UNITED STATES
Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
Los Angeles, CA - Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and A-list Hollywood actor, has died. Kristofferson died at his home in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, family spokeswoman Ebie McFarland said in an email. He was 88. McFarland said Kristofferson died peacefully, surrounded by his family. No cause was given.
Wanda Smith dies at 58: Atlanta radio legend passes away a day after her birthday
October 13, 2024
Atlanta radio legend Wanda Smith has passed away at age 58. Smith died on Saturday - a day after celebrating her birthday - according to Atlanta's V-103 radio's senior VP Rick Caffey. Smith, a Miami native, was a comedian as well as a celebrated radio host. She appeared in movies such as 'Madea Goes to Jail’ and ‘Madea's Witness Protection' by Tyler Perry, and 'The Drone that Saved Christmas'. She was a writer for the TV series 'Def Comedy Jam' and 'Comicview' and did a weekly set at the Atlanta Comedy Theater. Smith's cause of death has not been reported.
Former Jon Bon Jovi bandmate Jack Ponti dies at 66
October 9, 2024
Jack Ponti, a renowned musician as well as music executive, has passed away at the age of 66. The podcast franchise BonJoviTalk said on X: “Jack was the guy who put Jon in the band 'The Rest’, and was a songwriter and producer for many other rock bands after this band folded. 'Shot Through the Heart' from the album 'Bon Jovi' is co-written with Jack Ponti too!”
No cause of death reported.
Ka, lone soldier of New York’s underground rap scene, dies at 52
October 14, 2024
Kaseem Ryan, who built a small but fervent following as an underground Brooklyn rapper known as Ka while maintaining a career as a New York City firefighter, died in the city on Saturday. He was 52. His death was announced by his wife, Mimi Valdés, on Instagram, as well as in a statement posted on his Instagram page. No cause was given, though the statement said that he had “died unexpectedly.” When he wasn’t making music, he was a captain in the New York Fire Department.
No cause of death reported.
Second Circuit upholds FDNY vaccine mandate from due process claims
https://www.firelawblog.com/2024/02/06/second-circuit-upholds-fdny-vaccine-mandate-from-due-process-claims/
Classical music producer Adam Abeshouse dies at 63
October 10, 2024
Renowned classical music producer Adam Abeshouse died Thursday at his home in Westchester, N.Y., at the age of 63. Over a career that lasted more than 30 years, Abeshouse made hundreds of records with some of classical music’s biggest stars. He won two Grammy awards, including Classical Producer of the Year in 1999. Early in 2024, he had been diagnosed with bile duct cancer, and the disease swiftly metastasized. Abeshouse inspired great love and loyalty with the artists he worked with. Shortly before the end of his life, a dozen of his celebrity clients came together to perform for him in a private concert at his home studio.
Tylee Craft dies at 23: Former WR at UNC suffered rare form of lung cancer
October 14, 2024
Chapel Hill, NC - Tylee Craft, a former wide receiver for the North Carolina Tar Heels football team and graduate student at the University of North Carolina, died Saturday morning after a two- year battle against a rare form of lung cancer. He was 23. Craft, a four-star recruit out of Sumter High School in South Carolina who played 11 games for the Tar Heels in 2020 and 2021, was diagnosed with stage four large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer, in March 2022. Craft, who missed his entire junior and senior seasons, had spent the past week in hospital, according to UNC coach Mack Brown. Craft had medically retired from playing football in July, but remained active with the team as a student coach.
UNC-Chapel Hill vaccinates hundreds of students on first day of eligibility
https://www.wral.com/story/unc-chapel-hill-vaccinates-hundreds-of-students-on-first-day-of-eligibility/19604494/
UNC Football offering free vaccines and tickets to fans
https://chapelboro.com/sports/unc-sports/unc-football-offering-free-vaccines-and-tickets-to-fans
Abdul Salaam, 71
October 9, 2024
Abdul Salaam, a member of the Jets' famed "New York Sack Exchange" in the 1980s, has died at the age of 71. Salaam battled diabetes and other health issues, his widow, Debbie, confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.
No cause of death reported.
Independent wrestler Charles “Juan Jeremy” Perez passes away after match in Japan
October 10, 2024
According to PWInsider, 48-year-old Charles Perez, who was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz, died on Wednesday night while on tour with Japan’s Kaiju Big Battel. Perez had performed that evening and passed away shortly after his match. Throughout his career, Perez made a name for himself in various promotions, including East Coast Pro Wrestling, American Combat Wrestling, and World Wrestling Network.
No cause of death reported.
Bodybuilder ‘Big Lenny’ passes away at age 60
October 10, 2024
The bodybuilding and fitness communities face yet another loss after the passing of Lenny Persin, also known as Big Lenny. In a recent YouTube video shared on October 10, industry expert Jon Bravo confirmed Persin’s death. While the cause of death has yet to be disclosed, Big Lenny was suffering from congestive heart failure leading up to his passing.
Andy Nelson, 39
October 14, 2024
Charlotte, NC - Andy Nelson, stock car interior and tire specialist, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, October 13. He was 39 years old. Affectionately known as “Doggie” by his numerous friends, Nelson was a key member of the Joe Gibbs Racing team that won eleven races and the ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship in 2024. Nelson also worked for Dave Blaney Racing, Turner Scott Motorsports, and MDM Motorsports before moving to JGR in 2019.
No cause of death reported.
TikToker Shawn J dies after sudden hospitalization
October 8, 2024
On Sunday, October 6, TikToker Shawn J, also known to his fans as ‘shawnjtheking2,’ died at age 48. Just days before his death, Shawn J posted a health update for his 500K followers, as some were concerned about how he lost 30 pounds in one month. “I had a big health scare in March,” he said. “I basically woke up and couldn’t breathe.” He added that he was rushed to the hospital where he stayed for at least a week. It is unknown if his health scare from earlier this year is related to his cause of death.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Carlson, 70
October 13, 2024
Old Lyme, CT - Designer Peter F. Carlson, age 70, died unexpectedly at his home in Old Lyme, Aug. 14, 2024. Peter's work garnered recognition in a multitude of esteemed publications, including The New York Times, NY Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Architectural Digest, Connoisseur, Dwell, House Beautiful, Vogue and Interior Design Magazine. His designs can be found today in residential and commercial spaces worldwide. Peter's house was never quiet. He enjoyed the music of Al Green and Aretha Franklin, the thoughtful discourse of NPR and lately, streaming CNN all day long to keep up with the latest political rancor.
No cause of death reported.
Longtime WMFD-TV anchor and reporter Larry Stine passes away
October 12, 2024
Ashland, OH - The "World Headquarters of Nice People" lost a remarkable friend and colleague this week, with the passing of Ashland's own Larry Stine, 67. Larry passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 11. He was well known throughout the community as a sports and human interest columnist for the Ashland Times-Gazette and a reporter with WMFD-TV.
No cause of death reported.
Tom Ficklin, 75
October 11, 2024
New Haven, CT — Tom Ficklin, a leading New Haven figure in media and politics and a community omnipresence for decades, died suddenly Wednesday night at the age of 75. His wife, Julia Ficklin, found him sitting unresponsively in his chair, about to go onto his computer in his upstairs office. She contacted 911, and emergency crews declared him dead at the scene. Ficklin was a host on WNHH FM, and had posted several links for his 2,162 Facebook followers the day before he died. “Tom Ficklin is a New Haven icon,” said retired police Sgt. and former Alder Shafiq Abdussabur.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Paul Dickson, 45
October 11, 2024
Wiscasset, ME – Michael Paul Dickson, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. He suffered from many long-term health issues. He worked in the broadcasting and film industry. He was a former Intern Producer at WCSH News Center 6 in Maine, followed by Promotion Producer at WGME News 13.
No cause of death reported.
An author “died suddenly”:
Reported on August 20:
Ugochukwu Izuka Okpara, 43
August 20, 2024
San Antonio, Texas - Ugochukwu Izuka (Ugo) Okpara has died at age 43. Okpara was the author of the book, My African Dream: A Tale of Endurance and Hope from a Survivor. “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Ugo, a wonderful neighbor and friend,” wrote Maria DeMayo-Lopez in an obituary comment. “Ugo was…not just a good man; he was an exceptional husband, father, friend, and neighbor.
