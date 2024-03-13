MEXICO

Susana Rodríguez, candidate for federal deputy of the Citizen Movement, died of a heart attack

March 3, 2024

The first reports indicate that Susana Rodríguez, just 37 years old, candidate of the Citizen Movement for federal deputy for the district of Puerto Vallarta, suffered a cardiac arrest and lost her life while being attended by doctors. It is noteworthy that even during noon this Sunday, on her social networks Rodríguez shared different photos and videos of the visits she made today to localities such as Mixtlán and Atenguillo, in Jalisco, so there was no sign that she presented any discomfort and her death occurred suddenly. Although no further details of Susana Rodríguez's death were officially given, a publication from August 10, 2023, appears on her social networks, in which the candidate shared that she would be undergoing an operation, after more than two years ago she was diagnosed with a heart condition, possibly derived from Covid-19 that she suffered from at the time.

Link

Five “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

A woman dies after suffering a heart attack during the Women's Day march in Mexico City

March 9, 2024

The march this Friday in the main streets around the Historic Center of Mexico City on the occasion of March 8, International Women's Day, was mourned after a 33-year-old woman, who was accompanied by her partner and a friend, suffered a cardiac arrest while walking along Avenida 5 de mayo. She was attended to and transferred to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors diagnosed her without vital signs due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

Link

Two food vendors “died suddenly”:

Baker lost his life a dramatic incident while selling bread with his grandson

March 10, 2024

Adan Bello Lainez, a 56-year-old baker, lost his life on Belisario Domínguez Avenue, in a dramatic incident while selling bread with his grandson. According to witnesses, Adan suffered a massive heart attack while riding a tricycle, which caused him to suddenly fall to the ground, without being able to be assisted in time. Despite the efforts of the emergency services who attended the scene, the man no longer presented vital signs. Adan's tragic death has shocked the community, which mourns the loss of a hard-working and appreciated man.

Link

A sudden heart attack took his life in front of the Red Cross of Tepic

March 5, 2024

A fried food vendor lost his life in front of the facilities of the Red Cross, after suffering a massive heart attack. According to witnesses, the man identified as Joel Fernández, 50 years old, was on the central sidewalk of Insurgentes Avenue selling fried foods when he suddenly fainted. Immediately, paramedics entered the merchant inside the hospital of the worthy institution, who performed Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers on him for several minutes; however, they could do nothing to bring him back to life.

Link

Tourist dies of a heart attack behind Plaza Las Americas in Playa del Carmen

March 5, 2024

A tourist of foreign origin lost his life, after suffering a heart attack while riding a bicycle behind the Las Américas shopping square in this city. Police and Red Cross paramedics attended the scene, who only confirmed that he no longer had vital signs. At first it was thought that it was a homeless person, however, later it became known that it was a tourist who suffered a heart attack, falling dead in that place.

No age reported.

Link

Man dies of heart attack on Durango highway; he was returning from vacation with his family

March 4, 2024

Members of a family who came from Mazatlan, Sinaloa and were destined for Juan Aldama, in Zacatecas, went through an unpleasant experience when 33-year-old Clemente began to convulse, so he was transferred to a hospital in Cuencamé, where he was admitted without signs of life.

Link

JAMAICA

Public relations exec and former journalist Marcia Erskine has died

March 7, 2024

Jamaica has lost one of its most esteemed public relations practitioners, Marcia Erskine, who died last night. Erskine, who served as the communications consultant for the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, reportedly died suddenly at her home in Kingston.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

BRAZIL

Fatal myocarditis following COVID-19 mRNA immunization: A case report and differential diagnosis review

February 13, 2024

A 7-year-old male child presented with myalgia and fever 3 days after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2). The parents denied previous contact with sick people or a history of symptoms of upper airway infection. After seven days, he presented with monoarthritis in his right ankle. Blood tests indicated leukocytosis, but a CT scan of the ankle showed no abnormalities. He was diagnosed with septic arthritis and discharged with empirical antibiotic therapy [...]. Unfortunately, the patient died. It is reasonable to address the potential effects of the COVID mRNA vaccine in this setting. Temporal relationships must be evaluated carefully since they do not evoke a causal relationship. However, the growing evidence of the vaccine’s systemic immunological effects allows us to deduce the possibility of the contribution of the cytokine storm to the establishment of myocardial injury, already initiated by rheumatologic mechanisms. The systemic findings developed by the patient are similar to those of MIS (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome), which can be frequently present in patients with post-COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis.

