truck driver was found deceased in the cab of a truck parked behind the gas station. No foul play is suspected at this time. An autopsy is scheduled.

No age reported.

Man found deceased in South Lake Tahoe meadow

January 6, 2025

South Lake Tahoe, CA: A local man was found deceased in the meadow behind the old Motel 6 and Carrow’s restaurant in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday afternoon. A person in the area located an unresponsive male in his tent and called authorities at 4:15 p.m. on January 5, 2025. The address given in the emergency call was 2375 Lake Tahoe Blvd. According to SLTPD, nothing appeared to be suspicious at the scene, but the coroner is investigating. Once the next of kin is officially notified the name of the deceased will be released and this story will be updated.

No cause of death reported.

66-year-old hunter found dead

January 6, 2025

Sioux Falls, S.D. — A 66-year-old Sioux Falls man, reported missing after he didn’t return from a hunting trip on Sunday, has been found dead. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office says Metro Communications contacted them this morning and crews started searching hunting areas in the county. The man’s truck was found south of Epiphany on Highway 25 near a Waterfowl Production Area. Search crews eventually found the man’s body. His name has not been released.

No cause of death reported.

‘Survivalist’ Dad Found Dead 3 Weeks After Going Missing While Photographing King Tides at Oregon Beach

January 6, 2025

A man who disappeared while taking photographs of king tides along the Oregon coastline has been found dead three weeks later. The Clausen Oysters farm off North Bay Road called North Coos [OR] Dispatch just before 9:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, Jan. 5, about “a possible deceased person found in Haynes Inlet” as the tide was going out, according to a news release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). The body was found “on the southern beach area of Haynes Inlet” in North Bend, authorities said. The body was found a short time later before being identified as Joseph C. Neill [72], who disappeared on Dec. 15, 2024. Neill’s body was found about 1.5 miles west of a railroad bridge that spans the Coos Bay at Jordan Point, where some of his personal items were previously found.

No cause of death reported.

Upstate New York Man Found Dead Outside Bank After Christmas

January 6, 2025

A Hudson Valley man was found dead, lying in a prone position outside of a bank just days after Christmas. Authorities in Ulster continue to investigate the death of a man who was found lying in a local street. On Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, around 7 a.m., the Ulster Police Department responded to a 911 call on E. Chester Street Bypass in the area of the Bank of Greene County, for a male lying in the roadway. The man was later identified as 66-year-old Frank Herbert of the Town Of Ulster [NY]. Police say he was found lying face down on his stomach, off the side of the road. Police confirmed Herbert’s death wasn’t the result of a “hit-and-run accident, any act of violence towards him, or the result of a criminal act.”

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead after Golden Alert

January 5, 2025

Pikeville, Ky. - One man was found dead on a utility road in the Buckhorn community after a Golden Alert was issued by Kentucky State Police (KSP). Phil Conley, 65, of McDowell, was pronounced dead by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. Officials said foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death is under investigation. Conley’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Medical issue determined as cause of death for man found dead outside home on Christmas

January 4, 2025

The Burlington [Iowa] Police Department has announced that a man found dead outside of a Burlington home on Christmas day died due to a medical issue. At around 12:26 p.m. on Dec. 25, Burlington police and fire crews responded to a home on the 2100 block of Summer Street for a report of a deceased individual, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department. A 63-year-old man was found outside of his residence. An autopsy was conducted to help determine the official cause of death. On Friday, Burlington police issued a press release stating that the autopsy has determined that the man’s death was due to a medical event.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead Tuesday morning lying near Colfax and Boston in Aurora

December 31, 2024

Aurora, CO - Police say they do not suspect foul play had a part in the unexplained death of a man found lying on the ground near East Colfax in northwest Aurora Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of East Colfax Avenue and Boston Street at about 7:15 a.m. on reports of an unresponsive man lying near the street in the area. “The man was pronounced deceased shortly after officers arrived,” police said in a statement. The man will be identified by coroner officials at a later date.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hiker found dead on trail in north Phoenix

December 31, 2024

Phoenix, AZ — A hiker was found dead on a north Phoenix trail on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Another hiker found the man on a trail near 29th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road around 4:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department. The man was beyond resuscitation by the time crews arrived. The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marina Backman, 62

December 31, 2024

“With deep sadness, we share the passing of Marina Chauvaud Backman on Nov. 4, 2024, at just 62 years old,” her family wrote. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. In recent years, Marina found a new chapter in Wrangell [AK], where she embraced community and pursued her passions. She earned her private pilot’s license, worked as a deckhand on the vessel Denali, and launched her own business, Made in Wrangell.