No cause of death reported.
Former Missouri state rep. dies at 75
October 11, 2024
East Prairie, MO - Former Missouri State Representative James Stephen “Steve” Hodges Sr. has died at age 75. According to a family friend, he passed away on Wednesday, October 9, after an extended illness. Steve served southeast Missouri as a state representative from 2007 to 2014. He was born in 1949 and grew up in East Prairie. He graduated from East Prairie High School, where he lettered in football and basketball.
No cause of death reported.
A medical services exec “died suddenly”:
Craig Coenson, 63
October 10, 2024
Craig Jeffrey Coenson, a long-time resident of New Orleans, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2024, at the age of 63. After medical school, Craig completed his residency in internal medicine in Dallas, Texas, and 3 years in psychiatry at University California San Diego. In 2012, Craig became CEO for Magellan Health Services in Louisiana, where he led the company's partnership with the state. Following his time with Magellan, Craig returned to Cigna to serve as National Medical Executive.
No cause of death reported.
Cigna’s “vaccination” mandate for workers:
https://newsroom.thecignagroup.com/2021-08-18-Cigna-Protects-Its-Workforce-by-Requiring-COVID-19-Vaccinations-or-Testing-for-Employees-Entering-U-S-Worksites
Two educators “died suddenly”:
Laura Gabriel, 68
October 12, 2024
Augusta, ME – Laura Gabriel, our beautiful and strong mother, grammy, friend and teacher, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2024, following a brief illness. Laura was a graduate of the University of Maine and earned her master’s degree in education. She was a fourth grade teacher at Jefferson Village School for many years and finished her career as an educator at Troy School, where she was principal.
No cause of death reported.
Tim Johns, 62
October 9, 2024
Tuscaloosa, Ala. — A beloved Tuscaloosa County school resource officer died after collapsing at the school. Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Johns, a 62-year-old military veteran assigned to Brookwood High School, collapsed at the school Tuesday. He was rushed with a police escort to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No cause of death reported.
A teacher “died suddenly”:
Thomas John Perry, 67
October 13, 2024
Crystal, MN - Tom, our loving father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2024. A fall and brain injury put him in the hospital 18 days prior. The amazing efforts of his coworkers, the paramedics, hospital nurses and doctors, and his family and friends all gave him hope to live. Born and raised in North Minneapolis, he followed in his father's footsteps as a great Polar athlete, earning letters and honors in Football, Basketball and Baseball. He was a marathon runner, cyclist, canoe racer and triathlete. He ran to the top of Pikes Peak and completed the Border-to-Border triathlon from Iowa to Canada with his brother several times. He loved public school teaching, coaching and all his students. After a short attempt at retirement, he went back to teaching.
No cause of death reported.
Education Minnesota President Denise Specht estimated that about 90% of Minnesota educators are vaccinated:
https://alphanews.org/union-estimates-90-of-teachers-are-vaccinated-yet-still-wants-mask-mandates/
Five policemen “died suddenly”:
Louisiana sheriff’s deputy dies suddenly at 29
October 14, 2024
Lafayette, LA — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Patrol Deputy Alfred Felix Jr. died suddenly over the weekend of what the coroner's office is calling a natural cause. The Lafayette High and UL graduate was just 29 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Oklahoma police department mourns loss of veteran officer
October 9, 2024
Ada, Okla. - The Ada Police Department announced Wednesday the death of a veteran officer. The department said Captain Michael O’Connor passed away at his home Tuesday afternoon of apparent natural causes. "Michael was a twenty-year veteran with the Ada Police Department who worked with honor and distinction throughout his career," the department said in a Facebook post. "It is with heartfelt regret that we inform you of the unexpected passing of Captain Michael O’Connor. Michael passed away at his home in the late afternoon of 10/08/2024 of apparent natural causes."
No age or cause of death reported.
Police officer dies after suffering heart attack during training
October 10, 2024
North Little Rock, Ark. — A Veterans Affairs police officer has died after suffering a medical episode during training, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Corporal Raymond Kuuchi, 44, of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Police Services, died on Sept. 2 after suffering a fatal heart attack at the VA Law Enforcement Training Center, after participating in Ground Defense and Recovery/Jujitsu training. Despite efforts to revive him, he could not be resuscitated. Kuuchi had served with the VA Police Services for nearly four years in New Jersey and had previously served two years with the Sea Gate Police Department in New York.
VA begins disciplining employees as thousands have yet to prove they’re “vaccinated”
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/26/va-orders-most-employees-get-covid-19-vaccines.html
Frio County sheriff dies after battle with cancer
October 8, 2024
Frio County, Texas – The Frio County sheriff has died after battling cancer, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Monday. During a 35-year career, Sheriff Michael Morse worked to rehabilitate the Frio County Jail and worked as a game warden, protecting the state’s natural resources.
No age reported
Sheriff’s office supervisor dies unexpectedly
October 12, 2024
Jacksonville, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced one of its members died unexpectedly Thursday evening due to complications from a long-term medical condition. The JSO said the supervisor had been working with the agency for 18 years. JSO is honoring the request of the family, and will not be releasing the name of the employee.
No age or cause of death reported.
A prison guard “died suddenly”:
Nathan L. Sosa, 38
October 8, 2024
Nathan Lloyd Sosa (Nate), 38, of Oregon, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on September 30th, 2024. Nate worked as a Correctional Officer at the Illinois Dept. of Corrections, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. While he served in the Army National Guard [honorably discharged in 2012], he was awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Combat Action Badge.
No cause of death reported.
State reaches first union agreement for vaccine mandate in Illinois' congregate facilities
https://www.illinois.gov/news/press-release.23913.html
Beloved Virginia crossing guard dies unexpectedly
October 11, 2024
Alexandria, VA - Richard Thomas, a beloved crossing guard who looked out for schoolchildren for 19 years, died unexpectedly on Oct. 1. Originally from Trinidad, Thomas wanted to retire there one day. Now a GoFundMe site has been created to send him to his final resting place in his home country. While stationed at John Adams Elementary School, he was recognized as Most Outstanding Crossing Guard in 2023. Thomas did his job with “genuine warmth and friendliness,” according to a profile on the Department of Transportation website.
No age or cause of death reported.
Virginia will require state workers to be “vaccinated” or get tested
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/05/us/virginia-will-require-state-workers-to-be-vaccinated-or-get-tested.html
President and CEO of Guaranty Bank dies at 68
October 11, 2024
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Friends and employees are remembering Wade O’Neal III as a prominent bank leader who constantly gave his time to help others. O’Neal, the president and CEO of Guaranty Bank, died from a heart attack Tuesday, Oct. 8. He was 68. He had been active in civic organizations and other local organizations at the time of his death. O’Neal presided over the New Roads-based bank and led its growth into Iberville, West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Maryland entomologist Stanton Gill passes away
October 10, 2024
Stanton Gill, a distinguished entomologist and icon in the cut flower industry, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 6 at age 72. Gill, of Brookeville, Maryland, was "known for his kind heart, tremendous energy and love of life," his obituary reads. Gill worked with the University of Maryland at the Central Maryland Research and Education Center (CMREC), for nearly 50 years and enjoyed sharing his passions of research and education.
No cause of death reported.
A paramedic “died suddenly”:
Michael Clarke, 27
October 14, 2024
St. Charles County, MO - A 27-year-old paramedic died while on duty, the St. Charles County Ambulance District announced in a press release Monday. Michael Clarke was found unresponsive in one of the station’s bedrooms after he didn't report to his ambulance for a call. His partner and other paramedics administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Clarke had been with the department for two years.
No cause of death reported.
Two killed in “vaxxidents”:
Man dies after crashing into utility pole in Stamford
October 13, 2024
A New York man has died following late Friday night crash in Stamford, police said. Patrol officers responded to a report of an SUV that had crashed into a utility pole in the area of 690 Atlantic St., according to the Stamford Police Department. The driver, identified as 71-year-old James Morley from New York, was found unresponsive inside the car with the airbags deployed. Morley was transported to Stamford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An initial investigation revealed that he may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash, police said.
No cause of death reported.