Link

45-year-old Brazilian diplomat dies on Mission in Africa; had a heart attack and could not resist

March 5, 2024

Brazilian diplomat Daniel Machado da Fonseca, 45, Coordinator of Climate Action at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who was on mission in Rwanda, Africa, died on Sunday (3rd). The Diplomat joined the Brazilian Foreign Service in 2006, served in the embassies in Nairobi, Rome and New Delhi and was currently head of the Climate Action Division.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Diego Reis, a doctor working in Medina, has died

March 9, 2024

Diego Reis, a doctor working in Medina, has died of dengue hemorrhagic fever. According to our information, he was returning from working in São Paulo when he began to feel ill. Upon landing in Vitória da Conquista, he was hospitalized and his health condition worsened, evolving unfavorably to death on the night of the 6th. Dengue: let's take care of our homes, and if possible, use repellents in this time of contagion of the disease.

Link

From our researcher: Many sudden death s in Brazil & Argentina are being categorized as dengue right now - with the symptoms of the Covid-jabs. That is where the $$$ from Bill Gates is at the moment.

The doctor Maurício Rigonatti Gonçalves dies at the age of 34

March 3, 2024

The doctor Maurício Rigonatti Garcia Gonçalves, 34 years old, died this Sunday (3rd). He was coordinator of the ICU of the hospital Beneficência Portuguesa and worked at the hospital Hapvida. He died early as a result of heart problems.

Link

A psychologist “died suddenly”:

Psychologist Irismar Batista dies, victim of heart attack

March 5, 2024

The psychologist Irismar Batista de Lima passed away on the morning of Tuesday, 5th. She felt severe chest pain, was rescued by paramedics of Santa Luzia, and transferred to the Sinhá Carneiro Hospital, but did not resist. Irismar was director of the Santa Luzia Polyclinic and manager of the Santa Luzia Women's Reference Center for the past decade.

No age reported.

Link

Ambulance driver falls ill during football match and dies after being admitted to hospital

March 10, 2024

The ambulance driver and president of the Union of Ambulance Drivers of the state of Roraima, Robson Avelino De Carvalho, 40, died after falling ill during a football match and being taken to the emergency room, on the night of Saturday, 9th. According to information, Robson arrived alive at the hospital unit, but after a few hours he died. The cause of death was infarction.

Link

Dr. Delano's brother dies at Divinopolis gym

March 6, 2024

At the age of 36, Felipe Santiago, brother of doctor Dr. Delano Santiago, died in Divinópolis. The MPA contacted Delano, who confirmed that Felipe died suddenly inside a gym in the city. According to Delano, Felipe was promptly attended to by paramedics and the gym itself.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzi Leite Pereira, daughter of the deputy mayor of Brumado, died at the age of 33, a victim of sudden illness

March 10, 2024

It is with deep regret that we receive the sad news of the passing of Suzi Leite Pereira, at the age of 33, daughter of vice Mayor Édio da Silva Pereira. She was a talented professional, graduated in Food Engineering from the State University of Southwest Bahia, but left us after a sudden illness while living in the city of Ilhéus. May Suzi find peace, and may her memory always be honored with affection and longing for all who have been blessed to know her light.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brother of Maringá mayor dies, victim of heart attack at age 58

March 5, 2024

Mayor Ulisses Maia announced this afternoon (5th) the death of his brother Aristotle Maia Kotsifas, 58 years old. "Greek Toti", as he was known among friends, fell victim to a heart attack.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

We announce the death of Father Iranilson Ferreira do Vale

March 9, 2024

We announce the death of Father Iranilson Ferreira do Vale (47), known as Friar Maninho, in Dom Expedito Lopes Piauí, victim of heart attack. Let us pray for him.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

One of the creators of the JOJU Youth Games dies of a fulminant heart attack

March 8, 2024

This Thursday (7th), the sport of the region lost teacher Marcelo Campos Machado. Teacher Marcelo was president of ASSESMIG from 1997 to 2012, leaving an indelible mark on the development of sport in the region. He was one of the creators and founders of the Youth Games (JOJU) and devoted much of his life to the promotion of sport among young people. The teacher's death occurred shortly after a physical activity, when he suffered a fulminant infarction.

No age reported.

Link

Former goalkeeper dies at the age of 53, victim of a heart attack

March 4, 2024

Former goalkeeper Geraldo, who was successful in the interior of São Paulo and in the Northeast in the 1990s/2000s, died on Sunday in Salvador, at the age of 53. Geraldo was the victim of a heart attack. He was rescued, but eventually died.