Reported on December 20:

Jamie Lee Dowell, 35

December 20, 2025

Peoria, IL – Jamie Lee Dowell, age 35, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Weston, 57

January 6, 2025

Nancy A. Weston, 57, of Alexandria [MN], formerly of Starbuck, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at home. Nancy’s professional journey led her back to the Twin Cities, where she took on various office roles. However, it was during this time that she began to face the challenges of depression, anxiety and diabetes. An unfortunate slip on ice led to a back injury that interrupted Nancy’s promising career as an account manager for Mosaic. The resulting pain and subsequent dependence on painkillers took a toll on her ability to work consistently and affected her quality of life.

No cause of death reported.

Herschel Gray III, 60

January 6, 2025

Herschel (Huck) Frederick Gray III died unexpectedly Dec. 13, 2024, at his home in Laramie, Wyo. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served with Alpha Battery 76, FA (MLRS) in Bamberg, Germany and C-Battery 1-158th FA (MLRS) in Operation Desert Storm.

Researcher’s Note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Oberholz, 44

January 6, 2025

Matthew Oberholz, 44, of rural Spring Valley (Ottville) [IL], passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 27, 2024. Matt was a long-time employee of Andy’s Karpet Kleaning for over 20 years and had recently been working for Kendrick Pest Control.

No cause of death reported.

William Fearon, 44

January 6, 2025

Billy Fearon, 44, was born July 5, 1980, in Manhasset, NY, and passed away Monday, December 16, 2024, in Wilmington, NC, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Curtis, 21

January 6, 2025

Justin Michael Curtis, 21, died suddenly in his home in Weymouth [MA], on January 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Calvin Eugene Griffis, 59

January 6, 2025

Newport News, VA – On Monday, December 23, 2024, Calvin Eugene Griffis was suddenly called home to glory. He was employed as a roofer until his health prevented him from working.

No cause of death reported.

Dorothy Reeve, 67

January 5, 2025

Dorothy Bakaj Reeve, 67 years of age, of Southport, NC, formerly of Burlington, CT, Colchester, CT, and Kensington, CT, passed away December 23, 2024, after a short illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dottie’s name may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Bethany Reed, 46

January 5, 2025

Bethany Suzanne Arnold Woods Reed, resident of Grantsville Utah, born October 21, 1978, in Arkadelphia, Ark., was taken from us suddenly on December 19, 2024. Later in life, Suzanne found profound happiness with her husband, Thomas Reed. Professionally, she dedicated 21 years to Verizon as a corporate trainer before retiring to embark on a new adventure as a team driver in a semi-truck alongside Thomas.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Russell, 53

January 5, 2025

Michael Andrew Russell, 53, of Zephyrhills [FL], died suddenly in his home on January 1, 2025. He graduated from Tarpon Springs High School in 1989, proudly served in the United States Army, and was a general manager at Tijuana Flats in Winter Haven.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Marla Remington, 65

January 4, 2025

Marla Remington, age 65, of Cedar Rapids [Iowa], died unexpectedly on Wednesday January 1, 2025 at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Hill, 52

January 4, 2025

Brian L. Hill, 52, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Hurricane, West Virginia, passed away December 23, 2024, at home unexpectedly. He went to West Virginia State University and then on to Appalachian School of Law. He was loved by many people including is family, friends, and clients and was a free and fun loving spirit and always ready to tell a joke. Brian loved life and always ready for an adventure. His love of scuba diving, he eventually became a master scuba diver.