Nevada driver dies after suffering heart attack
October 2, 2024
Reno, Nev. - A driver died of a heart attack while driving on Vassar Street in Reno, colliding with cars at a local dealership, and forcing the street to close for hours. The Reno Police Department says the driver crossed over into the eastbound lane of Vassar and collided with several cars parked at an auto dealership and hitting a streetlight. RPD found the driver had suffered a cardiac arrest. The driver was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
No age reported.
Young mother dies after raising $1m for her children’s future
October 12, 2024
Ogden, Utah — Ogden mother Erika Carr, who had been fighting for life after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has passed away. After being diagnosed with an aggressive, small cell lung cancer in May of 2022, she started a GoFundMe campaign to provide for her two children, Jeremiah, 7, and Aaliyah, 5. People across the country rallied around her, donating over $1 million, far surpassing her original goal of only $5,000. Carr’s diagnosis came the day before Mother’s Day, and she had been battling for her life for over two years.
No age reported.
41 infants “died suddenly”:
Baby Walker, 0
October 11, 2024
Beaumont, Texas - Baby Walker passed Oct. 08, 2024.
Services are pending.
No cause of death reported.
Joey William Little Star, stillborn
October 11, 2024
Eagle Butte, SD - Baby Boy Joey William Little Star, stillborn infant, entered the Spirit World on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Parents grieve loss of toddler son; twin brother recovering after medical emergency
October 11, 2024
Hilton, N.Y. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a toddler was found dead in Hilton. Monroe County deputies say they’re still waiting on the medical examiner to release the cause of death. At the same time, his twin brother — who was taken to the hospital in critical condition — is now back home. Taylor Jones and Marc Anthony lost their 18-month-old son, Adonis, last Monday. “I woke up to him having a seizure and my other son just gone,” Jones said. While the family is glad to have Adonis’ twin brother, Yosion, back home, they’re still left with many unanswered questions.
No cause of death reported.
Maya Santos, 7 months
October 10, 2024
Lubbock, TX – A 7-month-old baby died after being diagnosed with bacterial meningitis and the flu at the same time. Christopher Santos and his wife said their daughter Maya unexpectedly became ill on Sept. 29. “Doctors told us that she had the rhinovirus, and they likened that to a common cold. They just sent her home and said keep her hydrated (and) control her pain and her fever with over-the-counter medication,” Santos said. After Maya took a turn for the worse, her parents took her back to the hospital. “She did have meningitis, but she also had the flu which helped aggravate the meningitis and eventually it infected her brain,” Santos said. Maya died a few days later.
Ryleigh Storm Bowman, infant
October 9, 2024
Shelby, Ohio - Baby Ryleigh Storm Bowman, with a head full of hair, entered her heavenly home at 5 lbs and 1 oz, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 4:14 PM.
No cause of death reported.
Isabela Adelyn De León, infant
October 9, 2024
Tyler, Texas - Baby Isabela Adelyn De León went to be with the Lord Saturday October 5th, 2024 in Tyler, Tx.
No cause of death reported.
Oscar Ray Guzman, stillborn
October 9, 2024
Midland, Texas - It is with sadness that we disclose the passing of baby Oscar Ray Guzman. His arrival was eagerly anticipated by his loving parents, Adam Guzman and Ashley Nicole Garza, as well as brother, Amiri and sister, Aurora Guzman.
No cause of death reported.
Romeo Adriel Guzman, infant
October 9, 2024
Cicero, Illinois - Baby Romeo Adriel Guzman passed away on October 7th.
No cause of death reported.
Omari Douglas Hopkins, 2 months
October 9, 2024
Bridgeport, Connecticut - Omari Douglas Hopkins, affectionately known as Squeaky, passed away on October 1, 2024, at his home on Willow Street in Bridgeport, Connecticut, at just two months old. Omari's short life touched the hearts of all who knew him. He was a sweet and loving baby boy whose presence brought warmth and joy to his family.
No cause of death reported.
Everly Lorraine Benney, infant
October 8, 2024
Wentzville, Missouri - Everly Lorraine Benney, infant daughter of Kraig and Danielle Benney, passed away on October 3, 2024. Named after her great-great-grandmother, Everly was a very strong willed, sassy little girl, and a fierce fighter. She loved her bows, and probably wore one every day of her life. She loved watching football with her Daddy and for as long as she was alive the Kansas City Chiefs and Mizzou Tigers were undefeated while she was wearing her team bows.
No cause of death reported.
Yaritza Carrera-Hernandez, infant
October 8, 2024
Wichita, Kansas - Baby Yaritza Carrera -Hernandez left her earthly home for a new home in Heaven on September 29, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Beau Makoa Rodriguez, 0
October 8, 2024
North, Dickson, TN - Beau Makoa Rodriguez, passed away on October 6, 2024. He was a precious baby boy whose brief time among us has left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who had the honor of knowing him.
No cause of death reported.
Santiago Alfredo Sauceda, stillborn
October 8, 2024
San Antonio, Texas - Baby Santiago Alfredo Sauceda was born asleep on September 27, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Rocky Darren Adams and Riggs Duane Adams, twin infant boys
October 8, 2024
Miami, Oklahoma - Rocky Darren Adams and Riggs Duane Adams, twin infant boys of Kody Darren and Jordann (Gibson) Adams, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
No cause of death reported.
Aurora Elizabeth Humpal, 0
October 9, 2024
Yankton, South Dakota - Aurora took her first and last breaths on October 5, 2024, surrounded by the care team at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. Though her tiny life was short, she was fiercely and perfectly loved by her family from the moment she was announced.
No cause of death reported.
Ayden Prince Sing, 2 months
October 9, 2024
Madisonville, Kentucky - Baby Ayden Prince Sing, age 2 months, of Madisonville, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Saturday October 5, 2024 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born to Samya Sing on August 5, 2024. He was a beautiful boy who would smile when his mother returned from work. He will be missed by his mother, brother, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins.
No cause of death reported.
De'lonte L. Washington, 0
October 9, 2024
Fredericksburg, MD - Baby boy De'lonte L. Washington was born into this world and departed this life on September 25, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Paisley Elizabeth Wiest, 0
October 9, 2024
Murfreesboro, Tennessee - Paisley Elizabeth Wiest was born on Thursday, October 4, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. to parents Andrew Wiest and Emily Swoape at Ascension Rutherford Hospital. Paisley's family was blessed to be able to hold her and spend almost six beautiful hours with her. She went to her heavenly home before she even entered this world but she heard her Mommy and Daddy tell her how much she was loved countless times.
No cause of death reported.
Niukapu Afele Tuitupou Kalosi, 2 months
October 9, 2024
South Jordan, UT - Niukapu Afele Tuitupou Kalosi, a beloved infant who touched the lives of all who knew him, passed away on September 4, 2024, in South Jordan, UT, at the tender age of two months.
No cause of death reported.
Jayden Nash, 1 month
October 9, 2024
Clarence, LA. - Infant Male Jayden Nash, Sep 10, 2024 - Oct 4, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Gianna Sahili Carabantes Alonzo, infant
October 11, 2024
Austell, Georgia - Baby Gianna Sahili Carabantes Alonzo of Austell, Georgia, passed away on Saturday October 5, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Elyria-Onyx Samire Cardona, 3 months old
October 11, 2024
Elyria, Ohio - Onyx Samire Cardona, 3 months old, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Onyx was born on April 24, 2023 to his mother, Destiny Alizae Velez, in Lorain, OH. He enjoyed cuddling and swimming and gave unconditional love and instant happiness to all who met him.
No cause of death reported.
Major Banx, infant
October 11, 2024
McDonough, Georgia - Infant Major Banx of McDonough, Georgia entered into rest on October 5, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Hazel Grace Curry, infant
October 10, 2024
North Vernon, Indiana - Hazel Grace Curry gained her angel wings on September 27, 2024, at Schneck Medical Center, but her little life spoke volumes. "My darling angel baby, silent from the start. Your footsteps echo loudly as you dance upon my heart."
No cause of death reported.
Briggs Asher-Wyatt Frame, stillborn
October 10, 2024
Covington, Virginia - Briggs Asher-Wyatt Frame, infant son of Brittany Campbell & Travis Frame, baby brother of Cora, fell asleep peacefully before being born on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Karson Reed, infant
October 10, 2024
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Karson Reed. "You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart."
No cause of death reported.
Karlie Sanders, Infant
October 10, 2024
Jennings, Missouri - Baby Karlie Sanders
No cause of death reported.