Link

Roberto Lessa, former coordinator of Fenearte, dies at 57 of heart attack

March 5, 2024

Roberto Lessa, who held the presidency of the Culture Foundation of the city of Recife, died, victim of a heart attack at the age of 57. "… he provided important services, setting an example of correctness, generosity and loyalty with the commitments made,” said Leda Alves, Secretary of culture of Recife.

Link

Mimos Dalu businesswoman dies

March 11, 2024

The post on Mimos Dalu's social networks communicated the death of Raquel Rodrigues Costa, responsible for the company. Raquel was hospitalized after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. The store's post reads: “Unfortunately on 03/09/2024, you reached the end of your journey, a determined person, full of life, with attitude, fearless, but at the same time with incredible fear, decided that it was time to move on. Here we mourn your early departure, we leave our sincere prayers for you."

No age reported.

Link

Demerval Marques, "the Dead ’, dies at the age of 59, of sudden illness

March 8, 2024

Demerval Marques, known by the nickname 'O Morto '[‘the Dead'], died on the afternoon of Thursday, March 7th, at Santa Casa de Ourinhos, where he went to undergo a heart procedure. A frequenter of the 'bar do Paulinho', in Vila Prudenciana, and the São Paulo de Assis Club, Demerval Marques leaves many friends.

Link

On the eve of turning one, baby dies after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest

March 7, 2024

A baby, on the eve of turning one year old, died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest on the morning of Thursday (7th). The baby would already have undergone heart surgery and was recovering. Two ambulances, one with basic support and the other with advanced support, as well as a rescuer from the group of motorcyclists in emergency care (GMAU), were mobilized to attend the incident. Unfortunately, after a little more than an hour of intense work, the little one did not resist and ended up passing away.

Link

Child dies after falling ill during play at school

March 5, 2024

A 6-year-old child died on Monday afternoon (4th), after falling ill while playing at a school in the city of Arujá, Metropolitan Region of São Paulo. The child had a history of heart-related disease.

Link

Bruno Bertagna Costa dies at the age of 13

March 4, 2024

The teenager Bruno Bertagna Costa died this Sunday (3rd), at the age of 13. This week Bruno became ill, was hospitalized, but could not resist and died, according to the funeral home, of a stroke.

Link

Teenager dies after collapsing during soccer game in Cacequi

March 11, 2024

A 17-year-old teenager, identified as Wendel Corales, died on Sunday (10th), after fainting during a football match in Cacequi, on the western border of Rio Grande do Sul. According to witnesses, the young man had suffered a heart attack. An ambulance positioned next to the field entered the lawn to assist the victim. Witnesses said the teenager was fine and had not complained of any problems before he collapsed.

Link

18-year-old dies during air conditioning maintenance work in Botucatu

March 7, 2024

An 18-year-old man died at work on the morning of Thursday, 7th. According to the police, he provided maintenance service on air conditioners for a company in Bairro Alto. According to the first information from the police, he had a sudden illness, fell down the stairs, and died. Scientific police teams were at the scene to begin investigations that should point to the cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young man dies of heart attack in Guarapuava

March 6, 2024

Alcimar Cezar Kochinski, 31, known in the Boqueirão neighborhood as "Gibi," was found in the basement of the living room without vital signs. His mother left to pick up a daughter at school, and when she returned, she saw that Alcimar was dying. To family and friends our condolences!

No cause of death reported.

Link

It is with regret that we inform you of the death of the young Tiago Fantato at the age of 32

March 6, 2024

It is with regret that we inform you of the death of the young Tiago Fantato at the age of 32, victim of a fulminant heart attack. Very dear and attentive to everyone, Tiago worked in the Ultra Popular drugstore in Tupã. Tiago Fantato leaves his wife.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Another case of fulminant infarction

March 6, 2024

A young man of 34 years died when leaving home in barrio do Santarenzinho today in the late morning. He was travelling on his own motorcycle at the time and died. Paramedics were at the scene of the incident and could not do anything else, because the victim was already lifeless.

Link

Driver dies after sudden illness and hitting vehicle against wall

March 5, 2024

A 57-year-old man died after losing control of the vehicle and hitting the wall on the night of last Sunday (3rd), in Iúna. The victim was driving a silver Chevrolet/Onix vehicle, which apparently had a sudden illness, at which time he lost control of the vehicle and hit the wall of a beverage dispenser. The Mobile Emergency Service (Samu), was on the scene and rescued the victim to the hospital, however, he could not resist his injuries and died upon admission to the emergency room (PA).