No cause of death reported.

Tucker Hodgkins, 42

January 4, 2025

Yarmouth, ME – Tucker W. Hodgkins, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 29, 2024. A resident of San Francisco, Calif., he died visiting family in his hometown of Yarmouth. Ever-driven, Tucker made his career in investment banking, starting in Boston with Deutsche Bank and continuing in private equity. He spent a year and a half working in Hong Kong, before making his home in San Francisco, where he consulted for several start-ups and held short-term CFO gigs.

No cause of death reported.

Clifford A. Cooper, 40

January 3, 2025

Newton Falls, OH — Clifford Allen Cooper, 40, formerly of Newton Falls, died unexpectedly, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at his home, with his family by his side. Cliff attended Gordon D. James Career Center in Lordstown for automotive repair in 2006. He was employed by Wal-Mart Automotive Center, Goodyear Tire Center, Greenwood Chevrolet, Mel Grata Chevrolet Toyota, Spitzer Chevrolet, Lavery Cadillac, Jay Cole Chevrolet and Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service. He was also a cancer survivor, receiving treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009.

No cause of death reported.

John Hinze, 37

January 3, 2025

Racine, WI – John Hinze, age 37, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2024. A skilled carpenter, avid outdoorsman, and loving father, John’s life was marked by his dedication to family and his love for Wisconsin sports and the great outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Beth Ann Aylesworth Martin, 41

January 3, 2025

Beth Ann Aylesworth Martin, 41, formerly of Franklin [PA], passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2024, at St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was an active person who loved staying fit and enjoyed working out at the L. A. Fitness that she worked part-time at. She also enjoyed helping people at her other job at Lowe’s.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan Van, 35

January 3, 2025

Jordan Colby Van, age 35, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2024, in Roosevelt, Utah. Jordan is survived by his fiancée, Makale, and their four children.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Lynne Henson, 73

January 3, 2025

Deborah Lynne (Wagner) Henson, a loving mother, doting grandmother and caring registered nurse, who passionately loved her music, her sports, and especially her family and friends, died suddenly Jan. 1 at the Chester County Hospital. She was 74. She worked the intensive care unit and the medical/surgical floors at the Chester County Hospital until the early 2000s. Then she spent 15 years at Pembrooke Nursing Home on West Chester Pike.

No cause of death reported.

Allen Shellenbarger, Jr., 40

January 3, 2025

Allen Keith “JR” Shellenbarger, Jr., 40, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Monday, December 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Johnson, Jr., 53

January 3, 2025

Stephen A. Johnson, Jr., 53, a longtime Lowell [MA] resident, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Thursday, December 26. He was a welder by trade, both metals and most recently plastic at Plastic Design. He worked in Auto Body for many years with Ken’s Auto Body. He is survived by his former companion Jodi Jelly and her children, Stephen enjoyed many years with her and her children before he became ill.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Tobin, 67

January 3, 2025

Kingston, Massachusetts – It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Frank James Tobin. Frank passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, December 19, 2024, exactly 67 years after his birth.

No cause of death reported.

Lou Paris, 56

January 3, 2025

Prudenville, MI – Sand Bar owner Lou Paris, 56, died suddenly Dec. 28, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Matthys, 43

January 3, 2025

Michael L. Matthys, 43, died unexpectedly near Bismarck, North Dakota, on December 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Taylor James Peavy, 31

January 3, 2025

Taylor James Peavy, born on September 28, 1993, in Baton Rouge [LA], was known for his fun-loving spirit, larger-than-life personality, and a heart bigger than he would ever admit. On January 1, 2025, Taylor left us suddenly, leaving behind a void that will never be filled.

No cause of death reported.

Roland Honeycutt, 64

January 3, 2025

Goldsboro, NC – Roland Franklin Honeycutt, 64, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at his home. Frankie had worked as a carpenter for many years but his greatest joy was when he could cast a line at his favorite fishing spot.