Colson Lee Gomez, 0
October 10, 2024
Philadelphia, Mississippi - Infant Gomez was born and passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at Anderson Baptist Hospital in Meridian, MS.
No cause of death reported.
Oliver James Middleton, 0
October 10, 2024
Greenville, South Carolina - Oliver James Middleton, the infant son of Daniel Middleton and Jessica Kajs, passed away on September 26, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Eliany Raymond-Gonzalez, 1 day
July 24, 2024
Dear Baby Eliany, rest my sweet angel, be at peace, and I will let your soul fly free. One day I will join you in heaven for all eternity. Love you always, Mommy and Daddy.
No cause of death reported.
Miracle Maeve Onyx Nikole Kirkland, infant
October 10, 2024
Ft. Payne - Infant Miracle Maeve Onyx Nikole Kirkland of Ft. Payne passed away on Oct. 7, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Theo Scott Toot, 0
October 10, 2024
Minerva, OH - Infant son of Derek and Carolyn (Hopple) Toot, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2024 in Aultman Hospital. October 6, 2024 - October 6, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Emma Kaye Wade, infant
October 10, 2024
Oxford, Mississippi - Emma Kaye Wade, infant daughter of Kayla and Nick Wade, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Emma's arrival was being anxiously awaited by her parents and her three older siblings.
No cause of death reported.
Halo Griffin, infant
October 10, 2024
High Point, North Carolina - Baby Halo Griffin passed away Friday, October 4, 2024, at WFBH High Point Medical Center.
No cause of death reported.
Olive Viola Collins, 11 weeks
October 11, 2024
Mason, Ohio - Our dearest Olive Viola Collins, at age 11 weeks, passed peacefully in the arms of her parents on October 4th, 2024. Olive was born on July 18th, 2024, after having been diagnosed prenatally with a severe congenital heart defect. Because of the short and poor quality of life she would have had, we chose to enroll her in Starshine hospice care. And she was our Star that did shine.
No cause of death reported.
Rayleigh Dawn Aniyah Jean, stillborn
October 11, 2024
Springfield, Missouri - Baby Rayleigh Dawn Aniyah Jean was born sleeping on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 10:22am at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Rayleigh was the deeply treasured and longed for daughter of Vanessa and Timothy Jean.
No cause of death reported.
Kennith Ray Dunlap, stillborn
October 11, 2024
Caro, Michigan - Baby Ken brought hope and joy during the nine months we eagerly awaited his arrival. His presence was felt deeply, and the dreams we had for him will forever remain a beautiful part of our story. While we never got to see him take his first breath, he was surrounded by love every moment of his journey.
No cause of death reported.
Mia Lyanne Gonzalez, 13 days
October 11, 2024
Kingsport, Tennessee - In the early morning hours of October 8, 2024, Mia Lyanne Gonzalez peacefully passed away in the arms of her earthly father only to be embraced in the arms of her heavenly father. Mia entered this world on September 25, 2024, and was a force to be reckoned with, as she was a fighter from the very beginning.
No cause of death reported.
Nova Quinn Mason, 2 months, 19 days
October 11, 2024
Mount Juliet, Tennessee - Nova Quinn Mason was born on Sunday, July 21st, 2024, and was granted her angel wings on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024. Nova's family was blessed to share 2 months and 19 days with her before God called her Home. Her life seems short to many, but those who were touched by her understand that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.
No cause of death reported.
Delano Omar Northern IV, baby
October 11, 2024
Chicago, Illinois - Delano Omar Northern IV, October 1, 2024 — October 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Three children “died suddenly”:
Ten-year-old Louisville student dies after medical emergency
October 11, 2024
A fifth-grade classroom at Morningside Elementary School will be dealing with sadness and grief as students return next week from fall break. Arriah Calloway, 10, a student at the school, died Oct. 3 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, after suffering from a medical emergency at home. “The Elizabethtown Independent Schools family is heartbroken as we continue to process the passing of one of our students,” a social media post said Wednesday. Arriah’s obituary describes a vibrant and sometimes sassy girl who loved dance battles and making TikTok videos, and wanted to adopt every stray animal off the street.
No cause of death reported.
Ten-year-old elementary student dies after apparent medical emergency at North Texas school
October 9, 2024
North Richland Hills, TX - A North Texas elementary student died suddenly the morning of Oct. 8 after suffering an apparent medical emergency at school. The fifth-grader from Donna Park Elementary in Hurst, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead around 9:20 a.m. at a North Richland Hills hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The apparent medical emergency that led to the child being transported to the hospital occurred at the school. The cause of his death has not been determined, and results of an autopsy are pending.
Bristol County Middle School student dies suddenly
October 11, 2024
A Bristol County middle school student has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Thirteen-year-old Lillian Costello of Norton, died on Tuesday at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Lilly was a seventh-grade student at the Norton Middle School and a proud member of the Student Council. She also enjoyed being a member of the Photography Club and participated in cheerleading.
No cause of death reported.
Three teenagers “died suddenly”:
Skyview football mourns death of 16-year-old player
October 11, 2024
Vancouver, Wash. - The Skyview football team is mourning the death of one of its players. Skyview head coach Steve Kizer confirmed Friday that William “Liam” Sloan, 16, died in his sleep. The Skyview football team wrote on its Instagram account that the junior lineman died unexpectedly of natural causes.
No cause of death reported.
17-year-old Georgia football star dies following pulmonary embolism
October 11, 2024
A star high school football player at Denmark High School in Forsyth County, GA, has reportedly been declared brain-dead. According to a GoFundMe account for the family, 17-year-old Finley Kruchten suffered a cardiac arrest while at school on the morning of Oct. 1, due to a massive pulmonary embolism. He was initially transported to Northside Hospital Forsyth and then transferred to Northside Gwinnett. A clot was removed and he was in the intensive care unit when he passed away on Oct. 9.
Teen dies suddenly after half marathon in Missouri
October 10, 2024
Waynesville, MO - A Missouri community was left devastated when a teenage runner died suddenly after crossing the finish line at a half marathon Saturday. Rudy Zevallos Jr.[top left], 18, died after finishing the 13.1-mile race in Waynesville, about 133 miles southwest of St. Louis, according to organizers from the Frog Hill Half Marathon, 10K and Leapfrog 5K. “The exact cause of his death is unclear at this time, but we do know his body temperature reached a fatal level and his heart stopped,” organizers shared on Facebook Monday.
Abigail Rose Knighton, 21
October 10, 2024
Salt Lake City, UT - It’s with great sadness we announce the passing of Abigail Rose Knighton on October 7th, 2024. Abigail, also known by her family as Abby, was a huge light in this world. She touched lives everywhere she went with her compassionate heart. She was stubborn in the best way. Her humor brought smiles to everyone around her and her laugh was infectious. She loved her fur babies and could go on forever about them all.
No cause of death reported.
Brian McGuire, 55
October 11, 2024
Evanston, IL-resident Brian McGuire died suddenly on October 2 at age 55. When he was 18, Brian left his home in County Clare, Ireland, to travel to the United States for the opportunity to play Gaelic Football with a prominent Chicago club. That adventure was followed by his learning the building and construction trade under the guidance of three of his professionally-established brothers, and then meeting Lisa Turvino, who became his life partner and eventually the mother of their two children, Cillian and Maeve.
No cause of death reported.
Erin Ryan, 59
October 10, 2024
As family, friends and business associates gather to remember Erin E. Ryan of Fairview Park, OH, at her funeral this weekend, many of them are struggling with the loss of someone so full of life and still too young to have left this earth so soon. Erin passed away Oct. 6 from a suspected heart attack, according to two associates of hers. She was only 59. Erin was well known through her work in the real estate and construction industries. She was business development manager at Rycon Construction, Inc. of Cleveland until taking a position earlier this year as the manager of business development for Northern Ohio at Columbus-based DLZ Corp., focusing on transportation construction projects.