Link

Our Lady of the Conception Funeral Services and Cremation communicates with regret the death of Tânia Mara Rossetti

March 10, 2024

Our Lady of the Conception Funeral Services and Cremation communicates with regret the death of Tânia Mara Rossetti, a resident of the center, in Urussanga, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: The comments section said Rossetti died of a “fulminant infarction .”

A self-employed seller was a victim of sudden illness

March 8, 2024

A self-employed seller was a victim of sudden illness and died early in the afternoon of this Friday (8th), on Rua Benjamim Freire De Amorim, in Arapiraca. The victim, identified as José Hélio da Conceição Santos, 52, was making his way back home with his work cart, when he fell ill and fell on the road. A team of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was activated and found the death of José Hélio, who would have been the victim of a probable heart attack, however, only after an expert report will it be possible to know the real cause of death.

Link

Man dies after getting off bus and getting sick at bus station

March 8, 2024

At the end of the morning of this Friday (08th), a passenger fell ill and died inside an interstate bus at the Municipal Bus Station in Ponta Grossa. The rescue had been triggered, but nothing could be done. The victim, who has not yet been identified, is a 47-year-old man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trucker from Itajaí is found dead inside cabin of his truck

March 9, 2024

Truck driver Divo Aparecido da Rosa, 55, was found lifeless inside the cab of his truck, in the courtyard of a logistics company in Campina Grande do Sul on Wednesday. He reportedly suffered a heart attack. Other truckers found him hunched over the steering wheel and began to pass on information through drivers' WhatsApp groups, and soon they found the identity of the victim.

Link

URUGUAY

Mourning in Uruguayan football: Lautaro Rijo, goalkeeper of the under-19 of Miramar, has died

March 6, 2024

Uruguayan football is in mourning after the death of Lautaro Rijo, an 18-year-old goalkeeper who played in the under-19 category of Miramar Misiones. “It is with deep sorrow that we regret the passing of Lautaro Rijo, goalscorer of our U-19. Our deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues”, said Miramar Misiones. The cause of death of the 18-year-old goalie, who also played in Boston River for six years, was a case of meningitis.

Link

ARGENTINA

Valeria Silvestre, Argentine TikToker dies at 23 on a bus

March 8, 2024

The Argentine digital influencer Valeria Silvestre, 23 years old, known for her vibrant content on TikTok, suddenly passed away while enjoying a vacation with friends. The incident occurred in Florianópolis, Brazil, a place where the young woman shared joyful and relaxed moments through videos and photos in the days leading up to the fatal event. The news of Silvestre’s death deeply shocked her followers and the digital world. According to Valeria’s cousin Mile, the young woman fell asleep on a bus during a trip with friends, and when they tried to wake her up, they discovered that she had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Link

The former ultra-Christian deputy Diana Conti died at the age of 67

March 8, 2024

Former deputy and official Diana Conti, one of the best-known leaders of ultra-Christianism, died at the age of 67, as confirmed to Clarín by those close to the former official. Conti, who was also undersecretary of Human Rights, senator and advisor to the Judiciary, was hospitalized with pneumonia.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Shock and sadness over the death of young student Facundo Heredia

March 7, 2024

This is Facundo Heredia, a philosophy student at the National University of Santiago del Estero, who died after falling from his motorcycle in the southern area of the city. It transpired that he had had a medical episode when he was moving along Route 9. ”With your smile you will always be remembered, Facu," one of his friends wrote in the midst of grief.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

He went out to exercise on a bicycle, became ill, and died

March 5, 2024

This Tuesday afternoon, a 49-year-old cyclist lost his life while traveling along the Ruta del Sol, near the Rivadavia Wildlife Park. The man was part of a group of mountain bikers when he suffered a fatal incident. A colleague of the cyclist tried to revive him after the incident, but her efforts were in vain. Although it is presumed that the death may have been caused by heart problems, the exact cause of his death will be determined by the autopsy.

Link

A young man from Patagonia died in Mexico and his family asks for help to repatriate his body

March 5, 2024

The family of Matías Vega, a 22-year-old from Trevelin is asking for help to repatriate his body to Argentina after he died in Mexico City on March 2. Vega, who was traveling to Mexico in February 2023 to fulfill his dream of getting to know the country, had been suffering from epilepsy since his adolescence. According to his brother Javier, the renewal of his work visa for three years could have generated great stress that could be related to his death. “We are waiting for the autopsy reports and later, the release of his remains,“ Javier explained. "The costs of the transfer are very high and unfortunately we don't have that money at the moment.”

No cause of death reported.

Link