Swannee Edmond Nardandrea, 65

January 2, 2025

Ocala, FL – Swannee Edmond Nardandrea, aged 65, passed away suddenly at home on December 26th, 2024. She attended the University of Florida, where she pioneered a new degree in Scientific Illustration, before working as an illustrator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

No cause of death reported.

Bradley Smith, 54

January 2, 2025

Bradley D. Smith, 54, of Bidwell, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2025, suddenly at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Schosky, 60

January 2, 2025

Taylors, SC – Richard (Rick) James Schosky, born May 20, 1964, in Erie, PA, passed away suddenly at his home on December 30, 2024, at the age of 60. Post-9/11 auto industry struggles prompted a move to Taylors, SC, in 2004, where he owned Heritage Home Inspections and then continued his servant leadership skills and mechanical expertise as Furman University’s Director of Facilities for the last 18 yrs.

Researcher’s Note - Aug 23, 2021 — As of Aug. 16, 86 percent of Furman’s students, more than 90 percent of faculty and over 70 percent of staff are fully vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Amanda J. Walker, 33

January 1, 2025

Amanda J. Walker, age 33, of Clearwater [MN], died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at her home. Amanda was a spirited soul known for her innate kindness and unwavering dedication to her six children.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary Brett Messinger, 40

January 1, 2025

It is with deep sorrow and love that we announce the passing of Zachary Brett Messinger, of North Wales, PA, who passed away at his home on 12/22/2024 at the age of 40. He worked for the past 8 years at Costco, where he met his loving wife, Lindsey. Donations may be made to NAMI [National Alliance on Mental Illness].

Researcher’s Note – Costco Drops Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated [sic] Employees, Shoppers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Cory Young, 46

December 31, 2024

Cory Young, age 46, Westfield [IN], died unexpectedly on Tuesday December 24, 2024 at home. He worked at Delta Faucet for 15 years, most recently as a Director of Program Management, and was employed at Guide Corporation in Anderson for 5 years. Cory was a dedicated worker and an avid runner who enjoyed biking and skydiving.

No cause of death reported.

Ted Bollenbacher, 71

December 31, 2024

Ted Eugene Bollenbacher, 71, of Rockford [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 27, 2024, after a brief illness. He retired in December 2014 due to the need for a kidney transplant, which he received from a dear lady named Mrs. Kay Brandt of Rockford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

David Genske, 55

December 30, 2024

David Lee Genske, 55, of Rhinelander, formerly of Howards Grove, died unexpectedly on December 27, 2024, at his home in Rhinelander, WI. Dave was a devoted caregiver to his father until the very end [March 28, 2022].

No cause of death reported.

Amy Katherine Sagebiel Bolin, 51

December 30, 2024

Amy Katherine Sagebiel Bolin, passed away on December 27, 2024, at the age of 51 in Seguin, Texas. Beautiful Amy went to Bauder Fashion College in Dallas. Amy started her career with Sally beauty supply and rose up ranks. She eventually helped her husband’s company with a title of CFO at stay-at-Home Domestic Goddess and CFO of Technovation Security Control Systems. Amy’s true love was taking care of others. She loved her grandkids and the joy she had taking care of them was amazing. Also, there was not a stray cat or dog in the neighborhood she would not feed and love on.

Researcher’s note - Bolin “died suddenly” from breast cancer. From Facebook: July 10, 2024 - #23 infusion yesterday. How many more you may ask. Well, long as it’s “working” & I’m on this side of the sod, so…. Your guess is probably as good as mine. Feeling better today then yesterday but not really great. I’m sure a nap is close at hand. Might be able to eat. & hopefully no more nausea, nosebleeds, etc. Thought I’d try to squeeze in a bit of time out doors. Let’s see how this goes. Forgot to add actual updates. Main breast tumor still siting at about 80% reduction. 70-75% reduction of liver tumors. Spine, sternum about same as has been but those on the sternum decided my ribs looked like a fun spot to spread over to. Bloodwork decent, just pushing up against being anemic but ok. EKG & ECHO ok. Of course so much more to come but yep. Link Covid “vaccine” Facebook picture: Link

Reported on December 19:

Anna “Anoush” Mardjanian, 51

December 19, 2024

Anna “Anoush” Mardjanian, a brilliant ethnobiologist and linguist, a talented fiber artist with a keen eye for beauty, and one of the funniest people you’d ever meet, passed away far too soon at 51. Born in Kyiv, she was proud of her Ukranian-Armenian Heritage, though educated in Moscow and multi-lingual speaking at least 5 languages fluently. She was a true Renaissance woman who always had at least ten projects going on at once, most of them quite unusual. Raising giant spiders and silkworms and knitting the silk, fermenting giant vats of vinegars and root vegetables in her home-lab-kitchen, fostering rescue animals and making sweaters from their shed fur, teaching homeschool science classes, foraging for mulberries and mushrooms, and belly dancing quite expertly, while always reading the most challenging scientific materials and articulately expounding on them, Anoush broke the mold and then some. A degreed linguist too, she spent the better part of her life in America living in Queens, New York, having moved to Florida only when her illness significantly worsened. She leaves behind her husband Roman, her teenaged daughter Halyna, and her mom Maria. Anoush was pursuing a third post-graduate degree in 2021 and felt she had no choice but to “hold her nose” as she put it and participate in the mandatory countermeasures in order to continue her educational pursuits. She fell ill shortly thereafter and treated her condition conventionally; she set up a cancer advocacy blog to help other women share their experiences and healing pursuits.

Researcher’s Note - She was a friend, I will miss her.

Reported on December 15:

Jason Jon Olin, 53

December 15, 2024

Jason Jon Olin, age 53, of Seguin, Texas, won the race and went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2024. Jason was born in Vancouver, Washington. Jason had a deep love for the Lord and he wanted to share that love with others. Jason’s warmth, kindness and unwavering faith impacted everyone he met. His love for his family was evident in everything he did, from cooking/grilling special meals, having family over and spending special time with his grandkids.

Researcher’s note – Olin “died suddenly.” From GiveSendGo: We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Jason Olin, a devoted father, husband, and cherished friend to so many. Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 12:

Dean Edward Fritz, 61

December 12, 2024

Dean Edward Fritz was born in Fredericksburg Texas. He was called to be with our Lord December 7, 2024, at the age of 61, in Uvalde, Texas. It is notable, his girlfriend passed away September 14, 2024.

Researcher’s note – From Facebook: Dean suffered an Abdominal Aorta Anurism . Do NOT wait to get tested – it is a simple test performed by isonogram equipment. It is easily over looked and it’s too late – best office visit you could have to save your life – many think it’s heartburn believe me it’s more serious than that.....To say that Dean was stubborn is an understatement but let me express it was the best personality needed these last three weeks. Dean survived a 1% chance of survival through the 1 st surgery and a 5% chance of getting off the ventilator. He finally relaxed and said hello face to face with our Lord and Savior Saturday December 7 th . Link

Reported on December 6:

Christopher Lee Bryant, 38

December 6, 2024

Christopher Lee Bryant passed away on October 25, 2024, in Cameron, Texas at the age of 38.

Researcher’s note – Bryant “died suddenly.” From Facebook: It’s with a heavy heart that I write this, my step-brother Christopher Bryant, Ron’s son, unexpectedly passed away . The family appreciates your love, support, and privacy during this difficult time. Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 23:

Alexis Marie Haney Rosales, 27

November 23, 2024

Alexis Marie Haney Rosales, affectionately known as Lex, passed away after a courageous battle with AML leukemia. Born on in Dallas, Texas, Alexis grew up in New Braunfels, where she graduated from New Braunfels High School in 2015. She later attended St. Philip’s College in San Antonio and thrived in her career as a personal insurance agent, serving her clients with dedication and care.

Researcher’s note – From Facebook: October 25, 2024: I’m starting a journey I was not expecting, I’m asking for all prayers as tomorrow I’ll begin my first chemo treatment for leukemia. Link Rosales passed away less than a month after diagnosis, even though she did Chemo. She also had pictures of them both partying in Mexico in August. This has all the indications of a turbo cancer .

CANADA

Ontario (200):