Rycon’s “vaccination” mandate:
https://ryconinc.com/rycon-constructions-response-to-covid-19-pandemic/
Karina Dos Santos
October 9, 2024
A Fall River, MA, business owner has died as friends and her children are left to honor her legacy. According to friends, Karina Dos Santos passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning with a cause of death currently unknown. Dos Santos was the owner of K & K Cleaning Services, and leaves behind her two children, son Lucas, and daughter Karol.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kenny Johnson, 62
October 8, 2024
Atlanta, GA - Kenny Johnson, 62, the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, died Tuesday after collapsing near the Georgia State Capitol during a public meeting following a BioLab fire on Sept. 29. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Johnson's death in an email to FOX 5 News. According to the report, after delivering testimony during the hearing, Johnson complained of shortness of breath and subsequently collapsed in the hallway. He was given CPR and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
No cause of death reported.
Alyanna Nicole Martinez, 22
October 8, 2024
Seguin, Texas - Alyanna Nicole Martinez, 22, of Seguin, passed away on October 5, 2024 at her home, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. Alyanna was a 2020 graduate of Seguin High School. She enjoyed music, crime TV, and WWE. She loved her makeup collection and her mismatched socks. Despite her illness, she was full of love and laughter.
Phillip P. “Phil” Barscz, 60
October 14, 2024
Phillip P. “Phil” Barscz, 60, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, October 11, 2024, in Cattaraugus County, New York, while traveling for work. He served in the U.S. National Guard, beginning in Oil City, and later transferring to Fort Indiantown Gap in Annville, PA. He was an artillery specialist and he served in the Guard for 28 years. Phil enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, repairing vehicles, and doing yard work. He took great pride in keeping his lawn in excellent condition. He enjoyed his work as a local carpenter/contractor. Most recently, he worked as a traveling carpenter all over the East Coast repairing modular and mobile homes for Eric Kerr Contracting based in Leeper.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Joseph Vasbinder, 36
October 14, 2024
Daniel (“Danny”, “Dan”) Joseph Vasbinder, beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, died unexpectedly in his home in Eastford, CT, on September 30, 2024. He was 36. Ardently committed to lifelong learning, he received a Master of Business Administration from Boston University and was enrolled in Cornell University’s Executive Master in Human Resource Management and Services. He was a respected employee and co-worker at Pursuit Aerospace in Eastford, CT, as a Human Resource Manager.
No cause of death reported.
Cornell announces end of COVID-19 “vaccine” requirements
https://www.thecornellreview.org/breaking-cornell-announces-end-of-covid-19-vaccine-requirements/
Leonard Charles Ferran, 69
October 13, 2024
Leonard Charles Ferran, 69, a resident of Abiquiu, NM, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2024. Leonard was a devoted teacher and worked for several schools within Rio Arriba County. Following his career in education, he worked security for the Georgia O’Keeffe Foundation for 10 years.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph Paul Senski, 62
October 13, 2024
Joseph Paul Senski, 62, of St. Paul, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 27, 2024. Memorials preferred to Our Redeemer or American Heart Association.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas S. Yost, 61
October 13, 2024
Northampton, PA - Thomas S. Yost, 61, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 22, 2024. Tom (aka Tommy Tow Truck) was a dedicated employee for Force One Towing, for many years. He spent many of his younger years with Whitehall fire department.
No cause of death reported.
Darry Vail Alexander, 68
October 13, 2024
West Windsor, VT - Darry Vail Alexander, 68, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday October 6, 2024. After graduating college, Darry began his professional career as a high school math teacher at Windsor High School while also coaching HS softball. After leaving teaching, Darry went to work at Coca-Cola for two years before deciding to begin a career in engineering.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Charles Spence, 47
October 13, 2024
Christopher Charles Spence, 47, of Hanover, PA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Shawn Michael Gilman, 53
October 13, 2024
Springfield, Vt. – Shawn Michael Gilman, 53, of Springfield, Vt., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 1, 2024. He worked hard for companies like Roof Masters, Roby’s Roofing and Painting, and passed away owning his own business, Gilman’s Property Solutions. He took great pride in his work. Shawn loved being outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and dirt biking.
No cause of death reported.
Stephan Anthony Ramirez, 61
October 12, 2024
Stephan Anthony Ramirez, born on November 4, 1963, in Monterey, California, passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2024, in Roseville, California. He spent several years working at Long’s Drug Store in Campbell, where he made friendships and served his community.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Lombardo, 25
October 12, 2024
Grand Rapids, Michigan - Jennifer May Lombardo, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Jenny graduated from Caledonia High School in 2017, and went on to earn her bachelor's degree at Michigan State University. She worked alongside her beloved mother and father at the family businesses, Sweet Rewards and Johnny's Pizza King.
No cause of death reported.
Feb. 28, 2023: MSU lifts COVID-19 “vaccination” requirement
https://uphys.msu.edu/communications/msu-lifts-covid-19-vaccine-requirement-feb-28-2023
Joseph D. “Joe” Wilkinson, 67
October 12, 2024
Joseph D. “Joe” Wilkinson, 67, of Altoona, PA, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at his residence. Joe retired as a painter from Blair Image Elements following 27 years’ service.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Johnson, 69
October 12, 2024
Patricia Ann Johnson, our beloved sister and aunt, passed away unexpectedly on September 29th at her home in Granite Falls, WA, which she shared with her best friend.
No cause of death reported.
Bryan Knecht, 50
October 12, 2024
Iowa City, Iowa - Bryan Knecht passed away unexpectedly on October 3rd, 2024, at University of Iowa Hospitals.
No cause of death reported.
Daryl Ernest Puuri, 41
October 12, 2024
Daryl Ernest Puuri, 41, a beloved son, nephew, brother, father and grandfather, unexpectedly passed away at his home in Calumet, MI. Daryl was working as the morning shift manager for Burger King in Calumet.
No cause of death reported.
Stanley Louis Drake, 61
October 12, 2024
Farmer City, Illinois - Stanley Louis Drake, 61, who grew up in Farmer City, died suddenly and unexpectedly of a ruptured cerebral aneurysm on Sept. 21, 2024, at his home outside of Republic, Wash., with his dog Bruno keeping vigil. Football was an important part of Stan's life. He played linebacker and fullback on his FCM team that lost almost every game until his senior year, when he and his fellow team captains led their Cinderella team to the conference championship. Stan went on to help inaugurate Farmer City's Junior Football League (JFL) in the late 1980s, as a coach who made football fun for young players. He continued that fun-but-disciplined approach as assistant football coach at Heritage High School before moving to Lake of the Ozarks.
Brandon Wallace
October 11, 2024
Brandon passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2024. After graduating from Dobson High School he joined the United States Army in 2000. Brandon was a proud soldier in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles, "Rakkasans". He was a decorated soldier in both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Brandon selflessly donated his organs through the Donor Network of Arizona.
No age or cause of death reported.
John C. Cugini, 64
October 11, 2024
John C. Cugini, 64, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at his home. John had worked as a logistic manager at Phoenix Controls in Acton for many years.
No cause of death reported.
Nicholas Robert DeCosta, 43
October 11, 2024
Nicholas Robert DeCosta of Sandwich, MA, died unexpectedly at his home on October 1. He was 43. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he most recently worked as a boat transportation operator with Dry Dock Marine of Yarmouth. He enjoyed boating, all things marine, trucks, motors, snowmobiling and riding all-terrain vehicles.
No cause of death reported.
Deborah Lynne Stroud, 63
October 11, 2024
Deborah Lynne Stroud, 63, of Statesville, N.C., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, October 10, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Timothy Fetter, 71
October 11, 2024
Toledo, Iowa - Mark Timothy Fetter, 71, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 3, 2024 in Tama, while doing one of his favorite things, golfing. In 2018, Mark was inducted into the Iowa High School Football Hall of Fame. He was a two-time All-State Choice as a running back/linebacker who led the STC Trojans Football team to an 8-0 campaign his senior year. Playing for the University of Iowa, he rushed for over 1,000 yards. Mark also went on to play semi-pro football for several years after graduation. He enjoyed a long career with the Iowa Department of Alternative Energies. He enjoyed golfing, biking, running, basketball and lifting weights.
No cause of death reported.
Perry Allen Jahraus, 61
October 11, 2024
Perry Allen Jahraus, 61, died unexpectedly of natural causes, on August 27, 2024, at his home in Casa Grande, Ariz.
No cause of death reported.
Trent Charles Hooper, 29
October 11, 2024
Trent Charles Hooper, 29, of Navarre, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on October 8, 2024. He loved fishing and dirt track racing at Wayne County Speedway and enjoyed playing video games and cornhole. Very much family oriented, he enjoyed spending time with family, and his most favorite moments were those he shared with his children.
No cause of death reported.
Mason James Robey, 27
October 11, 2024
My nephew, Mason James Robey, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2024. Mason was full of life and loved everyone. He loved festivals, concerts, and spending time with friends and family. It is such a devastating loss to all who knew him.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Trent Stamey, 67
October 11, 2024
Brevard, North Carolina - Michael Trent Stamey, 67, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2024, after a short illness. Mike worked as a machinist at Genie Products for over 20 years after previously working at Ecusta until it closed. He started a successful machine shop that he operated as a side business until his illness made it impossible.
No cause of death reported.
Sheila Henry Nolte, 61
October 11, 2024
Sheila Nolte passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her family. She was a loyal and dedicated worker at Tandem Computers, Cisco Systems, and Juniper Networks, holding positions as a Senior Technical Writer, Senior Manager of Executive Communications/Marketing, and Director of Technical Publications.
Nolte “died suddenly” from cancer:
https://www.facebook.com/story.php/?story_fbid=1082597677204371&id=100063624457778
Adam Scheidel, 53
October 10, 2024
Adam Edward Scheidel, age 53 of Greenville, MI, loving husband, father, grampy, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, died unexpectedly Saturday, October 5, 2024. He was employed as a Business Systems Analyst for Lake Michigan Credit Union.
No cause of death reported.
Jhoseline Nelson, 42
October 10, 2024
Sadly, the Trumbull, CT, community lost one of its most loved family members last week. On September 29th, Jhoseline Nelson was surrounded by her loving family for one final goodbye before departing this world for the afterlife.
No cause of death reported.
Benjamin Roland Bernier, 34
October 10, 2024
Brunswick, Maine – Benjamin Roland Bernier, 34, of Brunswick died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 6, 2019, due to complications associated with an ongoing medical condition. Ben was an entrepreneur – exemplified by the company he founded and sold, Original Computing – a company respected throughout the community.
No cause of death reported.
Staci Pion, 36
October 10, 2024
Bronx, NY/Saint Albans, VT - It is with deep sadness that the family of Staci R. Pion regret to announce her passing at the age of 36. Staci died unexpectedly on October 5, 2024, in the Bronx, NY.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Stangl, 66
October 10, 2024
Michael P. “Iron” Stangl, age 66, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at his home in the Town of Cary, Wood County, WI. Mike was employed at various places in the Marshfield area, working as a mechanic and welder. He worked at Lynn Dairy until the present time.
No cause of death reported.
Ryan R. Wokatsch, 32
October 10, 2024
Ryan R. Wokatsch, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 2, 2024. Ryan worked as an underwriter for Church Mutual Insurance in Merrill. Growing up on a farm, he was known for being dependable, hardworking, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to get the job done. Ryan was a loving husband and devoted dad and he cherished time spent with his wife and children.
No cause of death reported.
Lori Whitney, 53
October 10, 2024
Mason City, Iowa - Lori Lynn Whitney, 53, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 4, 2024 at her home in Mason City.
No cause of death reported.
Brent Nyles Green, 53
October 10, 2024
Brent Nyles Green, 53, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2024, after a brief illness. Brent worked for General Motors, with more than 20 years of service. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed following the Kentucky Wildcats, and playing softball on the Towne Boulevard Church of God Team. His Jersey number, 23, is now worn by his son Troy.
No cause of death reported.
Krista Marie Reber, 70
October 10, 2024
Peoria, IL - Krista Marie Reber, aged 70, passed away on October 1, 2024, surrounded by family in Peoria, IL, after a three-month battle with cancer.
Howard Surdick, 67
October 10, 2024
Howard O. Surdick, age 67, died unexpectedly at his home in Englewood, Colorado, on September 23, 2024, due to probable cardiac arrhythmia. Howi was certified as a personal trainer. His passion for healthy living led him to work in numerous health food stores in Minnesota, California, and Colorado. In his free time, he enjoyed playing catch with the football with his family, sharing photos of his daughters and grandchildren, meandering down paths in nature, writing in his journals, watching movies, running and weightlifting, and keeping up with sports stats.
Cheryl Denise, 55
October 9, 2024
Cheryl Denise, aged 55, died unexpectedly on August 31, 2024, in Orange Park, FL. Cheryl dedicated over thirty years to a career in the benefits and auto insurance industry.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Wilt, 66
October 9, 2024
Daniel Wilt died unexpectedly at home on Oct. 6, 2024, in Springdale, Pennsylvania. He was 66. Dan was a mechanical engineer, but aside from his family, his main passion was music.
No cause of death reported.
Lyle L. Stutzman, 56
October 9, 2024
Goshen, Indiana - Lyle L. Stutzman, 56, of Goshen, died unexpectedly at Goshen Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. Lyle was a member of Clinton Frame Church. He worked as a truck driver.
No cause of death reported.
Nicholas Allen Tamsen, 38
October 9, 2024
Trenton, MI - Nicholas Allen Tamsen, 38, died unexpectedly from a long-term medical condition on September 20, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Joshua Ford, 36
October 9, 2024
Joshua Ford, 36, of Clarendon, VT, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 4, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Michael E. Showers Sr., 63
October 9, 2024
Michael E. Showers Sr., 63, of Salamanca, NY, died unexpectedly early Saturday morning, October 5, at home.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Ann Trisch, 68
October 9, 2024
Barbara Ann Trisch, 68, of Rankin, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Mavis Ann Roy, 74
October 9, 2024
Mavis Ann Roy, age 74, of Goodland Township, MI, died suddenly Saturday, October 5, 2024, at McLaren Flint. Mavis worked as the Goodland Township Clerk for more than 20 years. Throughout the 1980s and 90s she worked for Imlay City Ambulance as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). She was a member of Imlay City American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Lapeer County E.M.S. Board of Directors, and the Dryden Historical Society.
No cause of death reported.
Perry Allen Jahraus, 61
October 9, 2024
Perry Allen Jahraus, 61, died unexpectedly of natural causes, on August 27, 2024, at his home in Casa Grande, Ariz.
No cause of death reported.
Erika Ann Olson, 54
October 8, 2024
Erika Ann Olson, age 54, of Eau Claire, WI, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, October 3. Erika graduated from cosmetology school and became a beloved stylist with many salons before joining Bravo, where she worked the last 15 years.
No cause of death reported.
Chad Sellick, 48
October 7, 2024
Chad passed away suddenly at the age of 48 in Sarasota, Florida, on September 9, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on October 5:
Sherilyn Kay Spence, 77
October 5, 2024
It is with the heaviest of hearts our family must share the devastating news that our beloved mother, Nana, sister and friend Sherilyn “Kay” Spence passed away on September 30, 2024, after a brief illness. There was truly no one else like her. Our world was made better by the way she fiercely loved and supported her family and tirelessly worked to create beautiful interiors. She was born and raised in San Antonio and built a thriving business late in her life.
Note from our researcher: Spence was a good friend of one of my good friends. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July and passed away on September 30.
Reported on September 29:
Jennifer Pauline Larsen, 27
September 30, 2024
Boonville, NY - Jennifer Pauline Larsen, a beloved daughter, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on September 26, 2024, at the age of 27.
No cause of death reported.
Shad L. Brennan, 49
September 29, 2024
Newport, NY - Shad L. Brennan, 49, of Windfall Road, died unexpectedly on September 23, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on September 27:
Michael Bialek-Gilliam, 31
September 27, 2024
Utica, NY - Michael Bialek-Gilliam, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Wynn Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on September 16:
Xavier Anthony Torres, 59
September 16, 2024
I wanted to let the friends of Xavier Torres, of San Antonio, Texas, know he passed away on September 6th from complications following a stroke.
Note from our researcher: I was friends with Xavier, as we went to school together from the 5th grade on. He was very pro-vaccine. His father died of Covid and he would not listen to anything other than the narrative. This makes me very sad.
Reported on September 15:
Steven Robert Wied, 57
September 15, 2024
Steven Robert Wied entered the loving arms of our Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at the age of 57. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, and worked his way through college at UPS. Then, following in both of his grandfathers’ footsteps, he worked for Union Pacific Railroad for more than 30 years, where he was simply known just as “Wied”. He is survived by his loving wife, Krystal.
Note from our researcher: I met Weid's sister today. She said her brother had cancer in his tonsil, but was responding well to chemo. Last month, his wife went out to lunch and found him dead on the couch.
Reported on September 11:
Suzanne L. Brand, 61
September 11, 2024
Ramsen, NY - Suzanne L. Brand, 61, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2024, in Alexandria Bay.
No cause of death reported.
Kristopher Ryan Edwards, 47
September 11, 2024
Kristopher Ryan Edwards, 47, of Martha's Vineyard, left us far too soon on September 5, 2024, with his family at his side, after a year-long battle with scleroderma and heart disease.
Reported on September 4:
Shane R. Eyre, 29
September 4, 2024
Shane R. Eyre, 29, of Floyd, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 1, 2023, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on September 3:
Peter Phillip Kraszewski, 53
September 3, 2024
Peter Phillip Kraszewski, 53, of Utica, NY passed away unexpectedly at his work on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, due to an undiagnosed heart-related problem.
Reported on September 1:
Riha L. Kimball, 24
September 1, 2024
Riha L. Kimball, 24, of Schuyler, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2024. She was raised and educated in Utica, was a graduate of Proctor High School, and earned her phlebotomy certificate from MVCC.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on August 21:
Heather Nicole DeVine, 35
August 21, 2024
Heather Nicole DeVine, 35, of Murfreesboro, TN, died Saturday, August 17, 2024. She was born in Wilson County and had lived her entire life in Tennessee.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on August 14:
Jenell Elizabeth Smith, 38
August 14, 2024
Utica, NY – Jenell Elizabeth Smith, 38, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Karen Dyan (Schneible) Davis, 44
August 14, 2024
Karen Dyan (Schneible) Davis, age 44, of New Hartford, NY, passed away after a courageous struggle against lymphoma.
Reported on August 13:
Brandon R. Thrasher, 48
August 13, 2024
Whitesboro - NY - Brandon R. Thrasher, 48, of Holland Patent and formerly of Westmoreland, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Wynn Hospital, following a heart attack.
Reported on July 28:
Charles T. "Chuck" Ellixson IV, 52
July 28, 2024
Utica, NY - Charles T. "Chuck" Ellixson IV, age 52, passed away due to an unforeseen cardiac condition on Thursday, July 25, 2024, surrounded by his beloved wife, precious daughter, and close family.
CANADA
Ontario (154):
Mike Bullard dead at 67, Link
20th Century Boys band member and public servant Peter Linkletter dies, Link
‘Beloved' CHCH news director who died before broadcast mourned, Link
Justin Riley Hunter Trudeau, 25
October 13, 2024
Little Current - Justin Riley Hunter Trudeau suddenly made his journey to the western doorway the afternoon of Tuesday October 8, 2024. Justin had endured the loss of some of his childhood to adulthood friends who passed on to the spirit world.
No cause of death reported
Researcher's note - Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, was very concerned that the COVID vaccines were distributed "equitably," including to the indigenous community.
Ross Edward Mangan, 35
October 11, 2024
Kingston - After a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honour his legacy, Ross Mangan sadly left us. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society Support.
Researcher's notes - Health Canada has directed the provinces to destroy the existing stocks of COVID vaccines "while it works to authorize updated shots". It is unclear if the updated version will have the DNA plasmid contamination, which included cancer-causing genetic material from the Simian Virus 40 (SV40), removed.
Justin James Sayers, 26
October 8, 2024
Dresden - Justin Sayers, a resident of Sarnia, passed away at a young age of 26 on Friday, October 4, 2024, with complications from his Diabetes.
Researcher's note - There is a growing body of evidence which suggests that the COVID vaccines can cause diabetes, including in young people.
Michael "Mike" Alan Lee, 71, Link
William Stevens, 39, Link
Son Van Le, 54, Link
Michael “Mike” James Stearns, 59, Link
Mladenka Kardum, 68, Link
Ryan “Bud” Pelletier, 42, Link
Steve Devlin, 63, Link
Debra Lee Riddell, 66, Link
Philip Theodore Bourque, 74, Link
Jonathan Richard Bouchey, 24, Link
Donald Wayne Armstrong, 68, Link
Teresa (Teri) Leigh Morrison, 60, Link
Emily "Em" Wood, 16, Link
Fernand Jr. "Junior" Fortin, 59, Link
Kathy Adrianna Emery, 61, Link
Carol Jane Lewis, 58, Link
Antonio "Tony" Cicinelli, 61, Link
Donna Eldridge, 65, Link
Helen Elizabeth Player, 74, Link
Hugh "John" McKinnon, 55, Link
Sarah Christine Thody, 35, Link
Ermelinda Salvador, 57, Link
Martin “Marty” Rondelez, 54, Link
Christina Pullo, 72, Link
Lisa Jo-Anne Hay, 49, Link
Cynthia Bourden, 59, Link
Elizabeth Carlos, 58, Link
Caden Guzi, 1 day, Link
Colin Hubert Robert Humphrey, 49, Link
Tariq Kallicharan Small, 19, Link
Lynda Marie Yvonne Brown, 73, Link
Louise Lemieux, 61, Link
Lawrence Frederick Sloggett, 66, Link
Ross Edward Mangan, 35, Link
Robert (Bob) Derro, 66, Link
John Schneider, 64, Link
Elizabeth Ellen Gabourie, 68, Link
Denise Anne Sweitzer, 66, Link
Kevin Allen Bast, 54, Link
Ross Malcolm Steckley, 67, Link
Kevin David Kostyria, 46, Link
Bob Jaquith, 69, Link
Paul Genest, 71, Link
Brandon Patrick Bennett, 41, Link
Pamela Nail, 57, Link
Robert Roger Joseph Soulard, 58, Link
Dorothy Mary Arsenault, 74, Link
Jared Scott Murray, 43, Link
Christine "Chris" Catherine Spurgeon, 72, Link
Kevin Hughes, 74, Link
Amanda Magnifico, 40, Link
Ritchie Hodder, 53, Link
Gus Andreoes, 60, Link
Janine Leslie Jones, 62, Link
Dusty-Wade Robert Joseph Ryan, 37, Link
William “Larry” Lawrence Taylor Jr., 60, Link
Lori Martin, 55, Link
Kenneth "Ken" Robert Sutton, 67, Link
Thang Ngoc Truong, 60, Link
James Ludovic Bennett, 53, Link
Sydney Flynn, 11, Link
Daryl Paul Crawford, 64, Link
Barry Christopher Stock, 62, Link
Shantaye Stumpf, 37, Link
Joseph “Giuseppe” Anthony Gatt, 44, Link
Jeffrey Charles Harrison, 48, Link
David “Chappy” Chapman, 66, Link
Jud Hakkers, 43, Link
Paul Jeffrey Kay, 69, Link
Paul "Kyle" Robert Russell, n/a, Link
Colin Huburt Robert Humphrey, 49, Link
Louis Buset, 72, Link
Gilbert D. Natividad, 33, Link
Paul McGinty, 58, Link
Peter Vanderzwet, 74, Link
Pauline Marie Suzanne Bérard, 59, Link
Anna Maria Mazza, 70, Link
Becky Summers, 42, Link
Michael James Goss, 59, Link
Brian Bechtel, 73, Link
Richard Raymond, 43, Link
Cinthia Legros, 50, Link
Joanne Lorraine Agawa, 24, Link
Tracy Lynne Johnston, 53, Link
Diane LeClair, 69, Link
Melissa Perry, Link
Wayne Hall , 67, Link
Kristin Meredith Yonick, 55, Link
Milan "Prpić" Vuletić, 61, Link
Douglas Charles Duncan, 65, Link
Gary Hicks, 72, Link
Christine DeGeer, 64, Link
Edward William King, 48, Link
Sam Rende, 66, Link
Richard (Dick) Sinclair, 70, Link
Mike Young, 59, Link
David Cortvriend, 65, Link
Ty Robert Herrington, 27, Link
Samuel J. Brown, 75, Link
Kathryn 'Kathy' Ann Winch, 53, Link
Tanis Andrews, 34, Link
Barbara Ann Taylor, 69, Link
Carol Gail (nee Grainger), RN Boyes, 74, Link
Cara Dawn (Hodgson) Flaming Dolianitis, 45, Link
Leslie "Les" Swidrovich, 68, Link
Soham Lane, 16, Link
Michael Macko, 59, Link
Paul Michael Collins, 75, Link
Jeanann Belanger, 73, Link
Ethan Charles Arnew, 28, Link
Matti McClelland, 42, Link
Christian Ouimet, 45, Link
Brian Bergsma, 66, Link
Franco Fortier, 46, Link
Debbie Brown, 71, Link
Dale Travis Dunlop, 34, Link
Robert John Cianci, 61, Link
Keith Whittaker, 49, Link
Judy Ann Peppler, 72, Link
Frank “Curtis” Strong, 66, Link
William Harold Grift, 70, Link
Judith Ann Sellner, 73, Link
Edward Lloyd Pratt, 74, Link
Kenneth Riehl, 45, Link
Vikas Bhalla, 49, Link
Bonnie Grills, 73, Link
Randall William Giguere, 47, Link
Sam Principe, 60, Link
Eric Paul Christopher Lavery, 38, Link
Domenico Olivito, 64, Link
Brian James Hatfield, 74, Link
Brian Gilbert Riviere, 60, Link
Jeffrey Orange, 53, Link
Janice Robb Lyttle, 62, Link
Cole Clunas, 42, Link
Maxwell William Nutbrown, 29, Link
David Callow, 65, Link
Jacob Suderman, 44, Link
Laurie Janice Gibbs, 71, Link
Richard Klaver, 58, Link
Joan Hatt, 66, Link
Sandi Hartley, 70, Link
James Bernard, 73, Link
Justin Sayers, 26, Link
Sharon Slaney, 65, Link
Brian George van Nostrand, 67, Link
Quebec (44):
Jennifer Ste-Marie, 44, Link
Lucie Boucher, 69, Link
Jean-Marc Thauvette, 72, Link
Robert Lavoie, 67, Link
François Lagueux, 51, Link
Jacques Lemieux, 75, Link
Normand Lalonde, 67, Link
Line Landry, 68, Link
Suzanne Roberge, 71, Link
Richard Dufour, 65, Link
Gilles Courtemanche, 69, Link
Richard Demick, 74, Link
Aurèle Boissonnault, 69, Link
Éric Guindon, 48, Link
Jonathan Thomas Leslie, 32, Link
Denise Joncas, 67, Link
Vicky Marleau, 36, Link
Roxane Girard, 59, Link
Marc-André Levesque, 47, Link
Jean-Roch Provencher, 68, Link
Jacinthe Beaudin, 45, Link
Christophe Reeves, 22, Link
Kevin Lauzière-Desrochers, 35, Link
Robert Brown, 65, Link
Claude Marc-Aurele, 63, Link
Nicole Ruest, 73, Link
Frédérick Ménard, 37, Link
Louise Robert, 65, Link
Debbie Sweeney, 50, Link
André Poudrier, 63, Link
Marie-France Tremblay, 72, Link
Liliane Lagacé, 69, Link
René Lavoie, 63, Link
Chantal Nadeau, 48, Link
Mario Dupuis, 66, Link
Jessy Gendron, 38, Link
Jean-François Boily, 49, Link
Louise Sauvé. 69, Link
René Fortin, 74, Link
David Norton, 41, Link
Henriette Laramée, 69, Link
Alain Lamy, 59, Link
Lynda Langis, 70, Link
Louise Loulou Turbis, 64, Link
Alberta (59):
Nabil Tabsh, 30, Link
Judith Ann (Judy) Soper Nee Bard, 74, Link
Jerome “Jerry” Hummelle, 71, Link
Rhoda Mitchell, 40, Link
Violet Mendes, 64, Link
Brenda Joyce Smith, 71, Link
Douglas Norman Boyer, 73, Link
Joseph Paul Mraz, 51, Link
Patrick Joseph Delany, 59, Link
Peter Ogilvie, 52, Link
Jocelyn (Kelland) King, 72, Link
Blayze Grayson Nothof, 27, Link
Jay Stewart, 52, Link
Sooraj Minhas, 30, Link
Kiera Jane Smith, 17, Link
Darrin Haase, 61, Link
Gilles Courtemanche, 69, Link
Linda Gail Wyatt, 70, Link
Cheryl Elaine Morrison, 65, Link
Alvin James O’Neil, 60, Link
Robert Francis Voll, 68, Link
Ernest ‘Ernie’ Byl, 71, Link
Dyllon Edward Glenn, 42, Link
John Thomas Haunholter, 71, Link
Bailey Gardner Smith, 68, Link
William “Bill” Anderson, 75, Link
Randy Allan Van Parys, 65, Link
Dr. Arlin Kyle Pache, 53, Link
Tim Finnigan, 62, Link
Robert Melvin Dahlen, 69, Link
Marlene Gladys Fidler, 57, Link
Darrell Ernest Leathem, 60, Link
Danny Boyd Eastcott, 67, Link
Nhan Trong Nguyen, 51, Link
Lucas Walter Henry, 23, Link
Murray Clifford Braim, 66, Link
Susan Stewart, 72, Link
Sharon Gail Freemantle, 69, Link
Reynaldo Mahey, 62, Link
Ryer John Schuster, 17, Link
Jessica Marie Pitts, 27, Link
Brian Shepel, 69, Link
Dr. Jan Stephanus Nieuwoudt, Link
Tamru Asfaw Ezezew, 30, Link
Robertta Shirley Anne Auigbelle, 34, Link
Shelbi Dupont, 33, Link
James “Jim” Michael Irwin, 69, Link
Claudette Nadon/Hensmen, 72, Link
Craig Allan, 40, Link
Harold "Howie" Ray Fleming, 34, Link
Mary Renate Lowen, 67, Link
Lisa Quast-Holmen, 62, Link
Clinton Buckler, 59, Link
Dominic Neilsen, 24, Link
Jesse Trautmann, 43, Link
Bridgette Hardy-Crytes, 50, Link
Elaine Gail Fritz , 74, Link
Tracy MacLeod, 61, Link
Quinn Roemer, 33, Link
British Columbia (18):
Darren Hunter, 56, Link
William George “Bill Howard, 71, Link
Stephen Andrew Rota, 60, Link
William George “Bill” Howard, 71, Link
Beth Eve Dirksen, 62, Link
Elmer Trocha, 73, Link
Gary William Scheelke, 73, Link
Matteas Brockmeyer, 19, Link
Vicki Rae Ellis, 67, Link
Derek James Butler, 55, Link
Olaf Josefus Franciscus Van Berkel, 58, Link
Beverly Ann Oldnall, 61, Link
Geoffrey Roy Tigg, 74, Link
Natasha MacCreadie, 32, Link
Atsuko Koyama, 56, Link
Colton Thomas Gordon Reeb, 29, Link
Keayton Bijou Jurovich, 18, Link
Glen Carl Baber, 75, Link
Manitoba (21):
Sharon Thiessen, 59, Link
Jacob Flater, 31, Link
Keith 'Kyler' Norquay ~ Assiniboine, 24, Link
Michael Joseph Winiarz, 64, Link
Violet Dawn Brandon-Shingoose, 49, Link
Gabriel Toews, stillborn, Link
James Ernest Sinclair, 34, Link
Jacob Flater, 31, Link
Steve Leeneerd Joseph Kurucz, 53, Link
Emile Ronald Danielson, 39, Link
Timothy Edward Carmichael, 66, Link
Candice Wilson, 38, Link
Daniel George Drewitt, 39, Link
Constance Stephanie Meeches, 42, Link
Earl Edward Prince, 72, Link
Adam Karl Schweitzer, 39, Link
Christopher Bird, 47, Link
Willow Rain Amyotte, baby, Link
Rachelle Lilianne Breton, 44, Link
Lorne Misanchuk, 71, Link
Darren Keith Orchyk, 53, Link
New Brunswick (1):
Hope Jérémie Robichaud-Melanson, infant
October 11, 2024
Shediac - It is with great sadness that Charles Robichaud and Stéphanie Melanson announce the passing of their precious daughter, Hope Jeremie Robichaud-Melanson at the Dr. Georges L. Dumont UHC on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
No cause of death reported